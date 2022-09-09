Ravens Lt Ronnie Stanley Absent At Practice; Jets Missing Starting Tackle, Too

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, living a long life during which she met 13 different US presidents.

Elizabeth has remained a constant on the world stage, meeting with American leaders even before she became queen. Here’s a look at some of his meetings with US presidents.

Then-Princess Elizabeth met President Harry Truman in 1951, a year before taking the throne. Elizabeth and Prince Phillip met the Truman family at Blair House that year during a visit to Washington, D.C.

Six years later, Queen Elizabeth spent four days at the White House in October 1957, when she and Prince Philip stayed with President Dwight Eisenhower and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.

In 1961, the Queen hosted President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen never met President Lyndon Johnson, but his sister Princess Margaret did in 1965. The next President the Queen met was President Richard Nixon, whom she met with their wives at UK in 1970.

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth traveled to the United States for an American Bicentennial celebration, where she shared a dance with President Gerald Ford.

Almost a year later, the Queen met President Jimmy Carter and other world leaders at a summit dinner in May 1977 at Buckingham Palace.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan visited Windsor Castle. While there, Reagan and Queen Elizabeth rode horses together.

The Queen visited the White House in 1991, joining President George HW Bush on the South Lawn to plant a tree. The tree replaced another, which was planted by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 in honor of the coronation of King George VI, the Queen’s father.

Among the Queen’s meetings with President Bill Clinton was a D-Day commemoration event at the Guildhall in London.

President George W. Bush met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in 2003 before Bush met with then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama met the Queen and Prince Philip in April 2016. The two couples shared a private lunch in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with President Donald Trump include a state banquet where Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Buckingham Palace event.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in June 2021. It was Biden’s first foreign trip as president.