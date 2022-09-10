News
Argentine TV host celebrates death of Queen ‘Old B***h’
Queen Elizabeth II’s death was celebrated by an Argentinian TV show host, who popped champagne while uttering “the old b***h is dead” live on air.
Santiago Cúneo, a member of Argentina’s ruling left-wing Justicialist Party, has faced criticism after mocking the queen’s death.
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the Buenos Aires-based politician and TV host said in comments translated by the New York Post“She’s over for good,” adding, “Loud applause for Satan who finally took her.”
With an on-screen chyron that reportedly read: ‘The old shitbag is dead’, in reference to the passing of the 96-year-old British monarch, Cúneo added ‘the old female dog is dead’ and popped a bottle of champagne in a rude celebration.
[SOCIEDAD] “Basura britanica”: the reaction of Santiago Cúneo to the death of Queen Isabel II. 📽️ pic.twitter.com/v3ppgJt40f
— ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) September 8, 2022
It is likely that the animosity shown towards the widely loved monarch stems from the Falklands War between the UK and Argentina in 1982, sparked by Argentine forces invading the British Isles.
The conflict, which lasted 74 days, saw the late Margaret Thatcher order the British armed forces to eject the Argentine invaders from the islands, with the Argentines losing 649 servicemen killed, 11,313 captured and nine warships and support ships sunk before surrender.
The inhabitants of the British Overseas Territory — which is located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) east of Argentina in the South Atlantic — are mostly descendants of British settlers who began colonizing the islands. in 1841 — they were previously uninhabited — and they overwhelmingly support continued British sovereignty, as a referendum in 2013 demonstrated.
Cúneo was not the only person in the Americas to spit venom at the late queen, however, Carnegie Mellon University professor Uja Anya writing on Twitter Thursday ahead of news of the queen’s death: “I heard the chief monarch of a thief rape the genocidal empire is finally dying. May his pain be excruciating.
The Nigerian-born, US-based left-leaning professor’s comments were widely condemned in Britain and the rest of the world, even Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wrote: “He is someone who works self- saying to make the world a better place? I do not think so. Wow.”
The post has since been deleted from Twitter, with the platform claiming the comments violated its rules.
Nkrumah would like a word
– Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 8, 2022
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
Breitbart News
News
Vikings’ Irv Smith ‘can’t wait’ to play in first regular-season game since January 2021
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was recently warming up with teammates Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook, and Cook asked when was the last time he had played in a game.
Smith first answered that it was a game at Kansas City on Aug. 27, 2021. But he said he then shifted course.
“That was preseason, it wasn’t regular season,’’ Smith said. “So the last game was Detroit when (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) did The Griddy.”
Smith’s last regular-season game was in the finale of the 2020 season, when he caught two passes for 30 yards in Minnesota’s 37-35 win at Detroit on Jan. 3, 2021. Later, in that preseason game at Kansas City, he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee that sidelined him for the 2021 season.
Smith returned for training camp but on Aug. 1, the first day in pads, he suffered a right thumb injury. He underwent surgery Aug. 2, and missed the entire preseason.
But Smith is now back. He will return to action in Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I can’t wait,’’ he said. “It’s been a long time. I ‘ve put in a lot of work through this offseason and through this period, so I’m just ready to go out there and have fun with my team and compete and do what we need to do.”
Smith said his thumb is fully healed and he anticipates no problems in catching the ball. He also has no concerns about his conditioning.
“I feel great,’’ he said. “(The training staff) had a great plan since I wasn’t out there practicing. I had to get my conditioning up. They were very adamant about that.’’
Smith will take the field Sunday as the Vikings’ first-string tight end, a role he never before has had in the regular season. He was the backup behind Kyle Rudolph as a rookie in 2019 and in 2020. He did get 14 starts in those two seasons, four when Rudolph was out due to injury and 10 when the Vikings opened with two tight ends.
“I’m definitely pumped,’’ Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a rookie last season, said about playing in a game with Smith for the first time. “Just having him on the field is going to open up a lot more things. It’s going to be fun.”
BLACKLOCK SETTLES FOR 96
Vikings defensive lineman Ross Blacklock has moved on after failing to acquire his beloved No. 90.
After Blacklock was acquired Aug. 30 from Houston, he offered Vikings rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo $30,000 get No. 90, which he had worn in high school, college and in the NFL. But he was turned down, and he will stick with the No. 96 he was given when he arrived.
“I ain’t going to keep pushing it,’’ Blacklock said. “At the end of the day, I’m saving money. But I hope (Otomewo) thrives in 90. I’m going to rock 96 this year. I’ll be fine. Make a new name in a new number.”
WONNUM’S NEW ROLE
D.J. Wonnum was a starter last season at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, and led the Vikings with eight sacks. He’s now an outside linebacker in Minnesota’s new 3-4 defense and will be coming off the bench.
But Wonnum has no issues with his new role. He still figures to get a good number of snaps while rotating with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, the starters at outside linebacker.
“I’m very excited,’’ he said. “It’s a different scheme, which I feel like fits me perfectly, and I’m just excited to go out there and show what I can do.”
HOME CROWD FOR REED
Vikings offensive lineman Chris Reed will play Sunday in front of a home crowd in Minnesota for the first time since 2014, his senior season at Minnesota State Mankato.
“It’s very exciting,’’ said Reed, who will leave 14 tickets for friends and family members. “It’s kind of like a full-circle thing. It’s nice being back in Minnesota among familiar faces and family close by.”
Reed is from Omaha, Neb., and played in the NFL for Jacksonville, Miami, Carolina and Indianapolis before signing with the Vikings last March. He played in one previous regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting for Carolina on Nov. 29, 2020.
Reed is primarily a guard but played some center in the preseason finale at Denver.
“Doing it in a live setting, that’s kind of important,” said Reed, who said he would be ready to play center in the regular season if needed.
News
Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw…too many bad teams – The Denver Post
One can only assume that adding another wildcard to both leagues has had the desired effect for MLB poohbahs, as fans in at least seven cities with otherwise flawed and mediocre teams are still entertaining fanciful dreams of the World Series.
But the hard truth is that the Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners or Orioles are not in the same class as Dusty Baker’s Astros in the American League, while in the National League the Padres, Phillies and Brewers are all second-class citizens compared to the Dodgers and Braves (and even the Mets). Whether the powers that be like to admit it or not, there remains a big two-tiered divide in baseball. The first is between 10-11 really bad teams and everything in between, and the second is between wild card hopefuls and the true elite.
On Sept. 1, there were 10 teams — one-third of baseball — that were 25 or more games away from first place and 15 teams — half of baseball — with less than .500 records. It’s a pretty big chunk of the industry that has turned to football with a month to go in the season. We’re talking about disparity here and the fact that there are really only 3-4 elite World Series caliber teams in all of baseball – the Dodgers, Braves and Mets in NL and only the Astros in AL, now that the Yankees, decimated by injuries, fell apart.
We count the Mets in this elite category, but only if Max Scherzer is healthy and takes his regular turn in the rotation and Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme are fully recovered and contributing at the end of the season (when they play this series of three games in Atlanta), and in October. Because one of the reasons the Braves have been playing .700 ball since May 31 is that they haven’t had any major injuries to any of their primary regulars or starting pitchers.
In the meantime, a few observations on a few of the wild card “suitors”:
In the American League, Mariners starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby make them a scary proposition in the playoffs, but there’s no one really scary on their day-to-day roster and they have little depth . … The Rays managed to hang on in the AL East despite nine pitchers on the IL, including their top three starters Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz, and they’ve struggled to score runs all year . But they’ve gotten Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe from the IL now and if they get McClanahan and one of the other starters and pitch to form by October, they could be dangerous too. … The Blue Jays’ third-place finish, with the most productive daily lineup in the AL this Astros side, has been a mystery all year, but they control their own destiny with eight games left with the Rays.
The leaders of the National League wildcards are even more questionable. Since all of their spectacular trades at the deadline, the Padres have barely played .500 and are clearly missing something. … After starting 22-29 under Joe Girardi, the Phillies made a stunning turnaround under Rob Thomson to enter the wild card race. But they’ve recently been plagued again by the same shoddy defense and faulty bullpen that doomed Girardi. … Corbin Burnes notwithstanding, the Brewers have been a pattern of inconsistency all season and look like a quick exit in the playoffs if they somehow manage to get a wildcard.
IT’S A MADD WORLD, MADD
Looks like the big rule changes approved by MLB on Friday have Buck Showalter’s full approval. “We’re going to have a more paced game,” Showalter said of implementing a 15-second pitch timer with empty bases and 20 seconds with runners, as well as two-out limits. . “You’ll hear a lot of grumbling at first, but once everyone gets used to it, it’s going to be good for the game. My only concern is that they have to implement all these new rules from day one of spring training and at the World Baseball Classic. If they don’t, I’m not sending my players to the WBC. I want them to learn the new rules at spring training. (In minor leaguers this year, the clock has cut an average of 26 minutes from game time.)
As for eliminating defensive changes, now requiring all four infielders to be positioned on the dirt, two on either side of second base, Showalter said, “I totally agree. You’re going to have real infielders at every position now and it’ll eliminate the groans from the crowd when a hitter does his job of hitting a ball through the holeshot to right field and it ends up being fair on someone. We all grew up knowing that hitting the ball through the middle was a real hit. According to MLB, the possible elimination of the “ghost runner” rule from extra innings (which purists especially hate) and the three-batter limit per relief pitcher appearance (which everyone apparently hates) are still under discussion. with the rules committee.
With news that more than half of minor league players have handed in union clearance cards, it is now likely that minor league players will in fact unionize with the Major League Players Association as their bargaining representative. This is certainly not good news for landlords who will now have to deal with two separate collective bargaining situations every 4-5 years, but it is the product of “you reap what you sow” after putting in implemented their two-year “120 Plan” that eliminated 42 minor league teams and hundreds of minor league jobs. According to a top minor league official, the main beneficiaries of unionized minor league numbers are player agents. “The two biggest issues in the upcoming minor league negotiations with the [MLB] owners are going to be slot stocks on draft picks and the ability of college players to become free agents if they don’t sign after a certain period of time instead of being thrown out in the next year’s draft,” the manager said. “In either case, these players, especially the top draft picks who get slot values, are represented by the same top agents. The owners will fight like hell to keep the slot system, but it all happened when they blew up the minor leagues and put them all under one MLB umbrella.
()
denverpost
News
What makes a good bullpen? Relievers from the Yankees, Mets weigh in
Over the long haul of a 162-game season, some basic back-of-the-napkin math estimates that Major League Baseball’s relief pitchers spend roughly 324 hours a year chilling in bullpens.
That comes out to 13 and a half days. Sometimes they’re sitting in folding chairs, sometimes they have a nice bench and certain places leave them in the blazing sun with no protection, just their thoughts.
Relief pitchers are, lovingly, the resident weirdos of any team. The mental makeup needed to enter in the late innings when the whole game depends on you, plus the physical isolation they have from the rest of their teammates, creates a very specific type of guy.
Ask around the Yankees’ and Mets’ clubhouse for the criteria that makes a good bullpen — not the pitchers that inhabit it, but the physical space — and you’ll really get those weirdos going.
“A climate-controlled area,” said Mets’ setup man Adam Ottavino. “Sometimes it’s cold [outside], sometimes it’s hot. When you’re sitting there, you don’t want to deal with that. So, that’s the biggest thing. A view of the game is nice. A lot of places, you can’t see anything, which kind of sucks. Those are the first two, and then, you know, a decent bathroom.”
“To me, I think you want to have some type of fan interaction, but you also want to have your space,” said the Yankees’ Clay Holmes. “The Braves are my favorite. Boston, you can’t escape anything, and there’s not a lot of room to move around.”
Not being able to see the field, or having an obstructed view of it, was a common answer for what makes a bad bullpen experience. Having the Ottavino-approved room with either air conditioning or heat, depending on the time of year, seemed to be perhaps the most important aspect of a good one.
Gabbing about favorite and least favorite bullpens was like throwing chum into shark-infested waters. Once the subject was broached, other bullpen dwellers couldn’t resist.
“I don’t like Minnesota,” said a Met. “Detroit is f—-ing far.”
“Tampa and Oakland, those aren’t bullpens,” said a member of the Yankees, taking a potshot at the only two bullpens in the league that remain on the field rather than beyond the outfield wall.
Of course, when it comes to time spent in a given bullpen, players are beholden to their team’s schedule and division. One person’s favorite might not have registered for someone in the opposite league who’s maybe only spent three games there. The new arrangement in San Francisco’s Oracle Park and the center field setup in Cleveland’s Progressive Field received one-off mentions as some of the worst in the league. Everyone likes the one at Yankee Stadium. Petco Park’s bullpen in San Diego is considered a gem. Seattle was one of the consensus favorites because of its heated seats and the ability to interact with fans.
“I like Seattle,” said Mets’ middle relief man Mychal Givens. “The fans are right there, but I’ve never had a problem with them. They’re not bad.”
Tommy Hunter, the Mets’ 36-year-old righty with over 12 years of MLB service time, immediately named Seattle his number one because of the fans’ ability to stand mere inches away.
“I like talking s—t and I like when people talk s—t to me,” Hunter explained. “We’re really good at it, to be honest, we do it every day for eight months a year. Sometimes the fans come and talk trash, but they only do it once in a while. We do it every day.”
Milwaukee’s ‘pen was praised by one veteran for having a great view, while they also admonished the one in Detroit for sometimes having standing water in it. Those who really went in on their least favorite bullpen had clearly spent hours upon hours hating on it from the inside.
“Houston, you’re in a cage,” said Ottavino as a nearby teammate also declared that one the worst. “It’s a mosquito-infested cage with dust on the walls and you have to watch out when you go pee. Something might bite you.”
“There’s some bad ones,” said the Yankees’ Lucas Luetge, who claimed he’d never thought about this sort of thing before. “Nobody wants to warm up on the field. You throw a passed ball and it stops the whole game. You don’t get to warm up as freely as you’d like.”
Now in his second year with the Mets, Trevor Williams has developed a natural disdain for Philadelphia.
“Philly, you have a good view but you’re also like three miles away from everything,” he said. “The best way to describe Philly’s bullpen is like an open-air exhibit at the zoo. We’re on display. You know when you see the meerkats at the zoo? You can look at them and you’re kind of eye-level with them. That’s what we are.”
Williams listed the ability to hide as one of his favorite qualities. If the indoor room is too secluded, though, as he said Wrigley Field’s is, the feeling of running from silence into crowd noise can be too jarring. The bullpen orientation at Citi Field puts the sitting relievers right up against the right-center field fence, eliminating many important viewing angles. Whoever’s warming up on the mound, meanwhile, is way back behind them.
“We can’t see the count or anything,” Williams said, before explaining how the Mets’ relievers consume a game. “We look through the windows to whatever section [is near us] in the outfield. We look at their TV’s to see what happened.”
One thing that united both the Yankees and Mets’ relievers was their architectural beef with Camden Yards in Baltimore. They described, in horror, the feeling of trying to navigate the cobblestones that stand between a relief pitcher and their entrance to the field.
“Baltimore, with the rocks going down, is awful,” said Hunter, a former Oriole who’s made 104 relief appearances at Oriole Park. “I think that’s my number one least favorite bullpen. When you walk down that thing, you’ve gotta be careful.
“It’s a weird footing,” Holmes agreed. “It kind of just bugs me, bit of a pet peeve.”
It didn’t seem to be very high on the list of priorities last winter, so hopefully relief pitcher’s pet peeves can be addressed in the next collective bargaining agreement.
()
News
The order of succession to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth IIBritain’s longest-reigning king, the monarchy must look to the future.
King Charles ascended the throne with the succession of the new king to come, in accordance with British rule, moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother had died on September 8 at the age of 96. Prior to the promotion, King Charles was the oldest and oldest heir apparent in British history, along with his eldest son, Prince Williamnow assuming this role.
While many knew the new titles of Charles and William were coming, this is the first time the Royal Family has seen a change in the line of succession in 76 years and there are many relatives of the Queen, including Prince Harry and her two children with Meghan Markleas good as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—who are also included in the list of heirs to the monarchy.
Entertainment
News
Bill Madden: Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw … too many bad teams
One can only assume the adding of another wild card in both leagues has had its desired effect for the MLB poohbahs as fans in at least seven cities with otherwise flawed and mediocre teams are all still entertaining World Series pipedreams.
But the hard truth is, the Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners or Orioles aren’t in the same class as Dusty Baker’s Astros in the American League, while in the National League, the Padres, Phillies and Brewers are all second-class citizens compared to the Dodgers and Braves (and even the Mets). Whether the powers-that-be care to admit it or not, there remains a great, two-tiered divide in baseball. The first is between 10-11 really bad teams and all the rest, and the second between the wild card hopefuls and the truly elite.
On Sept, 1, there were 10 teams — a third of baseball — that were 25 or more games out of first place and 15 teams — half of baseball — with under .500 records. That’s a pretty large chunk of the industry turned to football with a month to go in the season. We’re talking disparity here and the fact that there are really only 3-4 elite, World Series-caliber teams in all of baseball — the Dodgers, Braves and Mets in the NL and only the Astros in the AL, now that the Yankees, decimated by injuries, have gone into collapse.
We count the Mets in this elite category but only if Max Scherzer is healthy and taking his regular turn in the rotation and Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme are fully recovered and contributing come the end of the season (when they play that three-game series in Atlanta), and into October. Because one of the reasons the Braves have been playing .700 ball since May 31 is that they’ve incurred no major injuries to any of their key regulars or starting pitchers.
Meanwhile, some observations on a few of the wild card “pretenders”:
In the American League, the Mariners’ starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby make them a scary proposition come the postseason, but there’s no one really scary in their everyday lineup and they have little depth. …The Rays have somehow managed to hang in there in the AL East despite nine pitchers on the IL including their three top starters Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz, and they’ve struggled to score runs all year. But they’ve gotten Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe back from the IL now and if they get McClanahan and one of the other starters back and pitching to form by October they could also be dangerous. …The third place Blue Jays, with the most productive everyday lineup in the AL this side of the Astros, have been a mystery all year, but they’re in control of their own destiny with eight games remaining with the Rays.
The National League wild card leaders are even more questionable. Since all their splashy trades at the deadline, the Padres have played barely .500 ball and there’s something clearly missing with them. … After starting 22-29 under Joe Girardi, the Phillies made a stunning turnaround under Rob Thomson to surge into wild card contention. But they’ve lately been again plagued by the same shoddy defense and faulty bullpen that doomed Girardi. … Corbin Burnes notwithstanding, the Brewers have been a model of inconsistency all season and have the look of a quick out in the playoffs if they do somehow manage to cop a wild card.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
Sounds like the significant rule changes approved by MLB Friday have the full endorsement of Buck Showalter. “We’re going to have a better paced game,” said Showalter of the implementation of a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on, along with the limitations of two pickoff attempts. “You’ll hear a lot of bitching at first but once everyone gets used to it, it’s gonna be good for the game. My only concern is they’ve got to implement all these new rules from Day 1 of spring training and in the World Baseball Classic. If they don’t, I’m not sending my players to the WBC. I’ll want them in spring training learning the new rules.” (In the minor leagues this year, the pitch clock has cut an average of 26 minutes off the time of games.)
As for the elimination of the defensive shifts, now requiring all four infielders to be positioned on the dirt, two on each side of second base, Showalter said: “I’m all in on that. You’re gonna have real infielders at each position now and this is gonna eliminate the moans of the crowd when a batter does his job by hitting a ball through the hole into right field and it winds up being right at somebody. We all grew up knowing that hitting the ball up the middle was a true hit.” According to MLB, the possible elimination of the extra innings “ghost runner” rule (which purists especially hate) and the three batter limit per relief pitchers’ appearances (which seemingly everyone hates) are still under discussion with the rules committee.
With the announcement that over half of the minor league players have turned in union authorization cards, it is now likely the minor league players will in fact become unionized with the Major League Players Association as their bargaining representative. This is definitely not good news for the owners who will now have to deal with two separate collective bargaining situations every 4-5 years, but it is a product of “you reap what you sow” after they implemented their “120 Plan” two years ago which eliminated 42 minor league teams and hundreds of minor league jobs. According to one high-level minor league official, the biggest beneficiaries of the unionized minor leagues figures to be the player agents. “The two biggest issues in any forthcoming minor league negotiations with the [MLB] owners are going to be slot values put on draft picks and the ability of college players to become free agents if they fail to sign after a certain period instead of being thrown back into the following year’s draft,” the official said. “In both cases, those players, especially the high draft picks who get slot values, are represented by the same top agents. The owners will fight like hell to keep the slotting system, but this has all come about when they blew up the minor leagues and put them all under one MLB umbrella.”
()
News
Oregon adopts California wildfire tactic, cuts power in high winds
PORTLAND, OR — Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the region in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry conditions and hot.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People are going, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres (405,000 hectares), destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and services public were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and wrapping power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We realize the evolution of the landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The fire grew nearly 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and by Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles (554 kilometers squares). It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 135 square miles. Authorities on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Mount Stukel about 21 kilometers southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly half contained at about 33 square miles (82 square kilometers).
———
Associated Press reporter Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.
ABC News
Argentine TV host celebrates death of Queen ‘Old B***h’
Vikings’ Irv Smith ‘can’t wait’ to play in first regular-season game since January 2021
Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw…too many bad teams – The Denver Post
What makes a good bullpen? Relievers from the Yankees, Mets weigh in
The order of succession to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Bill Madden: Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw … too many bad teams
Oregon adopts California wildfire tactic, cuts power in high winds
George McCaskey doesn’t ‘anticipate any change in the structure’ as the Chicago Bears look for a new team president. But will it be a ‘football person’ this time?
Ginni Thomas is closely linked to more than half of the groups that lobbied her husband to overturn Roe v. Wade: report
Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?