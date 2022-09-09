Connect with us

Shiba Inu Has Added Another Member to Its Metaverse Team

Shiba Inu Has Added Another Member To Its Metaverse Team
  • Former Netflix Executive is joining Shiba Inu’s metaverse team.
  • The SHIB community has adapted more strategies for the success of the Metaverse project.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is expanding its Metaverse team. According to a recent blog post from the SHIB community, Brandie Konopasek, an entertainment professional, has joined Shiba Inu’s Metaverse team. 

Konopasek stated:

It has been a thrilling experience getting to know the #shibarmy and coming on board to help guide such a huge undertaking with them….This decentralized community has come to the table with a breathtaking vision and I can’t wait to see it released to the world.

SHIB’s Metaverse Project

The entertainment veteran, Brandie Konopasek has 15 years of experience in the industry. Since she entered the industry, Konopasek has worked on more than 100 projects for prominent firms such as Netflix, Disney, Marvel, Emmanuel Lubezki, etc. Additionally, Konopasek contributed to the release of some of the highest-grossing films. However, Konopasek’s role in the Metaverse project was not specified in the statement. 

Shiba Inu has been making significant team improvements since last year to guarantee the Metaverse project’s success. Recently, the SHIB community has started to adapt more strategies to implement in their project. In April, the virtual land for the Metaverse project went on sale, and members of the community flocked to buy various plots in prime locations. 

