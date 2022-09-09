News
Villeroy of the ECB: inflation should return to around 2% by 2024
- Inflation will remain high next year
There are a lot of moving parts right now when it comes to the inflation debate. So to predict such a prospect for two years is really a farce. Remember, this was the same group of people who said inflation would be “transient” and would have fallen later in the year (now pushed back to next year instead).
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Here’s what we know about Queen Elizabeth’s final hours
-
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Hours before her death, Buckingham Palace recommended medical supervision for the Queen.
-
Here’s what we know about the final hours of his 70-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96, concluding her 70-year reign.
The Queen had faced health issues in the latter part of her life – having experienced a brief hospitalization in October last year, ongoing episodic ‘mobility issues’ and a case of coronavirus in February.
But hours before her death on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace issued a statement: “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision.
The palace added that she was “comfortable”.
The BBC quickly stopped its regular programming. At 1:48 p.m. local time, the channel just read: “The Health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” reported The Washington Post.
Parliamentarians and journalists had also changed into black ties to reflect the “dark” news of his illness.
She remained under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which would have been her favorite place to relax, when she died.
Members of his family – including the current King Charles – visited the castle on Thursday. Headed to Balmoral included Camilla, now queen consort, and Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also visited the castle.
Prince Harry also traveled to Balmoral and arrived after Queen Elizabeth died.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have not traveled to Scotland.
Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle were both surrounded by well-wishers supporting the Royal Family and mourning the Queen before and after her death.
According to The Washington Post, the queen’s death was the subject of online rumors and speculation around 3pm London time. The Prime Minister was informed of the Queen’s death at 4:30 p.m. local time, but it was not officially announced until 6:41 p.m. local time by the palace’s Twitter page: “The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”.
Since her death, the royal website has been removed and replaced with a message that reads: “The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”
“The King and Queen consort will stay at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” he added.
Read the original Insider article
yahoo
News
Mastermind of Kolkata schoolboy murder caught at train station, tried to flee
Kolkata:
The prime suspect in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata was arrested this morning in Howrah district, West Bengal, police said.
Satyendra Choudhury, the suspected mastermind in the twin murder case, has been arrested by a special squad from Howrah Railway Station, a senior officer from Bidhannagar Police Station has said.
The main suspect in the case was arrested while trying to escape, the senior officer told Press Trust of India.
Four suspected accomplices of Satyendra Choudhury were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.
The bodies of two boys were found at the Basirhat morgue on September 6, almost two weeks after their disappearance. Police later said the two were strangled to death.
Local police in Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on the Basanti highway and taken them to the morgue.
The West Bengal government on Wednesday suspended the inspector in charge and another officer from the Baguiati police station, where a missing person complaint had been filed by the boys’ parents.
The matter was forwarded to the State CID from Baguiati PS under Bidhannagar Police Station, the officer said.
Both the Criminal Investigations Department and the Bidhannagar Police were on the trail of the main defendant who allegedly took the two boys from Baguiati on the pretext of helping them buy a second-hand bicycle on August 22 and, two days later, demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.
The ransom demand was made after the two boys were killed in a car, the officer added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Miami-Dade School Board Rejects Creation of October LGBTQ History Month
MIAMI – To cheers from some attendees, the Miami-Dade School Board voted Wednesday night to reject the decision to make October LGBTQ History Month.
Dozens of attendees were allowed in to voice their opinions on the matter, but the meeting turned noisy.
Earlier in the day, Rivers Lopez Pozo waved a bright gay flag in front of the Miami-Dade School Board building.
Pozo supported a resolution that would have made October LGBTQ History Month.
“History matters and there is a lot of history in the LGBTQ community,” she said.
More than 50 people were waiting at the entrance to speak on the subject. Inside, it was controversial as speakers supported and rejected the resolution.
“There is a terrible campaign of fear,” said outgoing board member Dr. Marta Perez.
The Miami-Dade resolution adds that 12th graders could learn about two landmark Supreme Court decisions regarding same-sex marriage and employers banning firing someone for being gay.
“It’s not about beliefs. It’s about acknowledging the struggle,” said school board sponsor Lucia Baez-Geller.
But some say it will violate their parental rights, but the governor’s office says it won’t violate the parental rights bill that was recently signed into law. This law prohibits the teaching of gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through 3rd grade.
In a written response, the governor’s office said, “The celebrations do not violate the law.”
“The components of the program are entirely dependent on their specific content and presentation. The Department of Education would review and determine if there is any discrepancy with state standards.”
Cnn
News
Queen Elizabeth II: A life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II smiles while visiting Cyfarthfa High School and Castle on April 26, 2012
Chris Jackson WPA – Pool | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II was admired at home and around the world during her reign – the longest in British and world history.
Ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, Elizabeth became the UK’s longest reigning monarch in September 2015 when she surpassed Queen Victoria’s record by nearly 64 years. Elizabeth became the world’s longest-serving monarch and head of state when Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej died in October 2016 after spending 70 years on the throne.
During her lifetime, the Queen was patron of hundreds of charities and organizations and was one of the most traveled world leaders.
CNBC looks back on some of the British monarch’s most memorable moments.
A portrait of Princess Elizabeth (L) | Princess Elizabeth with two corgi dogs at her home (R)
Getty Images: photo release / Lisa Sheridan | Hulton Royals Collection
Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, the first child of the then Duke and Duchess of York. In 1930, Elizabeth’s parents gave birth to her sister, Princess Margaret Rose.
“Lilibet” ascended the throne sooner than anyone expected. Her uncle, the childless King Edward VIII, abdicated in December 1936 over his romance with divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. Elizabeth’s father became King George VI, subsequently placing her in succession.
service princess
Then-Princess Elizabeth learning to change a car tire as an auxiliary officer in the English army, 1945.
Roger Violette | Getty Images
During World War II, Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service at age 18 in 1945, with the rank of junior. By the end of the war, she had become a junior commander.
To fall in love
The Royal Family at the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Fox pictures | Hulton Royals Collection | Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, her third cousin and member of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Gluecksburg, met in 1934 at the wedding of Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. However, it was not until July 1947 that the couple officially became engaged. They were married on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey.
Maternity
The Royal Family at Buckingham Palace, London, 1972. Left to right: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward and Prince Charles.
Fox pictures | Hulton Royals Collection | Getty Images
A year later, on November 14, 1948, Elizabeth gave birth to the first of her four children, Prince Charles. Before coming to the throne, Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Princess Anne (1950), who were later followed by Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.
Queen Elizabeth II begins her reign
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during celebrations for the Queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953.
keystone | Getty Images
King George VI died on February 6, 1952, making 25-year-old Elizabeth Queen. More than a year later, on June 2, 1953, she was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in Britain’s first televised coronation.
charities
Queen Elizabeth with Audrey Callaghan (right), wife of then Prime Minister James Callaghan, during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, November 10, 1977.
Evening standard | Hulton Royals Collection | Getty Images
Members of the Royal Family represent many organizations and charities around the world. More than 3,000 groups list a member of the royal family as a patron or president. In recent years, the Queen has been patron of more than 600 organisations, whose causes include the environment, education and health.
Attend royal events
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for day two at Royal Ascot racecourse on June 17, 2015
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Being a member of the royal family means attending many gatherings ranging from sports and charity to gardening. However, as a racing enthusiast and owner of several horses, Elizabeth was particularly eager to attend the Royal Ascot race in Berkshire, a county west of London, every June.
Tradition
Queen Elizabeth II records her Christmas message to the Commonwealth, in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace
John Stillwell – WPA Pool | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Ceremony and pageantry are an integral part of the British Royal Family. Among Elizabeth’s regular duties were the annual Christmas speech and participating in “Trooping the Colour”.
A growing family
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are joined by members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Elizabeth was not alone in undertaking national tasks.
International relationships
President Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at Winfield House.
Yui Mok – WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Elizabeth’s travels have circumnavigated the globe several times. She has met countless personalities inside and outside Europe. She has met every US president, from Harry S. Truman to Joe Biden (in June 2021), except Lyndon Johnson.
loved by many
Marc Cuthbert | British press | Getty Images
Elizabeth’s relationship with the British public was almost always warm, although she was criticized for staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for several days after Diana’s death in 1997 rather than returning immediately to London. The family later said they stayed at Balmoral to protect and prepare grieving Princes William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, for their mother’s funeral.
Celebrating 50 years as Queen
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip ride in the Golden State Carriage at the head of a parade celebrating the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, June 4, 2002
Sion Touhig | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
In June 2002, the United Kingdom celebrated 50 years of Elizabeth’s reign. Celebrations were held across the country and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh traveled to all parts of the UK and Commonwealth to mark the occasion.
Stay strong in tough times
The Queen with a firefighter inspecting the damage at Windsor Castle.
Getty Images: Tim Graham | Corbis/Tim Graham Historical Photo Library
On November 20, 1992, the Queen’s 45th wedding anniversary, a fire at Windsor Castle caused extensive damage that took years to repair. But that was just one of many events that prompted the Queen to declare 1992 “annus horribilis”. Prince Andrew’s split from the former Sarah Ferguson was announced in March. The following month, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips. In June, Princess Diana’s tell-all book was released. Her revelations included her husband Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.
The Queen’s Speech
A message from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a screen in Piccadilly Circus, during the early days of the Covid pandemic, London, Britain, April 8, 2020.
Hannah McKay | Reuters
During the coronavirus outbreak, the Queen gave a rare video speech on April 5, 2020, to promise her subjects that they will prevail over the coronavirus. “We will succeed – and that success will belong to all of us. We should be reassured that even though we have more to endure, better days will return,” she said from Windsor Castle.
A love for animals
Queen Elizabeth takes a photo with her corgis in Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England.
Anouar Hussein | Hulton Archives | Getty Images
Besides horses, another animal the Queen loved was the Pembroke Welsh Corgi. While her husband was undergoing treatment for his latest illness in early 2021, the Queen acquired two puppies, a corgi which she named Muick and a dorgi, a cross with a dachshund, which she named Fergus. They were named, respectively, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate and his late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in the First World War. Sadly, Fergus the pup died of a heart condition in May at the age of 5 months.
A new generation
The official royal family wedding photo of the wedding of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Alexis Lubomirski | The Royal family
Being royal, keeping up with official appearances and photographs was just one of the many duties taken on by the Queen.
A sad farewell
Queen Elizabeth II (top left) watches pallbearers carry Prince Philip’s coffin during his funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.
Dominique Lipinski | Reuters
The Queen sat alone as her husband’s coffin was held by a military honor guard during his funeral at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Philip died on April 9, 2021, aged 99. The funeral took place four days before Elizabeth’s 95th birthday.
Platinum Jubilee
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plus Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Color parade during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
Hannah McKay | Reuters
The 96-year-old monarch made an appearance in June on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. She waved to tens of thousands of people gathered below and watched an aviation show in her honor, but was unable to attend many of the events that took place over the four-day celebration due of his declining health.
15 prime ministers
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, greets Liz Truss during an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, where she called on the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, on Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Jane Barlow | PA
Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister on September 6 during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The meeting was part of a routine in which the Queen carried out her constitutional role of appointing a new Prime Minister – a sequence of events she has overseen 15 times. However, she broke with tradition and appointed Truss of Scotland rather than go to Buckingham Palace, as is usually the case.
cnbc
News
Miami school board rejects recognition of ‘LGBTQ history month’
The Miami-Dade School Board voted overwhelmingly to reject recognizing October as “LGBTQ History Month.”
After listening to three hours of heated debate, the council voted 8-1 on Wednesday night to overturn the measure that would also have included teaching 12th grade students Supreme Court cases. Oberfell v. Hodges (inventing the constitutional right to same-sex marriage) and Bostock v. County of Clayton (Added “sexual orientation” protection to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964).
Last year, the board voted 7 to 1 in favor of defining October as “LGBTQ History Month,” which did not include teaching about Oberefell Where Bostock.
The only vote in favor came from school board member Lucia Baez Geller, who proposed the measure.
“It’s an election year and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is a tool used by some to spread misinformation,” she said, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s just pure misinformation.”
The outlet also reported that 35 to 45 people lined up to comment in favor or against the measure.
Those who came out in favor of the measure argued that passing the measure would create a “safe and reaffirming environment”.
Maxx Fenning, head of PRISM FL who, according to the Herald is a “non-profit organization that provides sexual health information to LGBTQ+ youth” went further by comparing those who oppose the measure to the Nazis.
He spoke with a pink triangle on his shirt in reference to the pink triangle the Nazis made gay people wear, saying, “LGBTQ history is American history.”
The overly predictable tactics of the left comparing those who disagree with them to the Nazis did not influence the picture, however.
Many of those who spoke out against the measure feared it was another example of a school board trying to indoctrinate children, with one pastor telling the Herald that it was a “Trojan horse”. Other opponents spoke of the rights and responsibilities of parents in teaching their children about LGBTQ people.
While Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, it only bans the teaching of sexual orientation through third grade. Miami-Dade’s measure to teach Supreme Court cases was aimed at 12th graders, but the district would still view the entire month of October as defined by different sexual orientations.
Baez Geller insisted parents and students could opt out of the Supreme Court’s portion of the measure.
The vote comes as the Miami-Dade County School Board moved to Conservative control on Aug. 23 — however, the new members are not expected to take office until November.
Miami-Dade is the fourth largest public school district in the nation.
Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Breitbart News
News
House Speaker Pelosi, Secretary Buttigieg Tour San Francisco Central Subway Project; service on track to start this fall
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were in San Francisco today to check on the progress of the long-delayed Central Subway project.
The Muni Subway extension via SOMA, Union Square and Chinatown is still expected to serve passengers in the fall.
This is the long-awaited merry-go-round. The construction of the central metro is almost complete.
Today we accompanied local and national leaders on the train on the subway line from Union Square to Chinatown.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the US Secretary of Transportation took a closer look at what crews have been working on for years.
RELATED: Here’s a Look at SF’s Central Subway in Chinatown
“Thank you to the community for their patience over the many years of construction,” said SF Mayor London Breed.
Work began in 2010 on the Central Subway line.
Originally, this was to be done by December 2018.
The $1.6 billion project spans 1.7 miles and would connect downtown San Francisco to Chinatown via four stations.
RELATED: Report: San Francisco Central Subway Project Opening Could Be Delayed Again
Today, leaders applauded the progress of this massive transit project.
“The department was proud to support it a decade ago under President Obama with nearly $1 billion in funds. And that will pay dividends for generations to come,” Secretary Buttigieg said.
“This project has been a long time coming and not a minute too soon. Like many other communities, Chinatown needs this lifeline,” said Malcom Yeung, Executive Director of Chinatown CDC.
The majority of funding for Metro Central comes from federal funds and the New Starts program.
RELATED: San Francisco Central Subway Project Delayed Due to Pandemic Complications
“When we allocate resources, we want it to happen. There’s competition for it all. We want to see the dirt fly. We want it to happen,” Chair Pelosi said.
The central metro took a while to arrive, but many authorities say it’s worth the wait.
“The Central Metro will significantly reduce travel time and relieve congestion in some of the city’s busiest areas and it will connect to our regional BART and Caltrain systems,” Mayor Breed said.
While the central metro is about to start, leaders say more transit improvements are yet to come.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Villeroy of the ECB: inflation should return to around 2% by 2024
2022 Web Design and Development Trends That Are Here to Stay
Here’s what we know about Queen Elizabeth’s final hours
Mastermind of Kolkata schoolboy murder caught at train station, tried to flee
Miami-Dade School Board Rejects Creation of October LGBTQ History Month
Coinbase Supports Lawsuit Against U.S Treasury in Tornado Cash Sanction
Queen Elizabeth II: A life in pictures
Miami school board rejects recognition of ‘LGBTQ history month’
House Speaker Pelosi, Secretary Buttigieg Tour San Francisco Central Subway Project; service on track to start this fall
Whales Buy Trillions in One Transaction
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
News4 weeks ago
5 Google Chrome Extension You Didn’t Know You Needed
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals