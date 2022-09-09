Tata Group in talks to assemble iPhones in India: report

NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s final after the No. 1-ranked player came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Swiatek won the last four games and 16 of the last 20 points to beat Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set – to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on the pitch.

“I needed to pull myself together,” said Swiatek, a 21-year-old Pole who already has two French Open red clay trophies, including one this year, but had never made it past the fourth round on New York tough. courts.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, fell to 0-3 in the Slam semis for her career and 12-11 in three sets this year. She broke for a 4-2 lead in the third set – and 17 minutes later, it was over.



“She was just going,” said Sabalenka, who wore large blue mirrored sunglasses and a black cap pulled down during her press conference. “She was hitting every ball and putting pressure on me and playing very aggressively.”

Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in women’s tennis this year, with a 37-game winning streak and six titles. If she can defeat Jabeur, Swiatek will become the first woman since Angelique Kerber to win two major championships in one season.

Jabeur, meanwhile, is heading to her second straight Grand Slam final after capitalizing on a shaky performance from Caroline Garcia to win their semi-final match at Flushing Meadows 6-1, 6-3.

Jabeur, the No. 5 seed, a 28-year-old Tunisian, was a runner-up at Wimbledon in July and will now be the first African woman to make a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates back to 1968.

“I feel more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon I was kind of living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after finishing No. 17. 17 de Garcia’s 13-game winning streak, which included a win over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. “Now just, I hope, I’m getting used to it. … Now maybe I know what to do.”

“After Wimbledon, [there was] a lot of pressure on me,” Jabeur said after a win that lasted just over an hour, “and I’m really relieved to be able to confirm my results.”

With four-time Major champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in her guest box – they traded thumbs-up signals as the match ended – Jabeur improved to 6-0 in the semi-finals this season and claimed their 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. The No. 91 arrived when she beat Ajla Tomljanovic, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round.

To Jabeur’s surprise and delight, she learned that her quarter-final win over Tomljanovic on Tuesday was drawing viewers home, even though it was on TV the same night as a Champions League game between the Juventus and Paris St. Germain.

“In Tunisia, everything revolves around football,” she said. “But people weren’t watching the game, they were watching my game, which is impressive for me.”

It’s part of how she’s changing views on tennis in her country – and on a continent.

Since professional female players were first admitted to major tennis tournaments, never had an African or Arab played in a Slam final until Jabeur accomplished it two months ago in Wimbledon, where she ended up losing to Elena Rybakina.

In 2020, at the Australian Open, she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of a major tournament. Last year marked all sorts of milestones: the first Arab player to enter the top 10 in either the men’s or women’s rankings; first Arab woman to win a WTA title.

“Certainly saying out loud what I want to be is part of my accomplishments,” said Jabeur, who got down on one knee and gave a shout at the end of the semi-final against Garcia, then continued on. lying on your back in the middle. of the court.

“I’m sure it’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders,” said Garcia, a 28-year-old Frenchwoman. “But she seems to be handling it well.”

On that 75-degree night under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jabeur heeded his coach’s instruction to focus on Garcia’s backhand and finished with 21 winners – after one that was helped by a rebound fortuitously from the top of the net, Jabeur raised his hand to apologize, then blew a kiss skyward – and just 15 unforced errors.

She delivered eight aces. She went 4 for 4 on break odds and never faced one.

When Jabeur broke in the second to lead 3-1 just 40 minutes later, the game was still not won, but it might as well have been.

After a moment of silence to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Garcia won the coin toss and opted to serve, which made sense considering she’s leading the tour as an ace in 2022 (although only hit two on Thursday).

But Garcia broke straight away, thanks to four mistakes of sorts: a sharp forehand, a wide forehand, a long backhand and, most ominously and perhaps most nerve-wracking, what should have been being an easy volley that she barely managed. come into contact with and thrown into the back of the net.

It was a rather inauspicious and nervous start for Garcia, who hadn’t dropped a set at Flushing Meadows on the way to her Grand Slam semi-final debut.

It was an extension of the lopsided series between two players who started playing each other as juniors over a decade ago. Including encounters as a teenager, Jabeur is now 7-0 against Garcia.

“Mentally,” said Jabeur, who travels with a sports psychologist, “I was so ready.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.