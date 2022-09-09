Queen Elizabeth’s Most Notable Meetings

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev met Queen Elizabeth II in 1989.

London:

From a string of US presidents to Lady Gaga, Queen Elizabeth II has met leading political and artistic figures from around the world during her record time on the throne.

Some were despised dictators, others were world famous guitarists she had a polite conversation with. Regardless of the personalities, she always kept her cool.

Here are some of his famous encounters:

– From west to east –

After her accession in 1952, the Queen met with every sitting US president except Lyndon B Johnson. This covers 14 heads of state, from Dwight D Eisenhower to Joe Biden.

During the Cold War, however, his meetings with leaders of the Soviet bloc were few and far between.

In 1956 Elizabeth hosted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who was overseeing a political thaw after replacing Joseph Stalin.

But it will be more than three decades later, in 1989, that Mikhail Gorbachev will be invited to an audience. This came after he launched a policy of “perestroika” (restructuring) which led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Queen was the first British monarch in history to visit Russia, when she was welcomed by President Boris Yeltsin in 1994.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Queen during a state visit to Britain in 2003.

– War and peace –

Mother Teresa and Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai were just two of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates the Queen met.

She had a particularly warm relationship with South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, one of the few to call her by her first name.

But the Head of State also received the leaders of some of the most repressive regimes in the world.

Among them were Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, who made a state visit to Britain in 1973, and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in 1994.

Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was invited by the government – and much to the queen’s chagrin – in 1978.

She is said to have hid in a bush in the grounds of Buckingham Palace while walking her corgis to avoid talking to him.

– Historic handshake –

On June 27, 2012, the British monarch exchanged a historic handshake in Belfast with Martin McGuinness, a former paramilitary commander in the Irish Republican Army who became number two in the Sinn Fein party, which does not recognize its sovereignty over Northern Ireland. North.

It was a move that would have been unimaginable a few years earlier amid the bitterness of the deadly conflict in Northern Ireland.

The IRA had murdered his relative, Lord Louis Mountbatten, in 1979.

“Hello how are you ?” McGuinness – then deputy prime minister in the power-sharing government in Belfast – asked the monarch.

“Thank you very much. I’m still alive anyway,” she replied.

The photograph of their handshake, which came 14 years after the Good Friday peace accords that largely ended three decades of conflict, has been shared around the world as a historic moment of reconciliation.

– Artistic encounters –

The monarch has also met some of the greatest artists of the 20th and 21st centuries: opera singer Maria Callas; actors Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor and Brigitte Bardot; ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev; and singer Frank Sinatra.

In her autobiography, British writer Agatha Christie wrote that buying a car and having dinner with the Queen at Buckingham Palace had been the two most exciting times of her life.

She recalled her “kindness and ease of speaking” and described her as “so small and slender, in her simple dark red velvet dress with a beautiful jewel”.

– Spice up Your Life –

From Michael Jackson, when he was still a teenager, to Lady Gaga via Madonna, she also rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest pop stars in the world, sometimes giving rise to comical scenes.

In 1997, with perfectly styled hair and white gloves, she was photographed shaking hands with the Spice Girls, wearing thigh-length slit dresses and showing off plunging necklines.

In 2005, at a pop star party at Buckingham Palace, the Queen asked guitarist Eric Clapton: “How long have you been playing?”

“It must be 45 years now,” replied Clapton, 59 at the time.

-Bond girl-

Elizabeth has also crossed paths with fictional characters.

In 2012, she took part in a parody video with James Bond star Daniel Craig, in which she appeared to parachute into the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

She has met her fictional double, actress Helen Mirren, on several occasions. Mirren won an Oscar for playing the title role in “The Queen” in 2006.

The real monarch made Mirren a lady in 2003.

