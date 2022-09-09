Villeroy of the ECB: inflation should return to around 2% by 2024

Queen Elizabeth II on June 24, 2015.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96.

Hours before her death, Buckingham Palace recommended medical supervision for the Queen.

Here’s what we know about the final hours of his 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, concluding her 70-year reign.

The Queen had faced health issues in the latter part of her life – having experienced a brief hospitalization in October last year, ongoing episodic ‘mobility issues’ and a case of coronavirus in February.

But hours before her death on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace issued a statement: “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision.

The palace added that she was “comfortable”.

The BBC quickly stopped its regular programming. At 1:48 p.m. local time, the channel just read: “The Health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” reported The Washington Post.

Parliamentarians and journalists had also changed into black ties to reflect the “dark” news of his illness.

She remained under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which would have been her favorite place to relax, when she died.

Members of his family – including the current King Charles – visited the castle on Thursday. Headed to Balmoral included Camilla, now queen consort, and Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also visited the castle.

Prince Harry also traveled to Balmoral and arrived after Queen Elizabeth died.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have not traveled to Scotland.

Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle were both surrounded by well-wishers supporting the Royal Family and mourning the Queen before and after her death.

According to The Washington Post, the queen’s death was the subject of online rumors and speculation around 3pm London time. The Prime Minister was informed of the Queen’s death at 4:30 p.m. local time, but it was not officially announced until 6:41 p.m. local time by the palace’s Twitter page: “The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”.

Since her death, the royal website has been removed and replaced with a message that reads: “The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

“The King and Queen consort will stay at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” he added.

