Blockchain
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level.
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the top ten inflow transactions to exchanges and the total exchange inflows.
The ten biggest transfers are assumed to be from the whales, so that the metric tells us what part of the total number of coins moving into exchanges is coming from these humungous holders.
When the value of this indicator is high, it means a large part of the inflows is coming from whales right now. Such a trend can be a sign of dumping from this cohort and can therefore be bearish for the price.
On the other hand, low values of the ratio can suggest whales are making up a healthy part of the transactions to exchanges at the moment. This kind of trend can either be bullish or neutral for the crypto’s value.
Historically, the metric has usually had values above 0.85 during bear markets or fake bulls, while it has generally remained below this threshold during bull runs.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio over the last couple of months:
The value of the metric seems to have been elevated recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio surged up yesterday and hit a value of 0.9, implying that whales contributed 90% of the inflows to exchanges.
This spike in the indicator came not too long before the plummet in the price of the coin below $19k, suggesting that dumping from whales may have been behind the drop.
The ratio has also remained elevated since then, which could mean the cohort is continuing to deposit to exchanges, something that could prove to bearish for BTC.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.3k, down 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 17% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has rebounded back a little to above $19k again since the plunge yesterday | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Karl-Heinz Müller on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
VIDEO: Bitcoin, Wyckoff Theory, And The Composite Man
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we compare Bitcoin price action with Wyckoff accumulation schematics, price cycles and more.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 8, 2022
This video provides a detailed look at Bitcoin market cycles using Wyckoff theory and other cyclical tools.
Is The Composite Man Behind Bitcoin Mark Down?
Wyckoff theory is based on the idea that retail traders are regularly outsmarted by large operators he referred to as the Composite Man. It is also known for its phases of accumulation and distribution, and the mark up and mark down phases that occur in between as the market goes through bullish and bearish cycles.
The recent price action continues to follow what looks a lot like Wyckoff accumulation. After breaching preliminary support, price reached the selling climax at $17,500. What we potentially just saw this week was a secondary test in phase B. that’s the good news. The bad news is that there could be a long time until we see high prices again.
A comparison with an Wyckoff accumulation schematic | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How A Spring Could Put An End To Crypto Winter
That was also just one of Wyckoff’s accumulation schematics. Another schematic example includes a final shakeout called a spring. Based on the schematic, the spring would occur some time around December and a breakout would occur in April.
This is especially notable, because that is exactly when Bitcoin bottomed in 2018 and when the accumulation phases ended in 2019. Even more interesting, is the fact that December has frequently been a timing factor for tops and bottoms in Bitcoin all throughout its history.
Will we get a spring or not? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: WATCH: Ethereum Gains Momentum Ahead Of The Merge | ETHUSD September 6, 2022
Wyckoff, Gann, And Other Technical Analysis Greats
Even the 2017 peak was in December, which we are currently retesting for the umpteenth time. The month of December mysteriously was one of WD Gann’s favorite months to look for tops and bottoms, and it was due to how the Sun conjuncts Mercury while in Sagittarius.
Gann, like Wykoff was one of the all-time greats. Both are known as two of the five titans of finance, which include with Charles Merrill from Merrill Lynch, Charles Dow from Dow Theory and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Ralph Nelson Elliott who created Elliott Wave Theory.
Gann’s methodology was the most mystical of them all. Check out how flawlessly one of his tools, the Gann fan, called the breakout from the bear market and an incredible 500% advance in the example below.
Gann's tools are based on geometry, angles, and time | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
What To Make Of The Current BTCUSD Market Cycle
Markets are indeed cyclical, as Wyckoff and the other greats believed. The cycle begins with accumulation after an asset becomes oversold. Demand begins to outweigh supply and mark up begins. Then the composite man begins to slowly distribute on retail, before mark down begins and supply outweighs demand.
It sounds simple, but this is just how it works. Bases on a visual inspection alone and how history has rhymed in the past, we could potentially be in or nearing accumulation and mark up will return soon enough.
Is it almost time for another bull run? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Polygon Banks On Merge To Get Rid Of 60,000 Tons Of Carbon Footprint
Polygon expects to eliminate a considerable amount of carbon traces from its system as the Merge nears.
The Ethereum Merge is just around the corner. With a soft deadline set on September 15, the world will soon find out whether or not the developers’ hopes for a positive change are realized.
The Ethereum-based Polygon blockchain will also undergo changes as a result of the Merge. In a nutshell , the Merge is the transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-stake (PoS). With this update, the Ethereum network should use less energy in the future.
If you take Chile’s annual electricity consumption of 77.53 TWh and apply it to the current annual electricity usage of the Ethereum network, you get a pretty good idea of how much power is being used.
Polygon’s Burden: Cutting Carbon Footprint
The network’s carbon footprint is comparable to that of Hong Kong (which is 43.24 MT CO2), so it’s quite sizable.
Based on research by Polygon, the network is responsible for 0.48 percent of Ethereum’s total carbon footprint of 12,721,000 metric tons of carbon equivalent. This estimate is valid for the period beginning in August 2021 and ending in July 2022.
That’s the equivalent of creating 60,930 tons of carbon dioxide. Polygon also mentioned the difficulty in doing so, noting that it must also factor in the emissions of its L1 chain.
As a result, the progress Ethereum has made toward a (almost) emission-free system will have a significant effect on Polygon’s emission rates.
Polygon did the math for the post-merge as well. They believe that reducing energy consumption will result in Polygon having only 50.22 tons of carbon output.
To put the reduction into context, the projected post-merge annualized energy consumption is 0.82 percent of the pre-merge annualized energy consumption figures for 2021-2022.
Hype And Anticipation On The Merge Intensify
This connection with Ethereum may have an impact on the price of MATIC, Polygon’s native token. Traders have been speculating about the merger. This meant that if investor sentiment for Ethereum is low, investor confidence may be low as well.
According to Coingecko data, the Polygon team’s press day release of the blog post about the merger was met with fear.
The price has recovered from its recent drop the day after the announcement. MATIC’s price has exactly tracked the dip and surge in the price of ETH since Polygon’s blog post.
Confusion and hype are the forces propelling the ETH price surge and retreat.
The future of Ethereum-based networks and Ethereum itself is at stake as the Merge approaches.
MATIC total market cap at $6.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Image from Blockchain News, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
5 Reasons to Be Bearish on Cardano Price and Bullish on Tamadoge
Cardano has proven to be an exciting crypto project, yielding investors high returns. But the crypto market crash has made some Cardano investors bearish. Tamadoge is a new NFT game that investors are bullish on because of its utility and rewards.
Can Cardano Drop Lower?
Crypto bear markets can be brutal, and Cardano (ADA) investors watched the coin lose 87% of its value after reaching an all-time high of $3 in August 2021. But many investors are wondering, can ADA go lower?
Cardano Rallies
ADA has provided investors with 7,000% returns because of a rally that started at the end of 2017 and lasted until the beginning of 2018. And just recently, Cardano had another rally at the beginning of 2021, climbing up just over 1,600%.
If that wasn’t enough, ADA retraced and then went for another run to reach its all-time high. Since then, ADA buyers have run out of steam and the crypto bears have taken over. Although ADA has lost 87% of its value, it’s possible that it can lose more.
After Ethereum and Bitcoin topped out during the 2018 rally, both of these top cryptocurrencies lost just over 90% of their value in the subsequent years. So it’s possible that ADA can dip lower before it starts climbing up again.
Bearish Market Sentiment
It’s not easy for investors to watch several red candles a few weeks in a row. Many crypto investors have lost hope in another ADA rally, and the worst part is that many believe that the bottom isn’t yet in.
The financial markets can be a self-fulfilling prophecy because panicked investors sell as they believe that the price will go lower. But eventually, the ADA price will bottom, and it will be time to buy Cardano.
Why is Tamadoge (TAMA) Bullish?
Tamadoge is anything but another meme coin. It aims to outcompete Dogecoin because it offers utility, entertainment and rewards.
A Successful TAMA Presale
The Tamadoge token is currently holding one of the best crypto presales, raising more than $13 million in a month since its launch. The Tamadoge presale is still underway and ends in Q4 2022, so investors need to get in now as the token’s price is increased incrementally as certain stages of the presale are reached.
Exchange Listings
The most successful crypto projects are listed on major centralized exchanges. Tamadoge will soon be listed on LBank, a centralized exchange. But proponents of decentralized exchanges will also be able to buy TAMA on Uniswap.
Being listed on these two exchanges means that more investors will have exposure to it and the coin’s liquidity will increase. With more investor eyes on TAMA imminent in the near future, it may cause demand to increase.
Utility, Rewards and Burning
Scarce assets are more valuable than ones easily available. TAMA’s developers burn 5% of all transaction tokens, and they have limited the supply to 2 billion. This deflationary coin’s demand should grow after each burning.
Players can use the TAMA cryptocurrency to raise digital pets and compete against other players to reach the top of the leaderboard and earn the highest rewards, which can be redeemed for other currencies.
A Cardano Alternative to Invest In
While many crypto investors have turned bearish on Cardano, NFT investors are excited about Tamadoge. Thanks to TAMA being a deflationary asset that provides utility and rewards, it’s turning out to be one of the best future crypto.
TAMA’s presale has raised almost $5 million in a few weeks, and its listing will only help to draw more attention to the coin and give it additional exposure.
Blockchain
LUNC Price Records 440% Profit In 30 Days, Worst Time To Short?
Coming back from the crypto underworld, the LUNC price has experienced a massive bull-run over the past 30 days. The native token for the Terra Classic network, LUNC has been the subject of a lot of controversy as it lost over 99% of its value in a single year.
At the time of writing, LUNC price trades at $0.0005 with a 23% profit in the last 24 hours and a 140% profit over the past week. Data from Coingecko records a total of over 400% profits in two weeks alone, but is this price action sustainable?
LUNC Price Shorts Pile In, Will They Get Rekt?
As LUNC price trends to the upside, the funding rates across the derivatives sector turned negative. This metric indicates the number of traders taking longs or shorts and the percentage that a side pays the others.
If funding rates are negative, most market participants are short or betting on the price to crash, the opposite is true when funding rates are positive. According to a pseudonym user, the funding rates for the LUNC/USDT pair reached -0.48% at some point during today’s trading session.
In other words, short positions piled up on LUNC price bullish momentum. As a result, these positions could be liquidated if the cryptocurrency continues to trade to the upside and fuel the bull run much further.
In the past 12 hours, the LUNC/USDT trading has experienced a spike in Open Interest (OI). Data from the OI Bot claims the cryptocurrency saw an increase of around 30% on this metric with positions adding millions of dollars in a short span of time.
Huge Open interest variation spotted on : $LUNC
OI increased by 16.63% these last 5 minutes!
More than 2,939,702$ added.⬆️⬆️
— OIB – Crypto Open Interest Variations Bot (@OIAlertBot) September 8, 2022
What’s Behind The LUNC Price Rally?
The LUNC price action has been supported by a new community proposal to implement a burn mechanism for the cryptocurrency. The proposal was submitted on late July 2022 and approved a few weeks later.
Some people seem to be betting on LUNC making a comeback based on this new mechanism that will “Burn” 1.2% of the cryptocurrency’s supply while re-enabling the staking mechanism. The proposal claims:
The Terra v1 governance community (which includes validators) must decide the appropriate trusted distribution path for the code for these two proposals. This proposes the following code, the following distribution path, as well as a preventative security measure.
Time will tell if the burning mechanism will be enough to drive LUNC price back to its former glory or if this rally will be short-lived before the cryptocurrency returns to its former lows.
Blockchain
21Shares Parent Firm Becomes Switzerland’s Crypto Giant As Gets Valued At $2B
The popularity of crypto sector is climbing higher daily. More companies are diving into the industry, given its high potential for making more profits than most conventional assets. These emerging firms notably impact the system by providing unique crypto-related products and services.
For the success of most of their projects, some of these crypto service firms engage in fundraising. These processes have become one of the famous activities that occur in the crypto industry.
Such rounds usually help them generate most of the required funds to facilitate their ongoing or future projects. Other top shots in the crypto space usually facilitate and support these rounds for upcoming firms.
In a new development, 21.co, the parent company of 21Shares, disclosed its recently concluded fundraising round. According to the crypto ETF issuer, Marshall Wace pioneered the round, which generated about $25 million in the end.
This recent fundraising round marks the first of its kind for 21.co in the past two years. Besides Marshall Wace as the leading company, other firms participated in the fundraising. These include Quiet Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Collab+Currency, and ETFS Capital.
21.co Got Increased Valuation Through Fundraising
With the realized fund from the round, 21.co got a spike in its valuation, which is currently at $2 billion. The firm maintained that it climbed a better positive ladder that will facilitate an increase in its performance. Also, through the fundraising round and rise in valuation, 21.co now stands as the largest cryptocurrency unicorn in Switzerland.
The subsidiary firm has been creating supportive moves for the activities of its parent operations. 21Shares added different tasks that would assist 21.co in its expansion goals in the Middle East and some European nations.
Also, 21Shares moved into the US market in May by launching two different private funds. Those funds are meant to bring crypto-asset exposure to accredited investors.
The Firm Focuses Towards Crypto Market Expansion
Through its announcement, 21.co disclosed its new focus based on the increased valuation. It reported that operations while focusing on its products would drive rapid and enhanced growth. Also, it promised to include the acquisition of strategic talents and key market expansions.
Additionally, the ETF issuer has drawn more plans to introduce institutional and retail investors to the asset class. The firm has decided that take regulatory compliance as its watchword. Hence, it will also follow the regulatory standards within its region of operation.
Recall that by the end of 2021, 21.co’s revenue record was at the level of billions. Also, its performance during the crypto winter was not too bad. The firm could hold on to its anchor through the storm and still recorded sustainable inflows in operations.
Featured image from BBC, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
5 Cryptos Exploding After the ETH Merge This Year
The ETH Merge is set to revolutionize the blockchain and the crypto ecosystem could benefit tremendously. We’ve identified 5 cryptos that could explode as a result of this upgrade to the blockchain.
5 Cryptos Exploding After the ETH Merge
1. Tamadoge
Ethereum’s network has been used by many NFT projects, and that’s one of the reasons that Tamadoge could directly benefit. Tamadoge is an NFT game, enabling players to earn rewards while grooming their digital pets. Pet owners that look after their pets the most climb the leaderboard and get rewarded with TAMA tokens.
Another benefit of owning the TAMA coin is that it’s a deflationary token, so the developers burn 5% of all coins spent on the platform. It’s already shown to be an exploding crypto during its presale, having raised more than $4 million in a few weeks since the launch.
But even more good news for the Tamadoge cryptocurrency is that it will be listed on LBank soon. A Uniswap listing for the TAMA coin is also in the pipeline. The exposure that it will get from being listed on centralized and decentralized exchanges will increase its demand and make it one of the cryptos with the most potential.
To get the latest news about Tamadoge’s listings and everything about the project, investors can subscribe to the Tamadoge Telegram channel (keep in mind admins don’t DM subscribers first).
2. Battle Infinity
Battle Infinity is already an explosive cryptocurrency. Its presale sold out within 24 days of launch due to high demand.
The event has already been a buzz on social media, trending on Twitter because of its launch party and celebrity attendance. Battle Infinity’s launch party will feature Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and international cricketer Irfan Pathan.
The crypto project’s founder, Suresh Joshi said, “We are creating a stir in India with our breakthrough crypto games platform, not to mention the media coverage we’ve already had around the world. People are really pumped for our PancakeSwap IBAT listing on Wednesday.”
Battle Infinity is an NFT fantasy sports game, enabling players to earn rewards while battling it out against other players in the IBAT Premier League and Battle Arena. Players also compete for the highest rewards in Battle Stake, allowing them to earn IBAT rewards by solo, duo and crates staking.
Players can monetize land and spend TAMA tokens on billboard advertising within the ecosystem. After having received rewards, players can redeem them for other currencies on Battle Swap, the game’s decentralized exchange.
Stay up to date with Battle Infinity by subscribing to the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.
Update – IBAT’s IDO took place and the price exploded around 450% from $0.0024 to $0.01, and by a higher percentage since its presale price ($0.0015).
3. Lucky Block
Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform offering token holders the ability to receive prizes and potentially benefit from bull runs by holding LBLOCK.
LBLOCK is the native token of the Lucky Block platform, and investors entering prize draws can stand a chance to win a Lamborghini, $1 million in Bitcoin and PlayStation consoles. Token holders who don’t win in the draws may benefit from capital gains.
The Lucky Block coin has gone on massive bull runs because of listings on major exchanges. So far, it’s been listed on LBank and MEXC. The latest LBLOCK listing is due in mid-September 2022 on Gate.io.
The coin’s history has shown that price pumps usually follow exchange listings. Profits aren’t guaranteed, so investors should do their due diligence on the hottest cryptocurrency.
4. Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum has created a successful fork coin, Ethereum Classic. Another successful fork was Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin inventors saw that Bitcoin was a store of value, and they needed an exploding coin that could be used for daily transactions.
Hence the development of Bitcoin Cash. Not only is Bitcoin Cash cheaper than Bitcoin, but its fees cost several pennies. Another benefit of using Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is efficiency. Sending BCH peer-to-peer takes only a few seconds, whereas Bitcoin can take several minutes or even hours, depending on the network volume.
All of the major exchanges list BCH and even Paypal has listed it. The fundamentals for Bitcoin Cash look strong due to its use case, but the BCH network is always looking for ways to improve.
Bitcoin has been criticized for high energy consumption. But the ETH Merger is set to lower the blockchain’s carbon footprint and make it more environmentally friendly, which will make Bitcoin Cash even more appealing.
5. XRP
Ripple has launched a campaign to ensure that its native token, XRP, has a low carbon footprint. The fintech company isn’t only concerned about providing a coin offering low transaction fees and an efficient ledger. It’s also upgrading its network to ensure that it doesn’t negatively impact the environment.
The ETH Merge will boost Ripple’s efforts to enhance its network, thereby making XRP an even more attractive cryptocurrency to buy. XRP is the only coin of the major ones not to have gone on a massive rally, yet still manages to be in the top 10 coins by market capitalization.
XRP has broad community support known as the XRP army. The support coupled with major bank partnerships has positioned Ripple to take XRP to a new level.
The Verdict
All five coins have tremendous potential to explode, but we found that Tamadoge and Battle Infinity have been explosive cryptocurrencies even during their presale stages. Tamadoge is still currently in its presale, having raised more than $4 million in weeks.
And Battle Infinity’s presale was so successful that it ended in 24 days, even though it was supposed to last 90 days. The next phase for Battle Infinity is a listing on PancakeSwap on 17 August 2022 at 16:00 UTC.
But the TAMA token may also be ready to explode with its LBank and Uniswap listings. The great thing about both of these coins is that their prices are probably the lowest now that they’ll ever be.
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley absent at practice; Jets missing starting tackle, too
Queen Elizabeth II has met with 13 US presidents, from Truman to Biden
What to know about U.K. accession rules after queen’s death
VIDEO: Bitcoin, Wyckoff Theory, And The Composite Man
Video: The big news in Europe this week isn’t interest rates
Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life
“Will never forget his warmth, his kindness”
Polygon Banks On Merge To Get Rid Of 60,000 Tons Of Carbon Footprint
Omicron specific boosters now available at Minnesota-run clinics
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops