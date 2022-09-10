Cardano (Ada) Builders Released New Version Of Daedalus Wallet

Bitcoin has seen an incredible 24 hours after the price of the digital asset added more than $1,500. This jump in price has come with a number of positive implications, including the profitability for investors who are holding the cryptocurrency. Where less than half of all investors had been in profit when BTC had declined below $19,000, the recent recovery has pushed the percentage upwards once more.

50% Are In Profit

According to data from IntoTheBlock, half of all bitcoin investors are currently recording profit at current prices. The 7.7% jump in the digital asset’s price over the last day had seen to it that more investors saw gains on their coins once more.

Presently, the percentage of investors who are in the money is at a perfect 50%. Even more interesting is the percentage of investors who are currently in the neutral territory. At 11%, the data shows that a good number of investors had actually purchased their BTC in the $20,000 territory. As for those in loss, it currently sits at 39% of all investors.

The holder composition by time also held points towards a pattern of long-term holding leading to more profit. A total of 63% have held their coins for a period of more than 1 year, while 32% have held their coins for between 1-12 months.

Now, looking at the market and the prices the cryptocurrency was trading at in the last year, it is obvious that those who bought their coins in the last year are most likely to be at loss, while those who bought over a longer timeframe are more likely to be in profit. Once again reiterating the importance of long-term holding in the crypto market.

BTC recovers close to $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

But Are Investors Bullish On Bitcoin?

With the decline in price from $69,000 to the current level, there has been some panic in the market. This is further escalated by the fact that a lot of investors are moving to sell their coins in order to avoid incurring more losses.

One alarming development is the amount of BTC supply that is currently active in the market. Throughout the bull market, the amount of active supply remained low until the downtrend began. This has led to almost 1 million BTC active supply in the market, marking a 22-month high.

The last time such a high supply had been active was back in October 2020. Interestingly though, this was right at the start of the bull market. So it is possible that such a high active supply is may play into the current recovery and push the price higher. This would actually mean that the bottom of the market was reached when it touched $17,600. Added to the accumulation trend that is slowly building it up, it spells a recipe for higher prices.

Featured image from NDTV.com, chart from TradingView.com

