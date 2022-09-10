News
Chicago Cubs offer mixed reactions to MLB rule changes: ‘Some of the little things … would’ve helped players get behind a little bit more’
If anyone expected a great outcry from players after Major League Baseball announced major rule changes for 2023 on Friday — a pitcher’s clock, enlarged bases and severe restrictions on defensive shifts — well, just take the temperature of P.J. Higgins’ reaction as an example.
The Chicago Cubs infielder-catcher greeted the news with a literal shrug while passing through the dugout before Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.
“We used it in Triple-A, you kind of get used to it,” said Higgins, who played 22 games in Iowa earlier this year when the new rules were being tested in the minors. “You’ve got to do what’s best for the game. … You’ve just got to go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”
Well, it happened.
Baseball’s joint competition committee approved three rule changes by a majority vote, and the changes will go into effect in spring training. The committee was formed as a part of the new collective bargaining agreement finalized in March.
MLB’s goals are to speed up pace of play and open up offense.
Under the new rules:
- Pitchers will be on a timer: They’ll have 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty or 20 seconds if at least one runner is on base. A pitcher may disengage the rubber only twice during a plate appearance unless the runner advances. A third attempt results in a balk unless the runner is put out.
- Bases will be bigger: MLB cited player health as its main reason for widening the bag from 15-square inches to 18 — base-related injuries decreased by 13.5% in the minors, according to MLB data — but shortening distance between bases by 4½ inches surely will entice runners to be more daring.
- Defensive shifts will be limited: Infielders have to flank each side of second base, and all four infielders must have both feet in the dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber. Infielders can’t switch sides unless there’s a substitution. According to an MLB study, a fourth fielder was six times more likely to creep into the outfield since the start of the 2018 season.
The decisions didn’t come without pushback.
The four players on the committee voted against the pitch clock and shift ban but unanimously approved increasing base size.
“Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern,” the MLB Players Association said in a statement.
Cubs union representative Ian Happ said players felt their voices weren’t being heard with their input on the nuances of the proposed rule changes and on other issues that weren’t addressed.
“It was our job to be able to voice those opinions of players,” he said. “We didn’t feel like the world got to a place where we could represent all the players.”
Happ said some objections and concerns seemed to be ignored, including which rules might go too far, what players can and can’t “stomach” about disengagements and the batter’s ability to call time.
For example, under the new rule “the batter has one chance to call time,” Happ said. “We play in Wrigley Field in April. It’s brutal, it’s cold, it’s windy. … If I can’t see and I call time once, am I not able to call time later in the at-bat when the wind’s blowing 20 miles an hour in my face? Am I not able to call time when I hit a foul ball and my hands feel like they’re going to fall off?
“There’s real things in there. The umpire has the discretion to give you time if something like that happens. But leaving it up to umpire discretion is a tough thing when you’re … getting called out on strikes because you’re not looking at the pitcher at a certain time.”
Happ emphasized that those issues were “real concerns for players.”
Said Happ: “The disengagements, the ability to hold runners and just the sheer time on the clock, guys having to change their routines or adapt the way they go about their business — and they’ve been playing this game for a long time at this level.
“It was just the some of the little things that would’ve helped players get behind a little bit more.”
Infielder David Bote admitted he wasn’t well-versed on some of his peers’ objections, but he felt the changes were “fine.”
“What I’m most hoping for is everybody (keeping) an open mind to (the changes) working or not working and being able to adjust,” he said. “We want people to enjoy the game. … If the rule changes help that, great. If they don’t help it, and we need to adjust, let’s adjust it.”
Bote referenced the NBA’s ill-fated 2006 experiment with replacing the traditional leather ball with a synthetic one, Spalding’s “Cross Traxxion” microfiber composite. The infamous new ball was nixed after three months.
“They brought in a new basketball and it stunk … and they got rid of it and brought the old one back,” Bote said. “And we don’t even talk about it again. Nobody remembers, right? Nothing’s ever set in stone.”
Cubs manager David Ross thinks the moves will not only help pick up the pace — even purists of the game worry younger generations won’t have the patience for a three-plus-hour game — but also showcase players’ athleticism.
“I think we all can say the pace sometimes is a little bit slower than we would like,” Ross said. “I like a fast game, I like the action, I like defenses in play, I like these guys showing off their athleticism.
“I would like the balls put in play. I was part of the media a little bit, did some games where a ball wasn’t in play the first 30 minutes of a game. You run out of stuff to talk about.”
Echoing Higgins, Ross said players and coaches will adjust and new strategies may emerge.
“I mean, the shift was weird when we first saw it, wasn’t it?” said Ross, a former catcher. “Now you’re used to it.
“I think there’s an adjustment period for all of it, but players do a really nice job of adjusting to the new stuff and there may be some (complaining) and moaning for a minute. It’s what we do.
“I was the same as a player. I complained about it and then I went out and tried to compete underneath the rules. We’ll have to find strategies within that.”
()
News
Prince Charles is King Charles III – a great reason to end the monarchy
The same statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday said her son Charles had succeeded her as king. And just like that, this unelected man became the head of state for millions of people around the world. The former Prince of Wales, whose life has been strewn with controversy, is now the strongest argument for ending the archaic institution of the monarchy.
He now not only assumes the throne, but becomes head of the Church of England – another legacy role that should be abandoned.
The queen’s disappearance ended a reign of seven decades and the terms of 14 US presidents and 15 British prime ministers. She was heir to a chain of rules defined by the brutality of the British Empire as it conquered and exploited the peoples of the world, and passed them down in turn. As a British-born Iraqi who grew up in London, it always hurts me to visit the British Museum and see what was plundered from the nation during a fierce colonial regime.
Charles too benefited from this selfish and abusive conduct, and some of the most odious royal traditions live on under him. For starters, in a country suffering from worsening inflation, a collapsing health service and growing poverty, King Charles III and his family will still benefit from an annual payment from the British government. known as the “Sovereign Grant”.
The subsidy cost UK taxpayers £86.3 million ($100.12 million) in 2021 and has been further increased by £27.3 million ($31.67 million) over the next two years to help cover a 17% increase in royal family expenses. The grant was used for a variety of items, from the upkeep of numerous palaces to £32,000 (over $37,000) for a chartered flight for Charles to attend a James Bond film premiere (despite his years of environmental advocacy). Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s famous line about the British monarchy in the time of Alexander Hamilton still holds true: “Essentially, they tax us relentlessly. Then King George turns around, goes on a spending spree.
Despite this guaranteed income from taxpayers, Charles is said to have invested millions in offshore tax havens. According to a leaked set of documents known as the Paradise Papers, The Guardian reported that Charles had invested private money in a Bermuda-based sustainable forestry company. Given his environmental stances, the revelation sparked conflict of interest allegations. Charles’ investment team, however, said he had “no direct involvement in investment decisions”.
In June, The Sunday Times reported that Charles had previously accepted 1 million euros ($1.16 million) in cash for his foundation in a suitcase, part of 3 million euros ($3.48 million ) in total, of a former Qatari Prime Minister. It was later discovered that the charity had also accepted millions from Osama bin Laden’s family.
In February, Scotland Yard announced an investigation into the circumstances in which an aide to Charles allegedly accepted donations to a foundation set up by Charles from a Saudi national in return for help obtaining British citizenship and a knighthood. Clarence House again said Charles had “no knowledge” of a cash compensation package.
On political issues, although the British monarch was supposed to remain strictly neutral, Charles, as a prince, lobbied the British government for various policy changes through handwritten letters dubbed the “Black Spider Memos”. » ; the letters were obtained by The Guardian after a legal battle. A spokesperson for Charles replied that he was only “raising issues of public interest and trying to find practical ways to resolve the issues”.
The memos include a letter to then-Prime Minister Tony Blair asking for a change in herbal medicine policy from the prince, who then set up an alternative medicine company. Charles said at the time that Blair asked him for his opinion on new European Union product rules. Others of his lobbying efforts were far more sinister, including a letter to Blair expressing concern that British troops lacked the resources to fight the war in Iraq, which had already claimed thousands of lives. Iraqis.
In the modern world, granting such power to an unelected individual cannot be a birthright. For a country that claims its parliament is “one of the oldest continuous representative assemblies” in the world, having a contentious unelected monarch as head of state is in no way democratic.
Charles also has no claim to moral leadership, denying any argument that the monarchy remains important as a restrained ceremonial force in society. Charles engaged in an extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while married to ‘people’s princess’ Diana. He now not only assumes the throne, but becomes the head of the Church of England – another legacy role that should be abandoned.
Of course, the arrogance of Charles presuming to be a religious figure has been passed down from generation to generation within the British monarchy. The Church of England was first established because in 1534 King Henry VIII, frustrated by Catholicism’s ban on divorce, established a new branch of Christianity, made himself the leader and quickly authorized the divorce. Without Henry’s title precedent, Charles could not have divorced Diana and still be entitled to the crown.
When you add the treatment of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the behavior of Charles’ brother, Andrew, the position of the British royal family is only further degraded. To expect us to instantly refer to Charles as “Her Majesty”, as if he were automatically a dignified man, is laughable. The monarchy should have ended years ago. With Charles at the helm, it should definitely end now.
nbcnews
News
Column: MLB finally takes much-needed steps to speed up game
By PAUL NEWBERRY
ATLANTA (AP) — The suits at Major League Baseball finally got one right, taking significant steps to speed up their dawdling game.
If only they’d moved a lot quicker.
Pitch clocks, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases were approved Friday in one of the most significant days in the history of the national pastime.
No question, these are all major adjustments to the rule book, right up there with the designated hitter, the lowering of the pitching mound, and the outlawing of the spitball.
MLB really had no choice, given that many kids have abandoned the game and the typical ballpark crowd looks like it was mostly bused in from a retirement home.
It’s probably too late to lure back those who’ve already found better ways to spend their free time than watching grown men adjust their batting gloves, fiddle with their helmets and step off the rubber between almost every pitch.
But maybe, when future generations hear about this peculiar sport while visiting grandpa and grandma, they might be more receptive if most games are being completed in less than three hours.
“I’m real traditional,” Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said before a game against Washington. But, he quickly added, “I think anything that can speed up the game, put more action in the game and keep players healthy, I’m all for it.”
The most welcome, necessary changes are the pitch clock and related measures to reduce all that wasted time between pitches, which has made the game about as exciting to watch as a filibuster on C-SPAN.
The clock has sure worked in the minors, reducing the average time of a nine-inning game from 3 hours, 4 minutes last year to 2:38 this season.
We’re all for that sort of reduction in the big leagues, where the average time of a nine-inning game is 3:07.
Not surprisingly, players who have incorporated all sorts of nonsense into their routines are not happy with the idea of having to step into the batter’s box or deliver a pitch in a reasonable amount of time.
“They’re going to be out of their comfort zones and that could potentially affect some jobs,” New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “We don’t want that.”
But teammate Mark Canha is ready to give it a try.
“I can evolve with the times and be open-minded,” he said. “I think the rules are just great. It’s really good for baseball.”
Right behind speeding up the game is juicing up the offense, which is why it also makes sense to dramatically limit the radical shifts that now dominate the game.
No longer will a team be able to move its third baseman to short right field because the analytics say that’s where the ball is most likely to be hit.
Starting next season, a team must have two infielders on each side of second base. They can’t move back into the outfield grass, either.
“I think it might even change how and where you decide to place your outfielders as a result of infielders not being able to go back and forth across the diamond,” San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler pointed out. “It’s all really fascinating.”
Of course, taking a slice out of the shift doesn’t totally address the enormous influence of analytics on the way the game is played. It’s not going to change the strategies employed by basically every team to try to score runs.
Baseball has become home run-or-bust because of the numbers guys, who value factors such as launch angles and exit velocities. It really doesn’t matter how many times you strike out, as long as you’re hitting enough homers to compensate for all those whiffs.
While we’re not disputing the analytics — or saying they should be banned from the game, because there’s no putting that genie back in the bottle — MLB must figure out a way to bring more variety to the game.
Not to sound like the guy who tells you how much better things were in the olden days, but it wasn’t that long ago that the World Series matched a team known as Harvey’s Wallbangers against a team known for its blazing speed on the basepaths.
In 1982, the Milwaukee Brewers won the AL title with a fearsome lineup that hit 216 homers, 30 more than any other team in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals captured the NL crown with a mere 67 homers — the lowest total in the game — but a staggering 200 stolen bases (which wasn’t even an MLB high; the Athletics had 232 thefts, with Rickey Henderson providing a record 130 of them).
It made for a most intriguing World Series, with the Cardinals prevailing in seven games.
No chance of that sort of matchup occurring in today’s monotonous, analytics-driven game.
The Braves and Yankees have already hit more than 200 homers, making the Wallbangers looks like a bunch of weak singles hitters. Five other teams are on pace to surpass 200 for the season, and several others could make a run at it.
Meanwhile, all but two teams have fewer than 100 stolen bases, the cumulative batting average has sunk to .243, and hitters are striking out at a 22% clip. Forty years ago, the strikeout rate was 13%.
That’s a more perplexing issue that can’t be solved by banning shifts.
“You’re trying to grow and evolve,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Hopefully these are things that could be small things that lead to a more entertaining and better product overall.”
We’re not really sure what effect larger bases will have, though MLB is hoping that going to 18-inch squares instead of the current 15-inch standard will lead to more stolen bases and exciting plays (not to mention lessening the chances of a first baseman getting stepped on by a runner).
We’re really not sure that a 4.5-inch decrease in distance on the basepaths will be enough — it’s less than a half a percentage point — for teams to risk a stolen base and potentially take a runner off base ahead of a homer.
But Kapler is hopeful.
“I think fans have been pretty consistent with their desire to see more stolen bases and some baserunning, athleticism,” he said. “This has a chance to be a more exciting brand of baseball for the fans.”
No matter what, we’re glad MLB took bold steps to address some of the most obvious problems in a game that has wallowed far too long in its traditions.
It might be a little late. Attendance is off nearly 6% from pre-pandemic level in 2019.
But it sure beats doing nothing.
___
Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at
___
AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia and Stephen Hawkins in Arlington, Texas, and AP freelance writers Scott Held in Chicago, Santos Perez in Miami and Scott Orgera in New York contributed to this report.
___
More AP MLB: and
News
Experts Discuss Ways to Boost EV Adoption in India
Global electric vehicle sales are up 61% this year, and Chinese brand BYD Auto has overtaken Tesla to become the world’s top-selling electric vehicle (EV) brand.
In India, 5,82,625 electric vehicles have been sold until August this year, which is already 46% more than last year.
In India, there are more than 15 lakh EVs on the road out of about 30 crore vehicles, or just 0.5%, but year by year the number is increasing quite rapidly.
If in 2021, 3.14 lakhs of EVs were registered, this number increased to 5.82 lakhs, an 85% growth in EV sales compared to 2021, and 2022 is not even over. The overall penetration of electric vehicles relative to the total number of registered vehicles increased from 1.8% to 4.5%.
But it’s really two-wheelers that are driving the EV story in India with a whopping 488% increase in sales. Compared to 38,550 electric two-wheelers sold till August last year, more than 2.27 lakh electric two-wheelers have already been sold.
Three government programs and several state government programs are driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Under FAME, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for subsidies for electric vehicles and so far, 5,76,105 vehicles have been incentivized. Let’s not forget that nearly 15 states have their own electric vehicle policies, which also encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. The adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi, at 11%, is the highest in the country.
CNBC-TV18 spoke with Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO of CESL; Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric; and Nagesh Basvanahalli, Group Managing Director and CEO of Greaves Cotton, to discuss what India needs to do to increase EV penetration.
Watch the video to learn more.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
St. Paul’s Lake Phalen hosts Mid-Autumn Moon Festival
The Minnesota China Friendship Garden Society is hosting a full day of performances and festivities on Saturday at two locations along Lake Phalen as part of the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture.
At Picnic Island, the celebration of Chinese and Hmong tradition runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature live dance and fashion, moon cake tasting and children’s activities.
At the Xiang Jiang Pavilion, events will run from noon to 7:30 p.m. and feature poetry readings and a Chinese art exhibition. The dance performance “Encounter in Liu Ming Yuan” by Twin Cities choreographer Shen Pei will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Grant funding was provided by the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board.
The park is located at 1640 Phalen Drive. For more information, visit mnchinagarden.org.
News
North Korea’s nuclear stance a ‘threat to peace’: France
Paris:
France on Friday condemned North Korea’s adoption of a law declaring it was ready to launch preemptive nuclear strikes as a “threat to international and regional peace and security”.
The Foreign Ministry statement came after North Korean state media reported earlier on Friday that Pyongyang had passed a law allowing preemptive strikes, including in the face of conventional attacks.
“This new escalation by the North Korean authorities poses a threat to international and regional peace and security,” a ministry spokeswoman said.
France “notes with deep concern the increasingly aggressive statements of North Korea”, she added.
Pyongyang’s move effectively eliminates the possibility of denuclearization talks, with leader Kim Jong Un saying the country’s status as a nuclear state is now “irreversible”.
The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension between North and South.
Pyongyang has blamed Seoul for the Covid-19 outbreak in its territory and has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Vikings rookie guard Ed Ingram has reached his first NFL goal to become a starter
After Ed Ingram was selected last April in the second round of the NFL draft, he came to Minnesota with an initial goal. On Sunday, he will reach it.
Ingram will start for the Vikings at right guard in the opener against Green Bay at U.S. Back Stadium. He is expected to be the team’s only rookie in the lineup.
“I came here expecting to work hard and pretty much getting a starting spot, and this is what I came for,’’ Ingram said Friday.
Nevertheless, Ingram expects there will be some nerves when he first lines up.
“I kind of feel a little nervous and stuff, a little jitters, what you expect to feel going into a game like that,’’ he said. “But I’m not trying to make it a big deal.”
The Vikings took tackle Brian O’Neill in the second round of the 2018 draft and guard Ezra Cleveland in the second round in 2020, but both didn’t start until Week 6 as rookies. First-year coach Kevin O’Connell is impressed with how quickly Ingram has gotten up to speed after being selected out of LSU.
“He’s earned (being a starter),’’ O’Connell said. “Ed, from the very first day we got him here, he’s kind of just taken it one step at a time, attacking the process we laid out for him and has developed before our very eyes. As you know with all rookies, there’s going to be an adjustment process for him, and I’m excited about where Ed’s going, and expect a lot out of him this weekend.”
Ingram said he’s been getting valuable advice from other Minnesota offensive linemen. That includes left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a first-round pick in 2021 and moved into the lineup in Week 6. He likely would have taken over the spot earlier had he not been recovering from a groin issue.
“We all love Ed,’’ Darrisaw said. “It’s like me last year coming in as a rookie and starting. Just take every play one play at a time. Just don’t try to overthink things. Just go out and play fast, whatever you do. Mistakes will happen. But even if you mess up, the next play, go attack it.’’
Ingram is well aware what can happen if he messes up. He was asked what the toughest thing so far has been to learn as an NFL offensive lineman.
“Toughest thing is like consistency, being on it,’’ Ingram said. “It’s like in college, you can take a few plays off, pass protection. I’m learning the NFL, you can’t take any plays off. If you take one play off, you’re getting beat, a sack.”
CINE QUESTIONABLE
It remains to be seen if Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine will make his NFL debut on Sunday or not.
Cine was listed as questionable due to a knee injury after being limited in practice Thursday and sitting out Friday’s workout.
“Lew Cine had a little aggravation of a previous injury,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s working through getting as much treatment as possible, and he truly is questionable for the game. Just something that kind of jumped up at him pre-practice (Thursday).”
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round out of Georgia, didn’t want to discuss his injury Friday. He remained hopeful of playing.
“It’d be huge, first game going out with my dawgs, playing,’’ Cine said. “That’d be huge. That’s the only thing I wish for, hope for. Only thing I want.”
The Vikings also listed first-string defensive end Jonathan Bullard as questionable, but he was able to go through a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, who said last week that Bullard would start in Week 1 as the replacement for the waived Armon Watts, has no doubt Bullard will start Sunday.
“Bullard’s a full go, and I’ll rotate with him in and out, wherever they need me,’’ Blacklock said.
Backup running back Alexander Mattison missed practice Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter but O’Connell said it’s “fully expected Alexander to be ready to go.’’ A source said Mattison had a family situation but “everything is fine” and he “most definitely” will play against the Packers.
BRIEFLY
O’Connell said wide receiver Jalen Reagor, acquired last week from Philadelphia, will not only be the punt returner Sunday but will also be “in the mix” on offense. “He’s done a great job, and he’s earned the right,” O’Connell said. … The Packers listed wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) as doubtful and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) as questionable.
Chicago Cubs offer mixed reactions to MLB rule changes: ‘Some of the little things … would’ve helped players get behind a little bit more’
Prince Charles is King Charles III – a great reason to end the monarchy
Bitcoin Profitability Jumps As Price Adds $1,500 In 24 Hours
Column: MLB finally takes much-needed steps to speed up game
Experts Discuss Ways to Boost EV Adoption in India
St. Paul’s Lake Phalen hosts Mid-Autumn Moon Festival
North Korea’s nuclear stance a ‘threat to peace’: France
Vikings rookie guard Ed Ingram has reached his first NFL goal to become a starter
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that required Jewish college to recognize LGBTQ group
George McCaskey and Ted Phillips on the search for a new Chicago Bears president and a potential stadium in Arlington Heights
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?