Solana Gains 11% In 2 Days As SOL Cruises Near Resistance Zone

Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022.

8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns

1. Tamadoge

A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.

Players can redeem their rewards for other currencies and also stand to make capital gains due to the coin’s deflationary nature. Only 2 billion tokens are in supply, and the developers burn 5% of all the tokens spent in the ecosystem.

The presale has been running for only a few weeks and more than $13 million has already been raised. Thanks to the high demand for Tamadoge, it will be listed on LBank and Uniswap. That’s a centralized and decentralized exchange imminent listing.

The listings will provide Tamadoge (TAMA) tokens with increased exposure, and higher demand can result in higher prices. Since this penny crypto is already priced low, it has tremendous upside potential.

Stay in touch with this cheap cryptocurrency’s latest developments by subscribing to the Tamadoge Telegram channel (admins will not DM subscribers first).

2. Battle Infinity

Another low price crypto is Battle Infinity. During its presale, IBAT was priced at $0.0015. But the presale for this NFT crypto project proved to be so popular that it sold out within 24 days of launch. The next best place for investors to buy IBAT is on PancakeSwap.

IBAT’s listing on PancakeSwap was moved forward to 17 August 2022. Battle Infinity founder Suresh Joshi went all out to make the IBAT initial coin offering (ICO) a massive event.

Joshi stated: “I can confirm today that Irfan Pathan, the international cricketer, and Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe turned actress Urvashi Rautela, will be joining me at our Battle Infinity launch party in Delhi on Wednesday.”

Battle Infinity is one of the best cryptos under $1 because it provides players entertainment on six platforms while enabling them to earn rewards. But this NFT game also rewards highly active players from its global staking pool with IBAT tokens.

Investors can get the latest developments about IBAT by subscribing to the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.

Update – At the time of writing IBAT launched on PancakeSwap and pumped from $0.0024 to $0.01, an over 450% gain and more when measured from its presale price of $0.0015.

3. Lucky Block

The great thing about Lucky Block is that it provides token holders with several ways to earn. Holding LBLOCK enables investors to partake in prize draws on this NFT competition platform. And massive prizes are up for grabs such as $1 million in Bitcoin, a Lamborghini and even video game consoles such as PS5s.

The other way that Lucky Block investors can benefit is by the potential capital gains that LBLOCK may provide. It has already proven that it can go on massive bull runs, largely due to its listings on major exchanges. Besides listings on LBank and MEXC, LBLOCK will be listed next on Gate.io.

The Gate.io listing is due for mid-September 2022 and will feature the V2 LBLOCK token, which has no tax but has low transaction fees. That listing will reveal if this coin will pump again, but its platform’s ongoing developments are constantly growing this project.

4. XRP

The definition of penny assets is those trading under $5. XRP, a native token of Ripple, is trading at around $0.39. The highest price that XRP reached was around $3.30 during an epic bull run in 2018, resulting in investors receiving more than 2,000% returns.

XRP hasn’t gone on a massive rally in 2021 like Bitcoin and Ethereum, yet it has managed to firmly hold a spot in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The major hurdle it has to overcome is the SEC lawsuit. Despite that, XRP managed to pump more than 600% during the 2021 rally.

5. Stellar Lumens

Investors who prefer an alternative to XRP because they’re worried about its lawsuit can opt for Stellar Lumens (XLM). This crypto project also provides cross-border payments with extremely low fees and fast transaction times.

It takes mere seconds to transfer XLM across the world and costs a fraction of a penny. No need to fill out forms, visit an exchange shop or wait days for a transfer. Stellar Lumens simplifies that process from the comfort of one’s home.

6. Dogecoin

Whether the market views Dogecoin as a joke or a meme coin is irrelevant. What matters is the returns that it can provide. And it has shown that its price can pump massively. During the 2021 rally, Dogecoin pumped more than 10,000%.

Returns such as that aren’t seen often, and Elon Musk’s endorsements have definitely helped. Dogecoin has crashed since its all-time high, so could another pump be imminent?

7. Shiba Inu

Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin is another meme coin, Shiba Inu. It doesn’t really have much utility, but SHIB’s marketing team did a fantastic job at hyping up this coin. The result was Shiba Inu pumping just over 1,000% in October 2021.

And the coin needed less than a month to provide those returns. Much like Dogecoin, SHIB has plummeted since reaching its all-time high. Considering its price has lost so much of its value, investors might be wondering if now’s the time to buy Shiba Inu.

8. Cronos

The market has revealed the extent that native exchange token pumps such as BNB of Binance can provide. Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Crypto.com, a popular crypto exchange.

Cryptocurrency exchanges tend to pump their coins to millions of their users, and the market has already seen CRO spike more than 1,000% in a few months during 2021. CRO is currently trading at $0.15.

The Verdict

All the penny crypto we featured have provided massive pumps, but we found Tamadoge and Battle Infinity to be extremely popular. Tamadoge has raised millions of dollars within weeks of its presale, and Battle Infinity’s presale sold out within 24 days.

Now, investors have a chance to get in on Battle Infinity by investing in IBAT on PancakeSwap.