The Larimer County wildfire didn’t grow much overnight on Thursday

General manager George Paton’s second-floor office at the Broncos facility features several television and computer screens that he uses to call up video of a practice that just ended.

Throughout August, Paton watched the offensive line, the receivers in the back and, of course, quarterback Russell Wilson. He didn’t use many minutes to break down cornerback Pat Surtain II’s morning work.

“It’s kind of like his college tape – nobody throws at him,” Paton said. “He makes it look easy. I joke that it’s boring, but when they run it, it’s pretty cool.

Year 2 of the PS2 could be pretty cool.

Surtain, who was Paton’s first draft pick for the Broncos (No. 9 in 2021), debuted with four interceptions, 14 total pass breakups and just two penalties. The next step could be mind-blowing.

“When you have a guy like him and he handles everything the right way, he changes our secondary,” defensive backs coach Christian Parker said. “The mental part of the game slows down for him and the physical part becomes second nature.”

Surtain, 22, could be a fascinating watch for Broncos fans…if opponents challenge him. This could be the chance to see Surtain rise to elite status…if he gets enough chances to play. And it could be the start of a decade of closed corner games … if the Broncos are able to play a bigger lead in the second half.

Surtain wants the action.

“(Not being targeted) is a compliment, but also, it’s like, ‘Dang, my stat sheet isn’t going to be up there (with the other top corners),’” he said. “Obviously you’re doing something right (when it’s unchallenged). You must always be committed. You can’t take a game off because that’s when they catch you.

The list of top 10 cornerbacks is disappointing, to be kind, and disastrous to be frank.

From 2012 to 2020, nine cornerbacks have been drafted into the top 10. Only three can be considered “hits” – Buffalo’s Stephon Gilmore in 2012 (No. 10), Jalen Ramsey of Jacksonville in 2016 (No. 5) and Cleveland’s Denzel Ward in ’18 (#5).

Gilmore had one interception as a rookie and two in his sophomore year. He left the Bills via free agency for New England, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Ramsey upped his rookie year to sophomore production from two to four interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 amid a feud contractual.

Ward had three and two interceptions in his first two NFL seasons and signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension in April.

The rest didn’t work.

Morris Claiborne (No. 6 at Dallas in 2012) played for three teams. Dee Milliner (No. 9 for the New York Jets in 2013) has only played nine career games due to injuries. Justin Gilbert (#8 at Cleveland in 14) was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of his third season and one career interception. Eli Apple (Giants’ No. 10 in 16) has five interceptions in 73 games and is on his fourth team. And in 2020, Detroit drafted Jeff Okudah at No. 3 (one interception in two years) and Jacksonville drafted CJ Henderson at No. 9 (he was traded to Carolina early in his sophomore season).

The wait for Surtain should be like Ramsey’s if the Broncos want to use him as a game-centric chess piece.

“That’s what this game is about – you try to find clashes,” defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. “You want your top players to have a big role covering their top players and things of that nature. He is one of our best players and we will always try to present him in the best way.

Entering last season, Surtain was the No. 3 cornerback and projected as a mobile player, quick enough to cover the outside receiver, but also physically and technically gifted enough to work against slot receivers and tight ends. This plan, however, was canceled at the end of Week 1 when Ronald Darby suffered a hamstring injury.

Darby is back and the Broncos signed K’Waun Williams to replace Bryce Callahan as the nickel, which raises the question of how Surtain can be released.

“It’s up for grabs,” Paton said. “That obviously gives us flexibility. He can play anywhere on the pitch – inside, right, left, anywhere – if they intend to use him like that.

Going into the season opener Monday night in Seattle, the anticipation of those outside the organization for Surtain’s second year is matched by those inside.

“I’m always excited to come here and see what step he takes next,” said safety Kareem Jackson. “He never disappoints with that.”

Says Paton: “Pat has everything you want (physically). More importantly, he has the spirit and he has the motivation.