"Will never forget his warmth, his kindness"

“Will Never Forget His Warmth, His Kindness”
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 today.

“I had memorable encounters with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave her at his wedding. I will always cherish this gesture,” her tweet read.

Prime Minister Modi was invited for an audience with the Queen during his visit to the UK in 2018.

His royal welcome included a special event hosted by Prince Charles, who immediately succeeds the king, according to centuries of protocol.

Charles’ coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic setting as it has for centuries, on a date to be determined.

The handkerchief mentioned by the Prime Minister was a hand-woven cotton lace that has “Jai Hind” as its central motif.

It was sent by Mahatma Gandhi as a gift at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.

Reports said the Mahatma personally spun the yarn and Lord Louis Mounbatten, who was the Governor General at the time, took it with him to England.

It was also Lord Mountbatten who suggested the gift, according to his daughter Pamela Hicks, who was asked to be a bridesmaid to the Queen.

When Mahatma Gandhi said he wanted to mark the occasion with a gift, but had nothing to give as he had donated his possessions, Lord Mounbatten suggested he could weave something on his loom at weaving,” Pamela Hicks told The Daily Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, becoming Britain’s longest-serving monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Thanking the nation in a letter, she wrote: When it comes to marking 70 years as Queen, there is no guide to follow. It really is a first.”

Omicron specific boosters now available at Minnesota-run clinics

Omicron Specific Boosters Now Available At Minnesota-Run Clinics
Booster shots designed to fight the omicron strain of the coronavirus are available at two state-run clinics.

Appointments are already available at the Mall of America clinic, and the site at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is scheduling to administer doses starting Sunday. Pharmacies and local health departments should also soon have appointments available.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have received approval for updated vaccines. The Pfizer dose is recommended for everyone 12 and older while the Moderna shot is approved for those 18 and up.

Both state-run clinics are offering the Pfizer booster. The shots are free and can be administered two months after a dose of the original vaccines.

Omicron drove COVID-19 cases to all-time highs in January and is now the cause of nearly all infections in Minnesota and nationwide. Several omicron sub-variants, including BA.4 and BA.5, are more contagious than previous variants of the coronavirus.

Minnesota COVID-19 infection rates have been at a plateau for months. On average, roughly 1,000 new infections are recorded each day, but that is only a fraction of the people getting sick because most test at home and do not report the results to the state.

Omicron has easily evaded the protections against infection that previous vaccines and prior infection have provided. Vaccines are still effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.

“Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is a crucial part of protecting our state in the months ahead,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading.”

For more information about the state’s COVID-19 response, including details about testing and vaccines, visit: mn.gov/covid19 or call 1-833-431-2053.

Fed's Powell says tough action is needed to fight inflation

Fed'S Powell Says Tough Action Is Needed To Fight Inflation
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said the central bank was focused squarely on curbing high inflation to prevent it from taking root as it did in the 1970s, bolstering expectations of a third straight rate hike from 0, 75 percentage points later this month.

“It’s really our view, and my view, that we must act now frankly, firmly, as we have done, and we must continue until the job is done,” said Mr. Powell on Thursday morning during a virtual conference hosted by the Cato Institute.

wsj

Vikings leave no doubt that Jalen Reagor is their punt returner: 'You're the guy'

Vikings Leave No Doubt That Jalen Reagor Is Their Punt Returner: 'You're The Guy'
Matt Daniels was an assistant special-teams coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys when he fell for Jalen Reagor. He remembers scouting the former Texas Christian standout ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft and being drawn to his playmaking ability.

See, while many people had Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and/or 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk as the most dynamic punt returner in that draft class, Daniels already had convinced himself that Reagor was the best of the bunch.

“I was salivating over this guy,” said Daniels, now the special-teams coordinator for the Vikings. “He was No. 1 in my book.”

So imagine the level of excitement Daniels felt last week when the Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only was Daniels getting what he felt was a magic elixir to his problems at punt returner, he was getting a player he has wanted to work with for a long time.

“I wanted him, personally, when he was coming out of college,” Daniels said. “Now I get an opportunity to coach him. I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Now, if there was any question as to whether Reagor was going to be the starting punt returner in Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, Daniels emphatically provided then answer during his weekly press conference.

“He immediately approached the meeting saying, ‘I want to be the guy,’ ” Daniels recalled with a smile. “I’m like, ‘You’re the guy.’ ”

Needless to say, confidence isn’t an issue for Reagor. As for what makes the 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver such a dynamic punt returner, Daniels pointed out how Reagor’s blazing speed pairs perfectly with his physical frame.

“He’s got strong legs, big glutes, really nice calves,” Daniels said. “Just being able to see him in person, it’s like, ‘Man, this guy’s got some weight to him.’ He’s really hard to tackle. He has the ability to make guys miss. He’s elusive. And obviously he has the home-run speed to take it the distance. That’s what makes him so spooky.”

The biggest issue for Reagor to this point in his NFL career has been inconsistency. After returning a punt for a touchdown as a rookie, and emerging as a threat in the process, Reagor only averaged 7.3 yards per return last season. He also has struggled with muff punts here and there, with his most notable woes coming in a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not that Daniels seems too worried about that being a major issue. He noted how even future hall of fame punt returner Devin Hester muffed punts every now and then.

“We’ve been getting extra reps before practice and after practice working on catches and working on setting up the return,” Daniels said. “I like where he’s at right now. He’s a guy that’s going to be a problem when the ball is in his hands.”

Shooting in Memphis leaves 4 dead; Suspect in custody

Shooting In Memphis Leaves 4 Dead; Suspect In Custody
Memphis, TN-

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a man who drove around town on Wednesday shooting people – killing four and injuring three others – broadcast the act live on social media .

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said officers arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, a violent criminal who was released from jail early this year, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Wednesday, almost a full day after it was determined that the first shoot took place, around 12:56 a.m.

Speaking to reporters early Thursday, Davis said police responded to a call about a shooting at a store just before 6 p.m. She said Kelly was on Facebook Live inside the store when he opened fire. The police chief said officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Minutes later — 6:12 p.m. — Davis said police received information from concerned citizens saying the suspect was on Facebook “threatening to harm citizens.” She said that’s when the police department launched a citywide search.

During the raid, police warned residents across the city to shelter in place, closing a baseball stadium and college campuses and suspending public bus services.

Police said they responded to multiple crime scenes around the city until, according to a police spokeswoman, Kelly was finally arrested after crashing into a stolen car in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.

Court records indicate Kelly was charged as an adult in February 2020 with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm to commit a dangerous crime and endangerment reckless with a deadly weapon. He was 17 at the time.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told reporters Kelly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in April 2021 to three years behind bars. He was released from prison 11 months later.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters

USA voanews

Packed house expected tonight at Bears event to discuss stadium in Arlington Heights

Packed House Expected Tonight At Bears Event To Discuss Stadium In Arlington Heights
Organizers expect a packed house Thursday night when the Chicago Bears present more information on plans to build a new enclosed stadium in Arlington Heights.

The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.

Team officials also will describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.

It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.

In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.

To do so, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.

The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”

The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.

The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.

Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.

Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.

The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.

The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School, 1900 E. Thomas St., in Arlington Heights.

Anticipating a large crowd, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lots will open at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.

Check back for updates.

()

What is a special master, how does it affect the Trump documents investigation

What Is A Special Master, How Does It Affect The Trump Documents Investigation
Donald Trump’s lawyers made a big request last month in a legal filing regarding the ongoing investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida residence: They wanted the judge to appoint a master special to review the papers to see if any should be kept away from investigators.

The prospect of a special master has now been the subject of several legal filings and a hearing in a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach. Trump’s lawyers felt that a neutral outside expert could sort through all the documents and separate those protected by attorney-client or executive privilege. The process, they argued, would restore “confidence” in an investigation that Trump and his allies have called politicized and unfair.

On the other hand, the Department of Justice said there was no legal basis for such a person to be named in this investigation – and pointed out that it had already reviewed all the documents seized, so a special master would be useless.

Trump and the Mar-a-Lago Documents: A Timeline

On Monday, the judge granted Trump’s request. Barring appeal, the Justice Department and Trump’s attorneys have until Friday to submit a mutually agreed-upon list of potential special masters.

Here’s what you need to know about special masters and how they work:

What is a special master?

A special master is an unbiased outside expert who can essentially be considered an assistant to the judge, said David R. Cohen, a longtime attorney and special master. In theory, the special master can help with anything a judge needs.

Under what circumstances is a special master usually appointed?

Special masters are most often appointed to sort through documents involved in legal proceedings and examine them for certain types of liens. The most common of these is attorney-client privilege, but a special master can also be used to detect documents potentially protected by doctor-patient privileges or spousal privileges. The special master would set aside the documents protected by these privileges and, with the approval of a judge, they would not be used in legal proceedings.

The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump

In this case, Trump wants a special master to sift through the documents that FBI agents recovered from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and set aside any material that could be protected for attorney-client or executive privilege ( more on executive privilege below). Prosecutors also said in court documents that they had a “screening team” that set aside any seized documents that might be protected by solicitor-client privilege.

But special masters could also be appointed in sprawling court cases, to help the judge assess potentially massive amounts of information gathered through the legal discovery process — even if the search for a special master has nothing to do with it. with questions of privilege. And in class-action cases with huge monetary settlements, a judge can appoint a special master to determine who should receive money and which attorneys should be paid through the settlement.

How agents get warrants like the one used at Mar-a-Lago, and what they mean

What is executive privilege?

Executive privilege is a power that presidents can assert to shield communications from the courts and Congress on the theory that this confidentiality will allow for open and honest discussion within the White House or the executive branch.

The Justice Department argued that Trump was no longer president and could not claim that privilege. Government lawyers also argued that, although he had executive privilege, Trump could not protect Justice Department information because he is also in the executive branch.

In granting Trump’s request for a special master, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon ruled that it was unclear that a former president could not exercise executive privilege in this scenario. Still, it’s unclear what kinds of documents Trump’s legal team believes would be protected by that privilege.

Trump’s secret papers and the presidential security clearance ‘myth’

What qualifications does a special master need?

There are no set qualifications a special master must have, but the vast majority are lawyers, according to Cohen. The judge should choose a neutral person whom he trusts.

In some cases, special expertise may be requested. If there’s a patent case, for example, a judge may want the special master to be a scientist who has expertise in a specific area, Cohen said.

After reviewing the documents, the special captain would typically submit his findings and recommendations to the judge.

In the case of the Trump documents investigation, finding a suitable special handler could be difficult, as the Justice Department said in court documents that the president had in his possession highly classified government documents in Florida. A special master would probably need the required government authorization to view these sensitive documents.

Who pays for the special master?

Typically, both parties share the cost of a special master. But that’s at the discretion of the judge – and the judge could order that the costs be distributed unequally.

How were the special masters born?

Special masters began in England hundreds of years ago, Washington Post reporter Paul Schwartzman wrote earlier this week. In the 15th century, British judges assigned investigative work to clerks known as masters, Amalia Kessler, a professor at Stanford University School of Law, told him. In the United States, “We called them ‘special’ because they are not a group of masters associated with a particular court but appointed on a special, case-by-case basis”, said Kessler.

washingtonpost

