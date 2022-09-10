Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Josef Bican’s mammoth record with Manchester United icon above Lionel Messi and other legends with most FIFA-recognized goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the other side of 30 and still scoring for fun, but has the GOAT debate finally been settled?

Manchester United icon Ronaldo has continued his remarkable scoring streak since returning to Old Trafford and now has 815 goals.

Ronaldo and Messi are still hitting the goal

He has already become the best international player, but where does he stand for the overall goals of his career?

The incredible Ronaldo has climbed the all-time goalscoring charts in recent years and he has now passed Austrian-Czech icon Josef Bican.

No one has scored more FIFA-recognized goals than the Portuguese superstar, who cemented his name at the top of the scoring charts in history.

Messi has now passed legendary trio Romario, Ferenc Puskas and Pele to move into third place in the all-time rankings, but Ronaldo is now on top.

So who else is on the list of the top ten goalscorers of all time?

Josef Bican was the all-time top scorer until Ronaldo broke his record earlier this year

10. Tulio Maravilha

575 goals (total matches unknown) – 1988-2019

A Brazilian companion who certainly had a sense of purpose.

Recently retired, Tulio has played for almost 40 clubs during his career.

9, Uwe Seeler

575+ goals (total matches unknown) – 1953-1978

The German great was prolific for Hamburger but struggled to turn his goals into silverware.

He scored twice in his one and only appearance for Ireland’s Cork Celtic in 1978.

8. Ferenc Deak

576+ goals (total matches unknown) – 1940-1957

One of Hungary’s best in its heyday and a legend in its home country if not as much elsewhere in the world.

Incredibly, Deak has averaged more than three goals per game during his career at Szentlorinci AC.

7. Gerd Muller

734 goals in 793 games – 1962-1981

The striker’s most important goal was the winner of the 1974 World Cup final as Germany beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Munich.

Muller is also Bayern Munich’s top scorer and well over double the second-best.

6. Ferenc Puskas

746+ goals in 754+ games – 1943-1966

Another Hungarian icon, Puskas now lends his name to the prize for the best goal of each year.

He made a name for himself in Budapest before cementing his legend at Real Madrid.

Getty Messi celebrates another goal

5. Pele

757 goals in 831 games – 1957-1977

One of the greatest of all time and a three-time World Cup winner.

Pele has scored nearly one goal per game in his 656 competitive appearances for Santos, although he claims to have scored more than 1,000 times in his career.

However, it is widely believed that hundreds of those goals came during tours or friendlies. Pelé will tell you otherwise.

4.Romario

772 goals 994 games – 1985-2007

Romario led Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994, scoring five goals in the tournament.

He had a brilliant career at several top clubs around the world.

3.Lionel Messi

778 goals in 984 games – 2003-present

A true legend, Messi has won countless accolades to go along with his goals at Barcelona, ​​including seven Ballon d’Ors.

Now with PSG, the Argentine has a few more years to add to his remarkable record.

He’ll be eager to prove his few skeptics wrong and produce the goods in a different league.

Getty Man United icon Ronaldo has over 800 career goals

2. Josef Bican

805+ goals in 530+ games – 1931-1956

With 395 goals in 217 games for Slavia Prague, Bican had claimed the honor of being football’s all-time top scorer for over 60 years.

But he was finally beaten.

Although it is said that he scored nearly 1,500 goals in total during his playing days, only 805 of them were recognized by FIFA.

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

815 goals in 1128 games – 2001-present

A modern great for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now the Red Devils again.

Ronaldo won everything in the match and is still going strong today, and has now added the biggest record of his historic career by overtaking Bican.

Ronaldo’s goalscoring record now stands at an insane 815 goals, and he is yet to finish.