News
Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’
Social media users reacted to news of the popular children’s show Peppa Pig introducing her very first gay couple. “Even Peppa Pig isn’t safe,” one Twitter user lamented. “Leave the kids alone.”
In the episode titled “Families,” the character Penny Polar Bear is heard to say, “I live with my mommy and my other mommy. A mom is a doctor and a mom cooks spaghetti,” while she draws a picture of her family, which features two adult polar bears in robes.
“JESUS CHRIST. Even Peppa Pig isn’t safe. Why shove down little kids’ throats that it’s okay to be gay. Leave the kids alone. Absolutely disgusting,” one Twitter user reacted.
Peppa Pig has a lesbian couple on it now.
A show made for 3 year olds.
It’s not really about LGBTQ representation anymore.
It’s about teaching our daughters that they don’t need men to start a family as God intended.
— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) September 8, 2022
“Leave our children alone”, another Twitter user echoes.
“It’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. That’s a shame. Education not indoctrination”, another tweeted.
“I have no problem with LGBT”, another said“but what bothers me is this shit that gets drummed on them when they’re toddlers, stop confusing them and let them be kids.”
Another Twitter user wrote in Italian, “Peppa Pig is shit,” adding, “90s cartoons are 10,000 times better than these now, so I (and I think many others) will educate our children with the elders.”
“The children’s cartoon Peppa Pig recently debuted with a lesbian couple of polar bears. Yet another opportunity to take our children out, learn an instrument, do crafts, develop hobbies and away from screens”, another suggested.
Peppa Pig is just the latest example of a children’s TV show to feature LGBTQ-related content, as shows aimed at children have seen a 222% increase in LGBTQ characters and stories in just two years.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1
Packers at Vikings (+2½):
It’s a huge NFC Central opener between two of the NFL’s most famously unvaccinated quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. While there will be more than 66,000 people in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Packers’ QB is certain, as always, that he’ll be the smartest person in the room.
Pick: Packers by 3
Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2½):
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is back from his brief retirement to start his 22nd season opener. The Buccaneers’ veteran quarterback’s return has been greeted warmly by the millions of Tampa-area fans to whom he is not currently married.
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
Broncos at Seahawks (+4½):
New Denver QB Russell Wilson should be fired up after getting a new $245 million deal from the Broncos. It’s pretty surprising in that most NFL observers believe it’s Wilson who should be paying big bucks for the privilege of getting out of Seattle.
Pick: Broncos by 8
Browns at Panthers (+1½):
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, showing unusual modesty, denied a report that he planned to “(expletive) them up” in the reunion with his old team in Charlotte. The former Heisman Trophy winner has landed in Carolina, mostly because Cleveland preferred a quarterback with much more flexible massage policies.
Pick: Panthers by 7
Chiefs at Cardinals (+2½):
Arizona opens up the season with a huge game against the perennial AFC Super Bowl contenders. Kyler Murray is so committed to playing well in his matchup against former Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes that he’s expected to spend several minutes studying the Cardinals’ playbook.
Pick: Chiefs by 3
Eagles at Lions (+4½):
Dan Campbell’s Lions should get a rousing home welcome after their star turn on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer. This could be the start of a magical time in the Motor City, and it may be several weeks before Detroit fans are reminded that the Lions still suck.
Pick: Lions by 3
Patriots at Dolphins (-2½):
Bill Belichick says it’s a “combination of factors,” not just the tropical heat, that led him to take his Patriots down to South Florida five days early. This big opening matchup between AFC East contenders could be tough for Belichick, who has lost many times in Miami with much more talented teams.
Pick: Dolphins by 3
49ers at Bears (+6½):
San Francisco sophomore quarterback Trey Lance reportedly was “a little annoyed” that Jimmy Garoppolo wound up staying with the 49ers. He’ll be even more perturbed, some time in the next month or so, the first time he gets replaced mid-game by the veteran QB.
Pick: 49ers by 3
Steelers at Bengals (-6½):
Cincinnati should be thrilled to begin defense of its AFC championship against a team led by Mitchell Trubisky. It’s the same kind of thrill folks used to get when they saw they were starting their season against the Bengals.
Pick: Bengals by 3
Jaguars at Commanders (-3½):
It’s a whole new opening weekend for the new look Jaguars Nation. While Jacksonville’s new crew will be battling in its Washington opener, former coach Urban Meyer will be up north in some Columbus sports bar, camped out on a bar stool and scouting co-eds.
Pick: Jaguars by 3
Ravens at Jets (+5½):
Super Bowl XLVII hero Joe Flacco is back on the field and starting against his old team. His appearance will be noted by the tiny fraction of Baltimore fans who remember that he once played for the Ravens.
Pick: Ravens by 11
OTHER GAMES
Colts at Texans (+8½):
Pick: Colts by 7
Saints at Falcons (+5½):
Pick: Saints by 7
Raiders at Chargers (-3½):
Pick: Chargers by 3
Giants at Titans (-6½):
Pick: Titans by 7
RECORD
Last season
186-98-1 straight up (.653)
153-130-2 vs. spread (.541)
All-time (2003-22)
3271-1814-11 straight up (.643)
2485-2467-144 vs. spread (.502)
Point spreads through Thursday. You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
The Chicago Bears promise a “first-class experience” to fans at the stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. “We want to be good neighbours.”
The Chicago Bears garnered great interest from fans and non-fans Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials were cheered by the hundreds of people at Hersey High School when they said the stadium would be closed and the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the deal with Arlington.
Bears president George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family, which owns the majority of the team, have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what is best for the community.
The multi-billion dollar project could take 10 years or more, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project a reality.
“The Bears will not seek any public funding for the direct construction of the stadium structure,” McCaskey said. “However…we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” McCaskey said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to proceed.”
Team leaders have repeatedly said that the 20 most recent stadium construction projects in the country have included public funding.
“We’re not asking that property taxes be raised in Arlington Heights to fund stadium construction,” McCaskey said. “It’s not for us to say that property taxes for Arlington Heights residents won’t go up, but that could be for reasons that have nothing to do with this construction.”
Bears president Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans and to incorporate public feedback into plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multi-family residential buildings and low-density townhouses, officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra station.
The planning consultants described a station square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, shops, apartments and townhouses, a hotel and a sports betting business.
Concept plans included a pond with a boathouse for kayaking and canoeing, and “maybe” a playhouse.
New entrances to the field would include off ramps from Route 53 that would run under the northwest freeway to the stadium, and new entrances on Euclid Avenue.
Phillips said the stadium would not have a retractable roof due to its “prohibitive” cost.
The crowd seemed receptive to the shots, cheering at various points during the presentation.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
And when officials said there would be no casino on site, the crowd cheered.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than is currently available at Soldier Field, they said.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and it all materializes now, I would. It gives me motivation to stay alive. If it comes soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail industry. »
When team management announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, they cheered.
People lined up two hours early for the 7 p.m. meeting, and crowds spread around the building and into the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburbs.
Prior to the start of the meeting, attendees raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and racetrack preservation at the Arlington International Racetrack site.
A handful of political lawyers worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to keep public money out of the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes go up every year.”
If the taxes stayed the same, said Hegy, as a Bears fan, “I would love them to be in my backyard. I’m going to the bike game.
During the meeting, officials said property taxes are expected to be significantly higher than those generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off from her job at Whole Foods to line up before 5 p.m. She is a resident of the Palatine, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembers watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house partly because it overlooked the runway, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the venue.
“I want kids to be able to walk around my neighborhood,” she said. “At any big track event, that wasn’t the case.”
She opposes public money funding development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project goes ahead, she said she’d like to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, in the facility once built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4.
“I bought my house, if I walk to the end of my driveway I could see the fireworks every 4th of July,” she said. “And it would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she had heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “The increase in value of my house means nothing unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how much of his taxes would fund the project.
“I want to know if it’s going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some kind of documentation, or maybe there’s a website or something where we can check the progress of these talks and negotiations and how it’s going to affect us. , we the residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the icing on the cake – highly unlikely – if we could at least keep one element of the historic property, make it a central arena or grandstand and make it offices and stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, owner of Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he was cautiously optimistic the Bears would come to the village because of the customers he could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities is that these sports centers are like hubs of year-round activity,” Barrett said. “There is an opportunity for small businesses in the area to work with the organization and perhaps have a year-round dealership.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but he wanted to see more detailed plans before deciding.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he would like to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond job creation if it supported public money in the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” gated stadium would be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, college football playoffs and the Final Four.
Everything is on offer for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racetrack, which closed permanently to horse racing last year. In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is reviewing various aspects of the pre-trade before anticipating closing at the end of this year or the beginning of the year. next year.
To move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has offered to provide the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears said they are not negotiating with the city while the team pursues the deal with Arlington.
The team’s announcement of its plans on Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal is contingent on meeting various requirements, such as “If we close the property, that doesn’t guarantee we’ll develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium, but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that the construction would have an economic impact of $9 billion, with a subsequent annual boost of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion per year.
Economists have frequently questioned these projections, warning that sports stadiums generally do not provide a good return on investment for government agencies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch Brothers, presented a petition to the village council on Tuesday, seeking to ban public funding of the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported bringing the Bears to their village, but opposed using taxpayer dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort” but defended incentives such as tax increment funding or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenue at the racetrack site to help develop the property.
The meeting is purely informative and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposals.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting, working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that is organizing a petition to stop public money from going to any business entity seeking to s settle in Arlington Heights – including the Bears.
He said he had a “legitimate friendly chat” with several of the residents online.
“There are a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we’re protecting Arlington Heights taxpayers’ money.”
Either way, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-lasting effect on the residents here.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Packers at Vikings picks: New coach brings new enthusiasm from our staff
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 27, Packers 24: Kevin O’Connell starts off on the right foot. Mike Zimmer who?
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 38, Packers 34 *: Kevin O’Connell is a genius, fiddles with Vikings’ components to create the Colossus of the (NFC) North. First of 17 victories in 2022. * I was wrong almost every week in 2021.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 27, Packers 24: Even Bud Grant in 1967 didn’t win his first game with the Vikings. But Kevin O’Connell will. The Vikings didn’t play any top starters in preseason games, and now they’ll roll out some tricks in Week 1. Heck, Dalvin Cook said he might even throw a pass.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 31, Packers 21: Mike Zimmer is gone. Vikings players are finally happy. Game is at home. Aaron Rodgers is without Davante Adams. His replacement, Allen Lazard, is hobbled. Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Danielle Hunter is back. Surprise: mismatch.
News
Trump’s media merger not yet dead after deal gets lifeline
New York
CNN Business
—
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank check company seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media business, said Friday it would avoid imminent liquidation.
Digital World did not receive shareholder approval by Thursday’s deadline to extend its merger agreement.
However, the shell company said in a Friday filing that it was able to buy extra time because its sponsor, ARC Global Investments II, deposited nearly $3 million into the company’s trust account to exercise an option. to unilaterally extend the merger agreement for three months.
If that hadn’t happened, the whole deal could have unraveled, forcing Digital World to return the roughly $300 million it raised. This money is intended to finance the merger with the owner of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group. A liquidation would also have threatened the additional billion dollars the Trump media company has raised.
Digital World is still urging shareholders to back a proposed one-year extension to its merger agreement. A special meeting of shareholders has been adjourned to October 10.
The controversial merger was blocked by a legal review. The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating.
Digital World said these investigations had blocked the possibility of closing the deal, and Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World, had pleaded with shareholders to grant the merger extension. But Trump posted a message on Truth Social last weekend suggesting he was not concerned about the fate of the deal.
“The SEC is trying to harm the company that funds (SPAC),” Trump wrote. “I don’t need financing, ‘I’m really rich!’ Private company anyone???
Truth Social, the Twitter-like social network at the heart of the Trump media business, remains unavailable on Google’s Android app due to flaws in the app’s content moderation systems, a spokesperson said. Google at CNN last week.
Cnn
News
Kevin O’Connell won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Now he wants to win one with the Vikings.
Kevin O’Connell has a Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl ring he jokes is so big that it’s “obnoxious.” But he won’t be showing it off in and around the TCO Performance Center.
O’Connell won the ring as offensive coordinator for the Rams, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl XLI. Three days later, he was named head coach of the Vikings, who never have won an NFL championship in 61 seasons.
“I told a couple of people, I don’t like bringing (the ring) in this building because I think we’ve got to be on the hunt to get our own,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell is the 10th head coach in Vikings history, and the latest to try to lead the team to that elusive Super Bowl win. His journey gets underway for real at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, when Minnesota faces the Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It would mean everything (to win a Super Bowl in Minnesota), just knowing the passion of our fans, knowing just how much it means to them,” O’Connell said. “I know I’ve talked to a lot of people in our building that have worked for our organization for a really, really long time, how passionate and emotional they can be about the thought of winning a championship for obviously all of our great fans and the people who have just poured out blood, sweat and tears working for this organization over many years. I think that’s what it would mean the most for.”
For now, the Vikings have a ways to go before they can be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Minnesota is coming off two straight losing seasons under Mike Zimmer, who was fired after eight years as head coach. The franchise hasn’t had three straight losing seasons since its first three, from 1961-63.
But there is room for optimism. The Vikings have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL with quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook leading the attack.
The defense was the biggest issue during Zimmer’s final two years, slipping steadily in NFL rankings, coming in at No. 27 during the 7-9 season in 2020 and No. 30 in the 8-9 campaign of 2021. Injuries were a factor, including star edge rusher Danielle Hunter missing all of 2020 due to a neck issue and then missing the final 10 games last season with a shoulder injury.
But Hunter is healthy now. And he will team with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, a free-agent signee who played the past three seasons with the Packers, to give Minnesota perhaps the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL.
“Obviously, the results will come if we’ve done it the right way, but we’ve got to understand that those results may not be immediate,” O’Connell said. “I’m hoping they are. I’m anticipating they are. But ultimately we hope we’ve built up a group that will be able to deal with the ebbs and flows of a season.”
O’Connell, 37, knows all about that. In 2021, during his second of two seasons with the Rams, they didn’t win a game in November, dropping all three. But they rebounded to win the NFC West with a 12-5 record, and had three-point wins in three of their four playoff games.
O’Connell believes having been on a championship team last season is an asset in his quest to lead the Vikings to a title.
“I think it helps,” said O’Connell, who was an NFL backup quarterback from 2008-12 and an NFL assistant for seven seasons before joining the Vikings. “I think it also puts in perspective just why all the little things do matter. … When things get tough, you’re ultimately going to have to weather the storm and come out better on the other side.”
A big test awaits the Vikings in their first game under O’Connell, who has never been a head coach at any level. They will face a Green Bay team that has won the past four NFC North championships.
“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t going to be a little extra excited, a little bit more than just any other game,” he said. “This isn’t just any other game, it is my first game as a head coach, against a divisional rival. I’m well aware of the importance of this football game for our team.”
The Vikings enter the game with lots of enthusiasm surrounding their coach. That didn’t seem to be the case toward the end of the tenure of the abrasive Zimmer.
After Zimmer was fired in January, linebacker Eric Kendricks said the Vikings can’t have “a fear-based organization.” Tackle Brian O’Neill talked about hoping the next coach would at least say “Hey, how are you doing” in the hallways of the practice facility.
After being hired, O’Connell made a big deal about wanting to build team unity. And he has been trying to do that on and off the football field.
During spring drills, O’Connell took the team to Topgolf in Brooklyn Center for an outing. He has brought in guest speakers to address the team, including acclaimed motivational speaker Eric Thomas, who came in last month.
“I like it, man,” wide receiver K.J. Osborn said. “We’ve done so many things. We come in here to work, obviously, and we have one goal (of winning a Super Bowl). But we all like to have fun as well, and that team bonding, you need that. That translates to the field. We appreciate it, and it’s been good so far.”
Osborn said O’Connell set up a trivia game last month between older veterans, mid-level veterans and rookies. Then there was a surprise.
“We had a magician come in and do some magic tricks and stuff like that,” Osborn said. “Just some things to loosen us up a little bit.”
The Vikings indeed seem to be a much looser bunch under O’Connell.
“He brings that swagger, something that we needed in this organization,” cornerback Cameron Dantzler said. “He’s very excited, as much as us. I feel like if he can suit up Sunday, he’ll suit up, too.”
Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum calls it a “family atmosphere” O’Connell has created.
“Everyone’s happy,” Wonnum said. “Everyone’s excited to come to work, and everybody’s ready to put in work when it’s time for that. But just having him, man, it just loosens everyone up. Come to work happy and ready to get to work.”
O’Connell says he wants to have a “close-knit team.” He believes some of the off-the-field activities the Vikings have gone through will help build a “culture” that will help lead to winning.
O’Connell is the Vikings’ first head coach to come from the offensive side of the ball since Brad Childress was in charge from 2006-10. The two coaches after that, Leslie Frazier and Zimmer, both had been defensive coordinators.
O’Connell’s expertise on offense and his time as a quarterback could be beneficial to Cousins, who never was especially close to Zimmer during the four seasons they were together. Cousins has had nothing but good things to say about his dealings with O’Connell, who was his quarterbacks coach at Washington in 2017.
“He has sat in that pocket, and he knows how it is to prepare, and what it’s like as a player,” Cousins said. “He’s lived it. … It can be valuable.”
O’Connell, though, wants to be known as more than just an offensive coach. He has made a point since joining the Vikings to spend time with the defense during meetings.
“When I show clips from games or from practices, I think sometimes I surprise them that I know their play calls and I know their techniques and I know their adjustments that I’m truly invested in it — although I think (linebacker) Eric Kendricks would probably say I’ve just learned it to help call plays against them in practice,” O’Connell said.
So what does Kendricks say about O’Connell’s claim of being more than just an offensive coach?
“No, he’s an offensive coach for sure,” Kendricks said with a laugh. “He knows what’s going on on defense, no doubt. He’s a smart guy. He knows what’s going on on defense, (but) he’s an offensive coach.”
Regardless, O’Connell has brought in some experienced hands to work with the defense. The coordinator is Ed Donatell, 65, who is in his 32nd year as an NFL assistant. The assistant head coach is Mike Pettine, 55, a former defensive coordinator who was Cleveland’s head coach from 2014-15 and is in his 18th season on an NFL staff.
In his overall quest to rebuild the Vikings, O’Connell has developed a relationship with legendary former Minnesota coach Bud Grant, and has sought his opinion on football matters. He estimates he has reached out to about 70 former players because he wants them to feel like a part of the organization.
O’Connell has engaged with the fans. He doesn’t deny about being surprised when he initially went out into the community.
“I think back to early on, just first getting hired and really not being used to having anybody notice you when you go out and about, either taking the coaches out to dinner or taking them to a Wild game or Timberwolves game or whatever we did as a group early on before guys’ families came to town,” O’Connell said. “I think we were all kind of shocked by just the amount of people that noticed you but then also the positive energy that they all have towards their team.”
So what has been the primary message O’Connell has gotten from the fans?
“You feel that they love their team, they love supporting the Vikings, and then ultimately you feel the urgency that our fans have and just how much they desire a championship,” O’Connell said.
News
Dog walker begs armed pup to surrender
He was armed to the teeth.
Theo, a fluffy, innocent-looking Great Pyrenees, gave his dog walker a lot of fuss this week by picking up a sharp knife on a walk.
“I thought he grabbed a stick as usual,” Matt Paprocki, who was walking his pal’s dog for the second time that day in Sylvania, Ohio, told Storyful.
Things were going well until the puppet “shoved its face into a pile of sticks and branches”, where it fell on the sharp cutlery.
“My eye caught the reflection of the metal, and there was instant panic.”
In a state of tension, Paprocki barked a stern order at the dog: “Theo, drop the knife.”
Soon after, the owner’s friend – who noted that the Great Pyrenees are known for not giving up on their finds – resorted to negotiation.
“They need trades for something more important to them. I tried to exchange it for animal crackers, which I always carry with me,” Paprocki said. ” Did not work. I tried a good stick. Did not work. My concern was that he was going to jump up and play with the knife.
As panic ensued, Paprocki took a video of the armed and dangerous Theo and sent it to the dog’s owner, who was working “around the corner”.
” I have 42 years old. I have owned dogs all my life. Somehow I was totally unprepared for this moment,” Paprocki captioned the video on Twitter. Fortunately, the owner intervened.
“Luckily she saw it, came within minutes and ran into her house to get some food to trade. The whipped cream didn’t. The salmon did. Theo dropped the knife and she grabbed it,” he said.
“Now we laugh about it. A little.”
New York Post
Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1
The Chicago Bears promise a “first-class experience” to fans at the stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. “We want to be good neighbours.”
Packers at Vikings picks: New coach brings new enthusiasm from our staff
Trump’s media merger not yet dead after deal gets lifeline
Kevin O’Connell won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Now he wants to win one with the Vikings.
Dog walker begs armed pup to surrender
Ravens fail to reach contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson before Friday deadline
King Charles III approached to greet mourners outside Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II
Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison