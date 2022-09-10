Analysis of Magic striker Franz Wagner’s play with Germany in EuroBasket – The Denver Post

News
On an individual and at the team level, Orlando Magic striker Franz Wagner’s time with the German men’s national basketball team during EuroBasket 2022 has been very successful.
Individually, Wagner shone. Averaging 16.2 points (53.6% shooting from the field – 55.9% over 2s, 50% over 3s), 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, Wagner gave insight into why German basketball magazine “BASKET” called him the “face of the new generation”. The highlight of his tournament was his 32-point, 8-rebound performance in a double-overtime win over Lithuania on September 4.
As a team, Germany performed better than expected in group stage matches, going 4-1 in Group B to advance to the 16-team knockout stage.
Germany take on Montenegro (noon on ESPN+) in the round of 16 on Saturday in Berlin. The winner will face either Greece, led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals. The tournament final is scheduled for September 18.
Here are the takeaways from Wagner’s game ahead of Saturday’s game:
The positive points
Chances to score on the ball
Throughout his rookie season with the Magic, Wagner showed he could take on more responsibility as a ball handler. It was the same with Germany.
Wagner, 21, is not tasked with being the team’s main designer or playmaker. This is the role of Dennis Schröder.
But when asked to create scoring opportunities for himself, Wagner always delivered in a variety of ways – pick-and-roll as a ball handler, in isolation as a driver and pull-up 3, for to name a few.
Wagner was particularly effective when put in situations to score the move, especially coming out of slide screens – a one-screen cut down to the free-throw line.
He showed more confidence in his grips, using multiple dribbling combinations to create space. Wagner doesn’t need a lot of space to create scoring opportunities, especially on drives. His movements and their timing are idiosyncratic, which can disrupt a defender’s rhythm and give Wagner all the space he needs to create a good appearance.
Wagner is patient when attacking as a ball handler, reading the defense and his defender to determine which move in his arsenal – crosses, no stutters, no euro – to deploy.
At 6-10 with a wingspan of over 7 feet, Wagner has the size to finish around defenders even if they are ahead of him. There were several times he took advantage of his length by fully extending his arms around or under his defender for finishes around the rim. He was effective with his float against drop defenses, an area he also thrived in as a rookie.
Wagner was more willing to let it fly beyond the arc with Germany – especially off the dribble, a good counter against drop defenses – taking 5.95 3s per 36 minutes in EuroBasket compared to 4 in of his first season in Orlando. FIBA’s 3-point line may be closer to the basket than the NBA’s, but Wagner was several steps behind the arc for many of his 3s.
He’s even mixed in a good amount of mid-range pull-ups, a hit he hasn’t taken much in 2021-22. He took just 26 long shots from mid-range last season, or 3% of his field goal attempts according to Cleaning The Glass, making it 8. Getting more comfortable with that shot will give Wagner another tool in its “bag” when defenses are down. — a common cover to remove the rim.
Cutting/spacing
With Schröder being the main creator and Germany having multiple ball guards, Wagner’s attacking role has been similar to that with the Magic. He thrived as a point cutter and shooter during his rookie season and that continued with Germany.
Wagner has a good sense of timing on his cuts, waiting for the paint to open and his defender to lose sight of him as he turns his head.
He is quick and decisive with his cuts, giving defenders little time to recover.
Germany relied on small-ball lineouts during crucial moments in games. Wagner makes those lineups work because of the space he creates when parked in the corner as a shooter.
He has taken 43.9% (29 of 66) of his 3 corners in 2021-22 and 37.6% of his 3 (62 of 165) in which he has taken without dribbling. Both are good to excellent ratings.
Wagner fits into a variety of offensive systems and schemes due to his versatility. Like the Magic did last season, Germany relying on Wagner’s plug-and-play skills has been beneficial.
Defense
Wagner has mostly kept players whose attacking responsibilities are to space the ground in the corner, leaving him room to show off his advanced skills as an off-ball defender.
He was an advanced rookie defender because he knows where to be on the floor, stays ready to sink into the paint or jump to the perimeter, and covers the ground well away from the ball.
Wagner’s blocking (0.7%) and stealing (1.2%) percentages may be lower for a bigger forward, but he knows how to disrupt plays even if it doesn’t show up in a traditional box score .
He helps the assistant well and keeps his arms out to close passing lanes. Wagner also creates game-changing defensive plays.
On the ball, Wagner was Germany’s best defender against bigger wings. It was the best game against Luka Dončić in their only loss to Slovenia on Tuesday, although Germany changed most ball screens involving Dončić to keep a defender in front of him.
Wagner’s time defending Dončić was also limited once he got into trouble.
He knows how to slide the ball out of players’ hands and get the whole ball back, but sometimes fouls are called anyway.
Wagner looks noticeably stronger compared to how he finished his rookie season, helping him hold his ground defensively after taking bumps. He does a good job of forcing defenders to help.
Wagner has shown he can hold his own against smaller ball handlers, although the level of guard play in EuroBasket isn’t on par with the NBA on a game-to-game basis.
Even when smaller guards are creating space against him, Wagner uses his height and length well to cover ground and challenge their shots. Wagner guarding smaller players could open up bigger lineups for the Magic, which have several bigger, versatile forwards who could share the floor.
Areas of improvement
Edge finish
Like many rookies, ending up under traffic was a difficult area for Wagner.
He does well to reach the rim but can struggle once he gets there. Wagner made 60% of his shots within 4 feet of the basket last season, a below-average rating for forwards, according to Cleaning The Glass.
Efficiency from the edge is essential for any player looking to progress in their development, especially wingers who handle the ball.
It can be easier for defenders to challenge and disrupt his rim shots because he doesn’t consistently create a significant amount of space on his drives.
Wagner is bigger and stronger than he was, but not to the point of bringing down bigger defenses.
He admitted that getting faster, stronger and managing contacts better were areas he wanted to work on in the offseason. While it’s clear he’s made progress in these areas, more can be done.
On-screen navigation
If there’s one defensive area Wagner can improve in, it’s navigating around the screens.
This can usually be difficult for larger wings as they are a bigger target.
He’s strong enough that a good screen won’t confuse him, and big enough to contest a shot after being hit by a good screen. But that little space can be the difference between a good and a bad allowed move.
Kidnapped goddess returns home after prosecutors expose art thieves: NPR
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
More than 70 stolen antiquities, some dating back more than 2,000 years, were seized from collections in the United States and returned to their countries of origin, Italy and Egypt, this week.
Prized items included a mummy portrait, a marble head of the goddess Athena, and an intricately painted drinking cup.
Their return came after a series of search warrants issued by the Manhattan District Attorney that targeted private collectors as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.
Of the 74 antiques, valued at more than $22 million, 27 were seized from the Met, authorities said.
“[The] the pieces represent thousands of years of rich history, but traffickers all over Italy have used looters to steal these items and line their pockets,” District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. told About the parts sent back to Italy this week. for a long time they sat in museums, houses and galleries that had no legitimate claim to their property.”
Erin Thompson is a professor of art crime at the City University of New York and said there was no question whether the artifacts were stolen or not, but getting entities like the Met to admit that was a work in progress.
“At the moment, museums are just waiting for the authorities to approach them and tell them there is a problem with this particular object,” she said. “But museums have all this information about the objects in their collection, why aren’t they the ones digging into this information?”
Thompson said that in the case of these 74 antiquities, there was a prolific smuggler at the center who was arrested by Italian authorities decades ago. After seizing his discs, they were able to determine many coins that had passed through his ring.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Advances in technology have allowed this process to become more precise and efficient, Thompson said, but public opinion was also an important factor.
“Instead of a source country having to say, ‘Oh, please, could you possibly consider giving these things back?’ Now they make justified requests much more directly,” she said. “[They are] asking, even then, ‘Hey, museum, you knew that information. You knew that these artifacts had come to you through galleries associated with this ferryman. Why didn’t you investigate to see if they had been looted?’”
In a statement to NPR, a Met spokesperson said each of these objects had “unique and complex circumstances.”
“And with everything, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has fully supported the investigations of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” the statement read. “The museum is a leader in the in-depth examination of individual issues, and it has returned many pieces based on extensive examination and research – often in partnership with law enforcement and outside experts.
They added that “Collection standards have changed significantly over the past few decades, and the Met’s policies and procedures in this regard have been under constant review over the past 20 years.”
Thompson said repatriation was an important part of honoring and respecting cultural heritage, and a step towards the future of museum conservation and innovation that also involved artifact owners in the process. .
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
“If you look at museums that have entered into negotiations with source communities, it’s not just about staying in the museum or going home and disappearing from public view,” she said. “There are some really creative, innovative and exciting partnerships that can be developed for communities that come to provide additional interpretation, that do rituals, that enrich the museum galleries even if they don’t want to take it all home.”
“So I urge museums to see this as a chance to enrich their galleries rather than seeing it all disappear.”
Tech stocks outlook darkens after rocky stretch
A rally in tech stocks helped the stock market break a three-week losing streak. There are already signs that the reprieve could be short-lived.
Investors are pulling out of tech-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds at the fastest clip since early February, when tech selling first escalated, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. They withdrew about $2.4 billion from those funds in the three weeks ending Wednesday.
Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits
After the review, the interest rate is between 3.50 and 7.25% for terms between 7 days and 10 years for the general public. Senior citizens can benefit from FD interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum.
Equitas Small Finance Bank has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) below Rs 2 crore. After the review, the interest rate is between 3.50 and 7.25% for terms between 7 days and 10 years for the general public. Senior citizens can benefit from FD interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum.
According to its website, Equitas Small Finance Bank also offers interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum for senior citizens for 888 days.
Here are the latest FD rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank:
|Mandate
|Interest rate for amount less than Rs 2 crores
|Annualized return
|7 – 14 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|15 – 29 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|30 – 45 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|46 – 62 days
|4.00%
|4.00%
|63 – 90 days
|4.25%
|4.25%
|91 – 120 days
|4.75%
|4.75%
|121 – 180 days
|4.75%
|4.75%
|181 – 210 days
|5.25%
|5.32%
|211 – 270 days
|5.25%
|5.32%
|271 – 364 days
|5.25`%
|5.32%
|1 year to 18 months
|6.75%
|6.92%
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|6.75%
|6.92%
|2 years 1 day to 887 days
|7.00%
|7.19%
|888 days
|7.25%
|7.45%
|889 days at 3 years
|7.00%
|7.19%
|3 years 1 day to 4 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
|4 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
(Source: Equitas Small Finance Bank)
Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants
The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree on a contract extension before the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline on Friday, and that’s a smart move on the team’s part.
It was always best to take a wait-and-see approach. Jackson has yet to prove he can take the team far into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Three quarterbacks have received at least $165 million guaranteed this offseason, but two of them, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray, don’t belong in that top tier because they haven’t won titles yet. That’s why the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals are two of the worst run franchises in the league. The Ravens don’t need to be in that class.
Throughout these negotiations, there was never a strong sense that the Ravens were in a rush to get a deal done. Privately, they had questions about Jackson’s habits off the court in regards to his preparation for practices and games.
Still, the general assumption was that the Ravens could offer him a deal similar to recent five-year deals signed by Murray ($230.5 million total, $103.3 million guaranteed) and Watson ($230 million guaranteed).
A major issue, according to a team source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, is that Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal, which the Browns gave Watson. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti questioned that kind of deal in March when he met with local reporters in Florida, and team officials weren’t going to give in to that demand, the source said.
It makes no sense to offer that kind of guarantee to a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson. He’s averaged 154 carries per season since being drafted in 2018, including a career-high 176 when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2019. Since 1946, according to Stathead, only five quarterbacks — Jackson, Murray, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton and Bobby Douglass – raced 130 times or more in a single season.
Watson’s deal was criticized by league owners and player agents, and the Ravens likely wanted to make Watson’s deal the exception, not the norm. A fully guaranteed deal for Jackson would set a precedent.
“I don’t know if he should have been the first to get a fully guaranteed contract,” Bisciotti said during NFL owners’ meetings regarding the deal for Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension without pay this season. after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. “For me, this is something revolutionary, and it will make negotiations more difficult with others. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to play this game, you know? We will see.”
Over four seasons, Jackson has brought unprecedented excitement to professional football. Only one player, Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, could make cuts in the open field like Jackson does.
The Ravens are 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as a starter and have made the playoffs in three of those four years, but buried beneath all that success is a 1-3 playoff record. During those games, Jackson was sacked 19 times, threw five interceptions, and completed 55.9% of his passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns.
This is the bottom line. If you want to hit the jackpot, you have to beat the best teams in the playoffs. This is the critical time, this is the time for big money. Go ask Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
Great quarterbacks take control of playoff games, and Jackson has yet to do that in Baltimore.
His location here has created an interesting dynamic. Although Jackson is comfortable in the Ravens’ run-focused offense, he has hinted that he would rather pitch more often in Baltimore. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown said he asked the Ravens for a trade because “the system wasn’t for me.”
There is little evidence that coordinator Greg Roman’s attacking style can produce a title in the modern era of professional football. Ravens have to follow a certain formula to be successful: run the ball efficiently and control the pace of the game.
When that didn’t happen, especially in the playoffs, Jackson struggled. He’s not accurate enough to throw off numbers or place the ball where only his receiver can catch.
But this may be Jackson’s year. If he plays well and takes the Ravens deep into the playoffs, they’re basically obligated to pay top dollar for him. That’s what happened nine years ago with Joe Flacco when he played the final year of his rookie contract in Baltimore and won the Super Bowl MVP title.
The Ravens don’t need to make a bold move with Jackson now. He’ll make around $23 million this season and possibly up to $45 million if they give him the exclusive franchise tag in 2023.
By then, he will have proven himself one way or another. If he keeps losing big games, Ravens can walk away from him. If he wins, he will get this big salary.
The BBC blasted after the pair held their phones to take photos as Huw Edwards announced Queen’s death
The BBC is slammed for ‘poor misjudgment’ after a pair were spotted taking pictures on their phones in the background as the emotional Huw Edwards announces the Queen’s death to the nation
As BBC presenter Huw Edwards broke the grim news of Queen Elizabeth II’s tragic death, two members of newsroom staff appeared to be taking pictures in the background.
The moment sparked outrage from viewers who said the commotion was both awkward and insensitive.
Edwards, 61, received widespread praise for his sensitive and authentic delivery of the news on Thursday night, and it was reported that he had spent months preparing for the moment.
But in the background of his live cross to the right of the screen, two newsroom workers lifted their phones for at least 20 seconds, scanning the room before settling in Edwards’ direction.
The couple appeared to be taking photos and filming the historic moment, although some eagle-eyed fans claim it looked like they were taking selfies.
Edwards, 61, received wide praise for his sensitive and authentic delivery of the news on Thursday night, and it was reported he had spent months preparing for the moment
A man in a white shirt appeared to approach the two staff members during the live cross and they immediately put down their phones and returned to their seats.
MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment on the matter.
Viewers expressed frustration after watching the incident live, which some say ruined the historic moment and took away from Edwards’ powerful performance.
“It was a very bad misjudgment, despite the understandable temptation,” one person said.
In the background of his live cross to the right of the screen, two newsroom workers held their phones for at least 20 seconds, scanning the room before settling in Edwards’ direction.
The public service broadcaster had a total of 9.83 million people tuned to BBC One at 6.30pm when the death of Queen Elizabeth II (pictured just two days before her death) was officially announced.
Viewers expressed frustration after watching the incident live, which some say ruined the historic moment and took away from Edwards’ powerful performance.
Another said: “I sometimes despair of the modern world… I was stunned because […] Huw Edwards announced the Queen’s death. In the background, two BBC employees with their phones taking photos.
“I am beyond disgusted that people working in the BBC studio are taking selfies as Huw Edwards announces the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Incredible disrespect,” another reviewer tweeted.
Viewers expressed frustration after watching the incident live, which some say ruined the historic moment and took away from Edwards’ powerful performance.
The Palace issued a statement officially confirming that the Queen had died “peacefully” at 6.30pm that evening.
After Buckingham Palace shared doctors’ concerns over the Queen’s health around midday on Thursday, the BBC suspended its regular programming and replaced it with continuous news coverage presented by Edwards dressed in black and wearing a tie black.
The Palace issued a statement officially confirming that the Queen had died “peacefully” at 6.30pm that evening.
At the time, her four children and her grandson, Prince William, were together at Balmoral. Harry was in the air en route to rejoin his family.
Writer Alastair Campbell said on Twitter that Edwards told him months ago “he’s been prepping, training and even rehearsing in front of his bathroom mirror for this moment for some time.”
