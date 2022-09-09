Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’

Kevin O’Connell has a Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl ring he jokes is so big that it’s “obnoxious.” But he won’t be showing it off in and around the TCO Performance Center.

O’Connell won the ring as offensive coordinator for the Rams, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl XLI. Three days later, he was named head coach of the Vikings, who never have won an NFL championship in 61 seasons.

“I told a couple of people, I don’t like bringing (the ring) in this building because I think we’ve got to be on the hunt to get our own,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell is the 10th head coach in Vikings history, and the latest to try to lead the team to that elusive Super Bowl win. His journey gets underway for real at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, when Minnesota faces the Green Bay Packers in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It would mean everything (to win a Super Bowl in Minnesota), just knowing the passion of our fans, knowing just how much it means to them,” O’Connell said. “I know I’ve talked to a lot of people in our building that have worked for our organization for a really, really long time, how passionate and emotional they can be about the thought of winning a championship for obviously all of our great fans and the people who have just poured out blood, sweat and tears working for this organization over many years. I think that’s what it would mean the most for.”

For now, the Vikings have a ways to go before they can be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Minnesota is coming off two straight losing seasons under Mike Zimmer, who was fired after eight years as head coach. The franchise hasn’t had three straight losing seasons since its first three, from 1961-63.

But there is room for optimism. The Vikings have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL with quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook leading the attack.

The defense was the biggest issue during Zimmer’s final two years, slipping steadily in NFL rankings, coming in at No. 27 during the 7-9 season in 2020 and No. 30 in the 8-9 campaign of 2021. Injuries were a factor, including star edge rusher Danielle Hunter missing all of 2020 due to a neck issue and then missing the final 10 games last season with a shoulder injury.

But Hunter is healthy now. And he will team with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, a free-agent signee who played the past three seasons with the Packers, to give Minnesota perhaps the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL.

“Obviously, the results will come if we’ve done it the right way, but we’ve got to understand that those results may not be immediate,” O’Connell said. “I’m hoping they are. I’m anticipating they are. But ultimately we hope we’ve built up a group that will be able to deal with the ebbs and flows of a season.”

O’Connell, 37, knows all about that. In 2021, during his second of two seasons with the Rams, they didn’t win a game in November, dropping all three. But they rebounded to win the NFC West with a 12-5 record, and had three-point wins in three of their four playoff games.

O’Connell believes having been on a championship team last season is an asset in his quest to lead the Vikings to a title.

“I think it helps,” said O’Connell, who was an NFL backup quarterback from 2008-12 and an NFL assistant for seven seasons before joining the Vikings. “I think it also puts in perspective just why all the little things do matter. … When things get tough, you’re ultimately going to have to weather the storm and come out better on the other side.”

A big test awaits the Vikings in their first game under O’Connell, who has never been a head coach at any level. They will face a Green Bay team that has won the past four NFC North championships.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t going to be a little extra excited, a little bit more than just any other game,” he said. “This isn’t just any other game, it is my first game as a head coach, against a divisional rival. I’m well aware of the importance of this football game for our team.”

The Vikings enter the game with lots of enthusiasm surrounding their coach. That didn’t seem to be the case toward the end of the tenure of the abrasive Zimmer.

After Zimmer was fired in January, linebacker Eric Kendricks said the Vikings can’t have “a fear-based organization.” Tackle Brian O’Neill talked about hoping the next coach would at least say “Hey, how are you doing” in the hallways of the practice facility.

After being hired, O’Connell made a big deal about wanting to build team unity. And he has been trying to do that on and off the football field.

During spring drills, O’Connell took the team to Topgolf in Brooklyn Center for an outing. He has brought in guest speakers to address the team, including acclaimed motivational speaker Eric Thomas, who came in last month.

“I like it, man,” wide receiver K.J. Osborn said. “We’ve done so many things. We come in here to work, obviously, and we have one goal (of winning a Super Bowl). But we all like to have fun as well, and that team bonding, you need that. That translates to the field. We appreciate it, and it’s been good so far.”

Osborn said O’Connell set up a trivia game last month between older veterans, mid-level veterans and rookies. Then there was a surprise.

“We had a magician come in and do some magic tricks and stuff like that,” Osborn said. “Just some things to loosen us up a little bit.”

The Vikings indeed seem to be a much looser bunch under O’Connell.

“He brings that swagger, something that we needed in this organization,” cornerback Cameron Dantzler said. “He’s very excited, as much as us. I feel like if he can suit up Sunday, he’ll suit up, too.”

Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum calls it a “family atmosphere” O’Connell has created.

“Everyone’s happy,” Wonnum said. “Everyone’s excited to come to work, and everybody’s ready to put in work when it’s time for that. But just having him, man, it just loosens everyone up. Come to work happy and ready to get to work.”

O’Connell says he wants to have a “close-knit team.” He believes some of the off-the-field activities the Vikings have gone through will help build a “culture” that will help lead to winning.

O’Connell is the Vikings’ first head coach to come from the offensive side of the ball since Brad Childress was in charge from 2006-10. The two coaches after that, Leslie Frazier and Zimmer, both had been defensive coordinators.

O’Connell’s expertise on offense and his time as a quarterback could be beneficial to Cousins, who never was especially close to Zimmer during the four seasons they were together. Cousins has had nothing but good things to say about his dealings with O’Connell, who was his quarterbacks coach at Washington in 2017.

“He has sat in that pocket, and he knows how it is to prepare, and what it’s like as a player,” Cousins said. “He’s lived it. … It can be valuable.”

O’Connell, though, wants to be known as more than just an offensive coach. He has made a point since joining the Vikings to spend time with the defense during meetings.

“When I show clips from games or from practices, I think sometimes I surprise them that I know their play calls and I know their techniques and I know their adjustments that I’m truly invested in it — although I think (linebacker) Eric Kendricks would probably say I’ve just learned it to help call plays against them in practice,” O’Connell said.

So what does Kendricks say about O’Connell’s claim of being more than just an offensive coach?

“No, he’s an offensive coach for sure,” Kendricks said with a laugh. “He knows what’s going on on defense, no doubt. He’s a smart guy. He knows what’s going on on defense, (but) he’s an offensive coach.”

Regardless, O’Connell has brought in some experienced hands to work with the defense. The coordinator is Ed Donatell, 65, who is in his 32nd year as an NFL assistant. The assistant head coach is Mike Pettine, 55, a former defensive coordinator who was Cleveland’s head coach from 2014-15 and is in his 18th season on an NFL staff.

In his overall quest to rebuild the Vikings, O’Connell has developed a relationship with legendary former Minnesota coach Bud Grant, and has sought his opinion on football matters. He estimates he has reached out to about 70 former players because he wants them to feel like a part of the organization.

O’Connell has engaged with the fans. He doesn’t deny about being surprised when he initially went out into the community.

“I think back to early on, just first getting hired and really not being used to having anybody notice you when you go out and about, either taking the coaches out to dinner or taking them to a Wild game or Timberwolves game or whatever we did as a group early on before guys’ families came to town,” O’Connell said. “I think we were all kind of shocked by just the amount of people that noticed you but then also the positive energy that they all have towards their team.”

So what has been the primary message O’Connell has gotten from the fans?

“You feel that they love their team, they love supporting the Vikings, and then ultimately you feel the urgency that our fans have and just how much they desire a championship,” O’Connell said.