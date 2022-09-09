News
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 9-9
News
Why Powell thinks the labor market is ‘clearly unbalanced’
How unbalanced is the labor market?
This question has become one of the biggest debates in economics today. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Federal Reserve view the labor market as grossly imbalanced, with demand for workers far outstripping supply. Others, however, have argued that the Fed’s view of labor markets is distorted in a way that exaggerates demand.
Powell has been very clear about his position for several months. Recall that he used to say that the Fed might be able to lower inflation without increasing unemployment too much by reducing the number of job vacancies. Initially, Powell seemed to have great confidence that an improving economy could push workers out of the margins, shrinking vacancies as they filled them. The imbalance between labor supply and demand could be rebalanced upwards.
He seems to have abandoned that view and is now talking about the likelihood that tighter financial conditions will cause “pain”. But the underlying message is the same: the demand for labor will have to fall to rebalance it with the supply of workers.
“The labor market is particularly strong, but it’s clearly out of balance, with the demand for workers far outstripping the supply of available workers,” Powell said in Jackson Hole last month.
In remarks today at a Cato Institute conference, Powell made the same note. “What we hope to achieve is a period of below-trend growth that will bring the labor market back into better balance and bring wages back to levels more consistent with 2% inflation over time.” , did he declare.
The economic theory here is that vacancies, as measured by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), can be thought of as the demand for labor not satisfied, and the number of unemployed can be seen as the available labor supply. . The ratio of vacancies to unemployed has become a central measure of labor market tightness in the academic economics literature.
The historical average ratio is around 0.6 vacancies for each unemployed person. Which means we generally have more people looking for work but unemployed than we have jobs available. In other words, the normal situation for decades before the recent crisis was that we had too little demand in relation to supply, we were beset by the slowdown in the labor market. The historic low for the ratio was 0.15 job vacancies for every unemployed person affected following the global financial crisis. The absolute record, before recent years, was 1.5 in the “hot” labor market of the 1960s.
This led some economists to believe that the high ratio of vacancies to unemployed would likely peak somewhere around the 1960s peak, although there was very little evidence that anything like this was happening. Indeed, the belief that the ratio would decline was one of the main factors supporting claims in 2021 that inflation would be transitory. A San Francisco Fed economic research note in October 2021, for example, examined the inflationary impact of the US bailout. He argued that the ratio had already peaked in 2021: “The estimated impact of ARP on inflation is significant, but it is still far from the severe overheating of the 1960s.”
As you can see from the graph above, the ratio has not peaked. It kept increasing. In July this year, according to the most recent data available, the ratio rebounded to its all-time high in March. The two are basically indistinguishable from two to one, which means two vacancies for every unemployed person. That’s about two and a third times the historical average. This seems to indicate an extreme imbalance.
The extreme of this imbalance has led some economists to question its reality. Maybe something has gone wrong with the way we measure job vacancies, these economists suggest. A recent Employ America article makes a number of arguments against the use of JOLTS postings, including the idea that it has become easier to post job postings in the internet age. Admittedly, a naive look at the number of job offers leaves room for skepticism. How could employers suddenly need so many people?
Here is the same graph but limited to accommodation and food services. It shows a huge explosion of hotel and restaurant vacancies that peaked in January and has declined in recent months as people have been hired.
Before accepting this as evidence that JOLTS data overestimates vacancies, keep two things in mind. First, there is very little evidence to suggest that the pandemic should have canceled the opening count. Certainly, the type of technological improvements – the online publication of job offers, mainly – predates the pandemic; they cannot therefore be used to explain the explosion of openings.
Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius doubts the problem is data-related. “We haven’t really found a lot of evidence that the meaning of a job offer is radically different from 10 or 20 years ago. And if you watch the official series from a year ago and half, she wasn’t out of step with history. And technologically, a year and a half ago, it wasn’t that different from where we are now,” Hatzius said in an interview with the podcast ” Odd Lots” by Bloomberg.
Second, openings are increasing not just because employers want to hire, but because they want to hire faster than they can find workers. That is, there is already a built-in offer element in the number of opens. If fewer employees want to work, openings will increase even if the underlying labor demand does not. Here is a table of the total number of people working in accommodation and food services as well as the total number of openings. We could think of this as a graph of the underlying labor demand for the sector.
What we are seeing is not that demand has increased dramatically, but is back to roughly where it was before the pandemic. Restaurant and hotel employers are not looking for many more workers, they are looking for about as many as they were looking for before the pandemic. Openings are high because fewer workers are filling these jobs. You can see this by looking at the chart for total employment in restaurants and drinking places.
Demand is therefore high relative to supply, but the constraint is on the supply side. In some ways, it’s a story we already knew. The labor force participation rate is below its pre-pandemic level, which was already low compared to what we were seeing before the global financial crisis. Why it’s lower now is one of the other big economic questions of our time.
The evidence suggests that Powell is right to view the labor market as seriously unbalanced. The demand relative to the supply, however you measure it, is extremely high. It is unlikely that this can be resolved without a recession depressing demand, as there are few signs that supply can be increased by much. Although labor force participation rose slightly in August, it will not rise fast enough to bring inflation down. And the recession may have to be more severe than many realize, as labor demand will have to be brought back below pre-pandemic levels in many sectors of the economy, including restaurants, bars and hotels.
Breitbart News
News
ECB node: Limiting inflation dynamics is the only concern
- The ECB sent a strong signal with a rate hike of 75 basis points
- Inflation uncertainty is too great to provide forward guidance
In other words, he’s just building on the aggressive tone that was set yesterday. Overall, the ECB was definitely hawkish, but for the most part, this is already what the markets had expected. I think the fact that Lagarde hinted at the possibility that the tightening might end in February or March should perhaps get more attention – but not on a day when the dollar corrects, I suppose.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Netflix: the animated series that you absolutely must watch
netflix has a surprisingly definitive anime library, including everything from classics like Cowboy Bebop and Naruto to the latest and greatest shows like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan.
There are so many things to look at. If you’re looking for more niche stuff, Netflix also has shows like Beastars and Record of Ragnarok to check out. Stuck in!
The best anime series on Netflix
Viz Media
Shonen’s newest darling, Demon Slayer is a standout hit that breaks away from many well-worn cliches in action anime. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, who joins the ranks of the Demon Slayers following the murder of his family by a demon. Only Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro’s younger sister, survived the onslaught, but she was turned into a demon. Tanjiro travels through Taisho-era Japan with Nezuko in search of a cure and joins the Demon Slayer Corps, seeking to confront the original demon, Muzan Kibutsuji, who killed his family.
The animation and action are breathtaking, the characters are compelling and dynamic, the music is stellar, and the dialogue is memorable. We couldn’t recommend this anime more. The first season is streaming on Netflix, but there’s another season over there, if you fancy more.
Viz Media
“Believe it” (as Naruto Uzumaki would say), you can’t have a better anime list without this show. This classic and beloved anime follows Naruto, a young ninja from the village of Hidden Leaf who dreams of becoming the leader of his village. Warning: Naruto is a very long animated. So long that once you’ve finished all nine seasons on Netflix (220 episodes in total), which covers Naruto’s preteen years, you’ll still have 500 episodes to cover in Naruto: Shippuden, which picks up two and a half years after the end of the show. original route. There are also a handful of Naruto movies available on the streaming service right now. Make sure to skip the filler episodes unless you’re really looking for something to watch.
Funimation
Attack on Titan (2013-2023)
Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime around. And for good reason. With spectacular animations, political intrigue, a compelling cast of characters, and larger-than-life battles, this is a show you’ll want to check out. Yes, titans – the gigantic, humanoid, human-eating monsters that force humanity to live behind towering castle walls – are unnerving and might scare you. But that’s half the fun, especially when we see our heroes taking them down. Netflix only has the first season of Attack on Titan in its catalog, but those 25 episodes are enough to get you started.
Sunrise
Another anime classic, Cowboy Bebop originally aired in 1998 and, well, it never lost its appeal. The show brilliantly merged a variety of genres — mostly sci-fi and western (think space cowboys) — to create something completely new and compelling. Set in the year 2071, the series is about a group of traveling bounty hunters aboard their ship, Bebop. Netflix recently made a live-action version of the series, though it didn’t receive the same critical acclaim as the anime.
VizMedia
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012-)
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure follows generations of the Joestar family, from the 19th century to modern times, through decades of bizarre adventures, you guessed it. Each member of the family has the same name – Jojo – and each is gifted with great superhuman powers. The battles are as psychic and supernatural as the narrative is adventurous. Luckily all five seasons are streaming on Netflix.
Media VIZ
Hunter x Hunter (2011-2014)
Hunter x Hunter remains an unfinished story, having been abruptly cut short after Season 6. Manga author Yoshihiro Togashi quit writing, leaving Hunter x Hunter on hiatus. New chapters, Togashi recently announced, are coming. This anime begins with protagonist Gon Freecss, who sets off from his home in search of his father, but the series quickly moves away from this simple narrative. The series is beloved for its world-building and emotional investment through its diverse cast of characters.
Viz Media
A captivating game of cat and mouse for the ages, Death Note follows Light Yagami, a genius high school student who finds a mysterious notebook (the titular “Death Note”) that grants its owner the ability to kill anyone whose name is written in it. Determined to create a new world without crime, Light carries out a massacre, killing criminals and those Light deems morally unworthy. But the world’s greatest detective is on the case. Can Light get away with it?
Yen Press
You will be hooked after the first episodes of this popular anime, trust us. This show isn’t your typical action anime – but that doesn’t make it any less engrossing. In fact, the opposite is true. Kakegurui is set in an academy where a student’s measurement is based on their gaming prowess, whether at the roulette table or blackjack. It’s part psychological thriller, part drama, and the stakes rise as the show progresses.
netflix
A Netflix Original inspired by the classic video games of the same name, Castlevania follows the last disgraced member of the Belmont family, Trevor Belmont. This dark medieval fantasy is full of gore, gothic horror and grotesque monsters. Trevor – and friends met along the way – venture to defeat none other than Dracula himself, whose anger and grief at the unjust death of his love swept through Eastern Europe in the 1400s. You don’t want to miss this one.
Viz Media
Record of Ragnarok (2021-)
Have you always dreamed of witnessing a fight between a Norse god and an ancient Chinese warrior? Or watch a Greek god clash with one of the best swordsmen in Japanese history? Me neither, but now I’m glad I have it.
The premise of Record of Ragnarok is simple: through 13 one-on-one battles to the death, humanity must prove themselves worthy to avoid annihilation by the gods. The first to seven wins wins. This anime is imaginative, entertaining, and full of human history, so you’ll learn new things along the way. It’s also cool to see legends from all corners of the globe collide into one myth. Only the 12-episode first season has been released, making it a perfect anime to binge on your next couch session.
Viz Media
If you thought Naruto was long, think again. One Piece is the longest running anime to date, spanning over 1,000 episodes over 23 years of airing. The show follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They are in search of the ultimate treasure known as One Piece. Netflix recently expanded its four-season collection of One Piece to 13 seasons, giving you plenty to sink your teeth into. If you ever hope to catch up, better make it happen!
netflix
In a world where demons are resurfacing, Akira Fudo unites with a demon, at his friend’s request, to become a devil, to wage a brutal war against the demons that now plague the earth.
Devilman Crybaby is based on the manga written by Go Nagai, which was originally adapted into an anime in the 70s. This new series shifts the time setting from the 1970s to modern times and goes hardcore with mature themes and violent sequences. It’s TV-MA rated, so it’s not for kids.
Devilman Crybaby debuted to great success in 2018, and so far it is only 10 episodes compiled in one season.
netflix
Beastars takes place in a world of anthropomorphic animals. These characters have jobs and go to school, reminiscent of Disney’s Zootopia. But while Beastars and Zootopia both tackle similar themes — predator versus prey, prejudice and discrimination versus compassion and inclusiveness — Beastars is definitely the more emotionally heavy show. In fact, because of some sexual themes and violence in the show, it’s best to keep children away from this one. If you like melodramas that focus on philosophy, this might be the best show for you yet.
Viz Media
One Punch Man (2015–2019)
How would you feel if you were so strong that you could defeat any enemy with just one punch? Triumphant? Bored? Only? This is the central question facing One Punch Man. The show follows the hero Saitama, who trained so hard that all of his hair fell out. Upon completion of his training, he is able to defeat any enemy with a single punch. The show is a satire of shonen manga and anime, subverting the common tropes found in those stories. If you’re looking for a different take on modern superhero history, this might be your cup of tea.
netflix
Netflix has a solid library of past Pokemon anime, and the latest series in the franchise is produced by Netflix itself. The story follows our favorite 10-year-old, Ash Ketchum (go figure), as he continues his Pokémon journey. The show also introduces a host of new characters, including Goh and Chloe, and takes audiences to several regions of the Pokemon world, including the newest one, the Galar region. If you’re a Pokemon fan or have kids, this is a great anime to watch.
Nickelodeon
Honorable Mention: Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
OK, Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t technically an anime, but it’s so inspired by the art form and is so perfect that it would be madness not to mention it here. I missed this show while it was still airing on Nickelodeon, and when it resurfaced on Netflix, I dismissed it as nostalgic hype. Boy, I was wrong. This show deals with complex themes of war propaganda, genocide, duty and honor, while remaining a light and upbeat epic tale. Oh, and it also has one of the best character redemption arcs in TV history, period.
Related stories
CNET
News
Tata Group in talks to assemble iPhones in India: report
Tata Group is in talks with a Taiwanese supplier to Apple Inc. to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India, seeking to assemble iPhones in the South Asian country.
Discussions with Wistron Corp. aim to make Tata a force in tech manufacturing, and the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate wants to harness the Taiwanese company’s expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly, people said. knowing the subject.
If successful, the pact could make Tata the first Indian company to make iPhones, which are currently mostly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants like Wistron and Foxconn Technology Group in China and India.
An Indian company making iPhones would give a massive boost to the country’s efforts to challenge China, whose dominance in electronics manufacturing has been jeopardized by Covid lockdowns and political tensions with the United States.
It could also persuade other global electronics brands to consider assembly in India to reduce their reliance on China at a time of rising geopolitical risks.
The structure of the deal and details such as stakes have yet to be finalized, and talks are ongoing, the people said, declining to be named because the conversations are private.
The plan could involve Tata buying shares in Wistron’s Indian operations or the companies building a new assembly plant, one of the people said. They could also perform both of these moves, the person said.
It was not immediately clear whether Apple was aware of the talks, which come at a time when the US tech giant is seeking to further diversify its production away from China and deepen its supply chain in India.
Apple is known for working with local companies in regions where it sets up manufacturing bases, but assembling iPhones is a complicated task that involves meeting the American company’s tight deadlines and quality controls.
Apple’s new iPhone will show that India is closing the technology gap with China
A representative for Wistron declined to comment. Tata and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.
The new venture aims to increase the number of iPhones assembled by up to five times compared to what Wistron is currently building in India, one of the people said.
A partnership would also likely allow Mumbai-based Tata to get a slice of Wistron’s manufacturing business beyond smartphones, the people said.
Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said electronics and high-tech manufacturing are key areas for the company, India’s top conglomerate with revenue of around $128 billion.
Industries such as software, steel and cars make up a large part of Tata’s business, but it has taken the first steps in the smartphone supply chain by starting to manufacture iPhone chassis components in the southern India.
For Wistron’s Indian business, which is struggling with losses, a pact with Tata would give it a formidable local partner with deep pockets.
Tata’s reach also extends to automobiles, including electric vehicles, an area many of the world’s tech giants are eager to expand into.
Wistron started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, after years of efforts by Apple to add manufacturing capabilities in the country. The Taipei-based company is currently assembling iPhones at its factory in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
The promise of a $1.4 billion Indian consumer market and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentives for tech production have pushed Apple’s other major contract makers, Foxconn and Pegatron Corp., to expand. also in the country.
Yet India’s workforce and factories have not easily adopted the highly controlled practices that Apple requires of suppliers: Since iPhone assembly began in India five years ago, workers rioted over substandard wages and living and working conditions in two significant incidents.
–With help from Mark Gurman.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Sarah Ferguson thanks Queen Elizabeth II for her generosity after her divorce
Sarah Ferguson is “heartbroken” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The ex-wife of Prince AndrewQueen Elizabeth’s son, shared a touching tribute to the monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8. Sarah wrote on Twitter that the queen leaves behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
“The most fantastic example of duty, service and constancy,” wrote Sarah, accompanied by a photo of the Queen“and a consistent presence as head of state for over 70 years.”
Sarah also expressed her gratitude to the long reigning monarch.
“She gave her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me she was the most amazing mother-in-law and friend,” she added. fergusson wrote. “I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me by staying close to me even after my divorce.”
Sarah added“I will miss her more than words can express.”
Entertainment
News
Tesla deliveries from Chinese factory jump, but BYD races into the country
HONG KONG-You’re here saw a surge in deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the US electric vehicle maker continues to lag behind its Chinese rival BYD in the largest automotive market in the world.
Tesla China’s deliveries from the factory, which makes Model Y and Model 3, totaled nearly 77,000 last month, nearly tripling from July and up 74% from a year earlier, according to data. data released Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association. More than 42,000 of those shipments were exports, the association said.
wsj
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 9-9
Why Powell thinks the labor market is ‘clearly unbalanced’
ECB node: Limiting inflation dynamics is the only concern
Netflix: the animated series that you absolutely must watch
Ethereum Guns For $1,900 As ETH Regains 10% From Latest Drop
Tata Group in talks to assemble iPhones in India: report
Sarah Ferguson thanks Queen Elizabeth II for her generosity after her divorce
Tesla deliveries from Chinese factory jump, but BYD races into the country
Bitcoin’s Recent Surges Resume the Uptrend, Will It Continue?
Major milestone in his 70-year reign
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
News4 weeks ago
5 Google Chrome Extension You Didn’t Know You Needed
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals