Queen Elizabeth II has met with 13 US presidents, from Truman to Biden
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, living a long life during which she met 13 different US presidents.
Elizabeth has remained a constant on the world stage, meeting with American leaders even before she became queen. Here’s a look at some of his meetings with US presidents.
Then-Princess Elizabeth met President Harry Truman in 1951, a year before taking the throne. Elizabeth and Prince Phillip met the Truman family at Blair House that year during a visit to Washington, D.C.
Six years later, Queen Elizabeth spent four days at the White House in October 1957, when she and Prince Philip stayed with President Dwight Eisenhower and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.
In 1961, the Queen hosted President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen never met President Lyndon Johnson, but his sister Princess Margaret did in 1965. The next President the Queen met was President Richard Nixon, whom she met with their wives at UK in 1970.
In 1976, Queen Elizabeth traveled to the United States for an American Bicentennial celebration, where she shared a dance with President Gerald Ford.
Almost a year later, the Queen met President Jimmy Carter and other world leaders at a summit dinner in May 1977 at Buckingham Palace.
In 1982, President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan visited Windsor Castle. While there, Reagan and Queen Elizabeth rode horses together.
The Queen visited the White House in 1991, joining President George HW Bush on the South Lawn to plant a tree. The tree replaced another, which was planted by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 in honor of the coronation of King George VI, the Queen’s father.
Among the Queen’s meetings with President Bill Clinton was a D-Day commemoration event at the Guildhall in London.
President George W. Bush met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in 2003 before Bush met with then Prime Minister Tony Blair.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama met the Queen and Prince Philip in April 2016. The two couples shared a private lunch in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with President Donald Trump include a state banquet where Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Buckingham Palace event.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in June 2021. It was Biden’s first foreign trip as president.
What to know about U.K. accession rules after queen’s death
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”
That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.
However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 — 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.
A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne:
— Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” This is made up of officials from the Privy Council, which includes senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, who are summoned to the palace for the meeting.
— Parliament is then recalled for lawmakers to take their oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.
— The new monarch will swear an oath before the Privy Council in St. James’s Palace to maintain the Church of Scotland, according to the Act of Union of 1707.
— The proclamation of the new sovereign is then publicly read out at St. James’s Palace, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capital cities of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.
— Charles must declare to Parliament on the first day of its session following the accession, or at the coronation, whichever is first, that he is a faithful Protestant. The oath is mandated by the Accession Declaration Act of 1910.
— He must also take a coronation oath as prescribed by the Coronation Oath Act of 1689, the Act of Settlement of 1701 and the Accession Declaration Act.
— He must be in communion with the Church of England, a flexible rule which allowed King George I and King George II to reign even though they were Lutherans.
Video: The big news in Europe this week isn’t interest rates
Earlier today, I spoke with TradeGateHub’s Dale PINkert about the outlook for the global forex market. It was a wide-ranging discussion, but I outlined the emerging bullish case for the GBP and EUR as well as the stocks there.
We reviewed the one-sided sentiment in US Dollar trades and the risks around USD/JPY. We talked about seasonal products, commodity trading and why a change in mood in the markets might not be far away. Reviewed today’s ECB decision and what to expect from the Fed.
Not too long ago I spoke with Dale and predicted 145 in USD/JPY.
Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life
LONDON — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne.
—April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later called the Queen Mother.
—Dec. 10, 1936: Elizabeth becomes heir-apparent to the throne after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicates and her father becomes king.
—Oct. 13, 1940: Elizabeth makes first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz.
—1945: Elizabeth is made a Subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, serving for Britain during World War II.
—Nov. 20, 1947: Elizabeth marries Prince Philip Mountbatten of Greece and Denmark at Westminster Abbey.
—Nov. 14, 1948: Prince Charles, now Prince of Wales, heir-apparent to the throne, is born.
—Aug. 15, 1950: Elizabeth’s second child and only daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, is born.
—Feb. 6, 1952: Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI.
—June 2, 1953: Crowned in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She sets out on a tour of the Commonwealth, visiting places including Bermuda, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, and Gibraltar.
—Feb. 19, 1960: Elizabeth’s third child, Prince Andrew, is born.
—March 10, 1964: Elizabeth’s fourth child, Prince Edward, is born.
—May 1965: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to West Germany, the first German visit by a British monarch in 52 years.
—1977: Elizabeth celebrates her Silver Jubilee, which marks 25 years on the throne.
—1992: Elizabeth has what she describes as an “annus horribilis,” or a “horrible year.” The year sees marriages for three of her four children end. Also that year, a fire damages Windsor Castle. Public outcry over the cost of repairs amid a recession prompts the queen to volunteer to pay income taxes.
—Aug. 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory.
—2002: Elizabeth marks 50 years of reign with her Golden Jubilee. The year also sees the deaths of Elizabeth’s mother and her sister, Margaret.
—Dec. 20, 2007: Elizabeth becomes the longest-living British monarch, overtaking Victoria.
—May 2011: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to Ireland — the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence.
—2012: Elizabeth marks 60 years of her reign with a Diamond Jubilee.
—Sept. 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history.
—June 11, 2016: Britain celebrates Elizabeth’s official 90th birthday with three days of national festivities.
—Feb. 6, 2017: Elizabeth becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne.
— March 2020: Elizabeth and Philip move from Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
—April 9, 2021: Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, dies at age 99.
–Oct. 20, 2021: Elizabeth spends a night in a London hospital undergoing health tests. She cancels major engagements in subsequent months, on doctors’ orders to only undertake light duties.
–Feb. 6, 2022: Elizabeth becomes first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as sovereign.
–June 2022: Elizabeth makes limited public appearances during a four-day holiday weekend celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.
–Sept. 6, 2022: Elizabeth meets Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at her summer holiday home in Scotland to oversee the handover of power from the outgoing prime minster to his successor. The ceremonies, traditionally held at Buckingham Palace in London, were moved to Balmoral for the first time in the queen’s reign in light of her mobility problems.
–Sept. 8, 2022: Elizabeth dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96.
“Will never forget his warmth, his kindness”
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 today.
“I had memorable encounters with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
“During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave her at his wedding. I will always cherish this gesture,” her tweet read.
I had memorable encounters with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave her at his wedding. I will always cherish this gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022
Prime Minister Modi was invited for an audience with the Queen during his visit to the UK in 2018.
His royal welcome included a special event hosted by Prince Charles, who immediately succeeds the king, according to centuries of protocol.
Charles’ coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic setting as it has for centuries, on a date to be determined.
The handkerchief mentioned by the Prime Minister was a hand-woven cotton lace that has “Jai Hind” as its central motif.
It was sent by Mahatma Gandhi as a gift at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.
Reports said the Mahatma personally spun the yarn and Lord Louis Mounbatten, who was the Governor General at the time, took it with him to England.
It was also Lord Mountbatten who suggested the gift, according to his daughter Pamela Hicks, who was asked to be a bridesmaid to the Queen.
When Mahatma Gandhi said he wanted to mark the occasion with a gift, but had nothing to give as he had donated his possessions, Lord Mounbatten suggested he could weave something on his loom at weaving,” Pamela Hicks told The Daily Telegraph.
Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, becoming Britain’s longest-serving monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
Thanking the nation in a letter, she wrote: When it comes to marking 70 years as Queen, there is no guide to follow. It really is a first.”
Omicron specific boosters now available at Minnesota-run clinics
Booster shots designed to fight the omicron strain of the coronavirus are available at two state-run clinics.
Appointments are already available at the Mall of America clinic, and the site at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is scheduling to administer doses starting Sunday. Pharmacies and local health departments should also soon have appointments available.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have received approval for updated vaccines. The Pfizer dose is recommended for everyone 12 and older while the Moderna shot is approved for those 18 and up.
Both state-run clinics are offering the Pfizer booster. The shots are free and can be administered two months after a dose of the original vaccines.
Omicron drove COVID-19 cases to all-time highs in January and is now the cause of nearly all infections in Minnesota and nationwide. Several omicron sub-variants, including BA.4 and BA.5, are more contagious than previous variants of the coronavirus.
Minnesota COVID-19 infection rates have been at a plateau for months. On average, roughly 1,000 new infections are recorded each day, but that is only a fraction of the people getting sick because most test at home and do not report the results to the state.
Omicron has easily evaded the protections against infection that previous vaccines and prior infection have provided. Vaccines are still effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.
“Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is a crucial part of protecting our state in the months ahead,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading.”
For more information about the state’s COVID-19 response, including details about testing and vaccines, visit: mn.gov/covid19 or call 1-833-431-2053.
Fed’s Powell says tough action is needed to fight inflation
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said the central bank was focused squarely on curbing high inflation to prevent it from taking root as it did in the 1970s, bolstering expectations of a third straight rate hike from 0, 75 percentage points later this month.
“It’s really our view, and my view, that we must act now frankly, firmly, as we have done, and we must continue until the job is done,” said Mr. Powell on Thursday morning during a virtual conference hosted by the Cato Institute.
