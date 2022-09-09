News
Suspect charged in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
Ramsey County prosecutors have charged the 41-year-old Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others at a duplex in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Antonio Dupree Wright shot Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, in the head inside the home at 951 Case Ave., according to a criminal complaint that was filed Wednesday and unsealed Friday.
A man who was also shot in his head but survived told investigators that he suspects that Wright, who dealt heroin, thought they had been snitching on him, according to charges.
St. Paul police and the FBI arrested Wright in Chicago on Wednesday morning.
Wright has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Two days before the triple homicide, Wright allegedly put a gun to a man’s head and fired four times because he thought he had snitched on him after he heard Wright discussing a murder, according to a second criminal complaint that was filed by county prosecutors Wednesday and unsealed Friday.
In that case, Wright has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.
At the time of the shootings, Wright was under the supervision of the Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation after being released from prison for a drug case, according to a state Department of Corrections record.
He was charged in 2017 with third-degree sale of cocaine and fifth-degree possession of cocaine in Minneapolis, and a jury found him guilty.
The court calculated his “criminal history score” for sentencing by including two armed robbery convictions from Illinois when he was 17, according to a summary in a Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for the drug case.
Minnesota court records show Wright was also convicted in 2014 of assault causing substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic assault, along with burglary of an occupied dwelling in 2012, both in Dakota County. In the 2012 case, a charge of violating an order for protection was dismissed.
He was convicted three times of violating orders for protection or domestic assault no-contact orders stemming from two cases in 2013 and one in 2014.
Will BART survive another 50+ years? Here’s how they plan to grow, stay essential
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As our society embraces a culture of remote working and new innovations like driverless cars, we look to the future of BART. Will he survive?
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
The transit authority has long been the backbone of our regional economy. For 50 years, people have used it to get to work, the airport, entertainment and shopping. But today, the trains are rather empty.
How empty?
This graph shows weekday ridership from 6 a.m. to midnight in July 2022. On an average weekday, 133,858 people rode the BART. This is only 32% of pre-COVID ridership in 2019.
As demand evolves, the question arises: will BART survive another 50 years? Andrew Fremier, deputy executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), spoke.
Farmer: “I think we will have BART.”
Sierra: “What will BART look like in 25 to 50 years?”
Farmer: “If I had to imagine…I think it’s a safe bet that BART will be the same institution in 25 years as it is today.”
Why? Fremier emphasizes important long-term investments. The transit system is about to get a whole new fleet of trains.
“We have about 700 vehicles already on the road or in service. Over the next 10 years, several hundred to 1,000 more will be here,” Fremier said.
Each train replacement costs $1 million. Thus, the 1,000 incoming trains will represent an investment of $1 billion over the next decade.
“We’re not going to waste this investment,” Fremier said. “We have to find a way to integrate this in the future.”
While BART is here to stay, its future will be different.
VIDEO: The birth of BART 50 years ago: how it happened
There are plans for a smoother experience that accommodates new innovations such as driverless cars and autonomous vehicles, making it easier for passengers to get to their destination.
“I think it involves a transportation account,” Fremier said. “Maybe under the Clipper envelope that lets you take advantage of more efficient carpooling technology, automated vehicle technology that can get you to that main line.”
But what will this experience look like? In 50 years, will ride-sharing companies and self-driving vehicles like robot taxis be the new normal?
“Fifty years from now, we’ll see robot taxis everywhere,” said Mark Rosekind, director of safety innovation at Zoox, Amazon’s autonomous vehicle company based in Foster City.
Unlike Uber or Lyft, Zoox will soon offer a carriage-style car where passengers face each other. The vehicle will not have a steering wheel, side mirrors or traditional driving controls.
“It’s basically your own little cocoon where you can sit back and enjoy your ride with optimal air conditioning and whatever music you want,” Rosekind said.
Zoox’s robot taxi service will allow consumers to request a ride through an app. The service has not yet been launched for public use.
“There are already discussions about times in San Francisco where you have a big bus in the middle of the night trying to help some shift workers, we have already had discussions with SFMTA about how to get involved,” said Rosekind. “It’s a perfect circumstance to put a 4-seater robot taxi to move these people, it’s more economical and all-electric.”
VIDEO: Here’s VTA’s plan to continue expanding BART to South Bay
These new innovations were intended to improve accessibility to other forms of public transport planned for the future.
“We have a big extension in San Jose that’s under construction, the high-speed rail to downtown San Francisco with a multi-billion dollar tunnel,” Fremier said. “Work is underway to invest in long-standing rail systems that move people from the valley.”
Fremier says the long-term goal is to find ways for people to avoid using the car by encouraging other public transport options like trains and buses. This will reduce congestion on our roads – a growing problem.
“By comparison, congestion on the freeways has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels,” said Emily Loper, vice president of public policy at the Bay Area Council.
The Bay Area Council has conducted a survey of approximately 200 employers over the past year to identify future travel trends.
“The most recent data shows that employees tend to only come to the office two to three days a week,” Loper said. “These tend to be Tuesday through Thursday.”
According to the July survey, 19% of companies will have employees working remotely permanently. Additionally, 36% of employers already have or plan to reduce office space in the Bay Area because of it.
“In their minds, most people associate travel with commuting and being stuck in traffic on the way to work, but in reality, less than 30% of journeys are made to and from work. come back,” said Nick Josefowitz, chief policy officer at SPUR. “And it’s even lower now that so many people are working from home.”
It’s a reality throughout the Bay Area – transit systems are struggling to pick up riders.
So where does that leave demand for BART’s future? Will the future rival the past?
“I think that’s one of the main challenges,” Fremier said. “I think we have to be aware that it won’t be what it was before.”
VIDEO: BART ridership is a problem as federal funding is expected to run out in a few years
Could innovations like Zoox offering convenient alternatives take over BART like ride-sharing companies have done for taxis?
“It’s our future to train ourselves,” Rosekind said. “In five to 10 years, it might be common to pull out your app to take a bus for part of your trip and a Zoox for another part of the trip.”
The only competition is price. The average ticket price on BART is $3.78. For Zoox, Rosekind says prices will be in the range of Uber and Lyft.
“The cost could be about the same for when we start,” Rosekind said.
For some consumers, the convenience may be worth the price. The question is: will we all need BART in the same way?
“So if they’re going to survive, they actually have to become transit agencies that do a lot more of the majority of the trips that people make,” Josefowitz said. just focused on the journey.”
Will BART’s $1 billion investment today be worth it 50 years from now?
“I think the pandemic and the change in environment probably makes us feel differently about the end of that investment,” Fremier said. “But we’re going to take it one step at a time.”
Raekwon Davis, others have status in doubt for Dolphins’ opener against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins have had three days of perfect practice attendance ahead of their opening game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they are not without injury concern.
The Dolphins had nine players who received a “limited” designation for their practice participation on Thursday, and the addition to that list after full participation in Wednesday drills was nose tackle Raekwon Davis.
Davis had a knee issue pop up on Thursday, but it wasn’t significant enough to keep him out of Friday’s session.
“There was a little something that we’re taking a look at,” said coach Mike McDaniel of his limitation Thursday. “We really think that we have enough good players on the team, so we don’t want to put a player out there that might not be able to do right. [We] wouldn’t be doing right by him if he wouldn’t be able to be full-go.”
Davis, the 6-foot-7, 335-pound defensive lineman was present with a compression sleeve on his right leg.
“We’ll see how he reacts [Friday] and make that decision then,” McDaniel said ahead of Friday’s practice. “It was something that kind of popped up [Thursday], and we’ll see how much the ramifications are after he gets movement [Friday].”
Last season, Davis suffered a knee injury in the opener at the New England Patriots and missed the following three games on injured reserve.
McDaniel was asked about the status of safety Eric Rowe with a pectoral injury and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, listed on the injury report as working through an illness after having his appendix removed nearly three weeks ago.
Decisions on each appear like they’ll come down to 90 minutes before kickoff when inactives are announced.
“Did coach [Bill] Belichick just give you those questions to ask?” McDaniel quipped. “I fully share as much as possible because I respect what [the media is] trying to do, but with regard to injuries, we’ll take it day by day. You can really stick to that ‘limited’ [on the injury report], and we’ll chew on that one, make it a game-time decision.”
Tackle Terron Armstead and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram were listed as limited for Wednesday and Thursday drills but only for veteran rest. Cornerback Nik Needham (quadriceps), fullback Alec Ingold (hamstring), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and rookie tight end Tanner Conner (knee) have also been limited both Wednesday and Thursday.
On Thursday, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps) and running backs Chase Edmonds (groin) and Myles Gaskin (neck) were upgraded to full participants after being limited on Wednesday.
Additionally, the Dolphins are without starting cornerback Byron Jones, who will miss at least the first four games on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list after lower left leg surgery in the offseason.
The Dolphins will release injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game later Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
With the induction of Tim Hardaway, the Warriors’ Run TMC trio are officially reunited in the Hall of Fame
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Legends Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond had an important announcement to make to the Chase Center crowd at the Warriors’ April 7 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Dub Nation, we got some great news this past weekend,” Mullin said. “Warrior legend Tim Hardaway is inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.”
Hardaway, who was seated at the edge of the court, stood and waved as he received a standing ovation.
It’s been a long wait for Hardaway, who missed the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame vote five times. All of those missed opportunities almost left him unable to answer his phone when he saw Hall calling the week before. He didn’t want to hear the words “I’m sorry you didn’t get enough votes” again.
But this time he had better news. Hardaway, Mullin and Richmond — the heart of the Warriors’ famous Run TMC era that spanned from 1989 to 1991 — would be reunited in the Hall of Fame.
“Still, every time it pops into my head, I choke,” Hardaway told ESPN. “We’re family. We’ve always been family. … We cherish that. Words can’t describe how I feel for the three of us in the room for something we did for just two years.”
Run TMC wouldn’t consider himself one of the best lines in NBA history, but he thinks he had the potential. Given the chance, he could have capitalized on his second-round playoff exit at the end of the 1990–91 season and taken the next step to winning a championship.
While Mullin, Richmond and Hardaway may never know what could have been, they know those two seasons created a legacy that is still a fan favorite today.
“We only played two seasons together,” Mullin told ESPN. “It’s unique, but for us, when we look back, it’s sad in a way. Things happen and we made the most of our time together. For me, it was the most fun, uplifting, and energetic time I’ve ever played in. We had so much promise.
“So many years later, so many decades later, when we come together, we still ask ourselves, ‘What if?’”
WARRIORS RECEIVED Mullin, a 6-foot-6 forward, in 1985 after finishing with a league-worst 22-60 record.
They drafted Richmond, a 6-5 guard, in 1988, and the same year Don Nelson — who came to the Warriors two years prior as the team’s vice president — became general manager and head coach.
And finally, the Warriors drafted Hardaway, a six-foot point guard, in 1989.
“Tim has really transformed this franchise into a powerful and energetic offensive juggernaut,” Mullin said.
As Mullin, Hardaway and Richmond brought Nelson’s fast “Nellie Ball” offense to life, they quickly became one of the most popular trios in the NBA. To tell them apart, a Bay Area newspaper held a contest for fans to come up with a nickname for the trio.
Some entries were “The Ultimate Warriors”, “Three-mendius”, “The Dunk-and-go-nuts”. But none of them were right. It was Run TMC that blocked.
The nickname is a nod to the iconic hip-hop trio Run DMC, which rose to fame in the 80s. The TMC of the trio’s nickname comes from the initials of each of the players’ first names. “Run” comes from the fast pace Nelson first set up in Milwaukee before coming to Golden State.
“You have to have great minds to innovate what you want to do with a team and make it fun and do it where other teams can’t keep them,” Hardaway said. “A lot of people didn’t understand that you could play five guys and they could be 6-5 and under. We were doing that and people couldn’t follow us.”
The Warriors went 37-45 and missed the playoffs in the 1989-90 season, but they led the league in scoring average and pace of play, showing characteristics of the style that defined the Run era. TMC.
In the regular season opener the following season, the Warriors recorded the highest no-overtime game in league history, beating the Denver Nuggets 162–158. That season, they averaged 116.6 points per game, second in the NBA behind the Nuggets.
Golden State reached the second round of the 1991 playoffs that season, but lost in five games to the Lakers, who advanced to the NBA Finals.
The Warriors could feel their franchise-building momentum growing, but it all came to a screeching halt one game into the 1991-92 season. Minutes after their season-opening win over the Nuggets, Richmond was traded to the Sacramento Kings for rookie Billy Owens.
Owens was the third pick in the 1991 draft and his offensive versatility seemed to suit Nelson’s system well. That, and his 6-8 frame would bolster the Warriors’ size – something Nelson was under pressure to improve.
At first, Mullin and Hardaway thought Richmond was joking when he told them he wouldn’t be joining them on the team bus. But he was not. As the team returned to Oakland, Richmond headed 90 miles northeast toward Sacramento.
“It still hurts me to [this] day,” Richmond said. “To see [what we had] being separated was the first time I was traded, the first time I went through a team that didn’t want me, that was a lot. … I wore that in my game. Every time I took the court, I was angry.”
Richmond has always been a quiet guy and became even less talkative after leaving Golden State. It took him years to wash the bitter taste he had towards Nelson – who decided to trade him – out of his mouth.
Richmond became an All-Star in Sacramento, while the Hardaway-Mullin-Owens trio never prospered. Golden State made the playoffs twice over the next three years, losing in the first round both times — including the 1993-94 season, which Hardaway missed with a torn ACL.
Hardaway’s career with the Warriors ended after 422 games when he was traded to the Miami Heat in 1996. Mullin left for free agency just over a year later. The Run TMC era in Oakland was over.
BECAUSE OF commerce, Richmond is usually the centerpiece of the “what if” conversations that surround Run TMC. Although the three players went on to have success as a team elsewhere, with Richmond winning a title with the Lakers in 2002, they never had a chance to win a championship together – something their modern Warriors counterparts have done four times. times now.
The trio see similarities between themselves and Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – who are almost certain to follow Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin into the Hall of Fame once their careers are over. And while the current Championship Warriors play an up-tempo style reminiscent of the Run TMC era, what really connects these two eras is how each member of each trio complements the talents of the other.
“It’s one thing to love your teammate, to respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, it takes it to a whole new level,” Mullin said. “Draymond needs Steph and Klay’s shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond’s passing and defense. Steph needs Klay’s size to guard. When you put it all together, you have the best line of them all. the temperature.”
For Run TMC, it was Hardaway’s individual and passing skills coupled with Richmond’s drives and Mullin’s shooting that made him so deadly.
And then there are the parallels in their personalities.
“Draymond is like me,” Hardaway said. “I’m the voice. I’m the fuckin’ starter that keeps us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. … They just hang out and say nothing. Just go out there and get the job done.”
This season, the Warriors will wear Run TMC-inspired jerseys, which Mullin proudly modeled at a team promotional event.
In their eyes, it’s an acknowledgment of how Run TMC shaped the culture throughout the organization, today’s Warriors and the fans who remember the trio.
“It shows they respect what we were doing there,” Hardaway said. “They were excited to come to games to see what we were doing, and we gave them excitement. And that’s what we loved to do.”
In their two seasons together, Run TMC never came close to the NBA Finals. He lost two more games than he won. Run TMC has only won one playoff series. Still, his impact on Golden State basketball can be considered transcendent. To cap off Hardaway’s consecration on Saturday, his standing among league lore and on-court performances ultimately landed all three players in the Hall of Fame.
“What’s really great is when we all walk in together and they see the three of us,” Hardaway said. “You should see their faces and their expressions and how they look at us and talk about us like you’re bad mothers.”
Duane Brown will miss season opener against Ravens; versatile rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle
The Jets already had two significant injuries (Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton) before they played a single game.
Now Gang Green can potentially add Duane Brown’s name to that list.
Brown will miss Sunday’s game due to a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this week. He did not practice with the team this week and it’s a possibility the Jets could place him on injured reserve. An IR stint means Brown would be sidelined for at least four games.
“We are still gathering information as it pertains to the rest of the evening,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We should get some more and we will decide what will happen next week and the following weeks after.”
With Brown out possibly an extended period of time, George Fant will move back to left tackle where he played most of last season. Rookie fourth-round draft pick Max Mitchell will now play at right tackle.
This has been an eventful month plus for Fant as he was slated to start at left tackle as the Jets moved Becton to the right side. Then Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp and the team signed the veteran Brown to a two-year, $22 million contract. That forced Fant back over to the right side because of his experience at the spot.
Last season for the Jets at left tackle, Fant arguably had his best season in the league as he recorded a 71.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the second highest of his career. After playing 889 snaps, Fant allowed just one sack and had four total penalties.
“I’m sure it is frustrating for George because everyone wants to just settle into their job,” Fant said. “Credit to George, who’s an uber athlete, has great versatility.
“His whole career, he has always been a team guy first. He’s a phenomenal teammate. For him to sacrifice from going left, right, left, right, it is not easy for him but at the same time, he’s so gifted and so athletic to be able to do that. Him going to the left side this week, he is making it very easy for this transition.”
Mitchell will be thrown into the fire against a Ravens defensive front line that’s led by Calais Campbell, a former All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler. Baltimore led the NFL in rushing defense a season ago, allowing 84.5 yards per game on the ground.
Although this will be his first NFL start, Mitchell does have experience at left tackle. At University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Mitchell played snaps at both tackle positions before starting exclusively at right tackle his senior year. He also has experience at left guard.
In his junior season, Mitchell was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team and made it to the first team his senior year. His versatility was what initially attracted him to the Jets during February’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
“We think his acceleration is going to go even faster because there’s nothing like getting reps in the NFL and getting baptized early in your career,” Saleh said about Mitchell.
“We have a lot of faith in him. He’s a fantastic athlete, he’s very smart. He just has to learn the nuances of the NFL game and the game within the game.”
King Charles III gives his first speech after the death of Queen Elizabeth
Mets needed more than GM Billy Eppler’s conservative trade deadline moves
Just hours after the 2022 trade deadline passed, Mets’ general manager Billy Eppler logged on to Zoom and told reporters that the team’s moves were made with the desire to “grow that run differential a little bit.”
If that was truly the primary goal, Eppler has succeeded. The Mets had a plus-98 run differential on Aug. 2, the day of their GM’s tepid trade deadline and subsequent quote. As of Friday morning, the Mets have a plus-129 run differential. That is both the sign of an elite team and one that you could argue, technically, has gotten better.
But it certainly doesn’t feel like the Mets are the same unbeatable dynamo that they were in the early summer months. It’s a peculiar phenomenon, as the aforementioned run differential has improved, they’re still in first place and their .631 winning percentage at the trade deadline has remained essentially the same. The Mets are 87-51 (.630) and just a few weeks away from playing their first postseason game since 2016.
The problem, of course, is that the Atlanta Braves have been a wholly better team during the season’s second half. With an infusion of rookies (Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider will finish in the top two spots of NL Rookie of the Year voting) and some deadline deals of their own (Jake Odorizzi was never going to set the world on fire, though reliever Raisel Iglesias has been a revelation), Atlanta has turned the pressure up to 11.
While they got out of the gate slowly, the Braves were only 2.5 games behind the Mets at the trade deadline. Eppler knew that they’d be a problem as both teams rounded the final turn and he still played things disappointingly safe. We’ll never know how close he got to swinging a league-shifting move for someone like Willson Contreras or J.D. Martinez — unless, perhaps, the Mets win it all and inspire a tell-all book — but it’s very clear in hindsight that the Mets needed more than Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, Tyler Naquin and Mychal Givens.
The three hitters in that group are platoon guys. They were never painted to be anything more than that, but it’s still odd that a team on the brink of greatness didn’t try to add more greatness, instead trying to create it out of three pieces of mediocrity and favorable matchups. Sharing the designated hitter duties since arriving in Queens, Vogelbach and Ruf have combined to go 31-for-147 (.211) with Ruf supplying just seven of those hits, none of which have gone over the fence. With neither player providing much in the way of baserunning and Vogelbach adding literally nothing on defense, the Mets became more one-dimensional than when they had J.D. Davis on the roster. Vogelbach and Ruf’s offensive production hasn’t been much greater than Davis’ was either.
Then there’s Naquin. Brought in to spell Mark Canha in the outfield and ensure that Jeff McNeil would be out there as little as possible, Naquin’s extreme streakiness has made him hard to figure out. After starting his Mets career with seven extra-base hits in his first ten games, Naquin then went 0-for-18 over his next 11. That span included the infamous eight strikeouts in a row. But since then, he’s back up to a .304 average in his last nine games, which includes two big ones in the Pittsburgh doubleheader. Bursts of productivity make his overall numbers with the Mets look pretty good, but Naquin is still a fourth outfielder and should be used as such in the playoff push.
In a perfect world, a true impact bat would have waltzed in the Mets’ clubhouse on Aug. 2 rather than three fringe ones. Having different options to pencil in the lineup affords Buck Showalter the luxury of giving certain players rest days and the Vogelbach-Ruf-Naquin trio also sets him up for late-inning substitutions based on the opponents’ bullpen strategy. But someone good enough to just play DH every day — regardless of the matchup — would make this team a lot scarier and more stable than the current version which is cycling people through the position. Again, we might never know how close Eppler was to attaining that person, but the fact that he didn’t looms large.
As for Givens, the results are better as of late, but the Mets are learning that they got exactly what they paid for. Givens is, at best, someone who can come in and induce a ground ball for an inning-ending double play. His awkward arm angle and strong ground ball rate came with him from Chicago, but so too did his propensity for allowing hitters to reach base. The Mets only parted with a Single-A pitcher to get him, so the cost of doing business wasn’t too steep, but paying more to get a more reliable lockdown reliever probably needed to happen.
With other teams knowing exactly what the Mets desired at the deadline and with them obviously having no reason to help them freely achieve those desires, it’s not like Eppler could have just snapped his fingers and obtained four All-Stars. He surely tried and what he came away with isn’t terrible. But the idea of Ruf getting a big postseason at-bat with runners on base or Givens coming in from the bullpen to put out an NLDS fire isn’t exactly encouraging.
The lesson from this, no matter how things play out for the Mets, should be to go for it when you have a team this good. Playing it conservatively allowed them to keep all the top prospects and pretty much all of their major-league talent, but the improvements they made look like they’ll wind up being marginal at best.
We’ll see if those marginal improvements can be enough to fend off the Braves and Dodgers, who are rarely, if ever, described as marginal.
