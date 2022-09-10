News
China ends cooperation with UN Commission on Human Rights after Xinjiang report
Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Chen Xu said on Friday that his government would no longer cooperate with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) after the publication of a report on human rights violations. of human rights by China against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Province.
The OHCHR’s report on Xinjiang was delayed for months under heavy pressure from China, to the growing dismay of human rights activists, but it was eventually fall on the very last day of Michèle Bachelet’s mandate as High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The report dismayed many observers by not accusing China of genocide against the Uyghurs, but it still presented extensive documentation of Beijing’s abuses, including the arbitrary detention of millions of Uighurs in a vast system. of brutal prison camps.
The furious Chinese communist government denounced the report as “disinformation and lies fabricated by the anti-China force”, dismissing it as “a patchwork of false information that serves as a political tool for the United States and other Western countries to strategically use Xinjiang to contain the China”.
The report called on Beijing to release the remaining Uyghur detainees and work more closely with OHCHR to ensure further abuses do not occur. Ambassador Chen said on Friday there would be no cooperation as the OHCHR insisted on publishing its “illegal and invalid” report.
“The office closed the door to cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment,” Chen said. told reporters in Geneva.
“Now the whole set of ideas is shelved due to the release of the report. You can’t hurt us while enjoying cooperation with us,” he said. said.
Chen claimed that Bachelet’s decision to withhold the report until its final minutes behind the High Commissioner’s desk was a sign that she disagreed with its findings. Bachelet was heavily criticized for allowing the Chinese Communist Party to stage its much-delayed visit to Xinjiang in May.
“If I read her mind correctly, I don’t think she agrees with the report and that’s why it was released at the last minute,” Chen said.
The UN Human Rights Council is due to meet next week, with the Xinjiang report a likely topic of discussion. Chen vowed to “strongly oppose” any proposed action against China.
News
Previewing Ravens vs. Jets: 13 things to watch, including Joe Flacco, Rashod Bateman and defensive help
The Ravens’ 2022 season doesn’t kick off until Sunday, and already one of the NFL’s biggest storylines belongs to them.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson and Ravens officials failing to agree to an extension before Friday’s deadline, the league’s most scrutinized contract talks will be suspended until next offseason. Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, was already coming off the most disappointing and painful season of his career. Now, as he plays out the final year of his rookie contract, every game will become a referendum on his value to the franchise.
Jackson’s first start since Dec. 12 will come against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Here’s what to watch in their Week 1 matchup.
1. The Ravens team that awaits new starting quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday doesn’t look much like the one he left after the 2018 season. Just 12 Ravens on that year’s roster are still on the team, two of whom — defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Brent Urban — returned within the past year. Two former teammates, defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and punter Sam Koch, are now on the Ravens’ coaching staff.
“There are some players that are still there,” Flacco said on “The Official Jets Podcast” this week. “But if you’re talking about the bulk of my career, and the guys that I actually played with, in terms of that, it’s a completely new football team. It’s just the same organization. So you know, sometimes we make too big of a deal out of these things and stuff like that. Guys switch teams all the time. You know, I think I’m a quarterback, so obviously, it’s a little bit different, for whatever reason. And Coach [John] Harbaugh is still there, but a lot of the coaching staff is probably pretty similar.”
2. A decade ago, after declining a contract extension, Flacco entered his fifth season in Baltimore without any long-term security. Then he led the Ravens to their second Super Bowl title with a historic run of playoff production. Less than a month later, he signed a six-year extension that briefly made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. With Jackson now set to play this season on the final year of his own rookie contract, Flacco was asked Wednesday whether he could relate to Jackson “betting on yourself.”
“I think it makes for a decent story, one way or the other,” he told local reporters. “At the end of the day, I didn’t really view it as betting on myself, and therefore, I didn’t really have to put any extra pressure on myself. I was confident in the player that I was and what was going on at that time and what it all is.
“I’m sure he feels the same way. He’s confident in the player that he is, and he’s going to be that player and all that. So I think at the end of the day, he probably feels like it’s all going to settle where it should as long as he continues to play football. So I know people like to talk about that and bet on yourself, but I don’t think that we really look at it that way. I just think that we kind of look at ourselves as the football players that we are and see what’s out there and know the nature of the business. It just kind of is what it is when it comes to contract talks.”
3. The Ravens’ thin outside linebacker room should get some help Saturday, when practice squad players Steven Means and Kyler Fackrell are eligible for promotion to the active roster. But Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston could also get some relief Sunday from defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who can function as a hand-in-the-dirt edge rusher. The 36-year-old was disruptive there early in his career and played 67 snaps in outside alignments last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“You’re going against tight ends, and tight ends can’t block me in this league,” Campbell said Wednesday with a laugh. “But at the end of the day, though, I’ll play wherever they put me. I just want to get out on the field and try to help the team win football games. … We did a little bit of it in camp, and I think it looked really good. I felt just at home doing it, like I used to, so it’s no big deal.”
4. In the Ravens’ final road game of 2021, their struggling defense, depleted by injuries and the coronavirus, allowed a franchise-worst 498 passing yards in a Week 16 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They should be better prepared Sunday against a talented receiving corps led by a recent big-money signing (wide receiver Corey Davis), two recent top-35 draft picks (wide receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson) and two tight ends coming off career years (Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah).
Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark and rookie Kyle Hamilton form one of the NFL’s most versatile safety trios. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back to full strength and had an impressive training camp. Even if fellow starter Marcus Peters (knee) is limited or unavailable, the Ravens can turn to Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens out wide. And defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday that he’s comfortable playing rookies Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis, fourth-round picks who missed time in the preseason with injuries but were full participants this week.
5. Rashod Bateman’s first big showdown of his second season might end up as more of a sideshow. The Ravens’ top wide receiver could spend much of Sunday’s game in a different neighborhood than rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the Jets’ No. 4 overall pick and a projected starter.
Bateman lined up on the left side of the Ravens’ offense on over 72% of his snaps last season, according to Rotowire. Gardner, meanwhile, played all 31 of his defensive snaps this preseason at left outside cornerback, according to PFF, meaning he faced right-sided receivers. In the Jets’ “Cover 3″-heavy scheme, which drops three deep defensive backs into deep zones, outside cornerbacks typically stick to one side before the snap.
6. In August, the Jets lost starting left tackle Mekhi Becton to a second straight season-ending knee injury. On Friday, his replacement, free-agent signing Duane Brown, was ruled out of Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Now starting right tackle George Fant, who impressed at left tackle after replacing the injured Becton last season, will return there Sunday. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick who graded out poorly in the preseason, according to PFF, will start at right tackle.
The Jets’ musical chairs up front could make Flacco a sitting duck for edge rushers like Odafe and Houston. “You’re not playing a rushing quarterback, let’s just put it that way,” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen said in a recent interview. “You start moving late rotations [in coverage], you’re going to see it fast and get the ball out, try to be efficient with the ball. But Joe Flacco is not a high-end mover, and I would heat him up. That’s what I would do as a defensive coordinator. I’d go after him.”
7. Week 1 could deliver the season’s best special teams matchup. The Ravens finished last year ranked No. 1 in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, bolstered by All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker and All-Pro punt returner Devin Duvernay. The Jets, led by All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios, were No. 2.
“If we play well, it will show, and I do believe our guys will go out and they will play well,” Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton said Thursday. “It’s just one of those things. They are a good football team; they have good players. It’s going to be for our guys to create the matchups and the things we want to see. Sunday is Sunday, and we’ll find out once we actually get out there and see the guys out on the field.”
8. The Ravens and Jets share another distinction, this one unwanted: They were the NFL’s two most injured teams last season. While the Ravens finished 2021 with the most “adjusted games lost” in Football Outsiders’ two decades of charting — a metric that accounts for the relative value of starters — the Jets actually had more games lost on defense. Defensive ends Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry missed the entire season. Safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Marcus Maye played in just seven games total.
The Ravens are still getting back to full strength, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and Peters all either questionable or doubtful for Sunday’s game. Running back Gus Edwards, tight end Charlie Kolar and outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will miss at least the first four games.
9. Devin Duvernay could be one of the busiest players inside MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and in every week the Ravens play after that. Already the team’s top kickoff and punt returner, Duvernay is now expected to start at wide receiver alongside Bateman. He played at least 60 combined snaps in just two games last season. With a more regular workload on offense, that could be the norm.
“He can handle everything that we ask of him,” Harbaugh said Friday. “There’s no doubt about that. And then we’ll try to ask of him the right amount. So however that shakes out, we’ll see.”
10. Sunday will mark Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley’s first game against the Ravens since leaving Baltimore after the 2018 season to sign a five-year, $85 million deal. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Ravens, took a while to get going in his new home. A groin injury limited Mosley to two games in 2019, and he opted out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last season, he finished fourth in the NFL in tackles with a career-high 168.
But Mosley’s pass defense was a glaring issue. According to Pro Football Reference, he was targeted 68 times in coverage in 2021 and allowed 58 completions (85.3% accuracy) for 525 yards and three touchdowns. Tight ends last season regularly hurt the Jets, who had the second-worst efficiency in the NFL when defending the group, according to Football Outsiders. That bodes well for the Ravens’ Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
11. Two former Bengals standouts could loom large Sunday. Uzomah had 49 catches for 493 yards last season for Cincinnati, with over a quarter of his yardage coming against the Ravens. He had three catches for 91 yards in Week 7, shedding Humphrey for a 55-yard catch-and-run score, and five catches for 36 yards in Week 16. Uzomah signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets in March.
Lawson, who agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal in 2021, had less success in his AFC North days. In seven games against the Ravens from 2017 to 2020, he had just one sack and six quarterback hits. He missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon but is expected to play Sunday, likely lining up across from Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Lawson’s physical ability makes him a “unicorn.” “We missed him last year, we’re excited to have him back, we really are,” Ulbrich said Thursday, “and I know he’s excited, too.”
12. Jackson needs 33 passing yards Sunday to reach 10,000 for his career. He would become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to record 10,000 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards (59 games), marks only seven others have reached. With another 100-yard rushing performance, he’d also set an NFL regular-season record for the most by a quarterback, breaking his tie with Michael Vick (10).
Bateman needs four catches Sunday to become the fastest player in Ravens history to reach 50 in his career (13 games). In 2011, wide receiver Torrey Smith (Maryland) had 50 receptions over his 16-game rookie season.
13. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 10-4 in season openers and have won five of their past six. Harbaugh’s .714 winning percentage in Week 1 is tied for the NFL’s third-best mark since he took over in 2008.
Winning on Sunday, Harbaugh said, is “important. It’s 1-0. There’s a big difference if you go 0-1. Then you have to win two in a row to get back to where you would have been if you had won in the first place. That’s kind of the math of it. So it’s a big deal.”
()
News
Pat Hughes on his bond with Chicago Cubs fans, being a voice for generations, and how long he still wants to call games – The Denver Post
When Pat Hughes joined the Chicago Cubs’ radio broadcast team ahead of the 1996 season, he already had visions of how his time as a play-by-play announcer would unfold.
“I’m already uprooting a first grade girl. And you know how traumatic that can be,” Hughes said after being hired in November 1995. “I’m happy to be here the rest of my life.
Hughes’ words proved prescient. Now in his 27th season as the radio voice of the Cubs, the 67-year-old has become synonymous with North Side baseball.
The organization recognizes Hughes’ contributions to the franchise by inducting the longtime broadcaster into the Cubs Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Hughes, National Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil and former outfielder José Cardenal.
Each inductee’s plaque will be unveiled in the left field bleacher lobby. Hughes and Cardenal, along with Andre Dawson, Randy Hundley, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith and Rick Sutcliffe, will receive Cubs Hall of Fame jackets at Saturday’s unveiling.
In a chat this week with the Tribune, Hughes discussed his broadcast journey, his connection with Cubs fans and how long he plans to continue in that role. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What made you fall in love with the radio side of broadcasting?
Pat Hughes: I think it goes back to my childhood. Television was not as followed. If you were a sports fan, you had to listen to the radio to get your daily sports news. So I started listening to the Giants games (from San Francisco) and then I was listening to the Dodgers games (from Los Angeles) with Vin Scully on the microphone, and it seemed incredible that guys could actually make a living covering ball games.
I mean, I love playing games. I’ve played in every football, basketball, and baseball league I could possibly be in, even recreational leagues in addition to organized youth baseball leagues, but I realized when I was about 17 or 18 as much as I liked it and as much as I wanted to keep playing, I wasn’t good enough. The only thing holding me back was talent, that’s all. So I thought the best thing to do would be to go game-by-game, and I still feel that way 40 or 50 years later.
What do you enjoy most about the play-by-play element of broadcasting and what are the challenges that people don’t know about the job?
Hughes: It’s exhilarating. It’s really fun. I have a terrific stand here. I think Ron Coomer is the best analyst in the business when you think about his knowledge of the game, his experience in the major leagues, the fact that he was a Cubs fan. He has a great sense of humor. He’s fun to be around and he’s a great team player. Zach Zaidman has got to be the best third man I’ve ever seen. He is also a great team player. It’s just such a good mix.
I love the everyday experience of covering a baseball game. We try to get to work when necessary, but we also have fun, and I’ve always thought that no matter the sport, when you go to a game, you have to have fun. You should laugh out loud. Belly laughs three, four or five times a day and if you don’t, I think you’re missing the point of the sport and are where everyone has chosen to come today.
My mother said that many years ago before she passed – I wish she had been there for that – but she said, ‘You know, Pat, you’re very lucky to be able to work where people go as an option of their day. They want to be there. Very few people go to a job where this is the case.
When I first found out about (this honor) when (Cubs President of Business Operations) Crane Kenny surprised me a few weeks ago, I thought of my mom and my dad and I thought of my older brother John who got me into broadcasting, and then I thought a lot about Ron Santo, who was my first partner here. I constantly think of each of them.
Challenges? Just the simple act of being a live performer without a script day after day, and you’re on the air for 3 hours, 3 and a half hours. Don’t complain, but if you ask it’s not easy. People think, “Oh, I know baseball. Of course you hit the ball and pass first, count 1-2-3 outs and four balls and three strikes. I know baseball. OK fine. You play a game of 4 hours and 31 minutes and it lasts 13 innings. And it’s a night game. And by the way, you have a day game the next day at one o’clock and you have to be just as sharp. And you do it day after day, week after week for 162 (games). Now I’m down to 150 this year, but that’s still a lot for anyone.
Just make the games and try to get as many things as possible. And you will make mistakes. It will never be perfect. You try to minimize errors, reduce them and not turn one error into 10.
These are some of the things that I kind of learned myself, but it’s not easy to speak off the cuff without a script. When you start a game, you have no idea what you are going to see. I didn’t think Hayden Wesneski was going to pitch five shutout innings and win his major league debut nor did I expect the Reds pitchers to walk 11 batters (Tuesday) night.
How would you describe your bond with Cubs fans?
Hughes: It is something that grows over time. I think it had a lot to do with Ron Santo. Ronnie went out of his way to accommodate me because he thought we had instant chemistry, which we did. It was undeniable, it was fun. We couldn’t have been more different. But sometimes it creates a kind of unique chemistry. So he took me in and Ronnie was a huge icon long before I came to town.
I think a lot of listeners said, “Well, if this new guy is OK for Ron Santo, then he’s OK for me.” So that went a long way to initially establishing a connection. And then I think day after day, year after year, and I’ve been blessed to be there for some exciting and historic Cubs games. (Everyone) gives me complete freedom to do whatever I want and I thrive on freedom. I will be ready for every game. I don’t take any game lightly. So part of the bond is just to live, exist, and last for 27 seasons.
How did you settle your home run? Did it come naturally or was it something you worked on when you did a season on television for the Minnesota Twins or worked on Milwaukee Brewers radio shows before joining the Cubs?
Hughes: One night I was in Milwaukee, I said, “A deep reader, get out the tape measure…” It might have been for Rob Deer or Robin Yount, but I thought, you know, I like that one. And then once I got here in Chicago. I said, “This ball has a chance…” and kind of extended the word chance. And there was nothing smart. I was just buying time because I knew the ball was hitting well. You see the defender near the fence, you don’t know if he will catch it, if he will miss it, if he will hit a wall or if he will go over the wall. So a lot can happen on any deep drive. I just started using it and it was quite natural.
These are the two I use. “He’s got a chance, he’s gone,” and I try not to say that unless I’m sure it’s going to go away. Every once in a while, I’ll mess this up. And I don’t like to do that because I want the audience to think that if they start hearing that, it’s time to start saying, “Yeah! So I try to abstain. It was a natural thing to just buy two seconds or whatever I needed to see what was going to happen.
As a baseball broadcaster in a long season with games almost every day, how would you rate your performance yourself, whether over the course of a season or more frequently?
Hughes: I don’t do a lot of that because I mostly focus on the future. For example, as soon as we are done talking, I will look for the queues. I will start to put them, put in the defensive table, the referees. I was listening to the White Sox game against Seattle as I walked in. I know Milwaukee already lost their game against Colorado. Milwaukee only has six games left on the road, which I found very interesting. We are approaching the finish line. So no, I try to continue to prepare every day. And again, I don’t take any game lightly. It’s always a nice job getting ready for a big league baseball game. I still appreciate it. I do. They are the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. They deserve the best.
What does it mean to have gone through generations of Cubs fans and know that people associate their love of baseball in part because of your voice?
Hughes: I think that’s a very cool thing. It’s almost beyond a generation now. It’s definitely a full generation, maybe even blending in with the second. But it’s a cool thing.
I still fondly remember the announcers I listened to in the Bay Area. Bill King was the voice of the Warriors, Raiders and later the A’s. Russ Hodges and Lon Simmons made the Giants. I used to listen to Vin Scully at night. So I think that’s a good thing.
It’s really cool that people say, “I’ve listened to you all my life” and say, “You inspired me to get into broadcasting. It’s really special. And so I try to help people as much as I can. If they send me a demo, I’ll listen to it. Men or women, whatever the sport. I may not know anything about women’s field hockey, but I know a little about the spread, and just the tempo and the rhythm and the inflection, and the vocabulary and the preparation and all that.
I don’t take the job lightly. It’s a privileged position, really, and I think you should give back and I tried to do that. And I tried to give back by providing the best game possible every day. It’s another form of giving back.
You mentioned the grind of a big league season – have you thought about how long you want to do this job?
Hughes: I feel good. I work a lot. I have a wonderful wife, Trish. She prepares me good healthy dinners. Today I ran two miles. I did the rubber bands, and I feel pretty good. I’m 67 and some days I think, “Oh man, everything hurts,” but I take care of myself. I have this great situation and, really, they give me total freedom. Money is good. I appreciate. Wrigley Field with the Cubs and with the Cubs fans is something special, and I really feel like I can go on for a while. You take nothing for granted at a certain age, especially in the world we all live in right now.
But I still have two years on my contract. I certainly feel I can fulfill them. Beyond that, it may not be my decision. Maybe someone will say, “Pat, I think we’ve heard enough about this. I hope that won’t happen. In fact, seriously, I’d like to date on my own terms. Not everyone does. But I really would and I think I will know. I’ve heard older guys say, “I’ll know when it’s time to go. When I start making mistakes and forgetting guys’ names, forgetting what the score is and who we’re playing against, then that’s the time. I don’t think I’m there yet.
()
News
‘These shoes suck’ – Nate Diaz rips WWE legend The Rock-endorsed sneakers ahead of his UFC fight with Tony Ferguson after Khamzat Chimaev loses weight
Once again, we were treated to Nate Diaz being Nate Diaz ahead of his Saturday night fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
You’d think if Diaz would have beef this weekend it would be with former opponent Khamzat Chimaev, who lost weight, or replacement opponent Ferguson – but instead he took aim at Dwayne’ The Rock ‘Johnson.
After the fallout from Diaz’s fight with Chimaev was canceled and his belated focus on Ferguson, the UFC veteran was doing an interview about his new opponent with ESPN.
At the end of the interview, Diaz caught everyone off guard when he took off his shoes and showed them to the camera, saying, “Those shoes, goddamn it!
“Look at those shoes. They made me put this shit on. F*** those shoes!
This has more than a random attack on its own shoes, as the shoes are endorsed by movie star and former WWE wrestler Johnson.
Earlier in the year, the UFC announced that ‘Project Rock’, the motivational performance brand created by The Rock, would be the Official Footwear Partner of the UFC.
This partly explains Diaz’s outburst, as he has a checkered history with The Rock dating back to his November 2019 clash with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.
The duo competed for the title ‘Bad Motherf*****’ and after Masvidal won, The Rock was there to hand him the belt.
Appointment
UFC 2022 schedule: Every upcoming fight, including Diaz return and Adesanya defense
CHANGES
Diaz drops Chimaev as he runs out of weight to change the entire UFC 279 card
shock
Diaz vs Ferguson date: time, card and how to follow – UFC 279 revamped at the last minute
MORE
Khamzat Chimaev Misses Weight From SEVEN POUNDS, Nate Diaz Fights In Serious Doubt
savage
Chimaev slammed White over Lesnar fight while beating UFC 267 opponent
Tirelessly
Diaz trains for Chimaev fight at Starbucks after UFC 279 presser canceled
“F**k The Rock too, man,” Diaz said at the time. “This son of a bitch here playing with me. See him here smiling with Masvidal.
“Should have asked Mike Tyson to hand out a belt to someone. Anyway, I don’t care about any belt, but he can get it too.
The Rock responded to Diaz’s insults saying, “I wasn’t surprised by Nate’s comments because he’s the Nate Diaz we all know and love. He’s as advertised.
“Nate, he got it. He knows that me and Jorge are boys, we are from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections there.
“A lot of fighters we know, a lot of coaches and coaches we know, a lot of gyms we’ve been to there, so there’s a connection.
“So, no, that was fine with me. He gets it.
Sports
News
Tainted: This ‘all about ME’ attitude is gaining ground
Tainted
On a recent Wednesday morning we met our dear friends Tom and Anne for breakfast at Keys in White Bear. We had some trouble getting seated because of the young couple at the adjacent table leaving their laptop and iPad cases strewn on the floor between their seats and ours. The cases could have been laid on the chair next to their dining companion but they were too wrapped up in themselves to be aware of that.
They were completely oblivious to anything beyond their own micro-universe. Getting into the booth could have been easier for us if they’d used basic manners.
This “all about ME only” attitude is gaining ground in public shared spaces, driving and certain communities where entitlement is a way of life.
Kelli Conlow, New Brighton
Sainted
I would like to Saint all of the medical staff, EMTs, and paramedics who were assigned to work at the Minnesota State Fair.
As one of the Safety Officers, I was privileged to work alongside these dedicated and very professional staff and see firsthand how they took care of everything from bee stings to some very serious medical needs.
This is a part of the State Fair that, fortunately, not many visitors experience but their services certainly help make our State Fair the best in the country.
Tom Barrett, Little Canada
Sainted/Tainted
Thanks for the front page article on the lovely swan boats on Como Lake, a real jewel of the city. Tainted is the Parks and Recreation Department of St. Paul who have failed to beautify/maintain the Band Shell lakeside area.
Picnic tables need replacing along with the old brick pavers. Flower pots would be a wonderful complement as well as added trash receptacles. Updated restrooms would also be a bonus.
Come on P&R , a revitalization is log overdue. Let’s show off a refreshed favorite to all our neighbors and summer visitors.
Liz Lese, North St. Paul
Sainted
Al Batt of Hartland, Minn., for his wonderful sense of humor and his many submissions to the comic strip “Pluggers.”
JC Bosse, Little Canada
News
Get front row seats to engage Engagemint’s perspective on customer retention for business
– Date and place: September 15, 2022 at Le Meridian, Gurugram
– Registration starts from 9:45 am. Click here to learn more –
EngageMint Enterprise Edition will see futuristic leaders from brands including Adani Group, Unilever, PostCard Hotels, BlueDart, Duroflex and others talk about adopting a retention-first approach in their digital transformation journeys on September 15 at the Meridian in Gurugam.
The past two years have accelerated the digital transformation journey for traditional businesses, and futuristic CMOs are at the heart of this change. Ever-increasing technology consumption has opened up a huge opportunity to harness data for deeper and meaningful engagement with consumers. EngageMint, Asia’s largest loyalty marketing conference, in its Enterprise Edition, will bring together today’s most influential marketing leaders and discuss some of the high-impact marketing strategies of the respective industries, built on the back sophisticated marketing stacks that can help solve the customer retention problem. ..
WebEngage is a comprehensive retention operating system, trusted by over 600 companies, including new-age consumer technology companies like Myntra, Groww, Unacademy, Acko, Spinny and enterprise consumer brands like Bajaj Auto , Akasa Air, Unilever, Adani Group, IKEA, L’Oreal etc.
In the latest “Enterprise Edition” at Gurugram, expect exciting panel discussions from corporate brands such as Adani Group, Unilever, Postcard Hotels, Duroflex, FabIndia, BlueDart, Luminous, Shoppers Stop and others. More than 250 CMOs, VPs, CMOs and several others from the product and technology ecosystem are expected to attend the event. Conversations will focus on digital transformation, data-driven growth, mobile-first strategies and more throughout the day with leaders who “have been there and done that”.
Considered the largest, one-of-a-kind retention marketing conference in Asia, EngageMint has attracted prolific entrepreneurs, retention-focused marketers, and industry advocates in the past, such as Sanjeev Bhikchandani (InfoEdge ), Rajan Anandan (Sequoia Capital), Lizzie Chapman (Zest Money), Adit Palicha (Zepto), Anshumani Ruddra (Google Pay), Ankur Warikoo, Kunal Shah, Rajesh Bysani, Mona Gandhi, among many others.
Customer retention on autopilot
Today, technology is not simply an enabler or a supporting function. Digital teams are meant to be business partners to deliver exceptional results, whether to reduce costs, increase revenue or improve operational efficiency. WebEngage has a unique mission that businesses should never have to work hard to retain customers. User retention should be smart, data-driven, fully automated, and hyper-personalized on a human scale. And its flagship event, EngageMint, aims to bring those conversations into the mainstream.
WebEngage believes that customer retention can indeed be put on autopilot if the end-to-end process is streamlined and certain best practices are followed. If you’re vice president of a company that cares about customer loyalty, or if you’re a marketing manager and want value for your money, or if you run a strategic business unit that needs a “score sheet road to growth”, this conference is for you. .
The event also comes with a strong pedigree. The previous edition of EngageMint in Bangalore brought together over 750 attendees who benefited from listening to over 45 speakers in over 35 sessions over two days to talk about building businesses that last, responsible hyperscaling, driving real impact $$$ automation, RoAS and retention: Marketing Mix Evolution and so on.
The 2022 edition in Riyadh, which ended in August, saw the participation of more than 60 participants who attended discussions on pressing issues such as Engaging The Distracted Customer: Hyper-Customization and Building & Ledging 360° CustomerView.
Eclectic list of EngageMint Enterprise Edition speakers including:
1) Nitin Sethi, CDO – Consumer, Adani Group
2) Vaidyanath Subbaraman, Director/Global Head, Unilever
3) Kapil Chopra, founder The Postcard Hotel & EazyDiner
4) Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex
5) Shakti Upadhyay, Marketing and PR Manager, Kia India
6) Anita Nayyar, COO – Media and Communications, Patanjali Ayurved Limited
7) Ketan Kulkarni – Commercial Director, Blue Dart/DHL Ecom Solutions
8) Sushant Junnarkar, COO & Head E-commerce, Health & Glow
9) Rajat Tangri, Manager – Performance Marketing & Automation, Fabindia
10) Atul Shinde, Senior Marketing Manager – Omnichannel, Shoppers Stop
11) Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Luminous
12) Avlesh Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, WebEngage
13) Ankur Gattani, Vice President, Growth and Marketing, WebEngage
14) Keyur Dhami, Vice President of Customer Success, WebEngage
This is a partnership position.
First post: Sep 10, 2022, 1:56 PM STI
