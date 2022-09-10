News
An explosion at a multi-residential building in Aurora hits an exterior wall as firefighters checked for smoke
Aurora firefighters were in a multi-residential building controlling smoke when an explosion ripped through an exterior wall of a 4th floor unit.
Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoky conditions at a multi-family residential structure.
Upon arrival, the crews began scanning for hazards when an explosion occurred. Search and evacuation in progress, the damage to the building is being assessed. Updates available. pic.twitter.com/gRk0NbSTOG
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 10, 2022
Three people were injured in the blast, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Two were taken to University Hospital and one to Aurora Medical Center.
Aurora Fire Rescue responded to smoke reports at 14565 E. Alameda Ave., according to a 9:57 AFR tweet.
Firefighters were on the scene looking for hazards with the blast ripping through an exterior wall.
People were asked to stay away from the building and units were evacuated, AFR said. The building was structurally damaged. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place on September 19
London:
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday, September 19, royal officials announced on Saturday.
Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that the Queen, who died aged 96 on Thursday, will next be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west London, for a burial service.
The Queen’s body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland, with a wreath on top, in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle in north-east Scotland.
Royal officials called it a “scene of quiet dignity”.
On Sunday, the Queen’s coffin will travel 180 miles (290 kilometres) by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be transported from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral to rest in repose until Tuesday.
It will then be flown to Buckingham Palace in London, before being displayed at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Charles Leclerc takes pole position in the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix and becomes the first Ferrari driver to claim eight poles in a single season since Michael Schumacher in 2004
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position in the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the public at Monza on Saturday.
In doing so, Leclerc became the first Ferrari driver to win eight poles in a single season since Michael Schumacher achieved the feat in 2004.
He pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second place.
Verstappen will likely line up fourth, the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their allocated engine parts count.
Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid penalties. Hamilton will start from behind having taken his fourth engine of the season – one more than is allowed.
George Russell finished sixth but took advantage of the penalty from those above to join Leclerc on the front row. Lando Norris qualified seventh but is expected to start third in his McLaren once grid penalties are applied.
Hamilton’s yellow 44 on the side of his Mercedes was turned black in honor of the Queen, with a plethora of tributes paid in the paddock to the longtime monarch.
A one-minute silence was held ahead of Friday’s practice, followed by another on the grid in the moments leading up to Sunday’s race. The Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, will be present for the formalities.
Mattarella, and the majority of the 125,000 fans expected on race day, will be targeting a Ferrari win with Leclerc to end Verstappen’s four-game winning streak.
Verstappen is on track to clinch his second world title in as many seasons – possibly as soon as the next round in Singapore – having won 10 of the 15 rounds contested so far.
But Leclerc, 109 points behind the Red Bull driver, will be there to restore pride in a season in which Ferrari – through mistakes made by man and machine – failed to deliver on its earlier promises.
The presence of Ferrari CEO John Elkann will increase the pressure on the Maranello team, but Leclerc’s superb lap and Verstappen’s penalty will put the Monegasque ahead.
“It’s amazing,” Leclerc said. “It was not an easy qualifying session. I knew there was potential in the car and I knew with my last lap I had to put everything in place and I managed to do that.
“I’m very happy with the lap and very happy with the performance. I really hope we can do like me in 2019 by winning tomorrow.
Red Bull’s Verstappen, to a handful of boos from the Italian partisan crowd, said: “On one lap it might not be the best, but for tomorrow it might be strong enough.
“It was a good lap, I enjoyed it, and it will be an interesting battle tomorrow. I have to stay out of trouble at first and then progress. »
Nyck de Vries made his racing debut in the 11th hour after Londoner Alex Albon was ruled out for the rest of the weekend with appendicitis.
De Vries, 27, has taken part in three testing sessions this year, the most recent with Aston Martin here on Friday.
And the Dutch driver performed well on his qualifying debut, qualifying ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the other Williams.
De Vries finished 13th, three places ahead of Latifi, and he will be pushed into the starting order once grid penalties are enforced.
Aston Martin’s torrid tenure continued with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll eliminated at the first hurdle.
Queen Elizabeth II remembered, King Charles III sometimes welcomed and sometimes not
LONDON — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of Prince Charles III, an era ended and a second began for millions of Britons.
During this time of grief, reflection and unease about the future, NBC News crews traveled across the country to see how the new king’s subjects felt after the death of his mother.
Below is a selection of their comments.
St. James’s Palace, London
King Charles’ already undisputed claim to the throne got the royal stamp when what is known as the Membership Council proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son the new monarch on Saturday.
Prior to the ceremony, crowds gathered outside St. James’s Palace to witness the marching band and gunfights that followed the proclamation.
Among them were Sasza Bandiera, 37, and Rochelle Bandiera, 36, who brought their 6- and 4-year-old daughters to witness the historic event.
Rochelle Bandiera, a stay-at-home mum, said she was 11 when her parents took her to Kensington Palace after Princess Diana died. She wanted her daughters to have a similar memory of this historic moment and plans to lay flowers in the same place for Queen Elizabeth.
“I still remember the smell of flowers and lots of people crying,” she said, while holding her 4-year-old daughter, Tallulah, on her shoulders. “I want [my daughters] remember this day.
“It’s a patriotic thing to do,” her husband said. “That’s what you should do.”
“They very much viewed the Queen as a local and the Royal Family as part of their household.”
Robert McGregor at Balmoral said
Sasza Bandiera, the managing director of a local recruitment agency, said he remained “indifferent” to King Charles: “I don’t really know what the change will be or what it will look like.”
“He’s a bit old-fashioned,” Rochelle said.
Astrid Jacobs, Virginia Forbes and Penny McDermid were among the first to line up in the viewing area outside St. James’s Palace. The three women did not know each other but quickly became friends while they waited for the arrival of King Charles, members of the Privy Council and ambassadors to Commonwealth countries.
Chart: The British Royal Family Tree and Line of Succession
“It’s a very traditional part of what happens next. A lot of people don’t really know that,’ said Jacobs, who made the 60-mile trip to London from his home in Cambridge shortly after news of the Queen’s death was announced.
“It’s a mixed time I find, emotionally,” she said. “You try to reconcile the future with the pain you feel because of his loss. I was unprepared.
Jacobs last saw the Queen during her 70th Jubilee in June. She recalls a “silent understanding” spreading through the crowd that this would be her last public appearance.
Forbes, also a Cambridge resident, said she was inspired by the international outpouring of love and support for the Queen.
“It’s extraordinary in this age of cynicism and social media what’s coming out,” she said.
McDermid, from London, said she felt a huge sense of hope for the country’s future, but acknowledged the Queen was a “difficult act to follow”.
“She almost never took a wrong foot, wasn’t a political figure, was basically universally loved,” she said. “It’s going to be very hard to live up to this.”
Of King Charles, McDermid said she felt a kind of sympathy for him and the rest of the royal family, who must carry on with their official business despite mourning their matriarch. She also questions her stamina as the oldest monarch to ascend.
“He’s up to the task, but it’s a shame he’s so old,” she said.
Balmoral, Scotland
For Scots living in rural Aberdeenshire, the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle was like “the death of an important member of the community and a member of the family”, according to Robert McGregor, transport officer at the Aberdeen City Council, local government.
McGregor said he had been responsible for organizing fleets of double-decker buses carrying hundreds of mourners from nearby towns such as Ballater and Braemar.
The 50,000-acre estate, 70 miles north of Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, was one of the Queen’s favorite residences, a place where she could enjoy long walks and other outdoor activities with her corgis iconic.
“We have people from all over Scotland and even around the world, but the vast majority of people I’ve spoken to are locals,” McGregor said. “They very much viewed the Queen as a local and the Royal Family as part of their household.”
Edinburgh, Scotland
Over the next few days, the Queen’s body will be transported from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh. Once there, it will travel to Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official residence in Scotland, before being taken in a procession down the city’s Royal Mile to lie in state at St. Giles Cathedral, where the public can see the coffin for 24 hours.
That’s not to say the royals are universally – or even widely – loved here. A poll by British Future, a think tank, found earlier this year that 58% of Britons wanted to keep the monarchy, but that number fell to 45% when only Scotland was included.
“I don’t like the people, but the idea of an unelected, state-funded head of state is getting harder and harder to justify,” said Cailean Gillies, 33, dressed in tartan and playing bagpipes in front of the cathedral. “That feeling is probably quite strong among a certain contingent in Scotland, particularly among the independence movement.”
Of course, thousands are expected to turn out to pay their respects as the late Queen makes her final journey back to London.
“We will try to get to the Royal Mile and the cathedral if we can, but the crowds will be huge,” said Andrew Golds, 51, who works in technology and is on holiday in Derby, England, with his partner. , Elaine Coyle, also 51 years old. “It has been an emotional week. I am over 50 and the queen is the only royal I have known. She was a role model for all of humanity, and this is the last time we can honor her, now she is gone.
Windsor, England
Carrie Titterrell, 38, says she is ‘lucky’ to have met the Queen earlier this year while working as a caterer on the set of the monarch’s video with Paddington Bear, recorded for her platinum jubilee.
Titterrell said she did not speak directly with the Queen, but they met briefly at the time.
“It was fascinating and a real privilege,” said Titterrell, who traveled to Windsor Castle with her husband and children.
It was important to pay tribute to the Queen, she said.
Not everyone in Windsor is betting on the royal family. Ramin Cheruckal, 38, owner of souvenir shop Purple Gifts, said he was not considering stocking King Charles III merchandise as items related to the late Queen’s son were not popular in the past.
Instead, he said he expected Queen Elizabeth II’s memorabilia will be the centerpiece of her business for years to come.
Newport apartment fire displaces residents early Saturday
Flames quickly tore through an apartment building in Newport early Saturday morning, displacing at least nine residents.
The blaze broke out about 4 a.m. at the Newport Ponds apartments in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Fire Chief Steve Wiley. The extent of their injuries was not known Saturday morning.
Three units were damaged and there was smoke damage throughout the complex, he said, noting it took three departments 90 minutes to contain the blaze.
At least 9 displaced residents are being housed at a hotel, according to Red Cross officials.
The apartment building is owned by Lion Rock Properties. The management company did not immediately return a message on Saturday to confirm how many residents were displaced in total.
Photojournalist John Autey contributed to this report.
British sports CV, tributes to the late Queen – The Denver Post
Wearing black armbands, Test cricketers from England and South Africa observed a minute’s silence before a bell was rung once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.
In west London, golfers from around the world halted their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the green in front of Wentworth’s first tee to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed .
There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain after a nationwide shutdown on Friday in a mark of respect for the over-70 monarch who died on Thursday aged 96 .
Professional and grassroots football – including the Premier League – has decided to cancel all games this weekend to give attendees an opportunity to mourn the Queen’s passing.
International cricket and golf however returned, as did England domestic rugby, following government guidance which said there was no obligation for sports organizations to cancel or postpone events during the nation’s mourning period.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view the floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before greeting crowds of well-wishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.
It was the first public appearance for the two couples since the Queen’s death on Thursday.
LONDON — Palace officials have said Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public has had the opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.
Elizabeth, the country’s oldest ruler, died on Thursday during her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.
Details of the 96-year-old Queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our time”.
Palace officials have said there will be opportunities to view the late sovereign’s oak coffin as he travels from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and back to London, where his body will lie in state for four days from Wednesday.
LONDON — Prince William has made his first statement about Queen Elizabeth II’s death, saying “it will be a while before the reality of life without a grandmother really feels real”.
William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement on Saturday that the Queen “was by my side in my happiest times. And she was by my side during the darkest days. saddest of my life.
William, Prince of Wales, said the late Queen provided “an example of service and dignity in public life that was of a different age, but still relevant to us all”.
OTTAWA, Ontario — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch on Saturday at a ceremony in Ottawa.
Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the UK hours earlier, Saturday’s accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
Charles is now the Head of State of Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of Former Colonies.
Although Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose silhouette marks their coins.
Overall, the anti-royal movement in Canada is tiny, meaning Charles will almost certainly remain King of Canada. One of the reasons is that abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. It’s an inherently risky endeavor, given how delicately it’s designed to unite a nation of 37 million that includes English speakers, French speakers, indigenous tribes and a steady stream of new immigrants.
BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland – Members of the Royal Family paused to admire a sea of floral tributes left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland after attending a prayer service nearby.
Queen Elizabeth II’s three youngest children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and their families greeted crowds of people who gathered to line the road outside the castle on Saturday.
Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughter, was seen laying a bouquet of flowers, while the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the Queen.
The tribute came two days after Queen Elizabeth II died and the same day her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch.
LONDON — Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior government officials have taken the oath of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.
Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge “true allegiance to his majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors”, followed by senior lawmakers and the prime minister.
All legislators swear allegiance to the monarch after their election. Taking a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but the 650 lawmakers will have the option to take the oath again in the coming days if they wish.
Normal parliamentary business was suspended during a period of mourning for the Queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday sitting so lawmakers can pay their respects to the late monarch.
A royal official has publicly proclaimed King Charles III the new British monarch during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace.
David White, the Garter King of Arms, read the proclamation from a balcony at the Royal Residence in London, flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes.
Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, the Tower of London and at military sites across the UK at the time of the proclamation.
Scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard presented arms and removed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.
LONDON — King Charles III has declared the day of his mother’s funeral to be a public holiday.
Charles endorsed the decision at his official membership ceremony on Saturday.
The date of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has not been announced, but is expected to be around September 19.
It will be the second additional public holiday for Britons this year – a public holiday was declared in early June to celebrate Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne.
LONDON — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but Saturday’s accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Membership Council, made up of senior politicians and civil servants who advise the monarch. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king will then join them in making a series of oaths and declarations.
It is the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ‘working on things’ amid divorce rumors after retirement
As Tom Brady takes to the field on Sunday for his 23rd NFL season, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, will be in the stands cheering him on.
The supermodel, 42, was less than happy with the 45-year-old quarterback’s return to the field, according to a source cited by US Weekly.
“Gisele wasn’t happy when Tom didn’t retire from the NFL after such a short time,” according to the insider. “There are tensions between them.”
Dressing up: As Tom Brady, 45, takes to the field on Sunday for his 23rd season of NFL play, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, 42, will be in the stands cheering him on .
The source continued, “They’re working on things and trying to get out the other side.”
The seven-time Super Bowl winner was excused from pre-season training in August to take care of “personal matters”.
“It’s all personal, you know. the MVP replied when asked about his absence on Aug. 27. “Everyone has different situations they face.”
Kickoff: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener
Not retired: The Super Bowl MVP announced his retirement after the Super Bowl, but changed his mind and decided to return to the court, explaining, “I realized that my place was always on the court and not in the stands.”
“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on, so you just gotta understand life as best you can. It is an ongoing process.
The father of three shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with Gisèle. His eldest son Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.
Earlier this year, Brady surprised fans when he changed his mind about retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tension: The decision to return to play has led to tension between the couple, who have been married since 2009 / Photo from New York in March 2008
Tension: Gisele publicly backed the decision, but a source told US Weekly: “Gisele wasn’t happy when Tom didn’t retire from the NFL after such a short time. There’s tension between them ‘/Photo Tampa, Florida February 2021
“Over the past two months I have realized that my place is always on the pitch and not in the stands,” the QB wrote in a social media post on March 13. “That time will come.” But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who support me. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. LFG Unfinished Business.’
His wife seemed in favor of the decision and replied: “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!’
In May, Bundchen explained why raising kids with the professional athlete isn’t the “fairy tale” most people imagine.
Personal issues: Tom was excused from pre-season training, explaining that ‘we all have really unique challenges in our lives’. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on, so you just gotta figure life out the best you can’
During a candid interview with British Vogue, the mother-of-two explained that it takes “work to really be in tune with someone, especially after you’ve had kids.”
“He’s focused on his career, mine is mostly about kids,” she explained. “And I’m very grateful that he’s letting me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.
The Brazilian beauty went on to explain how successful relationships “don’t just happen” and recalled times when they didn’t always agree.
Honest: In May, Bundchen explained why raising kids with the professional athlete isn’t the ‘fairy tale’ most people imagine.
“I remember at first it was not in the idea of giving birth at home,” she told the magazine. ‘He was like, ‘You’re not going to do this, because you’re going to die.’
Eventually, after showing him several home birth videos, she says he got on board.
“I made it clear that it’s my body and I’m going to decide how I give birth,” the model said.
Healthy marriage: During a candid interview with British Vogue, the 45-year-old model explained that it takes ‘work to really be in tune with someone, especially after having children’
In his memoir, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the author noted that being a single parent while training for up to 12 hours a day hurt their marriage.
Brady previously revealed Gisele’s feelings towards his long football career during a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, following his fifth Super Bowl victory with his former team, the New England Patriots.
“If it were up to my wife, she would have me retiring today,” he admitted at the time. She said that to me last night three times. And I said, “Too bad, baby, I’m having too much fun right now.” ‘
