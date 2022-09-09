Writing the Story of Marvel’s First Queer Latino Superhero: NPR

Need weekend plans?
TED Radio Hour Episode Part 1 We Contain Multitudes.
In Marvel’s “America,” Gabby Rivera wrote about a superhero who is queer, Latina, and who punches portals across dimensions. She explains why it is stimulating to write characters that reflect her identity.
About Gabby Rivera
Gabby Rivera is a writer and the author of “America,” the first solo comic book series that tells the story of America Chavez, Marvel’s first queer Latino superhero.
Rivera published a critically acclaimed debut novel Juliet breathes. She also wrote in the Lumberjanes universe for Boom! Studios. When not writing, Rivera talks about her experiences as a queer Puerto Rican from the Bronx and as an advocate for LGBTQ youth. Rivera also hosts her own podcast, “Joy Revolution.”
Rivera is currently working on her next novel. She lives in California.
This TED Radio Hour segment was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at [email protected]
Governor Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana state flags to be flown at half-mast on Thursday to honor and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died at age 96.
In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, the flags must remain lowered until sunset on the day of the Queen’s burial, scheduled for September 18, Holcomb’s office said.
Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that saw great change during her reign.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96
“She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply cannot be matched, but in her honor we should all try,” he said.
Holcomb asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags as well.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERS WHEN KING CHARLES III ASSEMBLED THE BRITISH THRONE
Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, served for seven decades.
Senator Todd Young, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late Queen a “towering figure” and said her leadership had helped preserve the special relationship between the US and UK .
US Representative Andre Carson said Elizabeth left “an unwavering legacy of leadership that spans decades of world leadership”.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AFTER DEATH OF BRITISH MONARCH
Mike Pence, the former vice president and former governor of Indiana, tweeted that Elizabeth’s life of service and dedication “will be celebrated for generations to come.”
Travel to New England
The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining ground.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Montreal-based nonprofit Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, offers a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
It’s not a new idea. The group completed a feasibility study more than five years ago and attracted interest from New England states before the project lost momentum after it was determined that Canadian tracks needed about $100 million in updates and repairs, according to The Boston Globe.
Earlier this month, some 60 international business and government leaders gathered in Coaticook, Quebec to discuss renewed interest in the proposal.
“Maine is a tourist spot. We get a lot of people from Boston and Quebec who visit us, especially during the summer — and at other times as well,” Republican state Sen. Richard Bennett of Maine said in an interview at Of the reunion. “And I think more avenues and more ways to explore the area can be a little less stressful than driving a car on the freeway or through the mountains. That could be a very interesting option.
Old Orchard Beach has long been a popular destination for Canadians. In 2019, 5.4 million Canadian visitors visited Maine and spent approximately $1.2 billion.
François Pepin, president of the Trains De Nuit Foundation, said private companies that would benefit from the service, as well as railway owners, are interested in helping the project financially, according to the World. The foundation will also seek grants from the Canadian government.
“I think the biggest challenge will be organizing all the different parties, especially those who control the avenues, the railroads, that will be used,” Bennett said. “There are actually four different train companies between Montreal and Boston.
Here’s what you need to know about the train service on offer.
When could the train service start?
2025 or 2026
How many passengers will the train hold?
120 passengers in sleeping berths and 70 by coach
How much will the tickets cost?
One-way tickets would start at around $150
What will the route be?
The proposed route between Montreal and Boston is as follows: Canadian destinations Montreal, Candiac, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Farnham, Bromont, Magog, Sherbrooke and Coaticook; and US destinations Island Pond in Vermont; Berlin and Gorham, NH; Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Durham, NH and Boston.
How long would the journey take?
14 hours
What would be the experience?
“You can easily imagine what it would be like to leave Montreal, have your meal on the train, go to the bar car and have a drink, watch some entertainment, and then go to sleep,” said François. Rebello, a former Quebec politician. and rail enthusiast who collaborates with the Trains De Nuit Foundation, according to The Boston Globe. “You wake up in the morning and you’re at your destination.”
Energetic. Leader. Brings the juice. These are some of the words and phrases used to describe Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander.
But the eight-year veteran doesn’t just want that to be his identity.
“I’m really not a hype man, I just love football,” Alexander told the Daily News. “They get to the point of me being a hype man, but I just love the game. I probably love it more than some people. I just like to bring people together as this game is like little league as you play like that.
“You don’t have to have all those words. Some people come into the league and don’t like to be themselves. I just like to show everybody that I just like to have fun, play fast and make plays.
“But I’m a playmaker before a hype guy.”
The Jets signed Alexander shortly after the start of training camp to shore up their linebacking corps. He reunited with Jets coach Robert Saleh as the two were together when Saleh was Alexander’s defensive coordinator with the 49ers in 2019 and ‘20.
Alexander has been a former Pro Bowler during his time with the Buccaneers as he averaged 112 tackles during his first three years (2015-2017) in the league. But injuries have defined his career in recent seasons. During the last four seasons, Alexander tore his ACL and pectoral, underwent surgery to repair a biceps injury and suffered an Achilles injury.
This has limited him to 38 games since 2018. Alexander’s production also dropped as he hasn’t recorded more than 57 tackles during that time.
“I’m not worried about any injuries, that is in the past,” Alexander said. “All I can do is move forward and just keep going.
“Those injuries made me who I am today. I just go out there and play free and with a free mind.”
Alexander will look to help turn around a Jets defense that was statistically the worst in the NFL in 2021 (397.6 yards per game). Gang Green also finished 29th in rushing defense (138.6), 30th in passing yards (259.4) and last in points allowed per game (29.6).
It has been a small sample size, but Alexander has already impacted the Jets’ defense. In the second quarter of the preseason finale against the Giants, Alexander knocked Giants running back Antonio Williams back so far that he forced the ball loose. While the Giants were able to recover the football, they later punted the football.
“He looked fast, he looked fresh, he was energetic, his legs were obviously behind him because he was delivering some pops on the backs and getting on and off blocks in block protection on O-linemen,” Saleh said. “He looked really good and again, he’s only going to get stronger as he goes, so as long as he continues to take care of his body and attacking his regen like he knows he should, he’s going to be fine.”
Inside the locker room, teammates and coaches have enjoyed having Alexander around. He has a handshake for every one of his teammates, something he started when he was with the Saints.
Alexander thought it was a way to bring all his teammates together after celebrating a big defensive play. Not only do the Jets enjoy his energy and high motor, but Saleh believes so do the Jets fans.
“If you listen to the TV copy, they were on an off-topic, they were talking about something else and then that hit happened and it brought them back in the game too,” Saleh said.
“So anytime you have a guy who just has so much energy and his communication, his volume and his voice, the detail, the effort, his style of play which embodies everything that we talk about with that effort, technique and a violence that we expect to see play in and play out from everybody, he embodies all of it, so he brings people to life and it’s all the little things.”
A wooden effigy of a man is erected annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and then set on fire. AP Photo/Ron LewisAt the end of every summer, hordes of people flock to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to erect a makeshift town the size of the Italian city of Pisa. They call it Black Rock City. A few days later, they will reduce it to ashes, leaving no trace. During their time together, they participate in an extravaganza of unique experiences. Wear wild costumes and drive a carnival vehicle
Tim Cook says his goal was never to run Apple exactly the way Steve Jobs did. But Jobs’ influence is still strongly felt within the company, Cook says, and it likely always will be.
“We don’t sit down and say, ‘What would Steve do?’ He told us not to do this,” Cook said Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code 2022 conference in Los Angeles. “But the reality was that he was by far the best teacher I’ve ever had. Those teachings live on, not just in me, in a whole bunch of people who are [at Apple].”
An example of Jobs’ lasting influence at Apple: Cook said he has maintained the late co-founder’s longstanding tradition of meetings at 9 a.m. on Mondays for senior Apple executives to discuss biggest business problems.
“In many ways, it still works the way Steve set it up,” Cook said, also citing Apple’s continued practice of having just one profit and loss statement, instead of splitting the profit and loss statement. business into separate business units for each product group.
That could be the case as long as Cook remains CEO. During a 2017 speech at the University of Glasgow, Cook said Jobs was the person who had “by far” the biggest influence on his life and that Jobs’ philosophy “would be at Apple in 100 years.” .
“Steve’s DNA will always be at the heart of Apple,” Cook said at the time. “Steve is deeply embedded in the business.”
That’s not to say that Cook and Jobs were never at odds. On Wednesday, Apple’s current CEO pointed out that debating Jobs is often the only way to ensure your voice is heard.
“There was always a debate. I know there was folklore that you didn’t debate it, but that’s not true,” Cook said. “Actually, if you didn’t argue with him, he would kind of mow you down. And he just didn’t work well with those kinds of people who wouldn’t feel comfortable debating and pushing back.”
One such debate involved Apple’s sales strategy for the iPhone when it debuted in 2007, Cook said. Jobs argued for Apple to get a share of monthly revenue from smartphone carriers. Cook, Apple’s COO at the time, wanted a subsidy model where carriers would pay Apple a portion of the cost of the iPhone up front and then recoup that money from monthly customer subscriptions.
“His path was more creative and different. My path would have evolved faster, at least I felt strongly,” Cook said. Apple initially opted for Jobs’ model before moving on to Cook’s idea, which is credited with fueling the massive growth of the iPhone.
