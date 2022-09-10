News
26/11 Hero Recounts Horror of Mumbai’s Taj Hotel Siege: I Lost Everything
New York:
Karambir Kang, who was general manager of the Taj hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 terrorist attacks took place, called on the international community to act against terrorism and seek justice for the victims who lost their lives in the attack. the attack.
While speaking at the first United Nations World Congress on Victims of Terrorism to pay tribute to victims around the world, Karambir Kang shared painful memories of the 26/11 attack, when he lost his family – his wife and two young sons.
“The whole world watched in horror when 10 terrorists attacked my country, my city and my hotel, the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai where I was the General Manager. During the tragedy which continued for three long days and nights, more than 34 past lives have been lost,” Kang said.
Karambir Kang was the general manager of the Taj hotel in Mumbai during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
“My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything. My staff members armed only with courage and the deep-rooted family culture, which represents TATA Group and Taj, resisted without any weapons, we lost many brave colleagues and this heroic act saved thousands of lives that night,” he added.
Mr. Kang went on to say that while the terrorists who entered the hotel met their fate, the people who planned it financed it and organized the attack remain free.
“While our company and staff have received global accolades, we have spent 14 long and painful years trying to get justice.”
He said: “Today I call on the international community to work together to seek justice domestically and across borders, as our own act of defying terrorism, we have opened the hotel which has been totally destroyed in 21 days.”
“Member states must join us and challenge and ensure that there is no safe haven for terrorists so that these heinous crimes do not have a chance to take root,” Kang said.
The first United Nations World Congress on Victims of Terrorism is being held from September 8-9 to pay tribute to victims of terrorism around the world, including the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.
The United Nations World Congress on Victims of Terrorism has been convened under the auspices of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at United Nations Headquarters in New York.
This Congress will provide a platform for victims of terrorism to directly share their experiences, challenges, stories of their resilience and contributions to society at large in a socially connected environment.
“Starting tomorrow @UN, the 1st #UN World Congress of Victims of Terrorism, September 8-9, will pay tribute to the victims of terrorism around the world, including the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai,” India tweeted at the UN.
According to the UN, the Congress will allow the public to learn about good practices undertaken by member states and civil society organizations, while ensuring that the voices of victims are heard and that their experiences shape the way. to follow in their own country and across borders.
The opening of the World Congress will feature high-level attendance, including UN Chief Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Spain, and other senior representatives of the United Nations and the international community, an official statement said earlier.
The following plenary and parallel sessions will feature speakers representing Member States, victims, victims’ associations, United Nations entities, civil society organizations, experts, academics and the private sector.
The program of the World Congress includes six main themes reflecting the rights and needs attributed to victims of terrorism.
The themes are: Recognition and Remembrance; Situation analysis: the changing nature of terrorism and the victims of terrorism; Protect the rights of victims of terrorism; Rehabilitation, assistance and support; Addressing the rights and needs of victims of terrorism with specific needs and access to justice for victims of terrorism.
Last month, UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ni Aolain urged governments to adopt a human rights-based approach to victims of terrorism by positively and consistently affirming human rights. man of all victims.
“The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism should serve as a call to action and a reminder that the commitments made to date must be implemented with immediate effect to ensure the realization of the rights of victims of terrorism,” Aolain said in a statement on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
High school football: Carson Hansen breaks school record, leads Lakeville South past Lakeville North
A steady dose of Carson Hansen and the Lakeville South running game led the way as the defending Class 6A state champion Cougars extended their winning streak to 23-straight games with a 34-0 home victory over crosstown rival Lakeville North Friday night.
Hansen, an Iowa State recruit, rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half, then scored on a school-record 87-yard touchdown run in the second.
Lakeville North (1-1) leads the overall series between the two schools 12-9, but Lakeville South (2-0) has now won the last four matchups. The Panthers’ last victory over the Cougars came in 2018.
Lakeville South jumped on top early, marching 76 yards in nine plays on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Jacob Royse.
The Cougars’ defense then came up with a big play when senior Luke Meyer picked off a pass at the end of the first quarter, giving his team the ball back at the Lakeville North 28. Six plays later, Hansen scored from one yard out to put his team up 14-0.
A pair of Lakeville South fumbles gave Lakeville North a chance to crawl back into the game. The first, late in the first half, prevented the Cougars from expanding their lead and gave the Panthers the ball back at their own 20.
The second, in the third quarter, gave Lakeville North the ball at the Cougars’ 20. But senior Ryder Patterson came up with a fourth-down interception, and Lakeville South regained possession at its own 13.
On the very next play, Hansen took the ball 87 yards for a touchdown to expand the Cougars’ lead to 21-0. It was the longest touchdown run in school history by one yard, exceeding an 86-yard touchdown run by Ben Troop in 2007.
A pair of 11-yard touchdown runs by senior Jackson Hall and junior Jay Winters late in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.
Lakeville South plays at Eden Prairie next Friday.
News
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California’s ‘draconian’ gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A California federal appeals court has returned a lawsuit challenging the state’s “draconian violation” of Second Amendment rights to a district court in response to a Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned a New York State Concealed Carry Law.
On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed and returned its own opinion in Jones v. Bonta, which is challenging California state law banning certain gun sales to people under 21.
He asked the district court to reassess its decision in favor of the law in light of the High Court’s opinion in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Brun. That decision found that a New York state law requiring citizens to show “lawful cause” of self-defense to obtain a concealed carry permit was unconstitutional.
In the Bruen opinion, the Supreme Court reset the standard for analyzing Second Amendment challenges. Based on this new precedent, the Ninth Circuit returns the case to the district court to reanalyze the case under this new standard, which creates a greater burden on states to justify certain gun restrictions.
ARIZONA MAN HAS KILLED IN THE HEAD AT FAMILY PARTY CREDIT HIS HIDDEN CARRY TO SAVE LIVES: ‘WOULD BE DEAD’
Lawyers for three California adults under 21 who are challenging the law argue in court filings that once their clients turned 18, they were “considered adults at almost all times.” purposes and certainly for the purpose of exercising their constitutional rights”. Yet the challenged California law in this case categorically prohibits them from buying or acquiring any semi-automatic centerfire rifles based solely on their age.
“Taken in combination with existing state and federal laws prohibiting 18- to 20-year-olds from acquiring handguns, the result of the impugned provision is that the vast majority of firearms – including firearms more useful for self-defense – are now off-limits to law-abiding Californians in this age range.”
In May, the panel reached a 2-1 split decision on the case, with two Trump appointees ruling by majority that a district court judge was wrong not to block California’s ban. , adding the law’s “blanket bar” to young adults who are not in the military or on a police force was unconstitutional.
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR RETURNS TO BRONX FOR STATUE UNVEILING
Judge Kenneth Lee notably pointed out that “California’s legal position has no logical stopping point and would ultimately erode fundamental rights enumerated in the Constitution.”
“If California can deny the Second Amendment right to young adults based on their group’s disproportionate involvement in violent crime,” the opinion states, “then the government can deny that right — along with other rights – to other groups”.
Justice Lee wrote that “we cannot waive our constitutional rights, even if the purpose behind a law is laudable.”
“It will be interesting to see what the district court does on remand, as this will be one of the first opportunities for a court to apply the Supreme Court’s latest guidance on the Second Amendment,” a former official said. from the DOJ to Fox News Digital.
Plaintiffs’ attorneys and Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately respond to Fox Digital’s request for comment.
News
Will the new regulations be enough to prevent homeowners from losing their fire insurance?
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) — California homeowners who live in a high fire risk area might find it easier to renew their home insurance policy. That’s if the new state regulations are working as intended. Not everyone is convinced it will work.
John Campos says he has done everything possible to reduce the risk of fire around his home in San Rafael.
He followed the recommendations of firefighters and reduced his brush. He even installed a fireproof roof.
Yet, her insurance company told her that they would not renew her fire insurance due to the high risk of fire.
“You know, as a consumer, I feel betrayed by the insurance industry,” Campos said.
New regulations from Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara would require insurance companies to give discounts to homeowners for taking preventive measures.
It would also require those companies to disclose your fire risk score and allow you to appeal that decision.
Amy Bach of consumer group United Policyholders believes the new regulations will lead to more renewals and lower prices.
“We don’t want insurance companies to overcharge people. If people have indeed taken actions that put them at higher risk, then if the insurance company is charging them the same price they were charging them before make those improvements, then they perceive an excessive rate,” Bach said.
Consumer Watchdog’s Carmen Balber agrees that lower prices are a good thing and thinks regulation will do just that.
But she fears it will do nothing to reduce non-renewals.
“If I go to an insurance company and they won’t sell me insurance, no matter the price. I can’t afford it. It’s not available at any cost,” Balber warned.
Insurance companies refused to renew more than 200,000 owners in California over a one-year period in the latest figures available from the Department of Insurance.
Bach thinks it’s because insurance companies are nervous about fire risks.
“The only way to regain their confidence in competing to sell homeowners insurance in California is to reduce risk,” Bach said.
“I can assure you that non-renewals will continue to increase in the California insurance market under this rule. It does nothing to address this issue,” Balber countered.
Administrative Law Office approval for the regulations is expected within a month. There is no specific date as to when the reduced fares would go into effect, as these fares would first have to be approved by the state.
The 7OYS Consumer Helpline is a free mediation service for consumers in the San Francisco Bay Area. We help individuals with substance-related problems; we cannot act on business-to-business cases or cases involving family law, criminal cases, landlord and tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please see our FAQs here. As part of our support process, it is necessary for us to contact the company/agency you are writing about. If you do not want us to contact them, please let us know immediately, as this will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
News
Twins’ Tyler Mahle still not throwing
Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle, placed on the 15-day injured list last Sunday with shoulder inflammation, has yet to reach the throwing part of his rehab schedule, raising doubt about whether the team’s biggest trade deadline acquisition will pitch again this season.
“I would say this,” manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday, “there’s no reason to close the door for us on him pitching this year.”
But, Baldelli added, “Are we kind of narrow in our scenarios where that’s going to play out, and he’s going to get out there in the regular season? I think (for) those chances, there’s not a lot of window there.”
Before Friday’s rain-delayed start against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, the Twins said Mahle had shown improvement with exercises aimed at strengthening his right shoulder but had yet to throw a baseball. As of Friday morning, the Twins had 26 regular-season games remaining.
Since being acquired from Cincinnati on Aug. 2, Mahle had made four starts for Minnesota, going 1-1 with a 4.41 earned-run average. But he was pulled early from his past two starts, in the third inning in an Aug. 17 victory over Kansas City and after two innings last Saturday at Chicago, where he was tagged for four runs on five hits.
The official diagnosis is shoulder inflammation; the major indicator has been a loss of velocity on his pitches, and Mahle has insisted he has felt no more pain than the general soreness accompanying a typical start.
The day before his start in Chicago, Mahle was asked if that has happened to him before. “It’s never really happened, no,” he said. “I’ve had days when my velo has been down. I felt OK, it was just the velo wasn’t there.”
After his last injured list stint, Mahle returned immediately to the major league club without a rehab start in the minors. As for how Mahle might be able to return this season, Baldelli said, “I can’t even lay out different scenarios where it might play out at this point. Is it impossible at this point? I don’t know if it’s impossible.”
In what is the biggest series of the season, the Twins were set to throw Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer against Cleveland on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They have not announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale.
“We’re going to get through today before we, we actually have some ideas, yes,” Baldelli said. “We have some things lined up, but we don’t have any announcement yet.”
BUXTON TO MISS SERIES
Byron Buxton hasn’t played since leaving a 2-1 loss to Texas with what the Twins called a low-grade hip strain on Aug. 22, and Baldelli said Friday he won’t play against the Guardians this weekend.
Buxton, who still leads the Twins with 28 home runs, stayed in Minnesota during a recent seven-game road trip through Chicago and New York.
“We’ve got to get him back to doing some baseball activity and ramping up, especially the running, before we talk about (his return),” Baldelli said. “I don’t want to throw timelines out there right now because I truly don’t know. I don’t think anyone knows the answer to that.
“I also don’t think it’s a good idea to bring him back at 50 percent, which isn’t fair to him and it’s not fair to us. It’s not fair to anyone.”
POLANCO NEARS RETURN
Second baseman Jorge Polanco, who ranks second to Jose Miranda in team RBIs (56) despite not playing since Aug. 27, missed his 12th straight game on Friday because of a knee injury.
Eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, he played catch without problems before Friday’s game.
“I’m hopeful to get Polo back sooner than later,” Baldelli said. “It doesn’t mean he’s not coming back in the next day or two.”
News
Tropical Storm Kay bringing dangerous landslides and fog to Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay causes dramatic flooding in Mexico
Torrential rains continued to fall in Baja California Sur, Mexico as Tropical Storm Kay moved through southern California on Friday, Sept. 9, according to Mexico’s National Weather Service. The storm was passing “just offshore” from southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in response to Friday’s heavy rains. A video posted by Dansv Vela on Thursday shows flooding in Mulege, Mexico. Credit: Dansv Vela via Storyful
News
Keith Ellison presses Jim Schultz on abortion as Republicans downplay issue in campaigns
With abortion rights shaping up to be a central issue in the 2022 election, Democratic candidates continue to press their Republican opponents on the issue, including in the race for Minnesota attorney general.
Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has expressed views against abortion in the past and has served on an anti-abortion nonprofit, but he insists the race is about combating rising crime. Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison, meanwhile, says his GOP challenger misunderstands the role the attorney general’s office should play in prosecuting crime, and should stand up for abortion rights, which are guaranteed under the state constitution but no longer protected federally following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“This is absolutely an issue in this campaign, and I want to be clear that my opponent is not committed to these rights,” Ellison told Capitol reporters Friday, later adding: “Nobody can escape, being accountable to the public as to what they will do to stand up for a woman’s right to choose.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Planned Parenthood North Central States president and CEO Sarah Stoesz also spoke in support of Ellison.
“Abortion rights are very, very, very much on the ballot in this election,” said Stoesz. “And Minnesotans are rightly curious as to where candidates stand.”
Schultz, who became the GOP nominee after defeating challenger Doug Wardlow in the August primary, supports some restrictions on abortion, including a 20-week ban, but insists the central issue in the campaign for attorney general is crime. He has said he would not use the office to pursue further restrictions on abortion. Ahead of the Aug. 9 primary, Wardlow attempted to paint Schultz as weak on abortion, but ultimately the strategy failed to win over the majority of GOP voters.
Now confronted with a challenge from the other side of the abortion debate, Schultz continues to downplay the issue’s importance in the race. He argues the attorney general’s office ultimately has very little influence over abortion policy in the state of Minnesota and said the question is fundamentally for the Legislature to decide.
Asked what he thought of Ellison’s June pledge to protect out-of-state abortion seekers from prosecution or liability in their home states, Schultz said his opponent was merely invoking a hypothetical situation in an attempt to make the race about abortion.
“There’s no potential prospect to stand up for women in that manner,” said Schultz. “He’s making it up as though he’s a law school professor and not the attorney general.”
