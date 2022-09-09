News
Twins survive scare to beat Yankees in series finale
NEW YORK — And now here comes Cleveland.
Fresh off a road trip that concluded Thursday night with a game that saw Carlos Correa collect his most important hit as a Twin, Minnesota returns home to begin its most critical stretch of the season.
In beating the Yankees 4-3, thanks in large part to Correa’s eighth-inning, two-run home run, the Twins staved off a sweep in New York and next will host a three-game series against the Guardians. The American Central leaders will be the Twins’ opponents in eight of their next 11 games. It’s a period of the schedule that very well could determine their postseason fate.
The Twins will be without many of their key contributors — Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Tyler Mahle are among a long list of players on the injured list — with a bullpen taxed heavily, in part because of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
But the Twins also return home off a satisfying win in New York.
Minnesota rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning, took the lead in the eighth with Correa’s homer, which plated Jake Cave. Cave reached after hustling out an infield grounder, one in which it appeared he had been thrown out. The Yankees challenged, but reliever Wandy Peralta was ruled to not have control of the ball and was charged with an error, putting Cave on base for Correa’s signature moment.
This being the Yankees, things sure didn’t come easy after that, though.
All-Star reliever Jorge López ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing a leadoff double to AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge and walking Gleyber Torres on a pitch that appeared to be a strike, a call that López was outwardly unhappy with.
Lopez’s night ended with a wild pitch walk that brought home the Yankees’ third run, and manager Rocco Baldelli summoned lefty reliever Caleb Thielbar to face lefty Estevan Florial. Instead, he got right-handed slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who battled him for nine pitches before eventually striking out on a curveball.
In the ninth, Thielbar got a groundout from Jose Trevino, then allowed a single to Oswald Peraza and was lifted for Michael Fulmer. Aaron Hicks, the first batter Fulmer faced, doubled into the right-field corner, and Judge was intentionally walked. But Fulmer worked his way out of the jam by striking out Torres and getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa to bounce out to second.
Tony Ferguson danced around the hospital room after a dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that last fell through after being beaten savagely by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249
Tony Ferguson has always been one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster due to a combination of his unique fighting style and wacky personality.
The former interim lightweight champion is one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time, as he holds multiple high profile wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee.
But he never faced Khabib Nurmagomedov despite the best efforts of the UFC top brass. After five failed attempts, the promotion hoped to finally face “El Cucuy” against lightweight champion Khabib, but first he had to do battle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020.
Despite a lightning knockdown in the first round, Ferguson was brutally beaten by “The Highlight” for five rounds before veteran referee Herb Dean halted proceedings minutes into the fight.
With his face swollen and bloody, the unrecognizable UFC star was taken to a Florida hospital after his fight at VyStars Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Shortly after his 12-game winning streak ended, it was confirmed that Ferguson had suffered an orbital rupture, but his morale remained high despite it.
A day later, the Mexican-American fighter uploaded a clip to social media that showed him dancing to Midnight Star’s Midas Touch in a hospital gown while holding what is presumably an IV drip.
” A day off. When you’re about to be released from the hospital #LetMeOut #MothersDayVibes Post-fight #UFC249,” Ferguson captioned the post.
Although he appeared to mentally recover from his brutal loss to Gaethje two years ago, Ferguson was never able to regain the form that made him a UFC title holder.
Since then, he has suffered dominating defeats to Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler. Ferguson was down six rounds in rotation to ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘Benny’ before Chandler put him to sleep with a front kick to face earlier this year at UFC 274.
Now Ferguson has decided to move up to welterweight as he goes in search of his first victory in three years against former Khamzat Chiamev opponent Li Jingliang at UFC 279.
“Leech” is certainly a step up from the level of competition the Ultimate Fighter winner has faced lately, but he still presents a tough task for the aging contender.
The Chinese fighter has won 11 fights since signing with the UFC in 2014, including a high profile knockout win over former welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio.
A victory over Ferguson would certainly be his biggest yet and it could well signal the end of what has been an incredible career for the future UFC Hall of Fame inductee.
Carlos Correa slugs go-ahead homer in Twins win over Yankees
Carlos Correa still gets booed at the Bronx, the aftershocks of beating up on the Yankees with the sign-stealing Astros.
Correa also didn’t bow down to Derek Jeter, remarking once that the shortstop legend was undeserving of his five Gold Gloves. Correa may have been partially correct in his assessment, but Jeter remains untouchable in Yankee Stadium.
So Correa is the villain but wasn’t fazed Thursday, getting the last laugh the night before Jeter’s Hall of Fame Tribute game.
Correa’s go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 victory, as Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres failed in big spots at the plate.
Correa’s two-out shot off Yankees reliever Greg Weissert broke a 2-2 tie. Then in the bottom of the inning with a one-run deficit and runners at the corners, Aaron Boone tabbed Stanton as the pinch hitter. The slumping slugger was late on the fastball of Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and whiffed badly on a third-strike curveball.
Stanton, who has been dealing with a sore foot, has managed just four hits in his last 38 at bats.
The ninth inning was more frustrating for the Yankees, who loaded the bases with one out. Torres then struck out and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s produced a weak grounder in the final at bat against Michael Fulmer.
The Twins, as a result, avoided the four-game series sweep at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double but didn’t add to his homerun total, which sits at a league-leading 55. He was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to load the bases. It was the fourth time Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli gave Judge a free first base in the last two days.
The Yanks got an unexpected offensive boost from Miguel Andujar, whose second-inning two-run blast was his first homer of the season and something of a redeeming moment. The 27-year-old requested a trade this season after being demoted to Triple-A.
A day earlier, Andujar went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. His opportunity Thursday was solidified because DJ LeMahieu was sent to the 10-day injured list, opening up a roster spot.
Nestor Cortes Jr. returned for his first start since Aug. 12 and retired the first 12 batters. But the All-Star lost his groove in the fifth inning, when Cortes Jr. was pulled after allowing an RBI double to Gary Sanchez.
He totaled 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two runs in four innings.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray, the former Yankee pitcher, allowed two runs in six innings with seven hits and seven strikeouts.
Joe Biden visits British Embassy to mourn Queen Elizabeth
President Joe Biden visited the British Embassy on Thursday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“We cry for you all. She was a great lady; I’m so glad I got to meet her,” Biden told the British ambassador and embassy staff upon their arrival.
The Bidens met Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to England in June 2021.
While at the embassy, the president signed a condolence book, pulling out a note card to look at before writing a message in the book.
First Lady Jill Biden also signed her name in the book.
The White House posted a photo of what Biden wrote:
After briefly chatting with embassy staff, Biden said, “As my mother would say, ‘God, I love you,’” before leaving the room.
The president then went to a political reception in Maryland for the Democratic National Committee. He spent around 30 seconds at the top of his speech remembering Queen Elizabeth, calling her an “incredibly graceful and decent woman”.
“Now let me explain why we are all here…60 days. 60 days after the midterm elections,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, the White House released a statement from the Bidens mourning the Queen’s death
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” the statement released by the White House said. “She defined an era.”
Later that afternoon, the White House lowered the flag to half-mast to mourn the famous British monarch.
Missing Minnesota man found dead in Black Hills hiking area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A southeastern Minnesota man was found dead at the Stratobowl, a hiking area in the South Dakota Black Hills southwest of Rapid City.
Alex Verburg, 24, of Mantorville was found by search and rescue personnel in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff.
The Rapid City Police Department received a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday about an individual who hadn’t been seen or heard from for several days, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement located the missing person’s vehicle near the Stratobowl Trailhead off U.S. 16 and began a search of the area, both on foot and with a drone. The search was suspended until Wednesday morning due to low light.
Verburg was found Wednesday, and Pennington County Search and Rescue personnel recovered his body.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said there were no preliminary signs of foul play, but the sheriff’s office and the Rapid City Police Department are investigating.
Former Mormon mayor and bishop charged with child sex abuse – The Denver Post
By BRADY McCOMBS
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Utah city mayor and bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested for sexually abusing at least three children decades ago .
Carl Matthew Johnson, 77, was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Davis County Jail in northern Utah on suspicion of seven counts of child sexual abuse, according to a probable cause statement.
Investigators say Johnson admitted to abusing three victims in 1985, 1993 and 1996 and estimated there were a total of six victims as young as 2 years old, according to the document. He told investigators he had struggled to “control his sexual urges” for most of his life.
Some of the alleged abuses occurred during the same years he was mayor of West Bountiful, a town just outside of Salt Lake City that he led from 1990 to 1997.
The investigation is still ongoing, but so far Johnson is only charged with three victims. Johnson had not yet been charged as of Thursday afternoon and it was unclear if he had an attorney.
Johnson was in a “position of trust” over each victim, but investigators don’t explain what that was in the probable cause document. Stephanie Dinsmore, a spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, also declined to explain.
The victims told investigators they were told not to tell anyone, and Johnson used his position to suppress the disclosures, according to the probable cause statement.
Dinsmore initially declined on Thursday to provide information about when Johnson served as bishop of a faith congregation widely known as the Mormon Church, saying in a text that the agency would not comment on “the affiliation from Johnson with faith.
She later revealed that he was a bishop from 1974 to 1979. Bishops are lay clergymen who oversee local congregations for a few years at a time in a rotating role reserved only for men of faith widely known as of Mormon Church.
Sam Penrod, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement that the allegations were “serious and deeply disturbing” and reiterated the church’s position that faith does not condone any type of abuse.
“Those who engage in abusive behavior are legitimately subject to legal action and also risk losing their church membership,” Penrod said.
The faith has come under scrutiny following an Associated Press investigation that found flaws in how it handles reporting sexual abuse allegations made to bishops. The church defended the system and alleged that the AP misinterpreted its reporting system.
The AP reported Thursday that a Utah lawmaker was the person who advised a bishop of a church in Arizona not to report an admission of child sex abuse to authorities, a move that helped abuses to continue for years, according to court filings.
Man shot in nose during road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County
Central Minnesota authorities responding to an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 94 found a man with a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.
A driver on westbound I-94 reported Tuesday evening to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center that another westbound driver had fired a gun at his vehicle.
The caller then told dispatchers he would continue to his residence a short distance away, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the caller’s residence, they found that he had a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.
The 911 call about the shooting was made at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday from a location near mile marker 154 in Avon Township between St. Joseph and Avon. The caller said the shooting vehicle had continued westbound.
Deputies located the shooting vehicle, a 2010 black Ford Escape, near the westbound Melrose exit, where they performed a stop and detained the driver. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old man from Inkster, Mich.
The sheriff’s office said in the release that the investigation determined that a road rage incident took place between the suspect and the caller, who was driving a 2012 gray Volkswagen GTI, while both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-94.
At one point during the incident, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun, striking the caller.
The suspect was booked into the Stearns County jail on charges of second degree-assault.
The investigation is continuing, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 320-259-3700.
