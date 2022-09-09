Tesla deliveries from Chinese factory jump, but BYD races into the country

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Thursday everyone. Well, it’s the eighth day without Kat on the show. As you know, she’s on her honeymoon and I think she sent us a video.

KAT TIMPF: Hey, Greg, I’m still on my honeymoon. I’m in Germany, and I know I always laughed, when you were talking about all the movies you did here in the 90s, but you’re actually super famous here. Everyone keeps telling me how much they miss their dirty Hasselhoff.

That’s right, it took me three years to chase the stench away. Either way, do you think you’re ready for something like the UFC for weeks before their next big pay-per-view? The media is trying to prepare for the ultimate showdown between Biden and Trump. Fighting out of the red corner with a record one-and-a-standing six-foot-three, 245-pound, native of Mar-a-Lago, Fla. via NYC Donald the Trump disrupter, and fighting out of the blue corner with a record of 50 years of mistakes and two years of embarrassment standing six feet tall, napping three feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, according to his latest saddle, Joe the old circus monkey denies Biden.

See how fair and balanced it was. Talk about a buildup, right?

You have the theater of January 6th. Then you had the raid and all the bogus stories that followed. First it was the nuclear secrets, then it was the empty files, and then what? Did he take the hole punch from the desk? This is Amorosa’s nickname. Oh, I don’t even know what that means. I have no idea what that means.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS SLAMMING HALF OF AMERICA AS ‘SEMI-FASCIST’, ‘TERRORISTS’ DESPITE BIDEN’S UNITY PLEDGE

Then came Joe’s speech, Fascism, Civil War, a blood red backdrop that would give Dracula chills. But if you forgot, here’s a clip.

VIDEO

Of course, Trump makes a perfect distraction. It’s like when Cavuto wears bike shorts to a funeral. But when every metric reveals the failures of left-wing politics, why don’t you try turning your back to the guy who followed the cameras, like me stepping out of a limo and wearing a micro-skirt? Yeah, you think about it though. That’s all I want. I want you to go home and think. They pretend not to. But the media wants Trump back. And why not? Let’s compare the last two presidents.

VIDEO

No wonder they missed the guy. So maybe it’s time to ask ourselves, do we miss him too? Right? Because remember, it causes serious emotional reactions in people. It’s like the human version of chasing a cigarette with a tall black coffee. You know, you get nervous, your heart starts racing, and you start looking for a bathroom. I have friends who can’t talk about him without physically changing. Take a look at my neighbor Steve when I mention Trump.

VIDEO

Yes. I guess that’s how my exes feel when they see me on TV. It’s okay, we all won.

HUNTER BIDEN SECURE DINNER FOR CLIENT AT CHINESE EMBASSY AFTER LUNCH HOSTED BY VP BIDEN, EMAILS SHOW

But that’s what I tell them. I mean, I don’t even know what that means anymore, but that’s what I tell the ever-Trumpers. Nobody says you have to like the person working for you. And when Trump is president, he works for you, just like a doctor, a garbage man or if you are a Hunter, a prostitute. Overrides our nation’s server. Hello, my name is Donald and I will be your server tonight. Tonight’s specials are law and order, building a wall, and laughing at losers and haters.

The thing is, people who make your life better can suck. If I had to have emergency surgery, I don’t need to like the doctor. I take a big doctor who is a real asshole on a lovely, handsome boy who either removes the bad kidney or forgets to put it in the one I bought on eBay. So here is. I’ll take Dr. Jekyll. Dr Jill. After all, one is fictional and the other is Dr. Jekyll. Ha! It was fun. But look, successful people tend to be relentless and rude, don’t they?

And if people hate Trump, it’s because chances are they hate him because he really works for you and makes them work hard too. In addition, he scares people, is it that serious? I want my doctor, lawyer, agent, astrologer to be feared because it means they don’t take no for an answer. If you’re a pro-athlete when it comes to contract negotiations, do you want Don Knotts or Don Rickles?

WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN? JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO PLUNGES INTO THE SAD STORY OF THE PRESIDENT’S SON

Trump may have been an asshole when he was alone, but when he transferred that energy to us, well, it’s magic. Think about why Biden has been around forever. He doesn’t care about you. He was always for himself. He didn’t lead, he made selfish deals like his son cuts coke lines. Thick. But what was Trump saying?

VIDEO

So why did he want to say that? It’s because of the desires of his success mapped directly to yours. But to ever-Trumpers, he feels like their scariest boss, as he’s behind Kamala. But their mistake, their mistake, is to assume they are beholden to Trump when the opposite is true. He’s not your boss. It works for you. And you want a freak like him working for you all the time.

Of course there is a price. He’s like Mike Tyson. There was nothing like him in the ring, but something so relentless can’t be turned off. The fight continues after the ringing of the bell. Like after an election. When the bell rang, Trump continued to fight. It’s part of the deal. Sorry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So do you want an energy freak on your side or a seemingly friendly bureaucrat telling you to relax when your gas bill doubles and you can’t afford meat? In a few months, Joe will change the definition of food and force you to eat bugs. So unless they need a fourth for shuffleboard, you don’t need Joe. It’s the choice. The brainless napping pooch you have now or the pit bull waiting in the wings. I say you need the dog the media hates because he won’t do what they say, he does what you say? Of course, from time to time, this pit bull will throw himself on the carpet. But that’s all he has in common with Biden.