Queen Elizabeth Ii Defined An Era Of 'Constant Change'

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reacted Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, praising her legacy in a nearly 500-word statement.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” the statement released by the White House said. “She defined an era.”

The President and First Lady praised the Queen’s legacy as the leader of Britain, noting that in ‘a constantly changing world’ she was ‘a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons “.

But they also focused on the changes to the modern world that occurred during his reign.

“The seven decades of his historic reign witnessed an era of unprecedented human progress and the march forward of human dignity,” the statement said.

The Bidens said the Queen was “the first British monarch” who made people around the world “feel a personal and immediate connection”, recalling her Christmas speeches and Platinum Jubilee.

They also noted that she “always led with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the matchless power of her example.”

The Bidens also recalled the Queen’s words after the 9/11 terrorist attack and her visit to the United States to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown in 2007.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unparalleled dignity and steadfastness who deepened the fundamental alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the statement read. “She helped make our relationship special.”

The Bidens recalled meeting the Queen in 1982 and on their first overseas trip as President and First Lady in June 2021, noting that she “charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness and generously shared his wisdom with us” during their visit.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who not only mourn their Queen, but also their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” they wrote.

“His legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and in the history of our world,” they concluded.