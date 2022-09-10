DeFi TVL Drops Over 10% in August as per Latest Report

The traditional financial system and fiat currencies have been operating for almost 100 years without challenge until the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. The cryptocurrency prompted a financial revolution with implications yet to come and a new era of independence for individuals.

In the online and gambling sectors, this revolution translated into platforms offering players around the world products that were previously inaccessible to them. In that sense, Bitcoin is a highly superior asset for gamblers looking for alternatives to the restrictions of the traditional banking system.

However, legacy online casinos and poker platforms are still the norm and are widely adopted in contrast with Bitcoin poker casino sites. Many online gamblers are used to the old system and find fiat platforms more comfortable when transacting with online casinos.

In this article, we’ll look into the pro and cons of using Bitcoin poker sites, as an alternative to traditional platforms, and we will provide you with a list of trustworthy platforms where you can fully take advantage of this new asset class while avoiding shady online casinos.

Why Bitcoin Poker Is Better For Online Gambling

Unlike its legacy counterparts, Bitcoin poker casinos are far easier to use and have fewer limitations for players that want to protect their privacy. These platforms can’t skip burdensome rules that required players to provide information that they want to preserve by themselves, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules.

Thus, a Bitcoin poker site is more convenient, private, and flexible allowing players to make deposits and withdrawals at any point during the day without giving out their credit card or personal financial information. In order to play with a Bitcoin poker site, a player only needs a BTC address and make a deposit. That’s it, you are ready to play!

The entire process might take you a couple of minutes and you avoid the high transaction fees charged by traditional payment rails. This process is more advantageous as players can take out their winnings without having to worry about a bank blocking their transactions or holding their money for undetermined periods of time.

Bitcoin poker sites will process your transactions within 24 to 48 hours after a withdrawal request, with round-the-clock customer support to solve any doubts or questions related to the operations. In addition, the Bitcoin blockchain will have all the details related to a transaction which cannot be changed by any third party.

On top of the above, players can double or triple their deposits after a threshold as Bitcoin poker casino sites offer bonuses and opportunities to earn extra rewards. Even by just signup to the platform, players can receive hundreds of dollars as welcome bonuses.

A good tip before completing this process is to check your local regulations on crypto and Bitcoin poker sites and casinos. Some countries have laws against these platforms, but a VPN is always at hand if you want to circumvent this restriction.

List Of Bitcoin Poker Sites In 2022

Before signing up for any Bitcoin poker site, players should look for reviews, such as the one we provide below. Different reviews will help you find the best platform in order to avoid potential scams or security vulnerabilities.

Below, you’ll find our list of the best Bitcoin poker sites in 2022. These sites have been personally tested by our team after spending hours contrasting their pro and cons with their competitors. They provide users with the best security and benefits when playing the popular game.

Stay vigilant as this list can be expanded with new Bitcoin poker sites, these platforms are still catching up to traditional casinos, but adoption is growing every year. Online crypto casinos might become the new normal in the near future.

