Queen Elizabeth Ii: A Life In Pictures

Jacques-Paul against Anderson Silva is actually happening. For real. Rumors had been swirling for weeks that negotiations for the fight were underway, but on Tuesday Paul made it official.

“My toughest test yet,” Paul said in a tweet. “I respect the legend, but it must be exterminated.”

After a stellar career in the UFC, Silva is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He is at least one of the top five. Silva broke several records during his reign as middleweight champion, but it was the style with which he destroyed his opponents that made him legendary.

“I know that in life everything has its purpose,” Silva said in a statement sent to ESPN. “Nothing happens by chance. So I thank God for my health, my family and my team for giving me this opportunity to continue doing what I love the most. I believe this will be the greatest event of fight of the year and will truly go down in sports history forever.”

Is there a press conference?

Of course there are. No massive combat sports event can take place without a wild press conference. Paul has already announced not one but of them presses next week in the US, live on Paul’s YouTube channel.

#PaulSilva Launch press conference Monday, September 12 in Los Angeles live on my YouTube. Phoenix press conference Tuesday, September 13. Tickets on sale Wednesday, September 14. It’s SHOW TIME —Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 7, 2022

I wouldn’t expect anything too rowdy from these press conferences. Silva is a middle-aged man who doesn’t like to talk rudely. I would expect even Paul to treat Silva with a hint of reverence and respect.

The first will begin on Monday, September 12 at 11 a.m. PST.

When and where does the fight take place?

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is scheduled for October 29. The fight will take place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.

Where can I watch?

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will be available to watch on Showtime PPV. Details are coming, but the PPV event is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET.

Who is Anderson Silva

As mentioned above, Silva is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. After defeating Rich Franklin for the UFC middleweight title in October 2006, Silva went on to hold that title for a record 2,457 days. His 16-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC is a record that stands to this day.

But it was Silva’s fighting style that made him an icon. A flashy and elusive counter-attacker, he did things that seemed impossible. Fighting with his hands down, landing outlandish kicks, knees and punches from wild angles, Silva is essentially the Roy Jones Jr. of MMA. For many, he is the greatest martial artist who ever lived.

After finally losing his title to Chris Weidman in 2013, Silva endured a tough losing streak, which led to him leaving the UFC in 2020 at the ripe old age of 45. Since then, he has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in boxing. Most notably, he outclassed former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. in an eight-round boxing match.

Who is Jacques-Paul?

You probably know Paul, the social media personality who first made it big on Vine before moving to every platform out there. He switched to boxing in recent years after fighting on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul’s viral boxing match with British YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.

Paul also moved on to the promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Irishman Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that was one of the greatest women’s boxing matches of all time.

Is it a fair fight?

Paul has been selective about his opponents so far, which is smart. Each new fight is a step up in competition, but this one is unique for several reasons.

Size is perhaps the most important. All of Paul’s other fights so far have been against a dramatically undersized fighter. Paul has a fight weight of 190 pounds, but in his last fight he faced Tyron Woodley, who in his UFC heyday competed at 170 pounds.

Silva was the UFC middleweight champion with a fight weight of 185 pounds. Not only that, he steadily increased his weight to fight in the UFC light heavyweight division. Arguably his best performance ever – a dramatic takedown of former champ Forrest Griffin in 2009 – came in that weight class, at 205 pounds.

Unlike Woodley, Silva also has previous boxing experience. More recently, he has focused on sports, achieving some extremely impressive victories. Silva is also one of the deadliest forwards in MMA history.

But Silva is also 47 years Old. It’s quite old. Veteran in combat sports. To be clear, he’s not a normal 47-year-old, but age is still a huge, huge factor.

I guess we will find out how many factor in October.