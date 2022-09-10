Connect with us

Blockchain

Animoca Brands Raises $110 Million From Investors

Animoca Brands Raises $110 Million From Investors
  • The business has funded more than 300 startups, including Web3 and NFT firms.
  • A $359 million deal in January gave it a valuation of more than $5 billion.

Institutional investors Temasek, Boyu Capital, and GGV Capital spearheaded the $110 million investment round for Animoca Brands, a major investor in NFT and metaverse-centric firms, which was disclosed recently.

Although it is subject to conditions relating to a potential future initial public offering (IPO), liquidation event (such as merger or sale), or equity financing round, the Australian company claims that the fundraising was carried out as a sale of convertible notes issued at a conversion price of AUD $4.50 (just over US$3.00).

Focusing on Web3 and NFT Sector

Besides new investors, existing investors Mirae Asset Management and True Global Ventures also contributed to this round. The convertible notes offering values Animoca “similarly to its previous funding round,” the $75 million Series D round disclosed in July, at which time the company was valued at $5.9 billion.

Crunchbase reports that the business has received a total of $775 million over the course of many investment rounds, including a $359 million deal in January that gave it a value of more than $5 billion.

The co-founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu stated:

“Animoca Brands has grown significantly as a company in the last year, and our new investors will contribute strategic advice and perspective as we build the world’s leading company furthering digital property rights in the Web3 industry.”

According to a recent Bloomberg article, the business has funded more than 300 startups, including some successful Web3 and NFT companies such as NBA Top Shot and Flow blockchain inventor Dapper Labs, top NFT marketplace OpenSea, and Axie Infinity games developer Sky Mavis.

Animoca Brands Japanese Arm Raises $45M For NFT Initiatives

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Blockchain

Bitcoin Bottoms: As Easy As Pi?

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 At 2.03.17 Pm
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we compare past Bitcoin bottoms and tops using the Pi Cycle Bottom and Pi Cycle Top indicator.  We also dive into recent comments from John Bollinger, creator of the Bollinger Bands. 

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 9, 2022

This video provides a detailed look at Bitcoin market cycles using the Pi Cycle Bottom indicator and other tools. A recent exchange between Tony “The Bull” and the creator of the Bollinger Bands is also a topic of discussion and corresponding analysis.

Are Bitcoin Bottoms As Easy As Pi?

The Pi Cycle Bottom indicator fired back in July, but price action retested lows for a second time. Looking back across history, it is visually clear that the tool has been fairly precise in its top and bottom signals.

For further reassurance, we used technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index and LMACD.  As a reminder, the LMACD is the logarithmic version of the MACD, which provides signals across high timeframes that allow for better comparison from cycle to cycle.

Bearish momentum ran out of steam at the exact same point in the past two market cycles on weekly timeframes, which just so happened to coincide closely with the pi cycle bottom indicator firing. RSI also reached oversold levels both previous instances. Layer in some cyclical tools, and we have what appears to be a pattern.

 

A historical look at past Pi cycle Bottom and Top signals. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

 

Examining The Bollinger Bounce

The Bollinger Bands were recently behaving as past setups, with the most recent being the bottom at $29K the first time, before it ultimately breaking down after it was revisited this year. 

The last major bottom also had a similar, yet less pronounced bullish divergence on the RSI. The current setup also looks similar to the October 2019 “China Pump” where Bitcoin climbed more than 40% in under 72 hours.

A similar move of such magnitude would take the leading cryptocurrency by market cap to more than $26,000 per coin by Monday afternoon. However, the tool’s creator, John Bollinger, warns that the current setup lacks the necessary “squeeze” for a “head fake” – terminology that is specific to the wave the Bollinger Bands behave.

Btcusd_2022-09-09_14-18-47

Is this a similar setup? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

FTX Ventures Acquires 30% Stake in SkyBridge Capital

Ftx Ventures Acquires 30% Stake In Skybridge Capital
  • Approximately $40 million of the new capital will be used towards the purchase.
  • Skybridge assured that there was no chance of any assets being liquidated.

Sam Bankman- Fried’s FTX Ventures, a cryptocurrency venture capital company, has recently made a splash in the market by acquiring a 30% stake in fellow cryptocurrency investment business SkyBridge Capital. Approximately $40 million of the new capital will be used to purchase and hold cryptocurrency investments by SkyBridge Capital.

Anthony Scaramucci, Troy Gaveski, Brett S. Messing, and Raymond Nolte run the New York City-based investment business SkyBridge Capital. Amy Wu, a former General Partner at LightSpeed Venture Partners, leads the venture capital firm started in January 2022 termed FTX Ventures.

Right Time to Invest

This new action follows a freeze on investor withdrawals from a SkyBridge fund that had exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum in July. The firm, called Legion Strategies, handled around $230 million in assets, with approximately a quarter of those assets invested in crypto as of February.

Because of private investments made late in the fund’s life cycle, the fund is temporarily unable to accept new money, leading to suspension. There is no leverage in SkyBridge investment funds. Skybridge assured that there was no chance of any assets being liquidated.

Scaramucci’s organization joined a growing number of crypto companies and projects. That have halted operations in the wake of the market’s general decline. And although some businesses have faltered in such a climate. Sam Bankman-Fried has emerged as something of a rescuer, dispensing out millions to ailing businesses.

Sam Bankman-Fried, started investing in numerous crypto startups. These include BlockFi and Voyager Digital, ultimately investing over $750 million in these businesses. However, it’s still unclear whether the latest investment in SkyBridge Capital was motivated by the same factors.

GameStop As The Retailer Partner of Crypto Exchange FTX.US 

Blockchain

DBS Bank Collaborates With The Sandbox For Virtual Offerings

Dbs Bank Collaborates With The Sandbox For Virtual Offerings
  • Together, DBS Bank and The Sandbox will acquire carbon offsets.
  • The DBS has become the first Singaporean company to partner with The Sandbox.

The DBS Bank, a Singaporean financial institution, has stated that it would be working with the metaverse platform The Sandbox. The collaboration will help DBS expand its virtual offerings to more customers. DBS BetterWorld is the bank’s planned private metaverse property, and the institution is planning to buy a three-by-three parcel of land to house it. The necessity of creating a better and more sustainable world will be highlighted by DBS BetterWorld.

Together, DBS Bank and The Sandbox will acquire carbon offsets, making all land and production on DBS BetterWorld carbon neutral.

Banking on the More Profound Technology

The DBS has become the first Singaporean company to partner with The Sandbox. This is also the first bank in Singapore to enter the virtual world. This also marks a watershed moment in DBS’s ongoing quest to discover how it may best serve its customers and the world at large by capitalizing on possibilities presented by the third iteration of the World Wide Web.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS, stated:

“Over the last decade, the biggest changes in the world of finance have been catalysed by digital advancements. In the coming decade, driven by new technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, these shifts have the potential to be even more profound.”

The possibilities of metaverse technology were further emphasized by Gupta. He said that the ever-developing field of metaverse technology has the potential to alter the traditional ways in which financial institutions communicate with their customers.

Co-founder of The Sandbox, Sebastien Borge, extended a warm welcome to DBS as a new participant in the metaverse and the SingaporeVerse development project. The SingaporeVerse is an initiative to introduce Singaporean culture to the virtual world. It will be a community that welcomes everyone and celebrates diversity without compromising the Singaporean way of life.

DBS Bank Reports Surge in Crypto Purchase on DDEx Exchange

Blockchain

Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40

Solana
Solana has made a name for itself in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space over the last few years. Its growth has seen it become one of the largest contenders for the leading smart contract network Ethereum, as it presents faster and cheaper transaction options. Its transaction count had quickly multiplied in light of this, and now, the cryptocurrency has neared another important milestone.

Almost 100 Billion Transactions

With only two years of operations under its belt, Solana has quickly grown in prominence among crypto investors. With an average of 3,000 transactions per second (TPS), the total transaction count on the Solana blockchain is like a runner on steroids.

Presently, the total transaction count on the network has surpassed 97.1 billion. This was the count as of Friday when this report was written. Given that the number was around 96 billion on Thursday, Solana’s transaction count is growing at around 1 billion per day. This rate would see the network hit the 100 billion mark before the weekend is over. 

To put this in perspective, the current daily transaction count on the Ethereum network is a little over 1 million at 13 TPS. The upgrade to ETH proof of stake will reportedly allow Ethereum to process 100,000 TPS, but for now, it continues to lag behind competitors such as Solana in terms of speed and capacity. 

Solana Looks To Grow Further

Over the last day, digital assets across the cryptocurrency market have seen some impressive gains. Solana grew more than 7% in this 24-hour period to bring its price above $35, but even this point does not look to be the highest for the cryptocurrency.

Since SOL is now sitting above its 20-day moving average, the selling pressure in the short term has begun to ease up, giving the digital asset room to establish support at $35 and target the $40 level from this point. 

SOL breaks above $35 | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com

Solana’s growth in other aspects besides its transaction count is also working to prop up its price. Most notably, the growth of NFT trading on the blockchain. Magic Eden, the leading NFT marketplace on Solana, is fast catching up to OpenSea. 

In the last 7 days, OpenSea saw a total of 149,488 unique traders, where Magic Eden saw 101,349 unique traders. The popularity of collections, such as Okay Bears, DeGods, and now Yoots, has also helped to increase the popularity of the blockchain and bring new demand to the market. 

This demand for the digital asset for trading activities has been the biggest driver of its recovery. If the momentum holds up, then SOL is likely to test $40 before the weekend is over.

Featured image from CNBCTV18, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Optimism (OP) Flashes Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?

Optimism (Op) Flashes Double-Digit Gains, Can Bulls Push Price To $2?
The price of Optimism (OP) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks after seeing its price rejected from $2.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including Optimism (OP). (Data from Binance)

Optimism (OP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of OP has had difficulty replicating its bullish move that saw the price rally to $2.5 in recent months as it rallied with a good bullish sentiment. 

After falling from an all-time high of $2.5, OP has struggled to stay afloat as the price fell to a low of $1. OP price has formed good support at $1 with what looks like an area of interest for buyers and investors.

The price of OP closed the week on a high with the new week looking more bullish; this shows strength to recover, and with this momentum from OP, we could see the price revisiting the $2 mark, where it will face resistance to trend higher.

The price of OP is faced with resistance at $2, and if the price of OP flips this region, we could see the price going to a region of $2.5 and even higher.

If the price of OP sustains this bullish bias, the price has a better chance of breaking past $2 and going higher with good buy volume.

Weekly resistance for the price of OP – $2.

Weekly support for the price of OP – $1.

Price Analysis Of OP On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily OP Price Chart | Source: OPUSDT On Tradingview.com

OP saw its price rejected from $2.5 as the price fell to a low of $1; the price of OP bounced from this after form support to hold off sell orders.

The price of OP rallied from the low of $1 to $1.2, where it faced resistance as prices continued to range between $1 to $1.2. 

After forming a bullish symmetric triangle, the price of OP broke out with strong bias as the price could go from $1.5-$2. A close OP above $1.25 could see the price rally higher after showing bullish movements.

The price of OP trades at $1.28, trying to break and hold above the 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The price at $01.2 corresponds to the 50 EMA acting as resistance to the price of OP.

OP needs to break above the 23.1% Fibonacci retracement value acting as resistance for the price of OP. If OP breaks and closes above this region, we could see the price going to $1,5.

Daily resistance for the OP price – $1.5-$2.

Daily support for the OP price – $1.2-$1.

OP Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662737886 281 Optimism Op Flashes Double Digit Gains Can Bulls Push Price To
Four-Hourly OP Price Chart | Source: OPUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of OP in the 4H timeframe continues to look bullish after breaking out of a symmetric triangle with bullish signs; the price retested above the 200 EMA bullish signs could be on the cards. 

OP price trades above the 50 EMA and 200 EMA, with the prices corresponding to $1.1 and $1.22 acting as support areas for the price of OP.

On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for OP is below 60, indicating high buy order volume for OP price.

Four-Hourly resistance for the OP price – $1.5.

Four-Hourly support for the OP price – $1.2.

Featured Image From Coinx3, Charts From

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Orderbook Shows Resistance At $21,500, Will BTC Retrace?

Bitcoin
The crypto market has returned to the green with Bitcoin price pushing north of $20,000 after a severe rejection from those levels in August. The market is heading into the weekend, and with two major events in the next few days, there could a spike in volatility. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $21,000 with a 10% and 4% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. Data from Coingecko shows that BTC is overperforming in the crypto top 10 by market cap as other assets lag and present minor losses.

BTC’s price with minor profits on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Price Near Overhead Resistance, Can Bulls Push Through?

As Bitcoin flirts with its current levels, data from Material Indicators (MI) have begun showing liquidity on the move. The benchmark crypto was able to fill over $15 million in asks orders as it broke past critical resistance at $20,000.

Now, the most important level of resistance stands at $21,500, for the short term. At those levels, the Bitcoin price is seeing selling orders stacking from $7 million to around $12 million in the past 12 hours. These orders might operate as resistance and slow down any attempts from the bulls to reclaim higher levels.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 1
BTC’s price (blue line on the chart) heading into resistance (yellow and red above price) on short timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

Material Indicators show that the current price action is being bought by retail investors and by large investors with buying orders of over $100,000. If Bitcoin price is to show a bullish continuation, the latter should continue to bid and support the cryptocurrency.

However, investors with $100,000 bid orders have stayed flat as BTC’s price trends to the upside. This hints at a potential re-test of support with $19,500 to $19,800 as potential targets to prevent further losses and preserve short-term bullish bias.

Bitcoin Price Critical Levels On Higher Timeframes

Additional data provided by Caleb Franzen, Senior Market Analysis for Cubic Analytics, shows that Bitcoin has displayed a similar price action across 2022. In previous months, the cryptocurrency’s downside trend has been followed by periods of consolidation.

As seen below, these periods have hinted at more downside. Thus, it is critical that Bitcoin price reclaims north of $25,000, $28,000, and $32,000, or the market risk a slow bleed into fresh lows. Franzen said while sharing the following chart

Bitcoin consolidated for 107 days starting in early Q1 2022 before breaking down for the next leg lower. The current consolidation range has lasted for 83 days. I don’t expect the current market will match the 107-day range, but it’s worth noting that they can last for a while.

Bitcoin Price Btc Btcusdt 2
BTC’s price consolidates after a downside trend to resume the bearish momentum across 2022. Source: Caleb Franzen via Twitter

