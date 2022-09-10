British sports CV, tributes to the late Queen – The Denver Post

By The Associated Press

Wearing black armbands, Test cricketers from England and South Africa observed a minute’s silence before a bell was rung once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.

In west London, golfers from around the world halted their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the green in front of Wentworth’s first tee to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed .

There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain after a nationwide shutdown on Friday in a mark of respect for the over-70 monarch who died on Thursday aged 96 .

Professional and grassroots football – including the Premier League – has decided to cancel all games this weekend to give attendees an opportunity to mourn the Queen’s passing.

International cricket and golf however returned, as did England domestic rugby, following government guidance which said there was no obligation for sports organizations to cancel or postpone events during the nation’s mourning period.

___

___

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view the floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before greeting crowds of well-wishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the first public appearance for the two couples since the Queen’s death on Thursday.

___

LONDON — Palace officials have said Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public has had the opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Elizabeth, the country’s oldest ruler, died on Thursday during her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Details of the 96-year-old Queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our time”.

Palace officials have said there will be opportunities to view the late sovereign’s oak coffin as he travels from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and back to London, where his body will lie in state for four days from Wednesday.

___

LONDON — Prince William has made his first statement about Queen Elizabeth II’s death, saying “it will be a while before the reality of life without a grandmother really feels real”.

William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement on Saturday that the Queen “was by my side in my happiest times. And she was by my side during the darkest days. saddest of my life.

William, Prince of Wales, said the late Queen provided “an example of service and dignity in public life that was of a different age, but still relevant to us all”.

___

OTTAWA, Ontario — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch on Saturday at a ceremony in Ottawa.

Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the UK hours earlier, Saturday’s accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

Charles is now the Head of State of Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of Former Colonies.

Although Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose silhouette marks their coins.

Overall, the anti-royal movement in Canada is tiny, meaning Charles will almost certainly remain King of Canada. One of the reasons is that abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. It’s an inherently risky endeavor, given how delicately it’s designed to unite a nation of 37 million that includes English speakers, French speakers, indigenous tribes and a steady stream of new immigrants.

___

BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland – Members of the Royal Family paused to admire a sea of ​​floral tributes left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland after attending a prayer service nearby.

Queen Elizabeth II’s three youngest children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and their families greeted crowds of people who gathered to line the road outside the castle on Saturday.

Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughter, was seen laying a bouquet of flowers, while the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the Queen.

The tribute came two days after Queen Elizabeth II died and the same day her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch.

___

LONDON — Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior government officials have taken the oath of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge “true allegiance to his majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors”, followed by senior lawmakers and the prime minister.

All legislators swear allegiance to the monarch after their election. Taking a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but the 650 lawmakers will have the option to take the oath again in the coming days if they wish.

Normal parliamentary business was suspended during a period of mourning for the Queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday sitting so lawmakers can pay their respects to the late monarch.

___

A royal official has publicly proclaimed King Charles III the new British monarch during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace.

David White, the Garter King of Arms, read the proclamation from a balcony at the Royal Residence in London, flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes.

Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, the Tower of London and at military sites across the UK at the time of the proclamation.

Scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard presented arms and removed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.

___

LONDON — King Charles III has declared the day of his mother’s funeral to be a public holiday.

Charles endorsed the decision at his official membership ceremony on Saturday.

The date of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has not been announced, but is expected to be around September 19.

It will be the second additional public holiday for Britons this year – a public holiday was declared in early June to celebrate Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne.

___

LONDON — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but Saturday’s accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Membership Council, made up of senior politicians and civil servants who advise the monarch. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king will then join them in making a series of oaths and declarations.

It is the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne.