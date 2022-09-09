Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40

- Ethereum NFT project on the remainder of the Queen’s life
- Since the project’s launch in July, 73 pieces of art have been made available.
After the passing of England’s long-reigning queen, an Ethereum NFT project that created dozens of pieces of Queen Elizabeth II tribute artwork over the past two months is currently holding its final auction for the collection. The NFT project had a total of 73 pieces of NFT artwork.
Over the past 24 hours, 40 new Queen-related meme tokens with names like Queen Elizabeth Inu, Save the Queen, Queen, QueenDoge, London Bridge is Down, and Rip Queen Elizabeth has been introduced on decentralized exchanges on the BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum.
As a result of the passing of the UK’s longest-serving queen, Queen Elizabeth II the secondary sales for the QueenE NFTs also increased earlier today. The floor price is currently 0.88 ETH or about $1,450 on OpenSea.
Also, the Queen Elizabeth II NFT project adapted Nouns’ code and format for its use. As part of the Nouns NFT fork, each day a single Ethereum-based profile picture has been up for sale. Even it has a regal twist by producing low-resolution images of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen Elizabeth Inu Surging
The Queen Elizabeth Inu token on BSC-based PancakeSwap has now experienced the most price value spike over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Queen Elizabeth Inu traded at $0.0001253 as per the statistics from Dex Screener.
Finally, the NFT project was created by web3 builder Fabio Seva with the pseudonymous mladen.eth. The project intended to release newly generated artworks continuously throughout the remainder of the Queen’s life.