Bill Maher jokes that Queen Elizabeth’s death was a ‘sad day for inbreeding’

New York:

Elon Musk on Friday added a severance package paid by Twitter to a whistleblower to the list of reasons he feels entitled to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

A termination letter sent to Twitter accused the company of failing to inform it of a multimillion-dollar severance package it paid in June to outgoing security chief Peiter Zatko, who later filed a a whistleblower complaint criticizing Twitter’s security practices, according to a copy of the letter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk’s lawyers have argued that failing to obtain his consent before paying Zatko provides another legal basis for breaking the merger agreement with Twitter he signed in April.

Twitter disagreed.

“My friend seems to be arguing that Twitter should have told Musk for free that there was a disgruntled former employee who made various allegations that were investigated and found to be baseless,” the post said. Twitter lawyer William Savitt earlier this week.

“It does not mean anything.”

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Musk, the world’s richest man, said in his initial termination letter that he was canceling the deal because he was misled by Twitter about the number of bot accounts on his platform, allegations denied by the company.

In a mixed ruling earlier this week, Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware court chancellor overseeing the case, said Musk may add whistleblowing revelations from Zatko that surfaced in August.

But she rejected his request to postpone litigation, saying extending the lawsuit “would risk further harm to Twitter, too great to warrant.”

Musk has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Twitter since announcing in July that he was ending the purchase of the company following a months-long complex and volatile courtship.

The five-day trial is scheduled to take place from October 17 in the Delaware court.

