“Will never forget his warmth, his kindness”

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a man who drove around town on Wednesday shooting people – killing four and injuring three others – broadcast the act live on social media .
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said officers arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, a violent criminal who was released from jail early this year, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Wednesday, almost a full day after it was determined that the first shoot took place, around 12:56 a.m.
Speaking to reporters early Thursday, Davis said police responded to a call about a shooting at a store just before 6 p.m. She said Kelly was on Facebook Live inside the store when he opened fire. The police chief said officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital.
Minutes later — 6:12 p.m. — Davis said police received information from concerned citizens saying the suspect was on Facebook “threatening to harm citizens.” She said that’s when the police department launched a citywide search.
During the raid, police warned residents across the city to shelter in place, closing a baseball stadium and college campuses and suspending public bus services.
Police said they responded to multiple crime scenes around the city until, according to a police spokeswoman, Kelly was finally arrested after crashing into a stolen car in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.
Court records indicate Kelly was charged as an adult in February 2020 with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm to commit a dangerous crime and endangerment reckless with a deadly weapon. He was 17 at the time.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told reporters Kelly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in April 2021 to three years behind bars. He was released from prison 11 months later.
Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters