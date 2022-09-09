News
The origins of the Gophers’ run-pass option, and its successful return in Week 1
Kirk Ciarrocca’s first play call back in his role as Gophers offensive coordinator seemed destined: a run-pass option.
The RPO became a staple of Minnesota’s offense during his first tenure from 2017-19 and was dialed up at the start of the opening drive of the 38-0 victory over New Mexico State on Sept. 1.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan gave a handoff action with running back Mo Ibrahim as he assessed the Aggies defensive alignment and saw the slant pass option open. He zipped a pass to Chris Autman-Bell for a 15-yard gain.
It was smooth as warm butter spread on bread; one of the U’s bread-and-butter plays executed as if it was 2019.
Given how run-heavy the Gophers were under former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. the past two seasons and how much Ciarrocca exploited opposing defenses with that scheme three and four years ago, the RPO call and it’s execution, again, felt preordained.
“It was something, in the past, that we’ve done a lot,” Morgan said Tuesday. “To be able to hit that on the first play of the game, I don’t know, it was cool, a good feeling. Chris made a great catch on it, too. To be able to scheme it up for the first play of the game and to hit it was pretty fun.”
Next up for the Gophers (1-0) is Western Illinois (0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The following week, Sanford returns to Minnesota as the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator.
Ciarrocca recalled this week how the slant variation to the RPO was incorporated midway through his first tenure in 2018. Receiver Tyler Johnson had been moved primarily from wide spots in formations to the slot during nonconference play, and Ciarrocca was devising ways to get one of his best playmakers the ball.
“I said, ‘This looks like it would work, let’s try it,’ ” Ciarrocca said. “(The opponent) played a lot of one (safety) high, and it worked that week.”
In Week 3 against Miami (Ohio), Johnson had 54 snaps in the slot and caught nine passes for 133 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns. Two TDs came off slant routes on RPOs; one on a pass from Zack Annexstand and one from Seth Green.
Ciarrocca then recalled an exchange once the Gophers were in Big Ten play a few weeks later. “Somebody kept saying during the week, ‘Well, it sure would be nice to attack the middle of the field vs. this defense,’ ” Ciarrocca reflected. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but how?’ It just stayed in my head.
“I still remember it, it was Friday in the walk-through and I said, ‘This is what we are going to do.’ It worked, so we just stayed with it.”
Ciarrocca left out who the opponent was — perhaps to not fully tip off that playbook wrinkle and use it later on in his second stint.
After running the U’s high-performance offense in 2019, Ciarrocca was Penn State’s OC in 2020 and then an analyst at West Virginia in 2021, and he said in fall camp that defenses have adjusted to how they defend RPOs in the past few years. That, in turn, has forced him to adjust to the adjustments.
“Kirk has done a really good job of studying his own RPO game because I think when you have what you have and then you take it to other places, you find out how people defend against it,” head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday. “Not only that, it gives you more ideas to build off of it and then you learn new ideas that somebody had that you didn’t have before. Then you can apply it.”
Given the foundational place of the RPO slant in Ciarrocca’s offense, opponents will continue to do different things to try and stymie it. Ciarrocca will again look for another way to scheme its success or find another variation.
“But we are just doing everything we can to make our offense better,” Fleck said. “There are some oldies but goodies and there are some new things that you’ll see as we keep moving forward.”
China buys the farm
By and
September 8, 2022 6:29 PM ET
Alarms went off in Washington when the Fufeng Groupa Chinese agricultural company, bought 300 acres of land and set up a milling plant last spring in Grand Forks, ND The plant is a 20-minute drive from an Air Force base which, according to the senator of North Dakota John Hoeven, is hosting a space mission that “will form the backbone of US military communications around the world.”
The agreement should not have taken the federal government by surprise. Data from the US Department of Agriculture shows that Chinese ownership of US farmland has increased more than 20 times in a decade, from $81 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2020. Beijing does not has not defined a strategy, but widespread public support for these investments indicates that there is one. In 2013, the government-owned Bank of China loaned the Hong Kong-based company $4 billion. WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer, to buy Virginia’s Smithfield Foods. WH now controls much of the U.S. pork supply and revenue as a result of the deal.
Video: why this could be the bottom in Europe
I spoke with BNNBloomberg yesterday about the currency market and a topic I’m writing about this week:
We see the covid playbook deployed on energy. During covid businesses had to close but all costs were taken from the government balance sheet. That’s when we saw the huge turnaround in the markets. The UK is signaling that it will do the same by capping/subsidizing energy and more and more European countries are also leaning in this direction. Like covid, this could be a turning point. What is different this time is that monetary policy is not cooperating. In fact, it goes in the opposite direction. On the net, it’s still good for business and nominal growth, but the debt burden is getting too high and the relief valve is currency.
Since the middle of the week, equity markets in Europe have turned around and this is an encouraging sign. The FTSE 100 is up 1.3% and the DAX 1.4%.
The Larimer County wildfire didn’t grow much overnight on Thursday
The County Road 21 wildfire discovered Thursday in Larimer County northeast of Ted’s Place did not grow much, if at all, overnight, the county sheriff’s office reported. by Larimer.
#CR21Fire Update – Here are some photos from yesterday taken by our drone team and one of our on-call firefighters. pic.twitter.com/RpPMOhs4v4
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 9, 2022
The Poudre Fire Authority reported around 9:30 p.m. Thursday that the fire was burning on approximately 500 to 600 acres, and at 8:20 a.m. Friday morning the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire had “calmed down overnight” after light precipitation and remained about the same size.
A multi-mission aircraft from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will determine better information about the size of the fire, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said, and 60 people are currently assigned to the fire.
The fire, near County Road 66 and County Road 21, prompted evacuation orders still in effect by the sheriff’s office. Residents east of U.S. Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21, and north to County Road 66 are under order .
Residents living in the area between County Road 21 County Road 21C were downgraded Thursday evening in voluntary evacuations.
Forest fire map
Click on the markers for more details, use the buttons to change the forest fires displayed. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and may delay events in real time. Incident types are numbered from 1 to 5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. You can find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.
Pittsburgh Steelers add #3 sticker to helmet to honor QB Dwayne Haskins
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will honor late teammate Dwayne Haskins with a #3 sticker on the back of their helmets throughout the 2022 season.
The #Steels will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022
Haskins died in April when he was hit by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Florida. A toxicology report revealed that Haskins was legally intoxicated at the time of his death.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in an April statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but more so a friend. great for so many people. I’m really heartbroken.”
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington, spent the 2021 season in Pittsburgh as a third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers re-signed Haskins to a one-year deal in March, and he was expected to compete for the starting job after Roethlisberger retired.
Before he died, Haskins hung out with his teammates in Florida at fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s home for a bonding and practice weekend.
“I spent your last moments with you and can’t help but think how selfless you were in those times,” receiver Chase Claypool tweeted at the time. “All you cared about was making sure everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are who I strive to be.”
The border between Colombia and Venezuela will reopen to goods traffic
BOGOTA, Colombia — The Colombian and Venezuelan presidents announced on Friday that the closure of their countries’ common border to the transport of goods, which has lasted for years, will end on September 26.
The announcement of the reopening of border bridges comes a month after Gustavo Petro was sworn in as Colombia’s first leftist president, beginning a thaw in relations between his country and the government of Nicolás Maduro. The presidents tweeted the announcement.
No ticket, no problem: A new way to tailgate with Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
New coach, new stars, new hype — the old way of Miami Dolphins tailgating is getting a makeover, too.
Fans arriving for the Dolphins’ home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday will find a new indoor-outdoor event space called the Fountain Plaza Tailgate, presented by LiveNation, covering 270,000 square feet on the south plaza of Hard Rock Stadium.
The facility includes two multilevel structures — separated by a broad turfed lawn dotted with umbrella-topped tables — including the Food Hall, another venue that will be home to brunch service by American Social, and 1972 Dolphins memorabilia in The Perfect Season Museum.
There are multiple bars spread across the venue, with the covered rooftop above American Social likely to end up one of the most coveted places to gather.
Overhead, this elevated take on tailgating includes gondola rides on the Heineken Highline, a 20-minute cruise by Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open tennis facility and the Miami Grand Prix track.
In a tour of the facility on Thursday, Jeremy Walls, Dolphins senior vice president and chief revenue officer, acknowledged that the Fountain Plaza Tailgate is a response to a rising enthusiasm for the team, which added Coach Mike McDaniel and star receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason.
“The excitement is the highest it’s been for a long time for the Dolphins,” Walls said. “There’s a lot of new, and we’re always looking to innovate and enhance the fan experience, and this is a new way for us to do that.”
While the Fountain Plaza Tailgate creates a place for fans to gather before the game without having to schlep a grill and a tent in the parking lot, Walls said the venue also serves another constituency — Dolphins fans who don’t have a ticket to the game.
Those fans will be able to enjoy big-screen viewing in comfort while still feeling the charged atmosphere from the stadium across the street.
“We have a waitlist for season tickets. So we wanted to have a new and exciting option for fans that couldn’t come to the game, so they could at least get together and enjoy the environment,” Walls said.
The Fountain Plaza Tailgate begins four hours before kickoff and will be open until the game ends. Admission is free for ticket holders, but open to those without a ticket via day-pass Tailgate Tickets. The day pass costs $20 and offers the game screened on an exclusive viewing deck as well as a complimentary ride on the Heineken Highline.
Walls ballparked the capacity of the lawn at about 1,000, with seating for another 1,000.
The Fountain Plaza Tailgate will be open for each Dolphins home game throughout the season. Dolphins officials said they plan to make the venue available to fans at Miami Hurricanes games in the future.
New food offerings available at the tailgate start with the debut of sports-minded restaurant American Social, which has popular locations in downtown Fort Lauderdale and Miami. During Thursday’s tour, AmSo touted its brunch with its fan-favorite Smash Burger and doughnut holes.
Also new will be a lineup of chicken dishes from Another Wing by DJ Khaled and football-friendly comfort food from SEED, familiar to 300-level Fins and Canes fans.
Chef Herbert Coleman of SEED said his space in the new Food Hall will offer something he’s never done before: plant-based Beyond burgers and chicken tenders. Both are excellent, especially the burgers that benefit from Coleman’s gentle sprinkling of thyme, oregano and other herbs and spices.
“This Beyond stuff is new for me. But you’d be surprised how many people come up to us and say, ‘What do you have vegan?’” Coleman said. “Give the customer what they want.”
The Fountain Plaza Tailgate takes over structures erected in recent years as Hard Rock Stadium hosted Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and diversified its sports programming with events such as the Miami Open and Miami Grand Prix.
American Social is in a three-level building that housed the VIP McLaren Race House during the Miami Grand Prix. Across the lawn, the Food Hall replaces the former Crypto Terrace. The Heineken Highline gondolas were added for Super Bowl LIV.
For more information on the Fountain Plaza Tailgate, visit MiamiDolphins.com/FountainPlaza.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected].
