Blockchain

Bitcoin Profitability Jumps As Price Adds $1,500 In 24 Hours

22 seconds ago

Bitcoin
Bitcoin has seen an incredible 24 hours after the price of the digital asset added more than $1,500. This jump in price has come with a number of positive implications, including the profitability for investors who are holding the cryptocurrency. Where less than half of all investors had been in profit when BTC had declined below $19,000, the recent recovery has pushed the percentage upwards once more.

50% Are In Profit

According to data from IntoTheBlock, half of all bitcoin investors are currently recording profit at current prices. The 7.7% jump in the digital asset’s price over the last day had seen to it that more investors saw gains on their coins once more.

Presently, the percentage of investors who are in the money is at a perfect 50%. Even more interesting is the percentage of investors who are currently in the neutral territory. At 11%, the data shows that a good number of investors had actually purchased their BTC in the $20,000 territory. As for those in loss, it currently sits at 39% of all investors.

The holder composition by time also held points towards a pattern of long-term holding leading to more profit. A total of 63% have held their coins for a period of more than 1 year, while 32% have held their coins for between 1-12 months. 

Now, looking at the market and the prices the cryptocurrency was trading at in the last year, it is obvious that those who bought their coins in the last year are most likely to be at loss, while those who bought over a longer timeframe are more likely to be in profit. Once again reiterating the importance of long-term holding in the crypto market. 

BTC recovers close to $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

But Are Investors Bullish On Bitcoin?

With the decline in price from $69,000 to the current level, there has been some panic in the market. This is further escalated by the fact that a lot of investors are moving to sell their coins in order to avoid incurring more losses.

One alarming development is the amount of BTC supply that is currently active in the market. Throughout the bull market, the amount of active supply remained low until the downtrend began. This has led to almost 1 million BTC active supply in the market, marking a 22-month high. 

The last time such a high supply had been active was back in October 2020. Interestingly though, this was right at the start of the bull market. So it is possible that such a high active supply is may play into the current recovery and push the price higher. This would actually mean that the bottom of the market was reached when it touched $17,600. Added to the accumulation trend that is slowly building it up, it spells a recipe for higher prices.

Featured image from NDTV.com, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

ApeCoin Breaks Out With Degen Play Activated, Can $7.5 Be The Target?

2 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Apecoin Breaks Out With Degen Play Activated, Can $7.5 Be The Target?
The price of ApeCoin (APE) has recently struggled against tether (USDT) after seeing its price rejected from $7.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price showed some great strength bouncing off from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has affected other altcoins as most cryptocurrencies produce double-digit gains, including ApeCoin (APE). (Data from Binance)

ApeCoin (APE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of APE has had a difficult time replicating its bullish move that saw the price rally to $7.5 in recent months as the price rallied with a good bullish sentiment. 

After falling from an all-time high of $27.5, APE has struggled to stay afloat as the price fell to a low of $4. APE price has formed good support at $4 with what looks like an area of interest for buyers and investors.

The price of APE closed the week with indecision between the buyers and sellers; with the new week looking more bullish, this shows strength to recover, and with this momentum from APE, we could see the price revisiting the $7.5 mark where it will face resistance to trend higher.

The price of APE is faced with resistance as the price of APE is unable to trend higher in price; if APE flips this region, we could see the price going to a region of $7.5 and even higher.

Weekly resistance for the price of APE – $7.5.

Weekly support for the price of APE – $4.5.

Price Analysis Of APE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily Price Chart | Source: APEUSDT On Tradingview.com

APE saw its price rejected from $7.5 as the price fell to a low of $4; the price of APE bounced from this after form support to hold off sell orders.

The price of APE rallied from the low of $4 to $5.1, where it was faced with resistance to breaking above $5.4.

After forming a bullish symmetric triangle and breaking out from a downtrend line, the price of APE broke out with strong bias as the price could be set at $7.5. A close of APE above $5.5 could see the price rally higher after showing bullish movements.

The price of APE trades at $5.1, trying to break and hold above the 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The price at $5.5 corresponds to the 50 EMA acting as resistance to the price of APE.

APE needs to break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement value acting as resistance for the price of APE. If APE breaks and closes above this region, we could see the price going to $7,5.

Daily resistance for the APE price – $5.5.

Daily support for the APE price – $4.

APE Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662759013 793 Apecoin Breaks Out With Degen Play Activated Can 75 Be
Four-Hourly Price Chart | Source: APEUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of APE in the 4H timeframe continues to look bullish after breaking out of a symmetric triangle with bullish signs; the price trades retested below the 200 EMA; flipping the 200 EMA acting as resistance for the APE price would mean more bullish sentiment. 

APE price trades above the 50 EMA, with the price corresponding to $4.7 acting as a support area for the price of APE.

On the 4H chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for APE is below 75, indicating high buy order volume for the APE price.

Four-Hourly resistance for the APE price – $5.5.

Four-Hourly support for the APE price – $4.7-$4.

Featured Image From Capital, Charts From

Blockchain

China Cracks Down on Digital Media Piracy Including NFTs

3 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Famous Nft Analyst Warns Non-Fungible Token Investors
NFT News
  • The announcement states that the agency would begin ‘Jianwang 2022’ initiative.
  • According to the NCAC, it is a priority to increase its monitoring of the NFT sector in China.

NFTs are an integral part of China’s strategy to combat copyright infringement and internet piracy. The East Asian nation has seen a rise in the amount of piracy committed online, particularly in the form of NFTs made from pirated digital content. In response, the Chinese government has launched a new program to increase monitoring.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) revealed the news. The announcement states that the agency, together with four other bodies, would begin an initiative called “Jianwang 2022.”

Not Just Restricted to NFTs

The program will generally entail a review of current copyright rules to account for new realities surrounding online piracy. According to the notice, four types of increasing violations in China would be targeted for investigation. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are used in one of these contexts.

According to the NCAC, it is a priority to increase its monitoring of the NFT sector in China. The government claims that a number of NFT producers are forging collectibles based on the works of others without proper permission. Art, music, gaming, animation, cinema, and television are all included. The agency pledged to combat this misuse as part of its Jianwang 2022 initiative.

In June, news emerged of a sudden increase in the use of NFTs throughout the nation. According to the studies, the Chinese NFT market expanded by a factor of more than five in only four months. Not only that, but well-known Chinese companies like Tencent and Alibaba filed trademark patents to get in on the NFT frenzy.

New NFT Project Featuring Queen Elizabeth II

Blockchain

Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash

3 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Ethereum Price
The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board.

At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a 5% and 7% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. In the meantime, Bitcoin is outperforming with a 10% profit over the past trading session.

ETH’s price with minor gains on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

The Ethereum Rally That Could Precede A Clash?

As NewsBTC reported earlier, Bitcoin and the crypto market were coming in a major cluster of sell orders. Ask liquidity was trending upwards following the trajectory of the Ethereum price and other major cryptocurrencies.

The current price action seems to be a clash between bullish and bearish forces with the former taking control for the first time in weeks. For low timeframes, data from Material Indicators (MI) shows a total of over $60 million in buy orders from the different investors class.

However, the Ethereum price must remain above $1,6800 to maintain its current bullish momentum. In the coming week, the second crypto by market cap will go through a major event with “The Merge”. Below these levels, bid liquidity runs thin and could lead to retrace to previous support.

Ethereum Eth Ethusdt Mi 1
ETH’s price (blue line) facing short-term resistance on low timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

The event that will complete Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, “The Merge” is a highly anticipated event in the crypto market. Probably one of the main catalyzers for the current price action.

Many believe the Ethereum price will operate under a “buy the rumor, sell the news event”. This could potentially push the price of the cryptocurrency north of $1,800 and potentially $2,000 if bulls can sustain momentum.

What Will Happen To The Ethereum Price After “The Merge”?

According to analyst Justin Bennett, the price of Ethereum could rally above $1,800 if bulls can clear resistance between $1,740 and $1,780. This price action might take place after “The Merge” and depending on the strength of the move, a retest of the lows at around $1,500.

Bennett said the following on the current ETH’s price action:

(…) I have no position here. I’m not going to enter before the weekend, and I’d prefer to look for shorts on the next higher high next week. This is probably a brief pullback if anything.

Ethereum Price Eth Ethusdt
ETH’s price potential resistance and support levels. Source: Justin Bennett via Twitter

Blockchain

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points

3 hours ago

September 10, 2022

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates By 75 Basis Points
Bitcoin News
  • In July, it saw a half-point uptick—the first increase in 11 years.
  • Lagarde predicts a significant slowdown in economic activity.

Following a trend of interest rate increases from major central banks across the world, the European Central Bank decides to do the same. Since the beginning of this month, the euro has lost value relative to the dollar. On Monday, though, it was selling for less than $0.99 for the first time in over 20 years.

For this country, the most recent increase in interest rates from the European Central Bank is unprecedented. The decision to increase interest rates was announced on Thursday and it was raised by 75 basis points. It seems that the basis for the rate rises is the skyrocketing inflation and the need to keep it under control.

Sluggish Economic Activities

Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, has said that the bank would raise interest rates during the next few sessions.  The central bank believes inflation “is likely to stay above our target for a prolonged period.” In July, it saw a half-point uptick—the first increase in 11 years.

Moreover, Lagarde predicts a significant slowdown in economic activity for the remainder of the year and expects energy costs to remain high. The bank’s hefty interest rate hike is meant to increase borrowing costs for consumers, companies, and governments. To counter rising prices, the Federal Reserve announced in July that it will raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

Inflation skyrocketed after policymakers decided to raise interest rates in an effort to ease pressure on the economy and the public’s wallets. The action demonstrates the Fed’s commitment to reducing inflation, which recently hit 9.1 percent, the highest level in recorded history.

ECB Top Officials Back Europe’s CBDC Initiative Over Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Now Forms A “Buy” Signal

4 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Bitcoin Bull
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin stablecoin supply ratio is now showing a green signal that has proved to be profitable for the crypto several times in the last two years.

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Shock Momentum Forms “Buy” Signal

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, out of the 11 previous such buy signals, 10 ended up profitable for the crypto.

The “stablecoin supply ratio” (or the SSR in brief) is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap of Bitcoin and that of all stablecoins.

Generally, whenever investors want to avoid volatility associated with cryptos like BTC, they shift their coins into stablecoins. Once they feel that prices are right to re-enter the markets again, they buy back into them. As such, the total stablecoin supply can be looked at as potential buying pressure for other cryptos.

When the value of the SSR is high, it means the BTC supply is higher compared to the stablecoin cap, and thus there is low buying pressure in the market currently.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest there is high potential dry powder in the market right now. Because of this, such a trend can be bullish for the price of Bitcoin.

Now, there is a metric called the Bitcoin SSR “shock momentum,” which tracks the rate of change in its value. Here is a chart that shows the trend for it over the past couple of years:

Looks like the value of the metric has been low in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the quant from the post has marked the relevant points of trend for the Bitcoin SSR shock momentum.

It seems like whenever this metric has made a low below the green dotted level, the price of the crypto has observed a buy signal.

During the last two years, there have been eleven instances of this pattern taking place, out of which only one has turned out to be a false signal.

Most recently, the indicator has once again showed this formation. If the past trend is anything to go by, then this may turn out to be bullish for Bitcoin.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.9k, up 4% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the BTC price over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have spiked up over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Quaritsch Photography on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

Animoca Brands Raises $110 Million From Investors

4 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Animoca Brands Raises $110 Million From Investors
  • The business has funded more than 300 startups, including Web3 and NFT firms.
  • A $359 million deal in January gave it a valuation of more than $5 billion.

Institutional investors Temasek, Boyu Capital, and GGV Capital spearheaded the $110 million investment round for Animoca Brands, a major investor in NFT and metaverse-centric firms, which was disclosed recently.

Although it is subject to conditions relating to a potential future initial public offering (IPO), liquidation event (such as merger or sale), or equity financing round, the Australian company claims that the fundraising was carried out as a sale of convertible notes issued at a conversion price of AUD $4.50 (just over US$3.00).

Focusing on Web3 and NFT Sector

Besides new investors, existing investors Mirae Asset Management and True Global Ventures also contributed to this round. The convertible notes offering values Animoca “similarly to its previous funding round,” the $75 million Series D round disclosed in July, at which time the company was valued at $5.9 billion.

Crunchbase reports that the business has received a total of $775 million over the course of many investment rounds, including a $359 million deal in January that gave it a value of more than $5 billion.

The co-founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu stated:

“Animoca Brands has grown significantly as a company in the last year, and our new investors will contribute strategic advice and perspective as we build the world’s leading company furthering digital property rights in the Web3 industry.”

According to a recent Bloomberg article, the business has funded more than 300 startups, including some successful Web3 and NFT companies such as NBA Top Shot and Flow blockchain inventor Dapper Labs, top NFT marketplace OpenSea, and Axie Infinity games developer Sky Mavis.

Animoca Brands Japanese Arm Raises $45M For NFT Initiatives

