Question of the day on the family quarrel! 9-9

How unbalanced is the labor market?

This question has become one of the biggest debates in economics today. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Federal Reserve view the labor market as grossly imbalanced, with demand for workers far outstripping supply. Others, however, have argued that the Fed’s view of labor markets is distorted in a way that exaggerates demand.

Powell has been very clear about his position for several months. Recall that he used to say that the Fed might be able to lower inflation without increasing unemployment too much by reducing the number of job vacancies. Initially, Powell seemed to have great confidence that an improving economy could push workers out of the margins, shrinking vacancies as they filled them. The imbalance between labor supply and demand could be rebalanced upwards.

He seems to have abandoned that view and is now talking about the likelihood that tighter financial conditions will cause “pain”. But the underlying message is the same: the demand for labor will have to fall to rebalance it with the supply of workers.

“The labor market is particularly strong, but it’s clearly out of balance, with the demand for workers far outstripping the supply of available workers,” Powell said in Jackson Hole last month.

In remarks today at a Cato Institute conference, Powell made the same note. “What we hope to achieve is a period of below-trend growth that will bring the labor market back into better balance and bring wages back to levels more consistent with 2% inflation over time.” , did he declare.

The economic theory here is that vacancies, as measured by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), can be thought of as the demand for labor not satisfied, and the number of unemployed can be seen as the available labor supply. . The ratio of vacancies to unemployed has become a central measure of labor market tightness in the academic economics literature.

The historical average ratio is around 0.6 vacancies for each unemployed person. Which means we generally have more people looking for work but unemployed than we have jobs available. In other words, the normal situation for decades before the recent crisis was that we had too little demand in relation to supply, we were beset by the slowdown in the labor market. The historic low for the ratio was 0.15 job vacancies for every unemployed person affected following the global financial crisis. The absolute record, before recent years, was 1.5 in the “hot” labor market of the 1960s.

This led some economists to believe that the high ratio of vacancies to unemployed would likely peak somewhere around the 1960s peak, although there was very little evidence that anything like this was happening. Indeed, the belief that the ratio would decline was one of the main factors supporting claims in 2021 that inflation would be transitory. A San Francisco Fed economic research note in October 2021, for example, examined the inflationary impact of the US bailout. He argued that the ratio had already peaked in 2021: “The estimated impact of ARP on inflation is significant, but it is still far from the severe overheating of the 1960s.”

As you can see from the graph above, the ratio has not peaked. It kept increasing. In July this year, according to the most recent data available, the ratio rebounded to its all-time high in March. The two are basically indistinguishable from two to one, which means two vacancies for every unemployed person. That’s about two and a third times the historical average. This seems to indicate an extreme imbalance.

The extreme of this imbalance has led some economists to question its reality. Maybe something has gone wrong with the way we measure job vacancies, these economists suggest. A recent Employ America article makes a number of arguments against the use of JOLTS postings, including the idea that it has become easier to post job postings in the internet age. Admittedly, a naive look at the number of job offers leaves room for skepticism. How could employers suddenly need so many people?

Here is the same graph but limited to accommodation and food services. It shows a huge explosion of hotel and restaurant vacancies that peaked in January and has declined in recent months as people have been hired.

Before accepting this as evidence that JOLTS data overestimates vacancies, keep two things in mind. First, there is very little evidence to suggest that the pandemic should have canceled the opening count. Certainly, the type of technological improvements – the online publication of job offers, mainly – predates the pandemic; they cannot therefore be used to explain the explosion of openings.

Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius doubts the problem is data-related. “We haven’t really found a lot of evidence that the meaning of a job offer is radically different from 10 or 20 years ago. And if you watch the official series from a year ago and half, she wasn’t out of step with history. And technologically, a year and a half ago, it wasn’t that different from where we are now,” Hatzius said in an interview with the podcast ” Odd Lots” by Bloomberg.

Second, openings are increasing not just because employers want to hire, but because they want to hire faster than they can find workers. That is, there is already a built-in offer element in the number of opens. If fewer employees want to work, openings will increase even if the underlying labor demand does not. Here is a table of the total number of people working in accommodation and food services as well as the total number of openings. We could think of this as a graph of the underlying labor demand for the sector.

What we are seeing is not that demand has increased dramatically, but is back to roughly where it was before the pandemic. Restaurant and hotel employers are not looking for many more workers, they are looking for about as many as they were looking for before the pandemic. Openings are high because fewer workers are filling these jobs. You can see this by looking at the chart for total employment in restaurants and drinking places.

Demand is therefore high relative to supply, but the constraint is on the supply side. In some ways, it’s a story we already knew. The labor force participation rate is below its pre-pandemic level, which was already low compared to what we were seeing before the global financial crisis. Why it’s lower now is one of the other big economic questions of our time.

The evidence suggests that Powell is right to view the labor market as seriously unbalanced. The demand relative to the supply, however you measure it, is extremely high. It is unlikely that this can be resolved without a recession depressing demand, as there are few signs that supply can be increased by much. Although labor force participation rose slightly in August, it will not rise fast enough to bring inflation down. And the recession may have to be more severe than many realize, as labor demand will have to be brought back below pre-pandemic levels in many sectors of the economy, including restaurants, bars and hotels.