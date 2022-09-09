Pat Surtain II Primes To Get Into Elite Business – “He’s Got Everything You Want”

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around town, delivered to your inbox.
General manager George Paton’s second-floor office at the Broncos facility features several television and computer screens that he uses to call up video of a practice that just ended.
Throughout August, Paton watched the offensive line, the receivers in the back and, of course, quarterback Russell Wilson. He didn’t use many minutes to break down cornerback Pat Surtain II’s morning work.
“It’s kind of like his college tape – nobody throws at him,” Paton said. “He makes it look easy. I joke that it’s boring, but when they run it, it’s pretty cool.
Year 2 of the PS2 could be pretty cool.
Surtain, who was Paton’s first draft pick for the Broncos (No. 9 in 2021), debuted with four interceptions, 14 total pass breakups and just two penalties. The next step could be mind-blowing.
“When you have a guy like him and he handles everything the right way, he changes our secondary,” defensive backs coach Christian Parker said. “The mental part of the game slows down for him and the physical part becomes second nature.”
Surtain, 22, could be a fascinating watch for Broncos fans…if opponents challenge him. This could be the chance to see Surtain rise to elite status…if he gets enough chances to play. And it could be the start of a decade of closed corner games … if the Broncos are able to play a bigger lead in the second half.
Surtain wants the action.
“(Not being targeted) is a compliment, but also, it’s like, ‘Dang, my stat sheet isn’t going to be up there (with the other top corners),’” he said. “Obviously you’re doing something right (when it’s unchallenged). You must always be committed. You can’t take a game off because that’s when they catch you.
The list of top 10 cornerbacks is disappointing, to be kind, and disastrous to be frank.
From 2012 to 2020, nine cornerbacks have been drafted into the top 10. Only three can be considered “hits” – Buffalo’s Stephon Gilmore in 2012 (No. 10), Jalen Ramsey of Jacksonville in 2016 (No. 5) and Cleveland’s Denzel Ward in ’18 (#5).
Gilmore had one interception as a rookie and two in his sophomore year. He left the Bills via free agency for New England, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro.
Ramsey upped his rookie year to sophomore production from two to four interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 amid a feud contractual.
Ward had three and two interceptions in his first two NFL seasons and signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension in April.
The rest didn’t work.
Morris Claiborne (No. 6 at Dallas in 2012) played for three teams. Dee Milliner (No. 9 for the New York Jets in 2013) has only played nine career games due to injuries. Justin Gilbert (#8 at Cleveland in 14) was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of his third season and one career interception. Eli Apple (Giants’ No. 10 in 16) has five interceptions in 73 games and is on his fourth team. And in 2020, Detroit drafted Jeff Okudah at No. 3 (one interception in two years) and Jacksonville drafted CJ Henderson at No. 9 (he was traded to Carolina early in his sophomore season).
The wait for Surtain should be like Ramsey’s if the Broncos want to use him as a game-centric chess piece.
“That’s what this game is about – you try to find clashes,” defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. “You want your top players to have a big role covering their top players and things of that nature. He is one of our best players and we will always try to present him in the best way.
Entering last season, Surtain was the No. 3 cornerback and projected as a mobile player, quick enough to cover the outside receiver, but also physically and technically gifted enough to work against slot receivers and tight ends. This plan, however, was canceled at the end of Week 1 when Ronald Darby suffered a hamstring injury.
Darby is back and the Broncos signed K’Waun Williams to replace Bryce Callahan as the nickel, which raises the question of how Surtain can be released.
“It’s up for grabs,” Paton said. “That obviously gives us flexibility. He can play anywhere on the pitch – inside, right, left, anywhere – if they intend to use him like that.
Going into the season opener Monday night in Seattle, the anticipation of those outside the organization for Surtain’s second year is matched by those inside.
“I’m always excited to come here and see what step he takes next,” said safety Kareem Jackson. “He never disappoints with that.”
Says Paton: “Pat has everything you want (physically). More importantly, he has the spirit and he has the motivation.
denverpost
Kanyakumari:
Keeping his cards to his chest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday he had made up his mind whether or not to become the party’s next chairman and said he would give his reasons if he did not contest the upcoming elections. .
At a press conference, Mr Gandhi was asked a host of questions about whether he would assume the role of party chairman and he repeatedly said he would give an answer if he did not. did not enter the fray, indicating that the likelihood of him sticking to his position not to hold the position of party leader is more.
He also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will help forge opposition unity, even though it is a separate exercise.
It is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together and discussions are ongoing, he added.
The Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress kicked off on Wednesday.
Mr. Gandhi said he did not lead the yatra but only participated in it.
When asked if he would become president of Congress, he replied, “Whether I become president or not will become very clear when the Congress party’s presidential elections are held.” “Wait until then, when that time comes, you’ll see and if I don’t get up, you can ask me ‘why didn’t you get up’ and I’ll answer the question for you,” said Mr. Gandhi told reporters.
He did, however, claim that he had “very clearly” decided what he was going to do. “There’s no confusion in my mind about what I’m going to do,” he said.
After being pressed on the matter by reporters, Mr Gandhi reiterated that the election of the President of Congress was going to take place and when it did there would be clarity.
The election of the president will take place and your questions will be answered, he told reporters.
Mr Gandhi had resigned as Congress speaker in 2019, taking moral responsibility for the party’s beating in the Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been appointed interim president of Congress after Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his resignation.
Nominations for the election of the President of Congress will begin on September 24 and end on September 30, and in the event of a contest, the election will take place on October 17 and the counting on October 19.
The former Congress President also responded to the BJP over his “Parivar Bachao” remark, saying the yatra is undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in spreading hatred in the country.
He said everyone has an opinion, the BJP has one and the RSS too.
“They are free to have. For us in Congress, it is a journey and an attempt to understand what is happening in India and an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP and the RSS,” he said. declared.
Responding to a question about the leadership of the yatra, Mr Gandhi said to put it into perspective, the Congress decided to do the padyatra across the country and as a member of the party and a person who agrees with his ideology, he participates in it. “I see no contradiction in my participation in this yatra,” Mr Gandhi said.
On whether the yatra will strengthen the Congress and lead to its rebirth, Gandhi said the purpose of the march was to connect with the people, to counter “the damage that the RSS-BJP has caused to the country and the hatred they have propagated”.
“Now, if the Congress party benefits from the yatra, that’s fine,” he added.
Asked whether the battle of ideologies he often talks about has entered a decisive phase, Mr. Gandhi replied that this battle has been going on for a few thousand years now between two different visions. “There have always been two different visions of India. One vision, rigid, controlling and another vision, plural, open-minded and I think this battle will continue. We are playing our part in this fight”, has he declared. .
Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP has taken control of all the institutions in this country and has inserted its people into most of the institutions and is lobbying through these institutions. “You know the role of the CBI, the ED, the income tax department. So we are no longer fighting a political party, we were fighting a political party. Now the fight is not between a political party and another political party. Now the struggle is between the Indian state structure and the opposition and everyone understands that,” he said.
“It’s not an easy fight. It’s a tough fight. The media is not with the opposition. Not because you don’t want to be, but because you’re under pressure, your owners have special relationships, so it’s not an easy fight and a lot of people don’t want to fight, a lot of people feel, why get caught in. It’s easier, to let go, to make peace with the BJP, join hands in front of them, and your life will be easier,” he said.
Mr Gandhi claimed it was neither his background nor his character.
“My character is to fight for a certain idea of India, a certain notion of this country and there are many people in the Congress Party and in the opposition who are convinced of this fact,” he said. he declares.
He also said that India does not live in harmony and the country is divided according to religions and states. “People don’t have jobs; people don’t have jobs, that’s very clear. 2 or 3 big corporations control everything; the third richest man is now in India, which will probably become the richer very soon, close confidant of the ruler of the country, it’s not harmonious. You have a massive price hike, it’s not harmonious. So, for me, India is a conversation between its people and this conversation has broken off,” Mr. Gandhi said. Asked about the names of towns, roads, stations being changed, he said there is a “total bankruptcy” in vision of this which needs to be done in the future, so to divert attention the names are changed.
His remark came a day after the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, previously known as Rajpath.
Mr Gandhi said it was not just government but more than that – India now lacks a vision for itself.
He also said that Congress is not against Indian companies, but against powerful monopolies and injustice.
Mr Gandhi said he agreed to join this yatra because he believed in the ideals of Congress and partly because he personally thought it would be a very good experience for him.
“I thought it would be worth doing it from the perspective of my personal journey. For me it’s those two things. Of course, these days in politics it’s not fashionable It’s a different way of thinking about things, it’s a different way of looking at things,” he says.
“I hope I will have some understanding of myself and this beautiful country through this yatra and I think three or four months later I will be wiser,” he added.
ndtv
TED Radio Hour Episode Part 1 We Contain Multitudes.
In Marvel’s “America,” Gabby Rivera wrote about a superhero who is queer, Latina, and who punches portals across dimensions. She explains why it is stimulating to write characters that reflect her identity.
About Gabby Rivera
Gabby Rivera is a writer and the author of “America,” the first solo comic book series that tells the story of America Chavez, Marvel’s first queer Latino superhero.
Rivera published a critically acclaimed debut novel Juliet breathes. She also wrote in the Lumberjanes universe for Boom! Studios. When not writing, Rivera talks about her experiences as a queer Puerto Rican from the Bronx and as an advocate for LGBTQ youth. Rivera also hosts her own podcast, “Joy Revolution.”
Rivera is currently working on her next novel. She lives in California.
This TED Radio Hour segment was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at [email protected]
Entertainment
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Governor Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana state flags to be flown at half-mast on Thursday to honor and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died at age 96.
In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, the flags must remain lowered until sunset on the day of the Queen’s burial, scheduled for September 18, Holcomb’s office said.
Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that saw great change during her reign.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96
“She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply cannot be matched, but in her honor we should all try,” he said.
Holcomb asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags as well.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERS WHEN KING CHARLES III ASSEMBLED THE BRITISH THRONE
Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, served for seven decades.
Senator Todd Young, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late Queen a “towering figure” and said her leadership had helped preserve the special relationship between the US and UK .
US Representative Andre Carson said Elizabeth left “an unwavering legacy of leadership that spans decades of world leadership”.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AFTER DEATH OF BRITISH MONARCH
Mike Pence, the former vice president and former governor of Indiana, tweeted that Elizabeth’s life of service and dedication “will be celebrated for generations to come.”
Fox
Travel to New England
The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining ground.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Montreal-based nonprofit Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, offers a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
It’s not a new idea. The group completed a feasibility study more than five years ago and attracted interest from New England states before the project lost momentum after it was determined that Canadian tracks needed about $100 million in updates and repairs, according to The Boston Globe.
Earlier this month, some 60 international business and government leaders gathered in Coaticook, Quebec to discuss renewed interest in the proposal.
“Maine is a tourist spot. We get a lot of people from Boston and Quebec who visit us, especially during the summer — and at other times as well,” Republican state Sen. Richard Bennett of Maine said in an interview at Of the reunion. “And I think more avenues and more ways to explore the area can be a little less stressful than driving a car on the freeway or through the mountains. That could be a very interesting option.
Old Orchard Beach has long been a popular destination for Canadians. In 2019, 5.4 million Canadian visitors visited Maine and spent approximately $1.2 billion.
François Pepin, president of the Trains De Nuit Foundation, said private companies that would benefit from the service, as well as railway owners, are interested in helping the project financially, according to the World. The foundation will also seek grants from the Canadian government.
“I think the biggest challenge will be organizing all the different parties, especially those who control the avenues, the railroads, that will be used,” Bennett said. “There are actually four different train companies between Montreal and Boston.
Here’s what you need to know about the train service on offer.
When could the train service start?
2025 or 2026
How many passengers will the train hold?
120 passengers in sleeping berths and 70 by coach
How much will the tickets cost?
One-way tickets would start at around $150
What will the route be?
The proposed route between Montreal and Boston is as follows: Canadian destinations Montreal, Candiac, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Farnham, Bromont, Magog, Sherbrooke and Coaticook; and US destinations Island Pond in Vermont; Berlin and Gorham, NH; Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Durham, NH and Boston.
How long would the journey take?
14 hours
What would be the experience?
“You can easily imagine what it would be like to leave Montreal, have your meal on the train, go to the bar car and have a drink, watch some entertainment, and then go to sleep,” said François. Rebello, a former Quebec politician. and rail enthusiast who collaborates with the Trains De Nuit Foundation, according to The Boston Globe. “You wake up in the morning and you’re at your destination.”
The best things to do around town, delivered to your inbox.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Energetic. Leader. Brings the juice. These are some of the words and phrases used to describe Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander.
But the eight-year veteran doesn’t just want that to be his identity.
“I’m really not a hype man, I just love football,” Alexander told the Daily News. “They get to the point of me being a hype man, but I just love the game. I probably love it more than some people. I just like to bring people together as this game is like little league as you play like that.
“You don’t have to have all those words. Some people come into the league and don’t like to be themselves. I just like to show everybody that I just like to have fun, play fast and make plays.
“But I’m a playmaker before a hype guy.”
The Jets signed Alexander shortly after the start of training camp to shore up their linebacking corps. He reunited with Jets coach Robert Saleh as the two were together when Saleh was Alexander’s defensive coordinator with the 49ers in 2019 and ‘20.
Alexander has been a former Pro Bowler during his time with the Buccaneers as he averaged 112 tackles during his first three years (2015-2017) in the league. But injuries have defined his career in recent seasons. During the last four seasons, Alexander tore his ACL and pectoral, underwent surgery to repair a biceps injury and suffered an Achilles injury.
This has limited him to 38 games since 2018. Alexander’s production also dropped as he hasn’t recorded more than 57 tackles during that time.
“I’m not worried about any injuries, that is in the past,” Alexander said. “All I can do is move forward and just keep going.
“Those injuries made me who I am today. I just go out there and play free and with a free mind.”
Alexander will look to help turn around a Jets defense that was statistically the worst in the NFL in 2021 (397.6 yards per game). Gang Green also finished 29th in rushing defense (138.6), 30th in passing yards (259.4) and last in points allowed per game (29.6).
It has been a small sample size, but Alexander has already impacted the Jets’ defense. In the second quarter of the preseason finale against the Giants, Alexander knocked Giants running back Antonio Williams back so far that he forced the ball loose. While the Giants were able to recover the football, they later punted the football.
“He looked fast, he looked fresh, he was energetic, his legs were obviously behind him because he was delivering some pops on the backs and getting on and off blocks in block protection on O-linemen,” Saleh said. “He looked really good and again, he’s only going to get stronger as he goes, so as long as he continues to take care of his body and attacking his regen like he knows he should, he’s going to be fine.”
Inside the locker room, teammates and coaches have enjoyed having Alexander around. He has a handshake for every one of his teammates, something he started when he was with the Saints.
Alexander thought it was a way to bring all his teammates together after celebrating a big defensive play. Not only do the Jets enjoy his energy and high motor, but Saleh believes so do the Jets fans.
“If you listen to the TV copy, they were on an off-topic, they were talking about something else and then that hit happened and it brought them back in the game too,” Saleh said.
“So anytime you have a guy who just has so much energy and his communication, his volume and his voice, the detail, the effort, his style of play which embodies everything that we talk about with that effort, technique and a violence that we expect to see play in and play out from everybody, he embodies all of it, so he brings people to life and it’s all the little things.”
()
The conversation
A wooden effigy of a man is erected annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and then set on fire. AP Photo/Ron LewisAt the end of every summer, hordes of people flock to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to erect a makeshift town the size of the Italian city of Pisa. They call it Black Rock City. A few days later, they will reduce it to ashes, leaving no trace. During their time together, they participate in an extravaganza of unique experiences. Wear wild costumes and drive a carnival vehicle
yahoo
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison