Pat Surtain II Primes To Get Into Elite Business – “He’s Got Everything You Want”

The Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress kicked off on Wednesday.

Kanyakumari:

Keeping his cards to his chest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday he had made up his mind whether or not to become the party’s next chairman and said he would give his reasons if he did not contest the upcoming elections. .

At a press conference, Mr Gandhi was asked a host of questions about whether he would assume the role of party chairman and he repeatedly said he would give an answer if he did not. did not enter the fray, indicating that the likelihood of him sticking to his position not to hold the position of party leader is more.

He also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will help forge opposition unity, even though it is a separate exercise.

It is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together and discussions are ongoing, he added.

The Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress kicked off on Wednesday.

Mr. Gandhi said he did not lead the yatra but only participated in it.

When asked if he would become president of Congress, he replied, “Whether I become president or not will become very clear when the Congress party’s presidential elections are held.” “Wait until then, when that time comes, you’ll see and if I don’t get up, you can ask me ‘why didn’t you get up’ and I’ll answer the question for you,” said Mr. Gandhi told reporters.

He did, however, claim that he had “very clearly” decided what he was going to do. “There’s no confusion in my mind about what I’m going to do,” he said.

After being pressed on the matter by reporters, Mr Gandhi reiterated that the election of the President of Congress was going to take place and when it did there would be clarity.

The election of the president will take place and your questions will be answered, he told reporters.

Mr Gandhi had resigned as Congress speaker in 2019, taking moral responsibility for the party’s beating in the Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been appointed interim president of Congress after Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his resignation.

Nominations for the election of the President of Congress will begin on September 24 and end on September 30, and in the event of a contest, the election will take place on October 17 and the counting on October 19.

The former Congress President also responded to the BJP over his “Parivar Bachao” remark, saying the yatra is undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in spreading hatred in the country.

He said everyone has an opinion, the BJP has one and the RSS too.

“They are free to have. For us in Congress, it is a journey and an attempt to understand what is happening in India and an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP and the RSS,” he said. declared.

Responding to a question about the leadership of the yatra, Mr Gandhi said to put it into perspective, the Congress decided to do the padyatra across the country and as a member of the party and a person who agrees with his ideology, he participates in it. “I see no contradiction in my participation in this yatra,” Mr Gandhi said.

On whether the yatra will strengthen the Congress and lead to its rebirth, Gandhi said the purpose of the march was to connect with the people, to counter “the damage that the RSS-BJP has caused to the country and the hatred they have propagated”.

“Now, if the Congress party benefits from the yatra, that’s fine,” he added.

Asked whether the battle of ideologies he often talks about has entered a decisive phase, Mr. Gandhi replied that this battle has been going on for a few thousand years now between two different visions. “There have always been two different visions of India. One vision, rigid, controlling and another vision, plural, open-minded and I think this battle will continue. We are playing our part in this fight”, has he declared. .

Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP has taken control of all the institutions in this country and has inserted its people into most of the institutions and is lobbying through these institutions. “You know the role of the CBI, the ED, the income tax department. So we are no longer fighting a political party, we were fighting a political party. Now the fight is not between a political party and another political party. Now the struggle is between the Indian state structure and the opposition and everyone understands that,” he said.

“It’s not an easy fight. It’s a tough fight. The media is not with the opposition. Not because you don’t want to be, but because you’re under pressure, your owners have special relationships, so it’s not an easy fight and a lot of people don’t want to fight, a lot of people feel, why get caught in. It’s easier, to let go, to make peace with the BJP, join hands in front of them, and your life will be easier,” he said.

Mr Gandhi claimed it was neither his background nor his character.

“My character is to fight for a certain idea of ​​India, a certain notion of this country and there are many people in the Congress Party and in the opposition who are convinced of this fact,” he said. he declares.

He also said that India does not live in harmony and the country is divided according to religions and states. “People don’t have jobs; people don’t have jobs, that’s very clear. 2 or 3 big corporations control everything; the third richest man is now in India, which will probably become the richer very soon, close confidant of the ruler of the country, it’s not harmonious. You have a massive price hike, it’s not harmonious. So, for me, India is a conversation between its people and this conversation has broken off,” Mr. Gandhi said. Asked about the names of towns, roads, stations being changed, he said there is a “total bankruptcy” in vision of this which needs to be done in the future, so to divert attention the names are changed.

His remark came a day after the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, previously known as Rajpath.

Mr Gandhi said it was not just government but more than that – India now lacks a vision for itself.

He also said that Congress is not against Indian companies, but against powerful monopolies and injustice.

Mr Gandhi said he agreed to join this yatra because he believed in the ideals of Congress and partly because he personally thought it would be a very good experience for him.

“I thought it would be worth doing it from the perspective of my personal journey. For me it’s those two things. Of course, these days in politics it’s not fashionable It’s a different way of thinking about things, it’s a different way of looking at things,” he says.

“I hope I will have some understanding of myself and this beautiful country through this yatra and I think three or four months later I will be wiser,” he added.