Blockchain

Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 min ago

on

By

Solana
Solana has made a name for itself in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space over the last few years. Its growth has seen it become one of the largest contenders for the leading smart contract network Ethereum, as it presents faster and cheaper transaction options. Its transaction count had quickly multiplied in light of this, and now, the cryptocurrency has neared another important milestone.

Almost 100 Billion Transactions

With only two years of operations under its belt, Solana has quickly grown in prominence among crypto investors. With an average of 3,000 transactions per second (TPS), the total transaction count on the Solana blockchain is like a runner on steroids.

Presently, the total transaction count on the network has surpassed 97.1 billion. This was the count as of Friday when this report was written. Given that the number was around 96 billion on Thursday, Solana’s transaction count is growing at around 1 billion per day. This rate would see the network hit the 100 billion mark before the weekend is over. 

To put this in perspective, the current daily transaction count on the Ethereum network is a little over 1 million at 13 TPS. The upgrade to ETH proof of stake will reportedly allow Ethereum to process 100,000 TPS, but for now, it continues to lag behind competitors such as Solana in terms of speed and capacity. 

Solana Looks To Grow Further

Over the last day, digital assets across the cryptocurrency market have seen some impressive gains. Solana grew more than 7% in this 24-hour period to bring its price above $35, but even this point does not look to be the highest for the cryptocurrency.

Since SOL is now sitting above its 20-day moving average, the selling pressure in the short term has begun to ease up, giving the digital asset room to establish support at $35 and target the $40 level from this point. 

SOL breaks above $35 | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com

Solana’s growth in other aspects besides its transaction count is also working to prop up its price. Most notably, the growth of NFT trading on the blockchain. Magic Eden, the leading NFT marketplace on Solana, is fast catching up to OpenSea. 

In the last 7 days, OpenSea saw a total of 149,488 unique traders, where Magic Eden saw 101,349 unique traders. The popularity of collections, such as Okay Bears, DeGods, and now Yoots, has also helped to increase the popularity of the blockchain and bring new demand to the market. 

This demand for the digital asset for trading activities has been the biggest driver of its recovery. If the momentum holds up, then SOL is likely to test $40 before the weekend is over.

Featured image from CNBCTV18, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)

Optimism (OP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of OP has had difficulty replicating its bullish move that saw the price rally to $2.5 in recent months as it rallied with a good bullish sentiment. 

After falling from an all-time high of $2.5, OP has struggled to stay afloat as the price fell to a low of $1. OP price has formed good support at $1 with what looks like an area of interest for buyers and investors.

The price of OP closed the week on a high with the new week looking more bullish; this shows strength to recover, and with this momentum from OP, we could see the price revisiting the $2 mark, where it will face resistance to trend higher.

The price of OP is faced with resistance at $2, and if the price of OP flips this region, we could see the price going to a region of $2.5 and even higher.

If the price of OP sustains this bullish bias, the price has a better chance of breaking past $2 and going higher with good buy volume.

Weekly resistance for the price of OP – $2.

Weekly support for the price of OP – $1.

Price Analysis Of OP On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily OP Price Chart | Source: OPUSDT On Tradingview.com

OP saw its price rejected from $2.5 as the price fell to a low of $1; the price of OP bounced from this after form support to hold off sell orders.

The price of OP rallied from the low of $1 to $1.2, where it faced resistance as prices continued to range between $1 to $1.2. 

After forming a bullish symmetric triangle, the price of OP broke out with strong bias as the price could go from $1.5-$2. A close OP above $1.25 could see the price rally higher after showing bullish movements.

The price of OP trades at $1.28, trying to break and hold above the 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The price at $01.2 corresponds to the 50 EMA acting as resistance to the price of OP.

OP needs to break above the 23.1% Fibonacci retracement value acting as resistance for the price of OP. If OP breaks and closes above this region, we could see the price going to $1,5.

Daily resistance for the OP price – $1.5-$2.

Daily support for the OP price – $1.2-$1.

OP Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662737886 281 Optimism Op Flashes Double Digit Gains Can Bulls Push Price To
Four-Hourly OP Price Chart | Source: OPUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of OP in the 4H timeframe continues to look bullish after breaking out of a symmetric triangle with bullish signs; the price retested above the 200 EMA bullish signs could be on the cards. 

OP price trades above the 50 EMA and 200 EMA, with the prices corresponding to $1.1 and $1.22 acting as support areas for the price of OP.

On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for OP is below 60, indicating high buy order volume for OP price.

Four-Hourly resistance for the OP price – $1.5.

Four-Hourly support for the OP price – $1.2.

Featured Image From Coinx3, Charts From

google news
The crypto market has returned to the green with Bitcoin price pushing north of $20,000 after a severe rejection from those levels in August. The market is heading into the weekend, and with two major events in the next few days, there could a spike in volatility. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $21,000 with a 10% and 4% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Data from Coingecko shows that BTC is overperforming in the crypto top 10 by market cap as other assets lag and present minor losses.

BTC’s price with minor profits on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Price Near Overhead Resistance, Can Bulls Push Through?

As Bitcoin flirts with its current levels, data from Material Indicators (MI) have begun showing liquidity on the move. The benchmark crypto was able to fill over $15 million in asks orders as it broke past critical resistance at $20,000.

Now, the most important level of resistance stands at $21,500, for the short term. At those levels, the Bitcoin price is seeing selling orders stacking from $7 million to around $12 million in the past 12 hours. These orders might operate as resistance and slow down any attempts from the bulls to reclaim higher levels.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 1
BTC’s price (blue line on the chart) heading into resistance (yellow and red above price) on short timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

Material Indicators show that the current price action is being bought by retail investors and by large investors with buying orders of over $100,000. If Bitcoin price is to show a bullish continuation, the latter should continue to bid and support the cryptocurrency.

However, investors with $100,000 bid orders have stayed flat as BTC’s price trends to the upside. This hints at a potential re-test of support with $19,500 to $19,800 as potential targets to prevent further losses and preserve short-term bullish bias.

Bitcoin Price Critical Levels On Higher Timeframes

Additional data provided by Caleb Franzen, Senior Market Analysis for Cubic Analytics, shows that Bitcoin has displayed a similar price action across 2022. In previous months, the cryptocurrency’s downside trend has been followed by periods of consolidation.

As seen below, these periods have hinted at more downside. Thus, it is critical that Bitcoin price reclaims north of $25,000, $28,000, and $32,000, or the market risk a slow bleed into fresh lows. Franzen said while sharing the following chart

Bitcoin consolidated for 107 days starting in early Q1 2022 before breaking down for the next leg lower. The current consolidation range has lasted for 83 days. I don’t expect the current market will match the 107-day range, but it’s worth noting that they can last for a while.

Bitcoin Price Btc Btcusdt 2
BTC’s price consolidates after a downside trend to resume the bearish momentum across 2022. Source: Caleb Franzen via Twitter

  • Former Netflix Executive is joining Shiba Inu’s metaverse team.
  • The SHIB community has adapted more strategies for the success of the Metaverse project.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is expanding its Metaverse team. According to a recent blog post from the SHIB community, Brandie Konopasek, an entertainment professional, has joined Shiba Inu’s Metaverse team. 

Konopasek stated:

It has been a thrilling experience getting to know the #shibarmy and coming on board to help guide such a huge undertaking with them….This decentralized community has come to the table with a breathtaking vision and I can’t wait to see it released to the world.

SHIB’s Metaverse Project

The entertainment veteran, Brandie Konopasek has 15 years of experience in the industry. Since she entered the industry, Konopasek has worked on more than 100 projects for prominent firms such as Netflix, Disney, Marvel, Emmanuel Lubezki, etc. Additionally, Konopasek contributed to the release of some of the highest-grossing films. However, Konopasek’s role in the Metaverse project was not specified in the statement. 

Shiba Inu has been making significant team improvements since last year to guarantee the Metaverse project’s success. Recently, the SHIB community has started to adapt more strategies to implement in their project. In April, the virtual land for the Metaverse project went on sale, and members of the community flocked to buy various plots in prime locations. 

Recommended For You

11 seconds ago |