‘Toughest offense I’ve had to learn’: Vikings excited to debut Kevin O’Connell’s scheme

No one knows what Kevin O’Connell’s offensive scheme looks like in action. Not even the Vikings.
Though there’s certainly some things to drawn on — like the fact that it looks very similar to what the Los Angeles Rams run under Sean McVay, or the the fact that the Vikings have already showcased aspects of it in practices this summer — a majority of the new offense has been kept under wraps.
The unveiling will come in Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We love it,” star receiver Justin Jefferson said ahead of Thursday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “We’re excited to showcase it.”
It’s been a long road to this point.
Not long after O’Connell became head coach this winter, he started reaching out to various Vikings players to give them an idea of what things were going to look like. He started installing the new system at organized team activities in the spring, then worked on refining it at training camp in the summer.
And now, with the season upon them, the Vikings are starting to grasp a scheme that many consider to be extremely complex.
“It’s probably the toughest offense I’ve had to learn,” veteran receiver Adam Thielen said. “Things are starting to click a little bit. You’re not having to think as much, which obviously is huge in this league. You don’t want to be out there thinking.”
What’s made learning the new offense so difficult?
“Just a lot of verbiage,” Thielen said while explaining that some play calls are condensed down to a single word. “Sometimes playbooks are a lot of words and everybody knows what to do because (the words) are tagged or everyone is told what to do through a play call. This offense is a lot more memorization.”
Not to mention, it comes with a big playbook with a lot of formations and such designed to look the same before the snap.
“It takes time,” franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Every day we’re putting the work in to build a great foundation.”
Though it seems like everybody is slowly but surely starting to get on the same page, with the Vikings opting to rest pretty much every starter in their three preseason games, nobody can say with 100 percent certainty what the new offense is going to look like.
Not once has O’Connell relayed a play call to Cousins during a game. Nor has Cousins thrown a pass to Jefferson or Thielen in a game situation.
“Just getting to that Week 1 will be a big thing for us to see how (O’Connell) calls the game,” Thielen said. “There are different situations that don’t necessarily come up a lot in practice that we have to be in the game to realize. I’m excited about that, to see how it kind of looks.”
Asked about not playing in the preseason, Jefferson admitted it has been tough to stay patient. He’s been anxiously waited to get a glimpse of the new offense, and he seems confident that O’Connell is going to put everybody in a good position to succeed.
“Just seeing what the Rams did last season, I just feel confident that he’s going to be calling some great plays,” Jefferson said. “He knows the personnel. He knows who we are as receivers. He knows where to get us the ball and when we need it.”
All-pro running back Dalvin Cook has been extremely secretive about how he’s going to be used in the new offense. Asked about his usage once again earlier this week, Cook continued to play his cards close to the vest.
“You never know with the game of football,” he said with a laugh while setting up the punchline. “I might throw it.”
Webster Police nearly shut down a concert last week with rock band Extreme, which is due to open for Aerosmith on Thursday night at Fenway Park.
According to a police report obtained by the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.
The incident happened last Friday. Prior to the show, a retired state police lieutenant in charge of security at Indian Ranch in Webster told a local police sergeant that the band sounded at 110 db during the sound check. When asked to lower the volume, Extreme’s sound engineer allegedly told police that the volume “didn’t go any lower,” the Telegram and gazette reported.
After contacting the manufacturer of the equipment, the police learned that this was not true. Police confronted the sound engineer “about his lie”, and the volume was lowered to an acceptable level, according to The Boston Globe.
But the problem came back later during the show. Police received several noise complaints after the concert began, including one from a “significant distance across the lake”, the World reported. So the police went to speak with the sound engineer again. Again, the engineer told the officers that the volume would not go any lower.
“Based on his previous lie on the matter, I used some profanity to get compliance and he turned off the amplifiers. During this interaction, the sound engineer was extremely animated, frustrated and disrespectful, grabbing at at one point my wrist in frustration… Once he turned the volume down, the volume was at an acceptable range that seemed consistent with previous gigs I’ve worked on,” Sergeant Robert Larochelle wrote in his report.
The band reportedly played two songs without noticing that the house sound had been muted. When he realized this, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt went on a swear-filled five-minute rant about the issue, according to the Telegram and gazette.
“In some 30 years of my (expletive) life, no one has ever turned our house (sound) off. Not in Europe, not in Boston, ever,” Bettencourt said, according to the newspaper.
The police decided to end the concert early, following Bettencourt’s rant. Larochelle called for officers working the shift to respond to Indian Ranch to prepare for a “big disruption.” Webster Police arrived, as did a State Police K-9 unit. Police in nearby Dudley, Douglas and Oxford have been put on alert, according to the Telegram and gazette. Officials also developed a tactical plan to distribute their resources in Indian Ranch.
But the police realized that they greatly outnumbered the potentially hostile onlookers and that the filming was coming to an end. The decision to force Extreme off the stage early was reversed, and officials let the band play until 10 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., the room was cleared.
The Seattle Mariners had the tying run on third base and the potential winning run at second.
With two outs in the ninth inning Monday at T-Mobile Park, the Chicago White Sox led by one and had All-Star closer Liam Hendriks on the mound.
The right-hander struck out Adam Frazier on three pitches to secure the 3-2 victory. It was his 30th save of the season.
Hendriks became the sixth Sox pitcher to record consecutive 30-save seasons and the first since David Robertson in 2015-16. Hendriks led the American League with 38 saves last season.
“Since I took the later-inning roles with Oakland in ‘19, had 25 that year and the short season (2020) had 14, so on track for back-to-back 30s is not something I ever envisioned when I moved to the pen,” Hendriks said after his 31st save Wednesday against the Mariners. “I was hoping to just get 30 innings in every year. To go out and do my job 30 times is cool and I’m thankful for the guys to put me in that position.”
This season has been filled with accomplishments on and off the field for Hendriks, who along with reliever Jake Diekman was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award on Thursday. The award, according to Major League Baseball, recognizes the player who “represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
On the field, Hendriks recorded his 100th career save last month.
“It’s pretty special,” Hendriks told the Tribune last month. “I came up as a starter and then was middle relief. Honestly just trying to carve a living.
“And it was one of those things where I’m just trying to continue on, keep playing and then something changed in 2018 when I got (designated for assignment) and I went down (to the minors) and I was looking my career in the eyes about not being able to do anything. Really changed my mindset around everything. Since then, it’s been going all right.”
His first save came in 2017 with the Oakland Athletics. Hendriks and the Sox began a four-game series against the A’s on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum.
Hendriks, who now has 109 career saves, recently reflected on the road to 100 with the Tribune.
Sept. 20, 2017: A’s at Detroit Tigers
“I had been with the A’s in ‘16 and ‘17, fluctuating between different roles,” Hendriks said. “I had always gone on to finish the season well. I had a couple of opportunities earlier in the year. They were like: ‘Hey, we’re going to give (relievers) Ryan Dull or (Ryan) Madson some time off because they’ve been throwing a lot. So for this series, you’ve got the ninth.’”
In this game, Dull entered in the eighth.
“I was like, ‘Perfect, Dull went out for the eighth, I’ve got the ninth, I’m doing this,’” Hendriks said. “They send him back out (for the ninth) and I’m like, ‘Well, I guess I’m not doing it.’”
Dull ran into trouble in the ninth, and Hendriks came in with a runner on first and one out. The A’s led by one.
He got José Iglesias to ground into a fielder’s choice for the second out.
“Iglesias hit a ground ball that we weren’t able to turn two on, which ended up working out for me because it raised my (strikeouts per nine innings),” Hendriks said with a smile.
He struck out Alex Presley swinging — “on a fastball down the middle” — for the save in the 3-2 victory.
May 25, 2021: Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals
The festive night included high school teammates Lucas Giolito and Jake Flaherty starting against one another and umpire Joe West working his major-league-record 5,376th regular-season game.
The Sox had a five-run lead, but the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth.
Hendriks replaced Garrett Crochet and struck out Lane Thomas and Max Moroff swinging and Tommy Edman looking for the 8-3 victory.
“I came in and I was lucky enough to strand all of the inherited runners,” Hendriks said. “And I had a little bit of a battle (10 pitches) with the last guy, Tommy Edman. I ended up getting him.
“I had been sitting fastballs up in the zone, up in the zone and froze him on one down in the zone. He thought it was a ball, it went our way. It was in the zone anyway.”
Aug. 5, 2022: Sox at Texas Rangers
Dylan Cease was sharp for six innings, allowing one run. Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman each pitched a scoreless inning, and the Sox entered the ninth ahead by a run when Hendriks took the mound at Globe Life Field.
Josh H. Smith flied out to left to begin the inning. Hendriks struck out Bubba Thompson and Brad Miller for the 2-1 victory and career save No. 100.
He noted after the game that he was the first Australian-born reliever to reach the mark.
“Being the first Australian to get to 100 is big,” said Hendriks, who was born in Perth. “Hopefully it gains a little more traction back home and we can get more kids coming over.”
IRVING, Texas — The College Football Playoff Management Committee began work on Thursday to implement a 12-team playoff as early as the 2024 season, but a sense of progress and togetherness has also been tempered by a schedule accelerated that they hope to meet this fall.
“The focus is on the schedule,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “Our minds are very focused because we know we have to make it happen. And I think the goal would be to make it happen, but who knows.”
The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick met in a small meeting room at DFW airport for about 4 1/2 hours, their first discussions since the 11 presidents and chancellors who control the playoffs have voted unanimously last week to expand the field to 12 teams in 2026. The CFP board has strongly urged commissioners, who have been unable to agree on a format since the initial proposal was announced in June 2021, to do so sooner if possible.
“I even feel better coming out of the meeting than I came in, and I was positive going into the meeting,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “But we have a lot of experienced people and we have common goals and it was a very productive meeting. So I’m very happy with where we are and yet we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot to do.”
CFP executive director Bill Hancock said while there is no exact deadline, they hope to have an answer this fall. The current contract runs through the 2025 season, and the CFP announced in mid-August that Atlanta will host the national championship game in 2025, followed by Miami in January 2026.
While CFP officials have laid out the hurdles to such a sudden move — locations, hotels and TV contracts — there’s an estimated $450 million in gross revenue if commissioners can roll out the new format for the final two seasons. .
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said they were discussing each year – 2024, 2025 and 2026 – at Thursday’s meeting, but was “optimistic”.
“We had four or five really good calls in a row,” Phillips said. “It hasn’t been something where we’ve deviated, so that means we’re all trying to figure out how to do this thing. So there’s a lot of energy in the room. There’s a lot of optimism, but this are the details. The devil is in the details and the work that needs to be done.”
The commissioners and Swarbrick are scheduled to meet again this month at the Big Ten offices in Rosemont, Illinois. When asked how confident he is of a 12-team field for 2024, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said, “there are still several steps to go.”
“There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of parts,” Thompson said. “…So it won’t be for lack of effort, no matter what.”
Team rankings will continue to be determined by the CFP Selection Committee, which will remain largely unchanged. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four, with each receiving a first-round bye. Teams ranked 5-12 will face off in the first round on the second or third weekend of December. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played in bowl matches on a rotating basis, and the championship match will be played at a neutral site, as in the current four-team format.
On Saturday, before Georgia and Oregon kicked off the season in Atlanta, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey expressed doubts about the start of a 12-team playoff before the 2026 season.
After Thursday’s meetings, he acknowledged that was a possibility.
“A lot of work to do,” Sankey said, “but the opportunity is there.”
DJ LeMahieu is heading to the 10-day injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Thursday.
The first baseman will be sidelined due to right second toe inflammation. The IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 5
Boone made the announcement during an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show.” The manager also said Miguel Andujar will fill in the roster spot while LeMahieu nurses the injured toe.
The move comes after the versatile slugger didn’t get any action during the doubleheader Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. LeMahieu was available as a substitute, but stayed in the dugout the whole day, an indicator that a move to the IL was possible.
The lingering toe injury has clearly hampered LeMahieu over the past couple weeks. He went 0-for-11 with a walk in three games in the series against the Rays that ended Sunday.
After losing a series at Fenway Park last month, he admitted that the toe affected him.
He also received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break.
The two-time batting champ has dealt with a foot injury earlier this season and a sports hernia last season.
Documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago
Source: Ministry of Justice
The Justice Department on Thursday appealed a federal judge’s decision to allow a special master to examine documents the FBI seized from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
The Justice Department also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to suspend her related order preventing the government from further examining documents marked classified that were found during last month’s search at Mar-a-Lago, the residence Trump’s Palm Beach resort.
The measures came three days after Cannon approved Trump’s request for a special master to sift through seized documents to identify personal items and records protected by attorney-client or executive privilege.
The DOJ had opposed the request, saying a team of agency officials had already conducted a privileged review of the documents and that a special master could harm the government’s national security interests.
In another court filing on Thursday, the DOJ asked Cannon to make public an opinion on the status of that team’s filter review process, which was filed under seal Aug. 30.
The “broad features” of the filter notice have already been made public, as the government outlined the review team’s process during a court hearing last week, the DOJ said in the filing. . But Trump’s attorneys object to the filter notice being unsealed, even though they have offered no redactions to the document and identified “no basis for asserting privilege,” the DOJ said.
The FBI seized more than 10,000 government documents during its raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Many of these documents bore classification marks, including dozens of folders that were empty when retrieved by the FBI.
Cannon, who was nominated by Trump, wrote in her ruling Monday in the U.S. District of South Florida that “the country is best served by an orderly process that promotes self-interest and the perception of fairness.”
The DOJ’s appeal was filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which has appellate jurisdiction over Florida district court cases.
The Justice Department also asked Cannon to suspend its order that bars the agency from reviewing and using documents seized with classification marks for criminal investigation purposes, pending appeal. Last week, the department disclosed that the FBI seized more than 100 classified documents in the raid.
The DOJ said in Thursday’s filing that it is likely to succeed in its appeal as it applies to classified documents, which represent a fraction of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump “does not and cannot assert that he owns or has a right of possession to classified documents; that he has a right to the return of such government documents; or that he can assert any plausible claim of attorney-client privilege in those records that would prevent the government from reviewing or using them,” the DOJ wrote.
When Duane Brown signed with the Jets last month, chemistry was thought to be the team’s biggest offensive line question.
Now it appears Gang Green has an even more significant problem on its hands.
Brown missed practice for the second consecutive day Thursday as he is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. There is no indication how serious Brown’s injury might be.
If Brown is unable to play against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, that could prove to be catastrophic. The Jets offensive line with Brown played less than 20 snaps during the preseason and now they may be without the Pro Bowl tackle. Brown’s assistance in the run game will be needed, as the Ravens had the best run defense in the NFL, allowing 84.5 yards on the ground.
Although losing a player of Brown’s caliber might be costly, left guard Laken Tomlinson is confident in the rest of his teammates.
“We still have to go out there and do our jobs,” Tomlinson said. “Obviously, the stuff going on with Duane, that’s for Coach [Robert] Saleh to comment on.
“But I still have a job to do. I’m focused on that right now and I’m focused on Baltimore.”
After Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending right knee injury, the Jets signed Brown to help fill the void at left tackle. Then the team moved George Fant from left to right tackle because of his prior experience at the position.
If Brown cannot play, the Jets have to seriously consider moving Fant back to left tackle, which is his strongest side and play rookie Max Mitchell or Conor McDermott at right tackle. McDermott, who was re-signed by the Jets this week, dealt with an ankle injury throughout training camp and the preseason.
“As a coach, you’re always concerned about everything,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. “Am I concerned about the continuity, no. Is it the most ideal situation, no. You want them playing from the first snap of OTAs and training camp and that’s not the cards we were dealt.
“We’ve been in those situations where we’ve been out there with a bunch of young guys and yeah they might have had all offseason, but they haven’t played Calais Campbell or the Ravens defense before. That’s a whole other concern.
“The cool part about this offensive line is, they’ve played a lot of football games on Sundays. No practice can get you to that moment. It is just that experience and that preparation that you feel confident in that.”
Quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be the only Jets player facing his former team on Sunday.
The Ravens drafted linebacker C.J. Mosley with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons (2014-18) with the Ravens before signing with the Jets in 2019.
Despite his time in Baltimore, Mosley said it has been business as usual getting ready for the Ravens.
“Haven’t really stressed myself out thinking about it,” Mosley said. “Right now, we are preparing for our first opponent. Obviously, it is a closer connection for me, but as far as the mental and the feeling part of it, I really haven’t come to it yet.
“I will know once I get on the field. I’m sure once all the smoke clears, it will be right back to football.”
Mosley will be playing against his former teammate Lamar Jackson, who was drafted during his final season with the Ravens. Jackson started the year as Baltimore’s backup, but nine games into the season, he became the team’s starter.
Since that point, Jackson has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league as he was named the 2019 NFL MVP, a first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.
Although he hasn’t played with Jackson for four seasons, Mosley says he notices a different Jackson than when he played with him as a rookie.
“The main thing is a lot more composure,” Mosley said. “Understanding defenses, understanding situations, so that’s what I would say where he has grown the most from what I’ve seen along with his awareness and understanding the game more.”
