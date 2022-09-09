“Will never forget his warmth, his kindness”

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 today.

“I had memorable encounters with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave her at his wedding. I will always cherish this gesture,” her tweet read.

I had memorable encounters with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave her at his wedding. I will always cherish this gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Prime Minister Modi was invited for an audience with the Queen during his visit to the UK in 2018.

His royal welcome included a special event hosted by Prince Charles, who immediately succeeds the king, according to centuries of protocol.

Charles’ coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic setting as it has for centuries, on a date to be determined.

The handkerchief mentioned by the Prime Minister was a hand-woven cotton lace that has “Jai Hind” as its central motif.

It was sent by Mahatma Gandhi as a gift at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.

Reports said the Mahatma personally spun the yarn and Lord Louis Mounbatten, who was the Governor General at the time, took it with him to England.

It was also Lord Mountbatten who suggested the gift, according to his daughter Pamela Hicks, who was asked to be a bridesmaid to the Queen.

When Mahatma Gandhi said he wanted to mark the occasion with a gift, but had nothing to give as he had donated his possessions, Lord Mounbatten suggested he could weave something on his loom at weaving,” Pamela Hicks told The Daily Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, becoming Britain’s longest-serving monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Thanking the nation in a letter, she wrote: When it comes to marking 70 years as Queen, there is no guide to follow. It really is a first.”