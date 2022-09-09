News
Tony Ferguson danced around the hospital room after a dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that last fell through after being beaten savagely by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249
Tony Ferguson has always been one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster due to a combination of his unique fighting style and wacky personality.
The former interim lightweight champion is one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time, as he holds multiple high profile wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee.
But he never faced Khabib Nurmagomedov despite the best efforts of the UFC top brass. After five failed attempts, the promotion hoped to finally face “El Cucuy” against lightweight champion Khabib, but first he had to do battle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020.
Despite a lightning knockdown in the first round, Ferguson was brutally beaten by “The Highlight” for five rounds before veteran referee Herb Dean halted proceedings minutes into the fight.
With his face swollen and bloody, the unrecognizable UFC star was taken to a Florida hospital after his fight at VyStars Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Shortly after his 12-game winning streak ended, it was confirmed that Ferguson had suffered an orbital rupture, but his morale remained high despite it.
A day later, the Mexican-American fighter uploaded a clip to social media that showed him dancing to Midnight Star’s Midas Touch in a hospital gown while holding what is presumably an IV drip.
” A day off. When you’re about to be released from the hospital #LetMeOut #MothersDayVibes Post-fight #UFC249,” Ferguson captioned the post.
angry
Diaz quit interview after insults from McGregor and reporter ahead of UFC 196
rivals
Hasbulla calls for Conor McGregor fight after UFC legend posts brutal meme
main event
Diaz vs Chimaev date: UK start time, card and how to follow the UFC 279 blockbuster
come back
Darren Till set to face South African brawler at UFC 282 in December
Of course
Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen despite his impending UFC exit
barely
Diaz and White recall when they nearly got into a fight while drunk
Although he appeared to mentally recover from his brutal loss to Gaethje two years ago, Ferguson was never able to regain the form that made him a UFC title holder.
Since then, he has suffered dominating defeats to Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler. Ferguson was down six rounds in rotation to ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘Benny’ before Chandler put him to sleep with a front kick to face earlier this year at UFC 274.
Now Ferguson has decided to move up to welterweight as he goes in search of his first victory in three years against former Khamzat Chiamev opponent Li Jingliang at UFC 279.
“Leech” is certainly a step up from the level of competition the Ultimate Fighter winner has faced lately, but he still presents a tough task for the aging contender.
The Chinese fighter has won 11 fights since signing with the UFC in 2014, including a high profile knockout win over former welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio.
A victory over Ferguson would certainly be his biggest yet and it could well signal the end of what has been an incredible career for the future UFC Hall of Fame inductee.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Carlos Correa slugs go-ahead homer in Twins win over Yankees
Carlos Correa still gets booed at the Bronx, the aftershocks of beating up on the Yankees with the sign-stealing Astros.
Correa also didn’t bow down to Derek Jeter, remarking once that the shortstop legend was undeserving of his five Gold Gloves. Correa may have been partially correct in his assessment, but Jeter remains untouchable in Yankee Stadium.
So Correa is the villain but wasn’t fazed Thursday, getting the last laugh the night before Jeter’s Hall of Fame Tribute game.
Correa’s go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 victory, as Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres failed in big spots at the plate.
Correa’s two-out shot off Yankees reliever Greg Weissert broke a 2-2 tie. Then in the bottom of the inning with a one-run deficit and runners at the corners, Aaron Boone tabbed Stanton as the pinch hitter. The slumping slugger was late on the fastball of Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and whiffed badly on a third-strike curveball.
Stanton, who has been dealing with a sore foot, has managed just four hits in his last 38 at bats.
The ninth inning was more frustrating for the Yankees, who loaded the bases with one out. Torres then struck out and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s produced a weak grounder in the final at bat against Michael Fulmer.
The Twins, as a result, avoided the four-game series sweep at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double but didn’t add to his homerun total, which sits at a league-leading 55. He was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to load the bases. It was the fourth time Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli gave Judge a free first base in the last two days.
The Yanks got an unexpected offensive boost from Miguel Andujar, whose second-inning two-run blast was his first homer of the season and something of a redeeming moment. The 27-year-old requested a trade this season after being demoted to Triple-A.
A day earlier, Andujar went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. His opportunity Thursday was solidified because DJ LeMahieu was sent to the 10-day injured list, opening up a roster spot.
Nestor Cortes Jr. returned for his first start since Aug. 12 and retired the first 12 batters. But the All-Star lost his groove in the fifth inning, when Cortes Jr. was pulled after allowing an RBI double to Gary Sanchez.
He totaled 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two runs in four innings.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray, the former Yankee pitcher, allowed two runs in six innings with seven hits and seven strikeouts.
()
News
Joe Biden visits British Embassy to mourn Queen Elizabeth
President Joe Biden visited the British Embassy on Thursday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“We cry for you all. She was a great lady; I’m so glad I got to meet her,” Biden told the British ambassador and embassy staff upon their arrival.
The Bidens met Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to England in June 2021.
While at the embassy, the president signed a condolence book, pulling out a note card to look at before writing a message in the book.
First Lady Jill Biden also signed her name in the book.
The White House posted a photo of what Biden wrote:
After briefly chatting with embassy staff, Biden said, “As my mother would say, ‘God, I love you,’” before leaving the room.
The president then went to a political reception in Maryland for the Democratic National Committee. He spent around 30 seconds at the top of his speech remembering Queen Elizabeth, calling her an “incredibly graceful and decent woman”.
“Now let me explain why we are all here…60 days. 60 days after the midterm elections,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, the White House released a statement from the Bidens mourning the Queen’s death
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” the statement released by the White House said. “She defined an era.”
Later that afternoon, the White House lowered the flag to half-mast to mourn the famous British monarch.
Breitbart News
News
Missing Minnesota man found dead in Black Hills hiking area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A southeastern Minnesota man was found dead at the Stratobowl, a hiking area in the South Dakota Black Hills southwest of Rapid City.
Alex Verburg, 24, of Mantorville was found by search and rescue personnel in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff.
The Rapid City Police Department received a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday about an individual who hadn’t been seen or heard from for several days, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement located the missing person’s vehicle near the Stratobowl Trailhead off U.S. 16 and began a search of the area, both on foot and with a drone. The search was suspended until Wednesday morning due to low light.
Verburg was found Wednesday, and Pennington County Search and Rescue personnel recovered his body.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said there were no preliminary signs of foul play, but the sheriff’s office and the Rapid City Police Department are investigating.
News
Former Mormon mayor and bishop charged with child sex abuse – The Denver Post
By BRADY McCOMBS
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Utah city mayor and bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested for sexually abusing at least three children decades ago .
Carl Matthew Johnson, 77, was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Davis County Jail in northern Utah on suspicion of seven counts of child sexual abuse, according to a probable cause statement.
Investigators say Johnson admitted to abusing three victims in 1985, 1993 and 1996 and estimated there were a total of six victims as young as 2 years old, according to the document. He told investigators he had struggled to “control his sexual urges” for most of his life.
Some of the alleged abuses occurred during the same years he was mayor of West Bountiful, a town just outside of Salt Lake City that he led from 1990 to 1997.
The investigation is still ongoing, but so far Johnson is only charged with three victims. Johnson had not yet been charged as of Thursday afternoon and it was unclear if he had an attorney.
Johnson was in a “position of trust” over each victim, but investigators don’t explain what that was in the probable cause document. Stephanie Dinsmore, a spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, also declined to explain.
The victims told investigators they were told not to tell anyone, and Johnson used his position to suppress the disclosures, according to the probable cause statement.
Dinsmore initially declined on Thursday to provide information about when Johnson served as bishop of a faith congregation widely known as the Mormon Church, saying in a text that the agency would not comment on “the affiliation from Johnson with faith.
She later revealed that he was a bishop from 1974 to 1979. Bishops are lay clergymen who oversee local congregations for a few years at a time in a rotating role reserved only for men of faith widely known as of Mormon Church.
Sam Penrod, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement that the allegations were “serious and deeply disturbing” and reiterated the church’s position that faith does not condone any type of abuse.
“Those who engage in abusive behavior are legitimately subject to legal action and also risk losing their church membership,” Penrod said.
The faith has come under scrutiny following an Associated Press investigation that found flaws in how it handles reporting sexual abuse allegations made to bishops. The church defended the system and alleged that the AP misinterpreted its reporting system.
The AP reported Thursday that a Utah lawmaker was the person who advised a bishop of a church in Arizona not to report an admission of child sex abuse to authorities, a move that helped abuses to continue for years, according to court filings.
denverpost
News
Man shot in nose during road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County
Central Minnesota authorities responding to an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 94 found a man with a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.
A driver on westbound I-94 reported Tuesday evening to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center that another westbound driver had fired a gun at his vehicle.
The caller then told dispatchers he would continue to his residence a short distance away, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the caller’s residence, they found that he had a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.
The 911 call about the shooting was made at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday from a location near mile marker 154 in Avon Township between St. Joseph and Avon. The caller said the shooting vehicle had continued westbound.
Deputies located the shooting vehicle, a 2010 black Ford Escape, near the westbound Melrose exit, where they performed a stop and detained the driver. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old man from Inkster, Mich.
The sheriff’s office said in the release that the investigation determined that a road rage incident took place between the suspect and the caller, who was driving a 2012 gray Volkswagen GTI, while both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-94.
At one point during the incident, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun, striking the caller.
The suspect was booked into the Stearns County jail on charges of second degree-assault.
The investigation is continuing, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 320-259-3700.
News
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and has already asked the players to play a modern dance set at Swan Lake.
Graham Potter’s journey from footballer to manager is not a new story, but his route to the top is far from conventional.
The England manager has taken the final step in his career – and the biggest yet – when he left Brighton to succeed Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach of Premier League giants Chelsea.
Potter has received many accolades for the job he has done in three years with the Seagulls – with Jurgen Klopp among his biggest admirers.
Prior to his exit, he had led Brighton to fourth in the Premier League, with wins over Manchester United and a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City this season.
Potter had been tipped as the future England manager this summer if Gareth Southgate were to leave after the World Cup.
Yet Chelsea have now decided to make sure Potter is unavailable and he already has club icon John Terry’s seal of approval.
Like Terry, Potter was a former England Under-21 and Premier League defender who joined Southampton in 1996.
But that’s where the similarities between the two end, as Potter found himself plying his trade at League Two York City four years later.
FORD
Man United v Sociedad LIVE REACTION: Reds lose UEL opener after controversial penalty
SAD
Former Ipswich and Sunderland striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease
FINISHED
Potter named Chelsea boss as ex-Brighton boss completes meteoric rise in management
CONCERN
Hamann singles out key Liverpool moment that should have raised alarm bells
line up
Ronaldo, Maguire and Casemiro start – Man United team will face Real Sociedad
POOR
Van Dijk slammed for ‘colossal fall’ after Terry vs Ferdinand comparison
The former left-back ended his professional playing career with Macclesfield Town aged just 30 after making over 300 league outings.
Potter first turned to coaching in the ninth tier of English football while studying first at the University of Hull and later at Leeds Metropolitan.
He told The Athletic: “The crowds were a handful, maybe 100-200 if you were lucky. It was always competitive; men’s teams from Yorkshire wanting to beat the students. Those were good times, good guys.
“It was an environment where you could make mistakes, which I did, but it was a pretty safe learning environment, a brilliant time for me.”
A short stint as Ghana’s technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup final followed before moving to Sweden as a coach at fourth division club Östersunds FK in 2011.
Potter told the Mail: “There was a real negative environment around me when I arrived. There was a kind of mistrust from the public. They didn’t like the club too much.
During his seven years at the club, Potter transformed Östersunds, overseeing three promotions to rise to the top of Swedish football.
He also led their first major trophy in 2017 [the Svenska Cupen] to qualify for the Europa League – where a remarkable run of 14 matches to the last 32 was finally snapped by Arsenal.
During his tenure, Östersunds recruited local artist Karin Wahlen to help develop a “culture academy” to challenge players outside of football and help them grow.
The most famous examples include the organization of an art exhibition and the staging of a version of the ballet “Le Lac des cygnes”.
Potter explained, “It’s certainly not something that’s met with universal excitement when, say, it’s announced at the start of preseason that we’re going to dance on Swan Lake.
“But it’s a process. You see the players adapt. Often they surprise themselves.
Potter brought a number of things with him when he returned to English football – first for a season at the aptly named Swansea City, then Brighton – but understood that the ballet methods that worked in Sweden might not pan out. translate to the Premier League.
He explained to the Telegraph: “The mistake would be to just copy this here as it would be a cut and paste job.
“It was about removing the hierarchy that sometimes exists in football, removing the barriers that sometimes exist about fear of being yourself, of being open, of being honest and vulnerable.
“It was a fantastic tool, but you don’t necessarily have to do that to remove those things. You can do it in other ways.
Potter has publicly admitted that Pep Guardiola has been one of the biggest influences on the way he likes his teams to play football.
“It’s a constant journey,” he revealed to Athletic. “The teams that had control of the ball seemed to be the ones I didn’t like playing against.
“I witnessed Guardiola’s team at Barcelona when I was a young manager, I tried to see how he mastered it; his path was quite influential in terms of how he affected football with her thought.
One of Tuchel’s downfalls at Chelsea was his players’ dissatisfaction with his tactics – the German changing formation three times in the 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, one of which forced Raheem Sterling into midfield of central ground.
One of Potter’s strengths, on the other hand, is the flexibility of the system, with former Barcelona star Henrik Larsson being one of the first casualties when his Helsingborg side lost 2-0 to Ostersund.
“The way he’s able to change his game pattern during games is so impressive,” Larsson told the Independent. “I remember spotting them when I was in Helsingborg.
“They played all types of systems, starting a game one way, then halfway through they started playing on a different system, then they ended up with a third system. And all the players knew exactly what they were doing.
Building from the back, mobile forwards and a skill to develop young players are all major elements of Potter’s philosophy.
Chelsea has now offered Potter the stage to show off his skills – it’s time for the man himself to deliver…
Recent news
Stay up to date with all the latest sports news on talkSPORT
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Tony Ferguson danced around the hospital room after a dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that last fell through after being beaten savagely by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249
Carlos Correa slugs go-ahead homer in Twins win over Yankees
Joe Biden visits British Embassy to mourn Queen Elizabeth
Missing Minnesota man found dead in Black Hills hiking area
Former Mormon mayor and bishop charged with child sex abuse – The Denver Post
Man shot in nose during road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and has already asked the players to play a modern dance set at Swan Lake.
Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips promises ‘first-class experience’ for fans during meeting where team reveals more details about plans for Arlington Heights stadium
Ons Jabeur overtakes Carolina Garcia to reach US Open final
After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne at 73
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops