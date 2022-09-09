Pm Modi, Biden And Other World Leaders Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth Ii

A senior US intelligence official said it looks like invading Ukraine could become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest and most enduring mistakes.
“It’s hard to see the war’s record – Putin’s record – as anything other than a failure so far,” Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns told a conference on Thursday. cybersecurity in Washington.
“Russia is going to pay a very heavy price,” Burns said. “Not only has the weakness of the Russian military been exposed, but it will cause long-term damage to the Russian economy and to generations of Russians.”
The stark assessment is not the first from a senior US intelligence official warning that Russia’s war with Ukraine is turning against Moscow.
In June, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Russia’s ground forces “have degraded to the point that it will take them years to get back to where they were, in many ways.”
At the time, Haines said Russia’s losses could eventually persuade Putin to negotiate at least a temporary end to the fighting.
But instead, Putin appears to have hardened his stance on Ukraine.
“We didn’t start the military action, we are trying to end it,” Putin told an economic forum in the port city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, reiterating his long-standing position that he was forced to send forces to Ukraine to protect Moscow-backed separatist regions that have fought Ukrainian forces since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
“In the longer term, this will help strengthen our country both domestically and internationally,” he added.
Burns, the director of the CIA, said Thursday that he expects the war in Ukraine to prove Putin wrong.
“I think Putin’s bet is that he will be tougher than Ukrainians, Europeans and Americans,” Burns said. “Putin’s view is always that we have attention deficit disorder and will be distracted.”
“Putin is as wrong on this bet as he is deeply wrong on his assumptions dating back to last February about the Ukrainian will to resist and the will of the West, the United States and all our partners to support the Ukrainians” , he added. said.
Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.