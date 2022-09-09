News
Yoán Moncada hits 2 of the Chicago White Sox’s 5 home runs in a 14-2 rout of the Oakland Athletics
Elvis Andrus hit the second pitch of Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics over the left-field wall for a leadoff homer.
Four pitches later, Yoán Moncada homered.
It was the first of two homers for Moncada, who had a three-run blast in the second, as the Chicago White Sox clobbered the A’s 14-2 in front of 4,591 at Oakland Coliseum.
Moncada matched a career-high with five hits. He homered twice, singled twice, doubled and had five RBIs. Andrus drove in two, Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer and Romy Gonzalez had a three-run home run as the Sox opened the four-game series with an offensive outburst.
The 14 runs are the most the Sox ever have scored in 309 games at the Coliseum, according to the team. The five home runs matched the most by the Sox in a game at the ballpark (first accomplished on Sept. 27, 1981).
The Sox remained tied for second with the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, 1½ games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
The Sox led 6-0 after two innings, which was plenty for Dylan Cease.
The Cy Young Award candidate allowed three hits in six scoreless innings in his first start since coming within one out of a no-hitter Saturday against the Twins.
Cease struck out nine and walked two to improve to 14-6. His third strikeout, Cristian Pache to end the second, was Cease’s 200th of the season.
It’s his second straight season with at least 200 strikeouts. He’s the seventh pitcher in franchise history with multiple 200-strikeout seasons, joining Ed Walsh (5), Chris Sale (4), Lucas Giolito (2), Javier Vázquez (2), Tom Bradley (2) and Gary Peters (2), according to the Sox.
The Sox scored 13 runs, four in the first, in support of Cease’s one-hitter against the Twins.
The offense got going early again Thursday with the back-to-back homers by Andrus and Moncada.
Andrus drove in Gonzalez with a single in the second. Moncada followed with the three-run homer, making it 6-0.
Moncada singled and scored on Jiménez’s two-run homer in the fourth.
Gonzalez, who had four of the team’s 21 hits, doubled and scored on a single by Adam Engel in the fifth. Moncada added the RBI double later in the inning.
Gonzalez hit his three-run homer during the four-run sixth. Moncada’s fifth hit, a single, came in the inning. He previously had five hits June 15 in Detroit.
The Sox scored 13 runs in that game, one of three times they’ve accomplished the feat this season. They set a season high Thursday with the 14 runs while winning for the seventh time in nine games.
Obamacare can’t order employers to cover HIV drugs, rules rule
On the same day that former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to witness the unveiling of the new presidential portraits, a Texas federal judge ruled against provisions of his Affordable Care Act, also known as of Obamacare.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled on Wednesday on the side of plaintiffs, businesses and individuals, who wanted to deny free coverage for the HIV drug PrEP on religious grounds.
ABC News Washington senior reporter Devin Dwyer sat down with the “Start Here” podcast to explain Obamacare’s legacy, the recent legal challenge and where the implications could go.
START HERE: Devin, I think health insurance enrollment season starts in a few months, what was that decision?
DWYER: Yeah, and one of the most popular provisions that we’re all concerned about when we look at health care plans for our employers to choose from Brad are the free preventive care services and drugs that insurers are now required to cover because of Obamacare.
Things like cancer screenings and colonoscopies, vaccines, those things covered at no cost, no co-pay, of course. Well, a Texas federal judge, Reed O’Connor, the same one who once took aim at Obamacare, issued a disqualifying opinion, threatening key parts of the preventive services mandate.
He said this council of US health officials, which decides what insurance companies should cover for free, is unconstitutional. They are not properly appointed and confirmed by the Senate, in his opinion, which perhaps invalidates them in all the work they do, we will see. He held back on the exact scope of his decision, that will come a little later. But he was also targeting, Brad, and you mentioned, this very popular pre-exposure prophylaxis called PrEP. It is an HIV prevention drug.
He said asking companies, certain companies, to cover up this drug could violate their religious freedom. And he sided with a company, Briarwood is his name. It’s a small company, 70 employees. They had challenged this saying they believed that by having to cover it up they were endorsing the sexual activity, [and] that they cannot support sexual activity, outside of marriage, among homosexual people, and that they wanted to withdraw. Judge Reed O’Connor said that at least in their case they were not obliged to comply.
START HERE: And I know this decision could potentially apply to many drugs, but while we’re at it, could you just talk about what PrEP is? Because I feel like we don’t spend enough time wondering, there is no cure for HIV. It has actually made it possible for people to live with this disease that we thought was incurable in a more normal way than we ever thought possible.
Dwyer: Yeah. PReP Brad was, in the eyes of the CDC, a game-changer. I mean, it has dramatically slowed the spread of HIV since it was launched about a decade ago. And it is 90% effective when taken in advance to prevent HIV infection from any kind of activity. Sexual activity, drug use, blood transfusion. You can’t, virtually, get it if you’re on it. And if you get infected and start preparing after the fact, that’s also very effective, experts say.
So it’s a drug that the CDC says it wants more people to take. And in fact, the latest numbers, only about a quarter of the people at risk, of the millions of Americans at risk who should be taking it, are doing it right now. The numbers are up, but they need to, you know, expand.
And the CDC says access to this drug is key. Allowing more people to get it cheaply, completely free under Obamacare’s mandate would help. And so they’re trying to erase HIV and AIDS in this country using this drug, but potentially now a setback with this decision, if it stands, and if it’s as broad as some fear.
START HERE: Well, that’s the problem, you had this company that said “we don’t want to endorse homosexual activity, that’s our, sort of, freedom of religion.” So we don’t think that should be covered by our plan. Of course, we should say that it’s not just homosexuals who get HIV, it’s not just men who get HIV. But if this decision is upheld by future courts, who will see what might happen then even beyond HIV? What happens to preventive care in this country?
DWYER: Well, there are two problems in this case. If the readiness ruling stands, obviously a setback, but it’s unclear whether the judge would say the government should just provide an exemption mechanism for religious businesses or religiously-minded people who don’t want it all simply not buy insurance for projects like this.
Remember, there was a similar challenge on the law’s mandate in contraception and similar grounds that have been challenged over the years. So maybe there will be some kind of exception. Maybe he repeals it altogether. We will have to see. But it could also have a much wider impact. 140 million Americans count and have come to take advantage, according to polls, of free preventive services, not just drugs and vaccines, but, you know, your annual medical exam which is supposed to be covered at no cost, no co- payment, once a year. It is an advantage of Obamacare. If this working group, the one that sets these standards, is invalidated, all of this could disappear.
START HERE: Because they’re the ones who kind of do the calling, here’s what a regular person should have access to. OK. Fascinating stuff. Devin Dwyer, thank you.
DWYER: Thank you Brad.
King Charles inherits not only the throne, but also his private fortune
Will Charles be loved like his mother?
King Charles embodies the modernization of the British monarchy. Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he has given speeches and written articles on issues such as climate change, green energy and alternative medicine. He was the first uneducated heir at home, the first to graduate from college and the first to grow up under increasingly intense media scrutiny as deference to royalty faded, the report reported. news agency P. Plus, he alienated many with his divorce from beloved Princess Diana. Another reason was that he was stretching the rules that barred the royal family from intervening in public affairs, getting into debates over issues such as environmental protection and architectural preservation.
So, as he becomes the new monarch, the question remains: will Charles also be loved by his subjects?
Improved transfer health Tommy Brown, RJ Sneed bolsters CU Buffs experience
Regardless of Colorado’s offense, it’s not due to a lack of experience.
The Buffaloes are fielding seasoned players in skill positions and returning several starters to the offensive line. Even beleaguered quarterback Brendon Lewis now has 13 career starts under his belt.
Beyond a coaching staff that must find a way to push the right buttons Saturday at Air Force (1:30 p.m., CBS), CU’s ability to rebound from a season-opening loss to TCU will have to come from within. And that offensive experience got a huge boost last week as two graduate transfers, wide receiver RJ Sneed and offensive lineman Tommy Brown, made their Buffs debuts after suffering injuries during the season. ‘summer.
Brown, whose 29 Alabama appearances between 2019 and 2021 included two games in the College Football Playoff Championship, battled a preseason knee injury but started on good guard against TCU, recording 55 snaps. Sneed, a receiver for Baylor, is recovering a little slower from a foot injury (nine snaps against TCU) but expects to become a bigger part of the offense in the near future.
“It was amazing,” Brown said. “Playing on Friday was a bit like being in high school again. Friday night lights are amazing. I loved going out there with my brothers and fighting. Obviously it didn’t go like us. wanted to, but I think there were things that were really good. And there were things that we needed to fix. And if we just fix those things, it’s a different game.
The two veterans had different journeys on their path to recovery from their spring injuries. Given his experience and the demands his 6-foot-7, 330-pound frame puts on his knees, Brown trusted CU’s coaching staff to gradually bring him up before being allowed a full return to training the week before opening.
Sneed also returned to practice at that time, but that was ahead of the original schedule for a possible return in late September or even early October, as he pushed himself to be ready for his final college season.
“It’s mostly frustrating. You wanna be out there with your boys and not be able to (stink),” Brown said. “But luckily the strength trainers and coaches here understood me and I was able to get out. They had prepared me. Personally, if it were up to me, I would have started training three weeks before. But the coaches said we need to get me in better condition. When I arrived there, I had complete confidence in myself.
As Brown looks to solidify the Buffs line, Sneed has the potential to help raise the bar for CU’s moribund passing offense. In four years at Baylor, Sneed recorded 133 receptions for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a second All-Big 12 team selection in 2020.
A foot injury suffered during CU’s spring showcase limited Sneed through the summer and preseason, but he got his toes wet with the Buffs against TCU, recording two receptions for 17 yards. While Dorrell insists on being coy about whether Lewis or JT Shrout will get the green light to start in the Air Force, CU quarterbacks will likely be looking to leverage Sneed more as the weeks go by.
“With Coach Dorrell and the knowing (receivers) coach (Phil) McGeoghan going to be there and their experience in the NFL, that was my big picture – two coaches who coached receivers in the NFL,” Sneed said. “They could help me and take the next step.”
Curlies restaurant in Goa, linked to the death of Sonali Phogat, has been razed
Panjim:
The Goa government on Friday morning began demolishing the controversial restaurant in Anjuna, North Goa, linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata party leader Sonali Phogat for violating Coastal Regulation Area standards ( CRZ), an official said.
The restaurant, ‘Curlies’, located on Goa’s famous Anjuna Beach, recently made headlines after Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five people arrested in the case of Phogat’s death and he was later released on bail.
“The District Administration’s demolition team along with Anjuna Police personnel arrived at the beach around 7:30 a.m. to demolish the restaurant which was built in a ‘non-development zone’ in violation of CRZ standards “, said the official.
The action against the restaurant was brought after its owner got no respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority’s 2016 demolition order ( GCZMA).
The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench presided over by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld GCZMA’s order to dispose of the motion filed by restaurant management.
On Thursday, the district administration issued a notice asking its demolition crew to raze the structure on Friday. Assistant Collector of Mapusa Gurudas ST Desai Subdivision had issued the notice.
Police say Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the ‘Bigg Boss’ reality show, was drugged at the restaurant before his death on August 23.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Meet the season 8 contestants for The Masked Singer
It’s time to brush up on your detective skills, because season eight of The Masked Singer is just around the corner.
And, ahead of the September 21 premiere, we have your first look at all the famous contestants in costume for the next episode. This time around, there’s a record 22 costumes to consider, including a lawyer, a bride, and a scarecrow, like The Masked Singer changes format for season eight.
That’s right, the mystery singing contest, which features celebrities disguising their identities before performing, will only have one performer to advance to the next round per episode. Specifically, the studio audience will vote for their favorite out of three performances, resulting in the singer with the fewest votes being unmasked mid-show.
Following this, the two remaining contestants will face off in a Battle Royale of the same song. The loser of the Royal will also be forced to unmask.
So now you can understand the need for more costumes. (Don’t worry too much about the change, because Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong always come back to the jury.)
A politician accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter was upset with his reporting; his DNA was found at the crime scene, police say
The man accused of killing an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was shocked by stories the reporter had written about him, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday.
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail on charges of open murder after he was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of prominent Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.
German, 69, had written about allegations of bullying and patronage in Telles’ office. He was found stabbed to death outside his Bronze Circle home on Saturday; police said he was killed on Friday.
“This is a terrible and shocking homicide that has deeply affected Las Vegas,” Clark County and Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Thursday. “Every murder is tragic, but the murder of a journalist is particularly disturbing.”
Detectives immediately focused on Telles, 45, because he publicly expressed his anger at German and his reporting, police said.
“Telles was upset by stories written by German as an investigative reporter that exposed potential wrongdoing, and Telles had publicly expressed his concerns with those reporting,” Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren said Thursday.
“And then, finally, Telles was also upset – from what we later found out – that there were additional reports pending.”
German’s family thanked police and fellow reporters for working so hard over the past few days to find his killer and get the story out.
“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who dedicated his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. We are shocked, saddened and angry by his death,” the statement said. family in a statement. “Jeff is committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work of local police and journalists in prosecuting his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”
The family added: “We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and appreciation for Jeff and his life’s work.”
In addition to Telles’ public anger at German, Koren said another key piece of evidence was a video showing a red or maroon GMC Denali driving suspiciously through the neighborhood before German was killed around 11:18 a.m. Friday.
Investigators eventually discovered that a GMC Denali matching one in German’s neighborhood was parked at Telles’ home and registered to his wife’s name, police said.
The SUV had been driven from Telles’ home between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of German’s murder, matching the police timeline of the murder, officials said.
“We developed a very critical lead, which was a vehicle that we identified as a maroon-colored GMC Denali that was driving suspiciously through the neighborhood on the morning of the murder,” Koren said. “This vehicle had stopped several times in the neighborhood and was behaving suspiciously.”
This week, police focused their search on a potential suspect wearing a wide straw hat and a bright orange reflective long-sleeved shirt.
While the visible attire caught the attention of police, the attire was likely “an attempt by Telles to disguise his identity or conceal his identity” before attacking German, Koren said.
The suspect “went to the side of the house,” Koren said. “A short time later, German exited through the garage door, then went to the side of the house, and eventually an altercation ensued between the suspect and the victim.”
Investigators were still working Thursday to develop clear home surveillance video of the murder itself, the sheriff said.
“We have distorted video associated with the attack,” Lombardo said. “We are in the process of clearing this video as we speak.”
Investigators who served a search warrant at Telles’ home on Wednesday found partially destroyed shoes and a hat, resembling the clothing of a man seen in footage police released early in the investigation, Koren said. .
A DNA sample from Telles’ clothing eventually linked him to the crime scene and prompted his arrest, police said.
“As you can see there is apparent blood on the shoes,” Koren said, showing pictures of the shoes and the hat. “And the shoes were cut, probably in an attempt to destroy evidence.”
Police blocked off part of Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday and took what appeared to be a red SUV from a house. Telles has an address listed in the 9600 block of Spanish Steps Lane.
Telles was taken out of his home on a stretcher.
“He had self-inflicted injuries and we were trying to provide medical attention,” said Koren, who declined to detail the injuries, which he described as non-fatal.
Telles’ office oversees the estates of Clark County residents who die without a next of kin.
It was not immediately clear early Thursday afternoon whether Telles had hired or been appointed a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Telles made his first court appearance after the police press conference and Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ordered him held without bond.
If Telles is ever released on bail in the future, he will not be welcome in his office, officials said.
“The safety of our county employees and the public is our top priority, and the county has suspended Mr. Telles’ access to county offices or property,” Clark County spokesman Erik said. Pappa, in a statement Thursday.
“County employees in the Administrator’s Office are currently working from home, and the office will remain closed until a decision is made on when to reopen.”
Telles could not be reached for comment during the police search Wednesday afternoon.
Reporters then spotted him entering his Spanish Steps Lane home through the garage – wearing what appeared to be an all-white one-piece protective suit – as he refused to answer questions about the murder.
German’s reporting on Telles’ office may have played a role in Telles losing his job, as he was narrowly edged out in the Democratic primary for the job over the summer.
He won 35,279 votes, or 32.4%, finishing just behind one of his top assistants, Rita Reid, who won 37,401 votes, or 34.3%.
