Brayan Bello of the Red Sox wins the shutout in the 6th, but the 3-run inning allows the Orioles to win 3-2

Red Sox

It’s the second straight start the rookie has thrown five shutout innings to start. Brayan Bello couldn’t last six innings after pitching five shutout innings to start Friday. AP Photo/Nick Wass

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are having meaningful games.

“It’s going to be really good for them next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight game in a pennant race against the Red Sox will only help going forward.”

Henderson hit a goal-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a well deserved win for the Orioles, who lost three of four games to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4½ games behind the Blue Jays for the last American League wild card.

Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth. Henderson’s hit netted two and gave the Orioles the lead.

“He, Adley (Rutschman) – all these guys coming in, it seems – they’re not afraid of the spotlight,” starting pitcher Austin Voth said. “They help us.”

Jake Reed (1-0) took the win as the second of five Baltimore relievers who shut out Boston for five innings. The Orioles didn’t use Felix Bautista closer, instead relying on Dillon Tate for the final four outs. Tate got his fourth stoppage.

Hyde said he was giving Bautista an extra day off due to arm fatigue, but hopes the big right-hander will be available on Saturday.

Brayan Bello (1-5) had a shutout in the sixth for a second straight start, but his madness caught up with him and reliever Kaleb Ort couldn’t keep the lead.

Bello walked a few in the fifth, but with one out in the sixth, Cedric Mullins singled and the next two batters walked.

“His stuff was really good, but at the same time he’s learning,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We didn’t throw any catches in this inning and we paid the price for that.”

Ort picked up Bello and threw a wild pitch to bring a run home. After a walk to Ryan Mountcastle reloaded the bases, Henderson — one of Baltimore’s famed rookies — picked through the holeshot in right field.

Bello shut out Texas for six innings last weekend, and despite being charged with all three sixth-inning runs against the Orioles, he allowed just three hits and struck out seven.

Voth allowed two runs and five hits over four innings. Bogaerts struck from the right to open the scoring.

Mullins had three singles, although he was kicked out second overall after the first two – once trying to steal and once trying to stretch his hit into a double.

AT THE TOP

Bogaerts had three hits to bring his AL-leading batting average to .318.

OUTSIDE THE CITY

Yes, Hyde says, the Orioles are looking at the scoreboard a bit while chasing a playoff spot.

“At this point, yes, you are watching. You see what other teams around you are doing,” Hyde said. “That’s the fun part about it. Most of our guys, as I’ve said many times, are going through this for the first time, so it’s fun.

The news hasn’t been great for the Orioles lately, and that continued Friday with Tampa Bay and Toronto both winning. Seattle hosted Atlanta later Friday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) is expected to play Saturday and pitch a bullpen Sunday.

NEXT

The Orioles are hoping RHP Jordan Lyles (10-9) can pitch on Saturday. He was scratched from his start on Monday because he felt ill. Michael Wacha (10-1) takes the mound for Boston.