Apple seeks prestige, not subscribers

Matthew Bocchi was only in fourth grade when his father died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was only the first in a painful series of events in the New Jersey boy’s life.

“In many ways, I love seeing that I became a new person on September 12,” he told Fox News. “The person I was the day before would never be here again.”

Bocchi’s grief ultimately left him vulnerable to sexual abuse from a family member who had spoken to him during his father’s death. He would later turn to drugs to cope with his emotional trauma, which led to an arrest.

But Bocchi ultimately leaned on his father’s spirit to get sober. Now he spends his time sharing his experiences, spreading his messages of resilience, inspiration and hope.

“It was something that would never leave my mind”

Bocchi’s father, John Bocchi, drove daily from New York to his office on the 105th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Minutes after a Boeing 676 crashed into the tower at 8.45am on September 11, the elder Bocchi called his wife.

“You are the love of my life, and I will love you forever,” Bocchi’s father told his wife before the line was cut, the younger Bocchi relayed to Fox News. He was among some 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago on Sunday.

Bocchi still remembers the details of that, although he said the following days were hazy. He remembers cars speeding by on his way home “almost like a crime scene”.

He walked into the living room and saw images of the twin towers replaying.

“I remember seeing an image of someone falling off the building,” Bocchi told Fox News. “And that was something that would never leave my mind.”

As Bocchi grew older, he wanted to know more about his father’s death, but his mother wouldn’t talk about it. Neither did his father’s brothers.

But an uncle, related by marriage, “stepped in and he, with open arms, wanted to talk about it,” Bocchi said.

The teenager asked his uncle if he thought his father was among those who jumped from the tower.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, he did. He did that,’” Bocchi told Fox News. He started digging through photos and videos of people falling to the ground every day after school.

“I felt like I could experience his last moments with him looking at these images,” Bocchi said.

Eventually he saw a graphic image of the remains of the 9/11 victims.

“I was immediately physically ill,” Bocchi said.

He called his uncle, who came to his house 30 minutes later. Bocchi was crying and pointing at his computer screen when his uncle entered.

“Within five minutes, he just took advantage of me,” Bocchi told Fox News.

The sexual abuse continued for about a year, according to Bocchi. He said he believed his uncle’s claims that it was “normal” and that he would be the only one to face repercussions if he said anything.

“I felt so embarrassed,” he said. “I knew I couldn’t go to anyone, or at least I felt I couldn’t go to anyone.”

Bocchi said he took it with him for the rest of his life.

“What I know now, obviously, is that he was using all of this trauma and this hurt that I had, this pain, for his own pleasure,” Bocchi told Fox News. “He took advantage of my vulnerability and abused me.”

He later learned that his father had in fact not jumped from the North Tower and would have died in a stairwell.

When Bocchi came to college, he felt alienated.

“People looked at me as the kid who lost his father on 9/11 and I felt like that was a label that I will always carry with me,” Bocchi told Fox News.

He started experimenting with hard drugs, like cocaine, opiates and benzos.

“I remember the feeling I had,” Bocchi said. “All this pain I carry with me, all this torment, is gone.”

“It was something I was going to chase,” he continued.

Bocchi abused drugs throughout college. He started selling opiates and marijuana, even after getting a job in finance after graduating.

“And then I got arrested,” Bocchi told Fox News. “I thought maybe this would be the moment for me where I would say, ‘Okay, that’s enough.’ This was not the case.”

Sky, blue sky

After that, Bocchi felt “stuck”.

“I didn’t know which way to go,” he said.

One day Bocchi came out and looked up. He was struck by its blue appearance.

“It took me back to the morning of 9/11 when my father passed away,” he told Fox News.

Bocchi asked his father to help him and send a sign. A fly landed on the railing he was leaning on and started acting weird. That was all it took. Bocchi immediately entered rehab. He spent 30 days in rehab and then joined sober life.

“I knew I had a lot to work on,” Bocchi said. “I was working with my godfather at the time, and I told him about what happened to me with my uncle.”

He decided to file a complaint with the police. His uncle was charged with second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to seven years in prison, Bocchi said.

After getting sober in 2016, Bocchi found his job in finance “miserable”. He started sharing his story in high schools, trying to inspire young people to talk about their struggles. He found it rewarding – his only payment for speaking engagements at the time.

In 2019, he quit his job. The following year, he published “Sway”, a book detailing his journey. Today, 30-year-old Bocchi speaks full-time at high schools, colleges and other organizations.

“In this world, few people are so openly honest about everything they’ve been through,” he told Fox News. “I feel like I’m sharing those parts of my story that are vulnerable…I think it allows people to be open about their own struggles.”