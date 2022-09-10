Aaron Hicks fired midgame after defensive errors as Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he ‘had to make the change’

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks was pulled from the team’s 4-2 loss to the Rays on Friday night after a pair of defensive errors led to three runs at Tampa Bay – and a bunch of vitriol from Bronx fans.

The problems for Hicks started with two outs in the fourth inning. Wander Franco cut a liner in left field which Hicks tracked down, only to see it bounce off his glove and to the ground. Hicks briefly stopped chasing the ball – he later said he thought it was a foul – before realizing he was in play. But it was too late, as two Tampa Bay runners came to score , giving the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Randy Arozarena then got up and sent a long fly ball left that Hicks couldn’t corral, leading to another run.



Fans let Hicks hear it, showering the veteran outfielder with boos and even a few “Joey Gallo” chants — a reference to the Yankees outfielder traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last month after a dismal year in New York.

Hicks was replaced on the field in the following round by Estevan Florial.

“I just felt like I had to get him out of there at that point, so that was just the decision I made at that point,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game.

“The second [the Arozarena hit] is really difficult. And the first [the Franco hit] I thought he had a pretty good jump and took it down. Yes, it’s disappointment. There’s a level of feeling for him there. I just felt like at that moment I needed to make the change.”

Boone was asked if fan reaction to Hicks contributed to his decision.

“I guess that’s all part of why I made the decision, the feeling that it had an effect,” he said. “I just felt I needed to do it.”

Hicks, meanwhile, said the two fly balls were the ones he should have caught.

“I got benched in the game. It’s tough,” said Hicks, who also struck out in his only two at-bats. “Especially when all you want to do is produce for your team.

“It is what it is. I just have to prepare for tomorrow.”

Hicks has struggled a lot this season for New York, hitting just .212 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. He has been playing regularly lately following a broken wrist suffered by left fielder Andrew Benintendi last week.

The Rays, meanwhile, have continued to gain ground in the American League East and now trail the Yankees in first place by 3½ games with the mid-series game scheduled for Saturday.