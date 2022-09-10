Ask Amy: Couple reflect on reconnection craze

On an individual and at the team level, Orlando Magic striker Franz Wagner’s time with the German men’s national basketball team during EuroBasket 2022 has been very successful.

Individually, Wagner shone. Averaging 16.2 points (53.6% shooting from the field – 55.9% over 2s, 50% over 3s), 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, Wagner gave insight into why German basketball magazine “BASKET” called him the “face of the new generation”. The highlight of his tournament was his 32-point, 8-rebound performance in a double-overtime win over Lithuania on September 4.

As a team, Germany performed better than expected in group stage matches, going 4-1 in Group B to advance to the 16-team knockout stage.

Germany take on Montenegro (noon on ESPN+) in the round of 16 on Saturday in Berlin. The winner will face either Greece, led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals. The tournament final is scheduled for September 18.

Here are the takeaways from Wagner’s game ahead of Saturday’s game:

The positive points

Chances to score on the ball

Throughout his rookie season with the Magic, Wagner showed he could take on more responsibility as a ball handler. It was the same with Germany.

Wagner, 21, is not tasked with being the team’s main designer or playmaker. This is the role of Dennis Schröder.

But when asked to create scoring opportunities for himself, Wagner always delivered in a variety of ways – pick-and-roll as a ball handler, in isolation as a driver and pull-up 3, for to name a few.

Wagner was particularly effective when put in situations to score the move, especially coming out of slide screens – a one-screen cut down to the free-throw line.

He showed more confidence in his grips, using multiple dribbling combinations to create space. Wagner doesn’t need a lot of space to create scoring opportunities, especially on drives. His movements and their timing are idiosyncratic, which can disrupt a defender’s rhythm and give Wagner all the space he needs to create a good appearance.

Wagner is patient when attacking as a ball handler, reading the defense and his defender to determine which move in his arsenal – crosses, no stutters, no euro – to deploy.

At 6-10 with a wingspan of over 7 feet, Wagner has the size to finish around defenders even if they are ahead of him. There were several times he took advantage of his length by fully extending his arms around or under his defender for finishes around the rim. He was effective with his float against drop defenses, an area he also thrived in as a rookie.

Wagner was more willing to let it fly beyond the arc with Germany – especially off the dribble, a good counter against drop defenses – taking 5.95 3s per 36 minutes in EuroBasket compared to 4 in of his first season in Orlando. FIBA’s 3-point line may be closer to the basket than the NBA’s, but Wagner was several steps behind the arc for many of his 3s.

He’s even mixed in a good amount of mid-range pull-ups, a hit he hasn’t taken much in 2021-22. He took just 26 long shots from mid-range last season, or 3% of his field goal attempts according to Cleaning The Glass, making it 8. Getting more comfortable with that shot will give Wagner another tool in its “bag” when defenses are down. — a common cover to remove the rim.

Cutting/spacing

With Schröder being the main creator and Germany having multiple ball guards, Wagner’s attacking role has been similar to that with the Magic. He thrived as a point cutter and shooter during his rookie season and that continued with Germany.

Wagner has a good sense of timing on his cuts, waiting for the paint to open and his defender to lose sight of him as he turns his head.

He is quick and decisive with his cuts, giving defenders little time to recover.

Germany relied on small-ball lineouts during crucial moments in games. Wagner makes those lineups work because of the space he creates when parked in the corner as a shooter.

He has taken 43.9% (29 of 66) of his 3 corners in 2021-22 and 37.6% of his 3 (62 of 165) in which he has taken without dribbling. Both are good to excellent ratings.

Wagner fits into a variety of offensive systems and schemes due to his versatility. Like the Magic did last season, Germany relying on Wagner’s plug-and-play skills has been beneficial.

Defense

Wagner has mostly kept players whose attacking responsibilities are to space the ground in the corner, leaving him room to show off his advanced skills as an off-ball defender.

He was an advanced rookie defender because he knows where to be on the floor, stays ready to sink into the paint or jump to the perimeter, and covers the ground well away from the ball.

Wagner’s blocking (0.7%) and stealing (1.2%) percentages may be lower for a bigger forward, but he knows how to disrupt plays even if it doesn’t show up in a traditional box score .

He helps the assistant well and keeps his arms out to close passing lanes. Wagner also creates game-changing defensive plays.

On the ball, Wagner was Germany’s best defender against bigger wings. It was the best game against Luka Dončić in their only loss to Slovenia on Tuesday, although Germany changed most ball screens involving Dončić to keep a defender in front of him.

Wagner’s time defending Dončić was also limited once he got into trouble.

He knows how to slide the ball out of players’ hands and get the whole ball back, but sometimes fouls are called anyway.

Wagner looks noticeably stronger compared to how he finished his rookie season, helping him hold his ground defensively after taking bumps. He does a good job of forcing defenders to help.

Wagner has shown he can hold his own against smaller ball handlers, although the level of guard play in EuroBasket isn’t on par with the NBA on a game-to-game basis.

Even when smaller guards are creating space against him, Wagner uses his height and length well to cover ground and challenge their shots. Wagner guarding smaller players could open up bigger lineups for the Magic, which have several bigger, versatile forwards who could share the floor.

Areas of improvement

Edge finish

Like many rookies, ending up under traffic was a difficult area for Wagner.

He does well to reach the rim but can struggle once he gets there. Wagner made 60% of his shots within 4 feet of the basket last season, a below-average rating for forwards, according to Cleaning The Glass.

Efficiency from the edge is essential for any player looking to progress in their development, especially wingers who handle the ball.

It can be easier for defenders to challenge and disrupt his rim shots because he doesn’t consistently create a significant amount of space on his drives.

Wagner is bigger and stronger than he was, but not to the point of bringing down bigger defenses.

He admitted that getting faster, stronger and managing contacts better were areas he wanted to work on in the offseason. While it’s clear he’s made progress in these areas, more can be done.

On-screen navigation

If there’s one defensive area Wagner can improve in, it’s navigating around the screens.

This can usually be difficult for larger wings as they are a bigger target.

He’s strong enough that a good screen won’t confuse him, and big enough to contest a shot after being hit by a good screen. But that little space can be the difference between a good and a bad allowed move.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.

