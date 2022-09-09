News
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle return to practice; Jets rule starting left tackle out of Week 1
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, while three projected starters were missing in the team’s final workout before its season opener.
Stanley and Boyle, who missed practice Thursday with ankle injuries, were back on the field during the open portion of practice. Stanley is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the New York Jets after a short ramp-up period. Boyle was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston were absent Friday, possibly for rest days. Also not practicing was cornerback Marcus Peters, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday while working his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season.
Rookie defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee) missed his third straight practice and is not expected to play Sunday. An injury report will be released Friday afternoon.
Jets coach Robert Saleh, meanwhile, ruled starting left tackle Duane Brown out of Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Starting right tackle George Fant, who’s dealing with a minor knee injury, is expected to return to the left side to cover for Brown, who was signed last month to replace injured starter Mekhi Becton. Rookie Max Mitchell is expected to start at right tackle.
()
News
latest news A teenager filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he found himself handcuffed
As soon as Roberto Cortez and his friend spotted the LAPD cruiser idling in front of Jonce Thomas Harbor City Community Park last Friday, they turned and walked the other way.
It was an instinct Cortez said he honed growing up in the Harbor City neighborhood, where it was not uncommon to be harassed by police.
Yet he was surprised when the officers suddenly drove onto the grass to intercept the teens and immediately arrested Cortez’s friend and another man. Cortez pulled out his cell phone and began recording the arrest.
As he moved closer to get a better view, one of the officers lunged at Cortez in an apparent attempt to grab the phone and, after a brief struggle, took the 19-year-old to the ground, according to reports. videos of the incident. by passers-by.
“I let them detain me and I still ask them why I’m being detained,” Cortez said, recalling the incident in an interview with The Times. “I knew what I was doing wasn’t wrong and I wanted to capture it on film.”
Videos of the arrest were posted on Twitter, sparking a flurry of angry reactions from people who questioned the decision to force Cortez to the ground despite not posing an obvious threat to the officers or did not interfere with them.
The incident sparked a use of force investigation into the actions of the officer, who has not been named, the department said. LAPD spokesman Capt. Kelly Muniz, however, denied that Cortez was detained for recording the incident, pointing out that other people at the scene who were also recording with their cellphones had not been arrested. Instead, she said, officers intended to detain the teenager with the two other men suspected of possessing firearms.
No weapons were found and police would not say why they believed the three young men were armed. The other two men were released without arrest, while Cortez was arrested for resisting an officer. The city attorney’s office filed a charge of arrest for resistance against Cortez, police said.
The department’s explanation for the arrest struck Mohammad Tajsar, a senior attorney with the ACLU of Southern California, as “specious.”
“It was clear that the police were not interested in the young man they violently threw to the ground before he filmed what they were doing because if they were interested they would have arrested him already” , Tajsar said.
Tajsar said the 1st Amendment gives broad protections to films in public, and numerous court rulings have affirmed that the right to film the police belongs not only to professional journalists, but also to amateur “cop watchers.”
“The only thing people can’t do is interfere with a cop who’s out there doing cop stuff, but what we’ve seen in cases where there’s been abuse, it’s cops taking a broad and totally unsubstantiated legal view of what interfering is,” Tajsar said.
Cellphone video shot by LaNaisha Edwards shows Cortez recording from a few feet away as officers take her friend into custody.
One of the officers suddenly walked towards him in an apparent attempt to grab his phone, the video shows. Cortez backed up and held the phone up. The officer grabbed Cortez, tried to pick him up, and tackled him to the sidewalk.
“Don’t do that,” Edwards, the viewer, hears repeating in the video.
Cortez did not become combative, but appeared to resist the officer’s efforts to gain control of his weapons. Cortez is heard on the video asking the officer why he was being held. The officer did not respond.
Later, Cortez said, he was told that police found it suspicious that he and his friend suddenly turned to walk away in what is called gang territory.
During the arrests, a small crowd of onlookers gathered, with several people yelling at the officer and demanding to know why Cortez was being held, the video shows.
At one point, while Cortez was handcuffed, one of the officers points a Taser at the crowd, threatening to stun them if they don’t back down.
Harbor City Neighborhood Council president Jennifer Corral came to the scene when she arrived to help organize an outdoor screening of “The Little Rascals.” The film was part of the city’s Summer Night Lights, a longtime LAPD co-sponsored program that aims to keep kids away from gangs and other trouble by providing activities.
Corral recognized Cortez and his friend as regular park volunteers who often help set up chairs for the monthly movies.
“They are really great kids, they don’t do anything wrong. They helped, they are polite. I never had any incidents with them,” Corral told The Times. “I was upset because it shouldn’t have happened, especially because it’s a [event] where all the kids come to hang out… and not get in trouble with the police.
Videos of numerous high-profile police encounters, including the killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner, have underscored the power of bystanders to shine a light on police abuse and controversial tactics that would otherwise likely have remained secret.
With the ubiquity of cellphones, some states have implemented tighter restrictions on what viewers can and cannot do.
Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law prohibiting anyone from recording while standing within eight feet of police activity. While supporters argued the law was designed to prevent people from interfering in police work, the move was decried by civil rights groups and media organizations who argued it would hamper transparency.
In the days following Cortez’s arrest, the one-minute, 38-second clip of Edwards ricocheted across social media after being retweeted by popular account @FilmThePoliceLA and had hundreds of thousands of views. . It was later retweeted by actor Wendell Pierce, star of HBO dramas ‘The Wire’ and ‘Treme’, who wrote that there were thousands of “similar violent escalations that damage public confidence”.
After his arrest, Cortez said he was booked into the Port Division police station on suspicion of resisting arrest, before being transferred to the 77th Street Jail. He remained there until his mother released him on bail shortly after midnight – after about eight hours in detention, he said.
Rocio Cortez recalled how his son became emotional when recounting seeing the police team coming towards him and his friend.
“They’re like, ‘Let’s go, they’re going to come (expletive) with us,’” she said. “They already felt that even standing there they were going to be harassed. And their hunch was right, that’s exactly what happened.
News
John Shipley: What wonderful secrets have the Vikings been hiding?
During a trip to Chicago last weekend, the Vikings came up in conversation, eliciting this response.
“Oh, yeah, they’re going to be good this year.”
Are they?
The Vikings begin the NFL season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, so we know where they’ll be at 3:25 p.m. Other than that, little is certain. They have a new coaching staff that has installed new systems on each side of the ball, but virtually all of their major players, from quarterback Kirk Cousins to linebacker Eric Kendricks, return from last season’s 8-9 squad.
But the Purple Pride of Minnesota — sorry, Prince — has been such a trendy favorite in the leadup to Week 1’s games that Cousins, a disappointment to a large, vocal segment of Vikings fans, has been the subject of NFL MVP speculation.
But all we really know from training camp and the preseason is that place-kicker Greg Joseph was belted by Gamma rays during the offseason and has become some sort of Marvel Universe hero whose superpower is a preternaturally robust right leg. Which, to be honest, is an auspicious development.
Asked Wednesday if he knows how good his team is, new head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “I know how good we can be. But as I’ll tell our team today, when we talk about what it’s going to take to win the game, we’ve gotta see it.”
Sunday will be just about everyone’s first chance to actually see what O’Connell has devised here. Few starters even played in the Vikings’ three preseason games, and the head coach was so secretive about what he’s been building that the Vikings asked training camp spectators not to post their videos to social media.
Even had O’Connell emptied his playbook during training camp, I’m not convinced most NFL fans or reporters would have seen enough to suss out what we’re about to see on Sunday. But it’s doubtful O’Connell presented much, if any of it, to the public’s gaze this summer.
“We’ve been prepping this thing up since OTAs, minicamp and all of that,” halfback Dalvin Cook said. “I feel like (fans) will appreciate the work we’ve been putting in and some of the stuff we’ve been able to get done. I think they are going to appreciate the new-look offense.”
Cousins, not surprisingly, was more circumspect.
“Well, there’s a lot of changes,” he said. “You’re learning a new offense from what you’ve done the last three seasons, so it takes time. Every day we’re putting the work in to keep going and build a great foundation and really try to master it — which we’ll only do more and more each day we walk through.”
Based on empirical data that includes a roster with a lot of good NFL players, from receiver Justin Jefferson to rush linebacker Danielle Hunter, the Vikings probably aren’t going to be the ’76 Buccaneers. Based on the team’s performance last season, they probably won’t be the ’85 Bears.
But who knows? Without O’Connell, their offensive coordinator last season, the Los Angeles Rams managed only 10 points against Buffalo in Thursday night’s opener. While the Bills have been a good team for a few seasons now, and expected to challenge for an AFC title, the Rams did win the Super Bowl last season. If O’Connell was that important to their success, maybe the Vikings are about to do something serious for the first time since they advanced to the NFC title game after the 2017 season.
Motivation shouldn’t be an issue. The Vikings probably did have a roster too talented to finish below .500 last season; certainly the players are eager to earn some respect back. And opening at home against your archrival and likely only division competition is an ideal start for a team that feels like it’s hiding something.
“I just want the players to feel prepared; I want them to play with that more-quieted mind so they can just go play fast, enjoy the atmosphere that our fans will create,” said O’Connell, stepping easily into the pregame role of cheerleader for what can be a deafening home crowd.
“We’re going to have a huge advantage every time we play at home,” he added. “As I’ve mentioned to you guys before, I’ve been on that other sideline before – it’s not fun. We expect our fans to get that thing going on Sunday, and hopefully we can do some things on the field to only enhance that.”
We’ll see.
News
Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’
Social media users reacted to news of the popular children’s show Peppa Pig introducing her very first gay couple. “Even Peppa Pig isn’t safe,” one Twitter user lamented. “Leave the kids alone.”
In the episode titled “Families,” the character Penny Polar Bear is heard to say, “I live with my mommy and my other mommy. A mom is a doctor and a mom cooks spaghetti,” while she draws a picture of her family, which features two adult polar bears in robes.
“JESUS CHRIST. Even Peppa Pig isn’t safe. Why shove down little kids’ throats that it’s okay to be gay. Leave the kids alone. Absolutely disgusting,” one Twitter user reacted.
Peppa Pig has a lesbian couple on it now.
A show made for 3 year olds.
It’s not really about LGBTQ representation anymore.
It’s about teaching our daughters that they don’t need men to start a family as God intended.
— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) September 8, 2022
“Leave our children alone”, another Twitter user echoes.
“It’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. That’s a shame. Education not indoctrination”, another tweeted.
“I have no problem with LGBT”, another said“but what bothers me is this shit that gets drummed on them when they’re toddlers, stop confusing them and let them be kids.”
Another Twitter user wrote in Italian, “Peppa Pig is shit,” adding, “90s cartoons are 10,000 times better than these now, so I (and I think many others) will educate our children with the elders.”
“The children’s cartoon Peppa Pig recently debuted with a lesbian couple of polar bears. Yet another opportunity to take our children out, learn an instrument, do crafts, develop hobbies and away from screens”, another suggested.
Peppa Pig is just the latest example of a children’s TV show to feature LGBTQ-related content, as shows aimed at children have seen a 222% increase in LGBTQ characters and stories in just two years.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1
Packers at Vikings (+2½):
It’s a huge NFC Central opener between two of the NFL’s most famously unvaccinated quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. While there will be more than 66,000 people in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Packers’ QB is certain, as always, that he’ll be the smartest person in the room.
Pick: Packers by 3
Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2½):
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is back from his brief retirement to start his 22nd season opener. The Buccaneers’ veteran quarterback’s return has been greeted warmly by the millions of Tampa-area fans to whom he is not currently married.
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
Broncos at Seahawks (+4½):
New Denver QB Russell Wilson should be fired up after getting a new $245 million deal from the Broncos. It’s pretty surprising in that most NFL observers believe it’s Wilson who should be paying big bucks for the privilege of getting out of Seattle.
Pick: Broncos by 8
Browns at Panthers (+1½):
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, showing unusual modesty, denied a report that he planned to “(expletive) them up” in the reunion with his old team in Charlotte. The former Heisman Trophy winner has landed in Carolina, mostly because Cleveland preferred a quarterback with much more flexible massage policies.
Pick: Panthers by 7
Chiefs at Cardinals (+2½):
Arizona opens up the season with a huge game against the perennial AFC Super Bowl contenders. Kyler Murray is so committed to playing well in his matchup against former Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes that he’s expected to spend several minutes studying the Cardinals’ playbook.
Pick: Chiefs by 3
Eagles at Lions (+4½):
Dan Campbell’s Lions should get a rousing home welcome after their star turn on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer. This could be the start of a magical time in the Motor City, and it may be several weeks before Detroit fans are reminded that the Lions still suck.
Pick: Lions by 3
Patriots at Dolphins (-2½):
Bill Belichick says it’s a “combination of factors,” not just the tropical heat, that led him to take his Patriots down to South Florida five days early. This big opening matchup between AFC East contenders could be tough for Belichick, who has lost many times in Miami with much more talented teams.
Pick: Dolphins by 3
49ers at Bears (+6½):
San Francisco sophomore quarterback Trey Lance reportedly was “a little annoyed” that Jimmy Garoppolo wound up staying with the 49ers. He’ll be even more perturbed, some time in the next month or so, the first time he gets replaced mid-game by the veteran QB.
Pick: 49ers by 3
Steelers at Bengals (-6½):
Cincinnati should be thrilled to begin defense of its AFC championship against a team led by Mitchell Trubisky. It’s the same kind of thrill folks used to get when they saw they were starting their season against the Bengals.
Pick: Bengals by 3
Jaguars at Commanders (-3½):
It’s a whole new opening weekend for the new look Jaguars Nation. While Jacksonville’s new crew will be battling in its Washington opener, former coach Urban Meyer will be up north in some Columbus sports bar, camped out on a bar stool and scouting co-eds.
Pick: Jaguars by 3
Ravens at Jets (+5½):
Super Bowl XLVII hero Joe Flacco is back on the field and starting against his old team. His appearance will be noted by the tiny fraction of Baltimore fans who remember that he once played for the Ravens.
Pick: Ravens by 11
OTHER GAMES
Colts at Texans (+8½):
Pick: Colts by 7
Saints at Falcons (+5½):
Pick: Saints by 7
Raiders at Chargers (-3½):
Pick: Chargers by 3
Giants at Titans (-6½):
Pick: Titans by 7
RECORD
Last season
186-98-1 straight up (.653)
153-130-2 vs. spread (.541)
All-time (2003-22)
3271-1814-11 straight up (.643)
2485-2467-144 vs. spread (.502)
Point spreads through Thursday. You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
The Chicago Bears promise a “first-class experience” to fans at the stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. “We want to be good neighbours.”
The Chicago Bears garnered great interest from fans and non-fans Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials were cheered by the hundreds of people at Hersey High School when they said the stadium would be closed and the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the deal with Arlington.
Bears president George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family, which owns the majority of the team, have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what is best for the community.
The multi-billion dollar project could take 10 years or more, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project a reality.
“The Bears will not seek any public funding for the direct construction of the stadium structure,” McCaskey said. “However…we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” McCaskey said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to proceed.”
Team leaders have repeatedly said that the 20 most recent stadium construction projects in the country have included public funding.
“We’re not asking that property taxes be raised in Arlington Heights to fund stadium construction,” McCaskey said. “It’s not for us to say that property taxes for Arlington Heights residents won’t go up, but that could be for reasons that have nothing to do with this construction.”
Bears president Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans and to incorporate public feedback into plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multi-family residential buildings and low-density townhouses, officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra station.
The planning consultants described a station square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, shops, apartments and townhouses, a hotel and a sports betting business.
Concept plans included a pond with a boathouse for kayaking and canoeing, and “maybe” a playhouse.
New entrances to the field would include off ramps from Route 53 that would run under the northwest freeway to the stadium, and new entrances on Euclid Avenue.
Phillips said the stadium would not have a retractable roof due to its “prohibitive” cost.
The crowd seemed receptive to the shots, cheering at various points during the presentation.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
And when officials said there would be no casino on site, the crowd cheered.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than is currently available at Soldier Field, they said.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and it all materializes now, I would. It gives me motivation to stay alive. If it comes soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail industry. »
When team management announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, they cheered.
People lined up two hours early for the 7 p.m. meeting, and crowds spread around the building and into the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburbs.
Prior to the start of the meeting, attendees raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and racetrack preservation at the Arlington International Racetrack site.
A handful of political lawyers worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to keep public money out of the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes go up every year.”
If the taxes stayed the same, said Hegy, as a Bears fan, “I would love them to be in my backyard. I’m going to the bike game.
During the meeting, officials said property taxes are expected to be significantly higher than those generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off from her job at Whole Foods to line up before 5 p.m. She is a resident of the Palatine, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembers watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house partly because it overlooked the runway, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the venue.
“I want kids to be able to walk around my neighborhood,” she said. “At any big track event, that wasn’t the case.”
She opposes public money funding development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project goes ahead, she said she’d like to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, in the facility once built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4.
“I bought my house, if I walk to the end of my driveway I could see the fireworks every 4th of July,” she said. “And it would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she had heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “The increase in value of my house means nothing unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how much of his taxes would fund the project.
“I want to know if it’s going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some kind of documentation, or maybe there’s a website or something where we can check the progress of these talks and negotiations and how it’s going to affect us. , we the residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the icing on the cake – highly unlikely – if we could at least keep one element of the historic property, make it a central arena or grandstand and make it offices and stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, owner of Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he was cautiously optimistic the Bears would come to the village because of the customers he could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities is that these sports centers are like hubs of year-round activity,” Barrett said. “There is an opportunity for small businesses in the area to work with the organization and perhaps have a year-round dealership.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but he wanted to see more detailed plans before deciding.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he would like to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond job creation if it supported public money in the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” gated stadium would be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, college football playoffs and the Final Four.
Everything is on offer for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racetrack, which closed permanently to horse racing last year. In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is reviewing various aspects of the pre-trade before anticipating closing at the end of this year or the beginning of the year. next year.
To move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has offered to provide the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears said they are not negotiating with the city while the team pursues the deal with Arlington.
The team’s announcement of its plans on Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal is contingent on meeting various requirements, such as “If we close the property, that doesn’t guarantee we’ll develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium, but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that the construction would have an economic impact of $9 billion, with a subsequent annual boost of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion per year.
Economists have frequently questioned these projections, warning that sports stadiums generally do not provide a good return on investment for government agencies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch Brothers, presented a petition to the village council on Tuesday, seeking to ban public funding of the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported bringing the Bears to their village, but opposed using taxpayer dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort” but defended incentives such as tax increment funding or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenue at the racetrack site to help develop the property.
The meeting is purely informative and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposals.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting, working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that is organizing a petition to stop public money from going to any business entity seeking to s settle in Arlington Heights – including the Bears.
He said he had a “legitimate friendly chat” with several of the residents online.
“There are a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we’re protecting Arlington Heights taxpayers’ money.”
Either way, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-lasting effect on the residents here.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Packers at Vikings picks: New coach brings new enthusiasm from our staff
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 27, Packers 24: Kevin O’Connell starts off on the right foot. Mike Zimmer who?
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 38, Packers 34 *: Kevin O’Connell is a genius, fiddles with Vikings’ components to create the Colossus of the (NFC) North. First of 17 victories in 2022. * I was wrong almost every week in 2021.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 27, Packers 24: Even Bud Grant in 1967 didn’t win his first game with the Vikings. But Kevin O’Connell will. The Vikings didn’t play any top starters in preseason games, and now they’ll roll out some tricks in Week 1. Heck, Dalvin Cook said he might even throw a pass.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 31, Packers 21: Mike Zimmer is gone. Vikings players are finally happy. Game is at home. Aaron Rodgers is without Davante Adams. His replacement, Allen Lazard, is hobbled. Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Danielle Hunter is back. Surprise: mismatch.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle return to practice; Jets rule starting left tackle out of Week 1
latest news A teenager filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he found himself handcuffed
John Shipley: What wonderful secrets have the Vikings been hiding?
Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1
The Chicago Bears promise a “first-class experience” to fans at the stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. “We want to be good neighbours.”
Packers at Vikings picks: New coach brings new enthusiasm from our staff
Trump’s media merger not yet dead after deal gets lifeline
Kevin O’Connell won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Now he wants to win one with the Vikings.
Dog walker begs armed pup to surrender
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison