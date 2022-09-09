Suspect charged in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Legends Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond had an important announcement to make to the Chase Center crowd at the Warriors’ April 7 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Dub Nation, we got some great news this past weekend,” Mullin said. “Warrior legend Tim Hardaway is inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.”

Hardaway, who was seated at the edge of the court, stood and waved as he received a standing ovation.

It’s been a long wait for Hardaway, who missed the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame vote five times. All of those missed opportunities almost left him unable to answer his phone when he saw Hall calling the week before. He didn’t want to hear the words “I’m sorry you didn’t get enough votes” again.

But this time he had better news. Hardaway, Mullin and Richmond — the heart of the Warriors’ famous Run TMC era that spanned from 1989 to 1991 — would be reunited in the Hall of Fame.

2 Related

“Still, every time it pops into my head, I choke,” Hardaway told ESPN. “We’re family. We’ve always been family. … We cherish that. Words can’t describe how I feel for the three of us in the room for something we did for just two years.”

Run TMC wouldn’t consider himself one of the best lines in NBA history, but he thinks he had the potential. Given the chance, he could have capitalized on his second-round playoff exit at the end of the 1990–91 season and taken the next step to winning a championship.

While Mullin, Richmond and Hardaway may never know what could have been, they know those two seasons created a legacy that is still a fan favorite today.

“We only played two seasons together,” Mullin told ESPN. “It’s unique, but for us, when we look back, it’s sad in a way. Things happen and we made the most of our time together. For me, it was the most fun, uplifting, and energetic time I’ve ever played in. We had so much promise.

“So many years later, so many decades later, when we come together, we still ask ourselves, ‘What if?’”

WARRIORS RECEIVED Mullin, a 6-foot-6 forward, in 1985 after finishing with a league-worst 22-60 record.

They drafted Richmond, a 6-5 guard, in 1988, and the same year Don Nelson — who came to the Warriors two years prior as the team’s vice president — became general manager and head coach.

And finally, the Warriors drafted Hardaway, a six-foot point guard, in 1989.

“Tim has really transformed this franchise into a powerful and energetic offensive juggernaut,” Mullin said.

As Mullin, Hardaway and Richmond brought Nelson’s fast “Nellie Ball” offense to life, they quickly became one of the most popular trios in the NBA. To tell them apart, a Bay Area newspaper held a contest for fans to come up with a nickname for the trio.

Some entries were “The Ultimate Warriors”, “Three-mendius”, “The Dunk-and-go-nuts”. But none of them were right. It was Run TMC that blocked.

A Bay Area newspaper has held a contest to give the Warriors trio a nickname – Tim Hardaway (left), Mitch Richmond (center) and Chris Mullin (right). Run TMC was the winning submission. NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

The nickname is a nod to the iconic hip-hop trio Run DMC, which rose to fame in the 80s. The TMC of the trio’s nickname comes from the initials of each of the players’ first names. “Run” comes from the fast pace Nelson first set up in Milwaukee before coming to Golden State.

“You have to have great minds to innovate what you want to do with a team and make it fun and do it where other teams can’t keep them,” Hardaway said. “A lot of people didn’t understand that you could play five guys and they could be 6-5 and under. We were doing that and people couldn’t follow us.”

The Warriors went 37-45 and missed the playoffs in the 1989-90 season, but they led the league in scoring average and pace of play, showing characteristics of the style that defined the Run era. TMC.

In the regular season opener the following season, the Warriors recorded the highest no-overtime game in league history, beating the Denver Nuggets 162–158. That season, they averaged 116.6 points per game, second in the NBA behind the Nuggets.

Golden State reached the second round of the 1991 playoffs that season, but lost in five games to the Lakers, who advanced to the NBA Finals.

Access exclusive original series, premium items from our NBA insiders, the full 30 for 30 library and more. Join now to unlock everything ESPN+ has to offer.

The Warriors could feel their franchise-building momentum growing, but it all came to a screeching halt one game into the 1991-92 season. Minutes after their season-opening win over the Nuggets, Richmond was traded to the Sacramento Kings for rookie Billy Owens.

Owens was the third pick in the 1991 draft and his offensive versatility seemed to suit Nelson’s system well. That, and his 6-8 frame would bolster the Warriors’ size – something Nelson was under pressure to improve.

At first, Mullin and Hardaway thought Richmond was joking when he told them he wouldn’t be joining them on the team bus. But he was not. As the team returned to Oakland, Richmond headed 90 miles northeast toward Sacramento.

“It still hurts me to [this] day,” Richmond said. “To see [what we had] being separated was the first time I was traded, the first time I went through a team that didn’t want me, that was a lot. … I wore that in my game. Every time I took the court, I was angry.”

Richmond has always been a quiet guy and became even less talkative after leaving Golden State. It took him years to wash the bitter taste he had towards Nelson – who decided to trade him – out of his mouth.

Richmond became an All-Star in Sacramento, while the Hardaway-Mullin-Owens trio never prospered. Golden State made the playoffs twice over the next three years, losing in the first round both times — including the 1993-94 season, which Hardaway missed with a torn ACL.

Hardaway’s career with the Warriors ended after 422 games when he was traded to the Miami Heat in 1996. Mullin left for free agency just over a year later. The Run TMC era in Oakland was over.

BECAUSE OF commerce, Richmond is usually the centerpiece of the “what if” conversations that surround Run TMC. Although the three players went on to have success as a team elsewhere, with Richmond winning a title with the Lakers in 2002, they never had a chance to win a championship together – something their modern Warriors counterparts have done four times. times now.

The trio see similarities between themselves and Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – who are almost certain to follow Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin into the Hall of Fame once their careers are over. And while the current Championship Warriors play an up-tempo style reminiscent of the Run TMC era, what really connects these two eras is how each member of each trio complements the talents of the other.

Watch all the latest action on ESPN+ as Luka Doncic and Slovenia try to defend their title at EuroBasket 2022. • EuroBasket 2022 results, schedule

• Goldsberry: Giannis takes it to the next level

• Which teams are the favourites?

• Top 25 players to watch

• Watch all EuroBasket matches on ESPN+

“It’s one thing to love your teammate, to respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, it takes it to a whole new level,” Mullin said. “Draymond needs Steph and Klay’s shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond’s passing and defense. Steph needs Klay’s size to guard. When you put it all together, you have the best line of them all. the temperature.”

For Run TMC, it was Hardaway’s individual and passing skills coupled with Richmond’s drives and Mullin’s shooting that made him so deadly.

And then there are the parallels in their personalities.

“Draymond is like me,” Hardaway said. “I’m the voice. I’m the fuckin’ starter that keeps us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. … They just hang out and say nothing. Just go out there and get the job done.”

This season, the Warriors will wear Run TMC-inspired jerseys, which Mullin proudly modeled at a team promotional event.

In their eyes, it’s an acknowledgment of how Run TMC shaped the culture throughout the organization, today’s Warriors and the fans who remember the trio.

“It shows they respect what we were doing there,” Hardaway said. “They were excited to come to games to see what we were doing, and we gave them excitement. And that’s what we loved to do.”

In their two seasons together, Run TMC never came close to the NBA Finals. He lost two more games than he won. Run TMC has only won one playoff series. Still, his impact on Golden State basketball can be considered transcendent. To cap off Hardaway’s consecration on Saturday, his standing among league lore and on-court performances ultimately landed all three players in the Hall of Fame.

“What’s really great is when we all walk in together and they see the three of us,” Hardaway said. “You should see their faces and their expressions and how they look at us and talk about us like you’re bad mothers.”