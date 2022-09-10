Brayan Bello of the Red Sox wins the shutout in the 6th, but the 3-run inning allows the Orioles to win 3-2

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Red Sox
BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are having meaningful games.
“It’s going to be really good for them next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight game in a pennant race against the Red Sox will only help going forward.”
Henderson hit a goal-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a well deserved win for the Orioles, who lost three of four games to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4½ games behind the Blue Jays for the last American League wild card.
Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth. Henderson’s hit netted two and gave the Orioles the lead.
“He, Adley (Rutschman) – all these guys coming in, it seems – they’re not afraid of the spotlight,” starting pitcher Austin Voth said. “They help us.”
Jake Reed (1-0) took the win as the second of five Baltimore relievers who shut out Boston for five innings. The Orioles didn’t use Felix Bautista closer, instead relying on Dillon Tate for the final four outs. Tate got his fourth stoppage.
Hyde said he was giving Bautista an extra day off due to arm fatigue, but hopes the big right-hander will be available on Saturday.
Brayan Bello (1-5) had a shutout in the sixth for a second straight start, but his madness caught up with him and reliever Kaleb Ort couldn’t keep the lead.
Bello walked a few in the fifth, but with one out in the sixth, Cedric Mullins singled and the next two batters walked.
“His stuff was really good, but at the same time he’s learning,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We didn’t throw any catches in this inning and we paid the price for that.”
Ort picked up Bello and threw a wild pitch to bring a run home. After a walk to Ryan Mountcastle reloaded the bases, Henderson — one of Baltimore’s famed rookies — picked through the holeshot in right field.
Bello shut out Texas for six innings last weekend, and despite being charged with all three sixth-inning runs against the Orioles, he allowed just three hits and struck out seven.
Voth allowed two runs and five hits over four innings. Bogaerts struck from the right to open the scoring.
Mullins had three singles, although he was kicked out second overall after the first two – once trying to steal and once trying to stretch his hit into a double.
Bogaerts had three hits to bring his AL-leading batting average to .318.
Yes, Hyde says, the Orioles are looking at the scoreboard a bit while chasing a playoff spot.
“At this point, yes, you are watching. You see what other teams around you are doing,” Hyde said. “That’s the fun part about it. Most of our guys, as I’ve said many times, are going through this for the first time, so it’s fun.
The news hasn’t been great for the Orioles lately, and that continued Friday with Tampa Bay and Toronto both winning. Seattle hosted Atlanta later Friday night.
Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) is expected to play Saturday and pitch a bullpen Sunday.
The Orioles are hoping RHP Jordan Lyles (10-9) can pitch on Saturday. He was scratched from his start on Monday because he felt ill. Michael Wacha (10-1) takes the mound for Boston.
Boston
The major European indices end the day with solid gains. Italy’s FTSE MIB is leading the charge. The German DAX, the French CAC and the Spanish Ibex also all rose by 1.4% or more. Major indexes also closed higher for the week despite the ECB’s 75 basis point hike.
Looking at closing levels:
For the trading week, today’s gains erased losses earlier in the week
Looking at the hourly chart of the German DAX below, today’s price opened and broke higher during the 1st hour of trading and broke above its 100 hourly moving average (blue line in the chart below). below) to test the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August 16 high. This retracement level comes in at 13117.09. Today’s high price reached 13121.13 just above this level, but pulled back on the close.
In the new trading week next week, that 38.2% retracement would need to be broken above to give buyers more confidence with the 200 hourly moving average at 13236.07 as the next upside target to reach and break through.
The Chicago White Sox had 21 hits Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.
But on Friday, A’s starter Austin Pruitt held them hitless for his five innings.
The Sox finally broke through with one out in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez singled to left against reliever Joel Payamps.
Jiménez was just getting started sparking the offense.
His homer in the ninth began a five-run rally as the Sox stormed back to beat the A’s 5-3 in front of 11,494 at Oakland Coliseum.
The Sox entered the ninth trailing 3-0.
Jiménez homered with one out against A.J. Puk before pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal walked. AJ Pollock was just out at first on a grounder hit to the second baseman Tony Kemp.
Andrew Vaughn drove in pinch runner Leury García with a single, cutting the deficit to one. Seby Zavala got hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count, putting the tying run in scoring position for Romy Gonzalez, who struck out his first three times.
Gonzalez singled to left and pinch runner Adam Engel scored just ahead of the throw to tie the game.
Elvis Andrus followed with a two-run double as the Sox completed an incredible comeback to win for the eight time in 10 games.
The Sox couldn’t get anything going against Pruitt, who made his 11th career start Friday — and first since Sept. 5, 2019, with Tampa Bay — after the A’s scratched scheduled starter James Kaprielian reportedly because of a finger injury. Pruitt has 30 relief appearances this season.
Pruitt exited after throwing 55 pitches. He was replaced by Payamps, who pitched a perfect sixth. Shortstop Nick Allen went to the hole to make a nice defensive play on an Andrus grounder and made the throw to first for the second out of the inning. Yoán Moncada, who had five hits in Thursday’s 14-2 win, struck out to end the inning.
Jiménez broke up the combined no-hit bid with a single on an 0-1 changeup with one out in the seventh. Pollock singled with two outs, bringing up Vaughn as the tying run. Vaughn grounded out to Allen.
The Sox got the big hits in the ninth and Liam Hendriks struck out one on the way to his 32nd save as the team continued their winning ways in the most incredible of fashions.
The Bank of England on Friday postponed next week’s interest rate decision following the death of Queen Elizabeth, its first postponement of a monetary policy meeting since the central bank became operationally independent it 25 years ago.
The pound fell slightly against the dollar as the BoE said it was delaying its next announcement on interest rates and other decisions until September 22 from an original date of September 15.
“Given the period of national mourning currently being observed in the UK, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a week,” the BoE said in a statement.
“The Committee’s decision will be announced at noon on September 22.”
Economists said they mostly expect the BoE to hike interest rates another 50 basis points, although some in financial markets expect an even bigger 75 basis point hike. .
Before Friday, the Twins had been sliding steadily for some time, losers of 12 of 19 games since Aug. 20. But with eight games against Cleveland still on the schedule, there was hope.
Round 1 came on Friday, and it went to the Guardians, and it hurt.
Oscar Gonzalez went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs, and right-hander Cal Quantrill pitched an effective five innings as Cleveland beat the Twins, 7-6, at Target Field.
The loss dropped Minnesota 2½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and into third place behind the Chicago White Sox, who rallied past Oakland in the ninth.
The Twins have plenty of time to make up ground, with 25 regular-season games remaining and seven more against Cleveland, which entered Friday’s game losers of seven of 10 games. The Twins have lost 7 of 9 and 13 of their past 20.
But at least Minnesota didn’t go quietly.
Down 7-0 in the fifth inning, the Twins rallied behind Carlos Correa. The two-time all-star shortstop hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to cut the Twins’ deficit to 7-4, then pulled them within 7-6 with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
Correa went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and has homered in his past three games.
Twins starter Dylan Bundy entered the game 2-1 with a 2.17 earned-run average in his previous six starts but was jumped early on four consecutive one-out hits, the last a three-run home run by Gonzalez that put the Guardians up 4-0 in the first inning.
Gonzalez added a two-run blast into the second deck in left in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Austin Hedges hit a solo homer in the fourth. It was the first time in his career that Bundy (8-7) had ever given up three home runs in an outing.
He was charged with seven earned runs on 12 hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings and struck out three.
Quantrill (12-5) allowed nine hits and walked one but struck seven, six of them with runners in scoring position. Against him, the Twins were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, both hits coming in a two-run fifth inning that cut Minnesota’s deficit to 7-2.
The Twins may be missing injured star players such as Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco, but Correa is picking up the slack all by himself.
But Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save in 35 chances. Gio Urshela grounded out to third, Gary Sanchez struck out and Jake Cave struck out.
The teams resume their three-game series on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
The suspect charged with the kidnapping and murder of the Memphis mother-of-two now faces new charges unrelated to the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher.
Cleotha Henderson, 38, who is charged with first degree murder and specifically the aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher, is now charged with an additional count of aggravated kidnapping and rape.
A Memphis Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital that the new charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape were “unrelated” to the crimes Henderson allegedly committed against Fletcher, but said said he had no additional information to share.
Henderson is also charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. A grand jury indicted him on additional charges Thursday, according to court records.
ELIZA FLETCHER’S SUSPECTED KILLER CLEOTHA HENDERSON SERVED 20 YEARS OF A 24-YEAR SENTENCE, HERE’S WHY
Fletcher was reportedly abducted by Henderson, who was driving a GMC Terrain, at 4:20 a.m. on September 2. Police say she was “abducted and forced into” the dark-colored GMC Terrain.
Police say a surveillance camera captured the same GMC Terrain in the area of the abduction 24 minutes before Fletcher was abducted.
Henderson was taken into custody by law enforcement officials on Saturday morning but refused to tell officers where Fletcher was, prompting a massive search operation for the missing mother of two.
ELIZA FLETCHER’S ABDUCTION: MEMPHIS TEACHER’S DISAPPEARANCE TIMELINE
According to an affidavit, two people, including Abston’s brother Mario, told officers they saw Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.
Police also say Fletcher “was seriously injured” and “leaved evidence, such as blood, in the vehicle the defendant cleaned up.”
Memphis police officials announced Tuesday that Fletcher’s body was found around 5:07 p.m. Monday “in the back of a vacant duplex,” around the area where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning the GMC Terrain.
Officials did not disclose the location or method of Fletcher’s death, saying it was too early in the investigation, nor did they disclose a motive.
Henderson is being held without bail in a Memphis jail and is due in court on September 19. He now faces two counts of particularly aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of theft, first degree murder, unlawful possession or possession. of a weapon, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.
For all the excitement his debut in Cleveland brought, Gunnar Henderson had yet to provide a signature moment at Camden Yards.
A possibility presented itself in the sixth inning of Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. As the Orioles’ top prospect came to the plate, he did so not only with the bases loaded and one out, but also with Baltimore facing a one-run deficit after scoring its first run in 14 innings on a wild pitch.
Henderson tripled the frame’s run total and flipped the scoreboard with one groundball through the right side, his two-run single giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead they didn’t relinquish as the bullpen pitched five scoreless innings even with closer Félix Bautista unavailable because of arm fatigue.
“Never gets old,” Henderson said of the roar of the announced 16,451 in attendance after his key knock, whichgave the youngest player in the majors hits in eight of his first 10 career games and doubled his RBI total. He’s batting .306 with an OPS of .831 in the majors.
“Him, Adley [Rutschman], all these guys that are coming up, it seems like they’re not scared of the spotlight,” starting pitcher Austin Voth said. “They’re helping us win every day.”
Henderson’s game-winning single marked the Orioles’ first hit Friday by a player other than Cedric Mullins. Mullins opened Baltimore’s night against Boston starter Brayan Bello with a single but was erased trying to steal second base. He began the fourth with a hard line drive off the right field wall, only for Alex Verdugo to smoothly field the ricochet and throw him out at second.
But when he smacked a ball into left field with one out in the sixth, Mullins made little effort to advance beyond first base. He finally did so when Rutschman walked, beginning a string of three straight free passes that included the run-scoring wild pitch from reliever Kaleb Ort.
Henderson said those plate appearances gave him insights he carried with him as he stepped to the plate. Ort’s trouble throwing strike continued as he fell behind Henderson, 3-0. Henderson took a fastball for a strike and gleaned that was the only pitch Ort could get over the plate, so when he threw another, Henderson slapped it into right field.
“I just told myself to get on top of it and not miss it,” Henderson said. “We were in a good situation right there to put ourselves in the lead and felt like it was a good opportunity. I was glad I was able to get the job done and help the team win.”
Henderson came through with Baltimore’s last two hits, adding a double that proved fruitless in the eighth. The Orioles’ bullpen made his single stand, allowing Baltimore (73-65) to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild-card race and potentially gain a game on the Seattle Mariners.
The win was the Orioles’ 73rd, tying them for the most since 1900 by a team that lost at least 110 games the year before, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“It’s been really good, just being in this playoff push and seeing how the atmosphere is in a winning atmosphere and being able to be here and experience that,” Henderson said. “I feel like it can only help me going forward, and I’m looking forward to continuing it and hopefully making playoffs.”
Bautista, the Orioles’ rookie closer, came out of Tuesday’s two-out save with arm fatigue, manager Brandon Hyde said. Ranking in the top 15 of major league relievers in both appearances and innings, Bautista has a 1.62 ERA and 12 saves.
“We just wanted to give him a few days,” Hyde said. “The guy’s had so many appearances, top of the leaderboard in innings pitched and appearances out of the bullpen. So very, very normal. We wanted to give him a few days. I’m hoping he’s available tomorrow.”
Without him, Hyde had to alter his typical late-inning formula. In bringing in left-hander Cionel Pérez to get the last out of the seventh, Hyde was presumably going to hand the game to his backend trio of Pérez, Dillon Tate and Bautista. Instead, Bryan Baker entered for the eighth, and Tate recorded the final four outs.
“This club has a lot of fight,” Tate said. “Guys are ready to go when their name is called. It’s just good to get this win. Really happy to be back in the win column.”
Having allowed a two-run home run to Xander Bogaerts in the third, Voth exited with no outs in the fifth, the fifth time in the past seven games Baltimore’s starter failed to record an out after the fourth inning. DL Hall, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect, bounced back from a poor outing Monday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Jake Reed matched that, entering with the Orioles trailing and leaving with a lead, one a Bautista-less bullpen held onto from there.
“No Bautista, we had to pick up the pieces there, and we did a great job,” Hyde said. “We didn’t swing the bat real well tonight, but we got a win. The pitching picked us up tonight.”
Saturday, 5:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
