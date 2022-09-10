Cardano (Ada) Builders Released New Version Of Daedalus Wallet

- Cardano’s new version of the Daedalus wallet would remove older Daedalus executables.
- Cardano (ADA) has price surged by more than 19% in 14 days.
The eighth-largest cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) community released the most recent version of the Daedalus wallet with significant updates. The Cardano community keeps releasing development updates to maintain its investor confidence, after witnessing portfolio investors suffer enormous losses.
The Cardano builder Input Output (IOHK) said that the new upgrade of the Daedalus wallet includes several significant updates and it would remove older Daedalus executables from the earlier versions. Further, the Cardano wallet update would resolve the error that accrued when picking a syncing wallet in the Delegation Wizard or when redeeming ITN rewards.
Cardano blockchain builder Input Output (IOHK) team posted on its Twitter account about this upgrade which is the rollout of Daedalus 5.0.0 Mainnet.
Cardano (ADA) Witnessing Price Surges
The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by more than 13% over the past week since Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and the IOHK team announced September 22 as the date for the Vasil hard fork.
Also, ADA surged around 19% in the 14 days and over 5.37% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, Cardano traded at $0.5167 with a trading volume of $1 billion as per CoinMarketCap (CMC). Additionally, from the beginning of August, the number of daily active addresses has increased, showing the presence of users on the network.
Furthermore, Cardano blockchain company Input Output Global (IOG) announced a $4.5 million partnership with Stanford University to launch Blockchain Research Hub. The blockchain company would support the university for three years.
