“Trump told you the election was stolen, ripped you off, to suck you in, to take your hard-earned money and stuff it in his pockets. He spent it on himself, not on taking over the White House It was the biggest scam in political history Every dollar you sent him was paid to maintain his sleazy business empire and lavish lifestyle.
News
Aaron Hicks fired midgame after defensive errors as Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he ‘had to make the change’
New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks was pulled from the team’s 4-2 loss to the Rays on Friday night after a pair of defensive errors led to three runs at Tampa Bay – and a bunch of vitriol from Bronx fans.
The problems for Hicks started with two outs in the fourth inning. Wander Franco cut a liner in left field which Hicks tracked down, only to see it bounce off his glove and to the ground. Hicks briefly stopped chasing the ball – he later said he thought it was a foul – before realizing he was in play. But it was too late, as two Tampa Bay runners came to score , giving the Rays a 3-0 lead.
Randy Arozarena then got up and sent a long fly ball left that Hicks couldn’t corral, leading to another run.
Fans let Hicks hear it, showering the veteran outfielder with boos and even a few “Joey Gallo” chants — a reference to the Yankees outfielder traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last month after a dismal year in New York.
Hicks was replaced on the field in the following round by Estevan Florial.
“I just felt like I had to get him out of there at that point, so that was just the decision I made at that point,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game.
“The second [the Arozarena hit] is really difficult. And the first [the Franco hit] I thought he had a pretty good jump and took it down. Yes, it’s disappointment. There’s a level of feeling for him there. I just felt like at that moment I needed to make the change.”
Boone was asked if fan reaction to Hicks contributed to his decision.
“I guess that’s all part of why I made the decision, the feeling that it had an effect,” he said. “I just felt I needed to do it.”
Hicks, meanwhile, said the two fly balls were the ones he should have caught.
“I got benched in the game. It’s tough,” said Hicks, who also struck out in his only two at-bats. “Especially when all you want to do is produce for your team.
“It is what it is. I just have to prepare for tomorrow.”
Hicks has struggled a lot this season for New York, hitting just .212 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. He has been playing regularly lately following a broken wrist suffered by left fielder Andrew Benintendi last week.
The Rays, meanwhile, have continued to gain ground in the American League East and now trail the Yankees in first place by 3½ games with the mid-series game scheduled for Saturday.
espn
News
The Lincoln Project falsely claims Trump pocketed ‘every dollar’ he raised
— Voice over in Announcement of the Lincoln Projectfirst aired September 8
The Lincoln Project, formed by a group of disgruntled Republicans, loves to goad former President Donald Trump.
The ad, which the group says aired on cable in Bedminster, NJ, prompted a furious reaction from the former president, who has a home there. The ad claims that Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him is just a fundraising scheme – “the biggest scam in political history” – that is designed to rip off his supporters — “a sucker game” — because Trump is pocketing the money to prop up his businesses and maintain his standard of living.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump threatened to sue Fox News for allowing the ad to run, despite buying local ads directly from cable companies.
“It’s the ad that pissed off Trump this morning,” laughs the group tweetedearning at least 41,000 retweets and over 109,000 likes.
But is there any evidence to back up his main claim – that Trump embezzled contributors’ money for his own benefit?
We first checked the campaign finance records of two Trump leadership political action committees, Save America PAC and Make America Great Again PAC. Trump has certainly amassed money at the Save America PAC, sitting on around $100 million in cash and giving relatively little to fellow Republicans. (A Leadership PAC is typically used to raise funds to support other politicians.)
But we found no evidence to support the claim that “every dollar you sent him was paid to maintain his sleazy business empire and lavish lifestyle.”
Save America PAC, which Trump created after losing the 2020 election, spent about $36 million, according to OpenSecrets.org. It appears that the money was mostly spent on administrative expenses, attorneys’ fees, salaries, and fundraising activities, such as web advertisements. The MAGA PAC was a joint fundraising committee between the presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee, and its recent expenses appear largely tied to the past presidential campaign, such as attorney fees.
One could perhaps argue that Trump should pay the lawyers out of his own pocket, not use contributors’ money. But it’s been clear in some of his fundraising emails that he wants help defending himself against the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago club. “Donate IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT,” one email said.
The Washington Post and other news outlets reported this week that the Justice Department is seeking details about the formation and operation of the Save America PAC. But that probe so far appears tied to the ongoing criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results — not whether the funds were diverted.
We relied on summaries created by OpenSecrets because Save America PAC’s July filing with the Federal Election Commission was nearly 50,000 pages. Presumably, if there was something fishy buried deep within these documents, the Lincoln Project would have identified it.
So we reached out to Project Lincoln spokespersons via email, multiple times, asking for evidence to support the claim in the ad. We received no response.
Then we called Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, who posted a video On Thursday, Trump dared to follow through on his threat of a lawsuit. “Come to me. I can’t wait,” he said. “We’re thrilled that you want to sue us, Donald. Do it!”
Wilson answered our call, but when he heard we had questions about the accuracy of the ad, he replied that he was about to make a Zoom call and hung up. He then also did not respond to text messages or emails.
Hmmm. Experience has taught us that when advertisers evade our requests for factual backing of their claims, they usually have nothing to provide.
We have sent emails to the treasurers of both PACs, asking them to verify that Trump has not misappropriated funds for his personal benefit, but we have not heard back. In a statement, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said, “Save America PAC is committed to supporting candidates and causes that advance President Trump’s America First agenda.”
Regular readers know that the burden of proof rests with the person or entity making the claim. We tried to verify the ad’s accusation that “every dollar” Trump collected from his supporters was diverted for personal and professional gain. In fact, he spent little of what he raised, and so far there is no evidence that he directed the funds for his own benefit.
When challenged to back up their claims, Lincoln Project officials evaded or ignored our requests. This gives us little confidence that there is evidence to back up the claims in the ad.
As we have well documented, Trump has a habit of making inflammatory claims without any evidence. But that doesn’t allow opponents to use the same playbook. The Lincoln Project gains four Pinocchios.
Send us facts to check by filling out this form
Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter
The fact checker is a verified checker signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network Code of Principles
washingtonpost
News
Apple seeks prestige, not subscribers
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein star in AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso.”
Apple
Is this the year of Apple TV+?
The streamer’s historic Best Picture Oscar win was overshadowed by an altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock in March, but big wins at Monday’s Emmys could cement the service as one of top-rated content in the streaming space.
“Apple TV+ follows a ‘less is more’ strategy,” said Peter Csathy, founder and president of consulting firm Creative Media. “Fewer titles but bigger names and higher quality.”
In recent years, Csathy noted that Apple TV+ has built a small but critically acclaimed catalog that’s “almost becoming the new HBO,” which was known for its quality series before its merger with HBO Max.
Apple TV+, which has been around for less than three years, garnered 52 total Emmy nominations from 13 different titles in 2022. HBO and HBO Max landed 140 nominations combined, and Netflix received 104.
Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso” is up for Outstanding Comedy Series again, while his new show “Severance” is up for Outstanding Drama Series. Competition in both categories is tough, in part due to new entrants like “Squid Game,” “Yellow Jackets,” and “Abbot Elementary.” This is also the last year of eligibility for “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark.”
Earlier this year, Apple TV+ won Best Picture at the Oscars for “CODA”, marking the first time a streaming platform has won the top prize. Troy Kotsur, who starred in the film, also became the first deaf man to win an Oscar for his acting role.
Already, streaming services have used the prestige associated with Hollywood nominations or awards to encourage subscriber signups or recruit top talent. Over the past decade, Emmy awards for shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Crown” have bolstered Netflix’s reputation, helping the service attract top talent like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes and Guillermo. delToro.
Still from “Severance” from AppleTV+.
Apple
Such prestige is all the more critical for Apple, which has long been associated with the biggest names in music and Hollywood for its cachet. Indeed, the main objective of Apple TV+ is to sell Apple products, not to attract hundreds of millions of subscribers.
“Apple has always used content as marketing for its products,” Csathy said. “For Apple, the streaming service is just the means to the end – and the end is more sales of iPhones, Macs, Apple TVs, etc. As long as Apple TV+ screams quality , then it serves its purpose in Apple’s overall engine.”
Although streaming services generally provide limited metrics, Apple has been notably quiet since launching its video streaming platform in November 2019. Unlike many others in the space, the company does not disclose data financial performance, content spend, or subscriber count for individual shows or the service as a whole. (Even “Severance” executive producer Ben Stiller expressed frustration with Apple’s vague statistics.)
When Apple CEO Tim Cook is asked about the service, he usually points to nominations and awards, suggesting that’s the metric Apple uses to judge its success.
“In two and a half years since launch, Apple TV+ has now garnered 250 wins and over 1,100 nominations and counting,” Cook told analysts on an earnings call in July.
In June, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimated the service had between 20 million and 40 million subscribers and generated about $1 billion to $2 billion in annual revenue.. That would be a drop in the bucket compared to the company’s overall balance sheet, which totaled $366 billion in fiscal 2021.
Apple TV+’s spending on content is estimated to pale in comparison to competing streamers. Netflix is expected to spend about $17 billion on content this year and Disney about $32 billion split between its media divisions. In contrast, Bernstein suggests that Apple spends just north of $3 billion, while Rayburn estimates the number to be between $1 billion and $2 billion.
These projections suggest that the service could lose money.
Dan Rayburn, a media and streaming analyst, noted that there was no clear data showing that Hollywood recognition translated into increased subscriber numbers. But for Apple, he noted that the math really doesn’t matter.
“If Apple TV+ gets 10 million subscribers, or if it gets 20 million subscribers, does that move the needle from a revenue standpoint? No.” said Rayburn. “They don’t even have to disclose it to Wall Street because it has no material impact on the business.”
— CNBC’s Kif Leswing contributed to this report.
cnbc
News
Elon Musk’s attorney cites paying Twitter whistleblowers as new reason to drop $44 billion takeover
A lawyer for Elon Musk argued in a letter Friday to Twitter that a roughly $7 million payment the company made to a whistleblower gives the billionaire more ammunition to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.
Twitter agreed in June to pay a settlement to Peiter Zatko, who served as the company’s chief security officer before being fired in January. The settlement was reached days before Mr Zatko filed his whistleblower complaint in July, in which he accuses the company of failing to protect sensitive user data and lying about security issues. security, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
wsj
News
Twins’ Rocco Baldelli requests hair check on Cleveland right-hander James Karinchak
Rocco Baldelli didn’t ask for a check on Cleveland pitcher James Karinchak late Friday because he wanted to. He asked, the Twins manager said, because he felt he had to.
Because he was pretty sure the Guardians reliever was cheating during Cleveland’s 7-6 victory at Target Field.
In the seventh inning of a game that started an hour and 10 minutes late because of rain at Target Field, Baldelli interrupted an at-bat by Luis Arraez to ask home plate umpire to check Karinchak for foreign substances.
“I think I have an obligation to our players and to our team to do what I think is right,” the manager said. “And I believe it would have been hard for me, and as a group as a whole, to watch their pitcher do the things that he does on the mound in a very upfront and straightforward way of trying to, apparently, alter some things.”
A hard-throwing right-hander whose fastball averages 95 mph, per mlb.com’s baseballsavant, Karinchak went through a routine between each of his pitches on Friday, first touching the back of his head, then mixing the sweat with the rosin bag on the mound.
“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating, but I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin,” Karinchak told reporters. “So, come check.”
Barrett did, even running his fingers through the pitcher’s hair. Pitchers are allowed to use sweat and rosin to improve their grip but cannot use a foreign substance, something baseball began clamping down on during the abbreviated COVID season in 2020.
“On the closers. we’ll check the belt and both hands,” Barrett told a pool reporter. “But I hadn’t had a manager request to check their hair this year. I didn’t find anything.”
The check might have rattled Karinchak, who got Arraez to fly out to left before Correa hit a two-run home run to pull the Twins within 7-6. Karinchak’s next pitch sailed toward infielder Jose Miranda’s head, sending the rookie first baseman to the ground. Baldelli said he didn’t think Karinchak was sending a message, but Miranda wasn’t so sure.
“I don’t know,” the rookie said. “It was tough when Correa hits a homer and the next pitch is at my head. It was weird. Maybe he didn’t want to throw it there; maybe he wanted it. I don’t know. Only he knows.”
Miranda doubled to the left field corner but was stranded at second when Karinchak got Nick Gordon to pop out to left. Emmanuel Clase closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his American League-leading 32nd save.
Karinchak, 26, started the night with a 1-0 record and 1.01 earned-run average in 25 appearances this season. Last June, White Sox color broadcaster Steve Stone noted during a game that Karinchak appeared to be wiping his thumb on a black blotch inside his glove.
“I don’t think I had much of a choice but to go out there and ask for him to be looked at,” Baldelli said. “I don’t plan to be going out there and asking (for checks) on pitchers; that’s not part of what we do. I don’t think that’s something we’re going to see (more of) with the Twins. In this instance, I don’t think there was a choice.”
Asked if he was satisfied with the answer he got from Barrett, Baldelli took a long pause before answering.
“Ted is going to do a very good and honest job out there in his duties, and I know that. I have to clearly trust that he’s going to,” he said. “We asked him to do a check, so he went out there and did that. He didn’t deem what he found to be significant, or even present. He didn’t say anything, but he didn’t find any noticeable substances or stickiness in any of his hair or anything that he checked.”
News
Assessing the Knicks after their big swing-and-miss at Donovan Mitchell – The Denver Post
The Donovan Mitchell draft ended last week and the Knicks, favorites throughout the process, fell through because Danny Ainge accepted an offer from the Cavaliers.
There will be another time for an in-depth analysis of Leon Rose’s offseason, a summer that kept the Knicks in their confusion zone between rebuilding and winning now. The short version is that Rose used her lottery pick to clean up her past free agency mistakes and turn them into Jalen Brunson.
He then failed in the Mitchell negotiations, exposing the flaws in the larger asset accumulation plan for a successful trade.
What were these flaws?
Either this treasure trove of prospects and picks has been overvalued by the Knicks, or Rose and William Wesley aren’t the master negotiators/relationship gurus they’ve been sold on.
At least not when their negotiations involve Ainge. As an NBA source said of Rose signing Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett for a total of $320 million over the past two summers, “That’s a lot of money for the tournament play. -in.”
But again, we can break down their process some other time. Maybe Rose will finally answer this calendar year’s questions.
In the meantime, the outcome of Mitchell’s negotiations provided a clearer picture of the Knicks’ roster heading into training camp. Of course, potential trades are always looming. Russell Westbrook remains on the block. Cam Reddish wants to leave the Knicks for a bigger role. (“It’s clear that Cam doesn’t belong there,” a source close to the 23-year-old told the Daily News).
But the rotation will certainly not be revised to the level of a Mitchell trade. This allows us to take a clean look at the sequel. Four of the five starting points are essentially locked.
GUARDS
Projected Beginners: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier
Backups: Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride.
Breakdown: Brunson was handed a nine-figure contract to serve as top point guard and point guard, bringing clarity to a notoriously evolving position for the Knicks.
Fournier is the Knicks’ best shooter but may not be the best next to Brunson given their defensive shortcomings. Tom Thibodeau may look elsewhere for a starter, with Grimes as the main candidate.
Rose, 33, returns after missing most of last season due to ankle surgery. If Rose is healthy, there will be no minutes for McBride.
FORWARDERS
Projected Beginners: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle
Backups: Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Feron Hunt
Distribution: Barrett and Randle will consume the majority of minutes in these positions. And even when they’re on the bench, Thibodeau will sometimes use a three-guard formation to bolster the offense. In other words, don’t expect more minutes for Toppin or Reddish.
That’s anyone’s guess since the fan base is all behind Toppin, regularly chanting his name at MSG last season as Randle imploded. Reddish, a 2023 free agent, has no clear path to playing time after being acquired for a first-round pick last season.
For Thibodeau, the rules of this strategy are simple: if the Knicks win, criticism and angry reactions are silenced. Like there are two seasons. If they lose, he and Randle become the targets. Just like last season.
CENTER
Projected Starter: Mitchell Robinson
Backups: Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims
Breakdown: Handing Robinson $60 million was a big gamble for the Knicks given injury and fitness issues, but it was nice to see the player rewarded after four seasons on a low-paying contract. The 24-year-old is now the center of today and tomorrow, with hopes he can finally crack 30 minutes a game. Hartenstein provides another element as a point guard and jump shooter, which leaves Sims, an elite but undersized athlete, with little opportunity except injury and foul.
()
denverpost sports
News
Yes Bank to Approve JC Flowers’ Purchase of Its $6 Billion Distressed Loan Portfolio: Report
Mumbai:
Indian lender Yes Bank is expected to approve the transfer of assets under pressure worth 480 billion rupees ($6 billion) to private equity firm JC Flowers at its next board meeting, it said. said a source directly aware.
A rival consortium led by private equity firm Cerberus and Asset Reconstruction Company of India withdrew its bid after submitting an expression of interest earlier this year, two sources said.
“We carefully assessed the loan accounts and realized there were so many fraudulent and other problematic accounts that collection would have been a challenge,” the second source said.
JC Flowers had submitted an initial offer of Rs 111.83 billion for the entire stressed loan portfolio of Rs 480 billion. The Cerberus-ARCIL consortium was supposed to submit a competing bid by September 7, but they backed out, the sources said.
“Once the board approves the JC Flowers offer, it will take approximately one month for the paperwork to be completed and the assets to be transferred,” the first source said.
Yes Bank, JC Flowers, Cerberus and ARCIL did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Lender Yes Bank estimates its gross bad debts may drop to 2% from 13.4% in the June quarter after transferring bad debts to the new asset reconstruction company, it said earlier.
The bank had already provisioned more than 80% of the total value of the loan which will now be transferred to JC Flowers.
Moving troubled loans out of its portfolio is a crucial step for Yes Bank and comes more than two years after the central bank had to step in to take control of the bank after a dramatic rise in toxic assets alarmed investors. investors and depositors, which is a problem. systemic risk for the Indian banking sector.
The lender raised capital worth $1.1 billion by selling up to 10% stake to Carlyle Group and Advent International in August. Capital Trust has also helped its stock soar nearly 40% since June 30.
($1 = 79.5925 Indian rupees)
ndtv
Aaron Hicks fired midgame after defensive errors as Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he ‘had to make the change’
The Lincoln Project falsely claims Trump pocketed ‘every dollar’ he raised
Cardano (ADA) Builders Released New Version of Daedalus Wallet
Apple seeks prestige, not subscribers
Elon Musk’s attorney cites paying Twitter whistleblowers as new reason to drop $44 billion takeover
Twins’ Rocco Baldelli requests hair check on Cleveland right-hander James Karinchak
Assessing the Knicks after their big swing-and-miss at Donovan Mitchell – The Denver Post
Yes Bank to Approve JC Flowers’ Purchase of Its $6 Billion Distressed Loan Portfolio: Report
How members of the British royal family choose their names once on the throne
The son of a 9/11 victim was looking for details about his father’s death. It led to abuse and drugs – then to redemption
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?