Derek Jeter ‘at home’ in front of sellout crowd during Cooperstown ceremony
Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium in front of a packed house with tens of thousands of people chanting his name. For the captain, that rowdy environment is home.
“I was born in New Jersey, I grew up in Kalamazoo, I live now down in Miami,” Jeter said during his speech to the Bronx crowd. “But right here, in front of you, with you, is really where I feel like I’m at home.”
The Yankees honored Jeter for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. A ceremony that was delayed due to COVID-19. The former shortstop is apart of the 2020 Hall of Fame class and was one vote shy of joining Mariano Rivera as the only two unanimous members.
The five-time World Series Champion was joined by former teammates, family and others as he delivered a speech full of thank you’s. Among the people he thanked were owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman which the crowd greeted with boo’s.
“I see you guys are ready for the playoff push,” Jeter said as he smoothly navigated the awkward situation in typical fashion.
Friday marked the first time Jeter returned to the Bronx since his number retirement ceremony in 2017. However, he teased that we may be seeing more of the former captain in the near future.
“I know you guys haven’t seen a lot of me over the last few years for various reasons,” the Hall of Famer said. “But I truly do look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you here in the near future.”
Jeter then threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Kyle Higashioka to cap it off.
BJP nominates Biplab Deb as Rajya Sabha candidate of Tripura
New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that Biplab Deb will be the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls of Tripura, the party announced on Friday.
The announcement came hours after former Tripura CM Deb was appointed Haryana state official by the saffron party.
The former CM’s popularity had earlier helped the BJP sweep the northeastern state scoring a landslide victory in 2018. The 2018 victory overtook the leftist’s 25-year reign in Tripura.
After being sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018, he resigned as State CM on May 14 this year. He was later replaced by Manik Saha who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15.
“Gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, BJP, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP for Tripura. I pledge to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people,” Mr. Deb tweeted.
Gratitude to PM Shri @Narendra Modi Ji,@BJP4India President Sri @JPNadda Ji and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for nominating me as BJP candidate for MP Rajya Sabha from Tripura.
I pledge to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people. pic.twitter.com/7K4ZloW1Vt
—Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 9, 2022
The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the by-election for the seat of Rajya Sabha vacated by Manik Saha. This election will take place on September 22, 2022.
Mr. Saha was elected to the Upper House in April this year and his term is a full system until April 2028.
A few weeks after Manik Saha was sworn into the Rajya Sabha, the party’s top brass nominated him to serve as Chief Minister of Tripura.
The northeastern state of Tripura will enter elections next year. The BJP plans to form a strong government for a second term while the opposition seems to support the support of the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee.
Earlier, National Chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, was appointed as the head of various states and union territories on Friday, including ballot-related states like Tripura and Telangana.
Vinod Tawde has been appointed Secretary General of Bihar, while Harish Dwivedi continues to be co-responsible.
Om Mathur, recently appointed to the parliamentary council, has been made responsible for Chhattisgarh.
The former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, was given organizational responsibility and made responsible for Haryana.
Vinod Sonkar, who was in charge of Tripura, which will come up for election next year, was replaced by former Union Minister and MP for Noida, Dr Mahesh Sharma.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also given organizational responsibilities in Punjab and Chandigarh.
National General Secretary Tarun Chugh continues to be in charge of Telangana.
Bengal have found a new manager in the form of Bihar MLC Mangal Pandey while Amit Malviya continues as co-manager.
Kerala has a new official in the form of former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
General Secretary Arun Singh also continues to be in charge of Rajasthan.
National General Secretary Dilip Saikia was replaced by Laxmi Kant Bajpai in Jharkhand.
Recently, Bajpai was brought to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and was also appointed Chief Party Whip in the Rajya Sabha.
Sources familiar with the development claim that these appointments were made with various caste combinations in mind and keeping people who previously held positions of power engaged in organizational work.
The year 2023 will be full of electoral battles in which states like Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls in the first part of the year.
Loons to be without winger Bongi Hlongwane as club starts stretch run
Minnesota United attacker Bongi Hlongwane will be sidelined after suffering a strained MCL in his knee after a collision in training this week, manager Adrian Heath told the Pioneer Press on Friday.
The fifth-place Loons have only five games remaining this season — a crucial stretch starting at 9 p.m. Saturday against seventh-place Portland Timbers at Providence Park — and MNUFC has called on the South African in all 29 games this season.
“We’re hopeful he’ll be back before the end of the season because you’ve heard me say in the last few weeks, I think he’s been a really big contributor for us,” Heath said via a phone call after a training session in Oregon. “It will be a blow if he’ll no longer be available for the rest of the year.”
Hlongawane, who has contributed two goals and four assists across 1,597 minutes and 18 start in 2022, didn’t think much of the collision in training, but it grew painful with movement and the club had him do a MRI to assess the damage.
The Loons are already without attacker Franco Fragapane for the next two games. The Argentine is suspended this weekend due to a red card he received against Dallas last weekend and he’ll be suspended for the Los Angeles FC match at Allianz Field next week due to yellow card accumulation.
Mender Garcia, Robin Lod and Abu Danladi appear to be primary candidates to fill in for Fragapane and Hlongwane.
Everything We Learned at the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Panel at D23 Expo
In this photo illustration a Pixar Animation Studios logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
The Walt Disney Company is set to reveal new information about its upcoming slate of animated movies and TV shows during its Pixar and Disney Animation Studios panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.
Theatrically released animated films have failed at the box office in the wake of the pandemic. At first, parents were reluctant to bring the kids back to the movies, but now it seems lackluster titles and an increase in kids’ content on streaming have helped keep families at home.
Disney has exacerbated this problem since the reopening of theaters, as it placed the majority of its new Pixar films on Disney+, including “Turning Red”, “Soul” and “Luca”. Although these decisions were made at a time when vaccinations were unavailable for children and foot traffic for movies was slow, it has trained consumers to expect these streaming titles.
That’s part of the reason “Lightyear” had a lackluster opening in theaters this summer. Of course, the film was also hurt by a confusing premise that deviated from what made the Toy Story franchise so special.
Disney is expected to reveal new titles from Pixar and its Walt Disney Animation Studio as well as films associated with its live-action remakes during Friday’s panel. He’ll also share which movies are hitting theaters and which are coming via Disney+.
live action
Before revealing its animated content, Disney unveiled new trailers for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which arrives on Disney+ on September 30, as well as “Disenchanted,” the sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted,” which aired on the service. streaming on November 24.
Hot on the heels of the release of “Pinocchio” on Disney+ on Thursday, the studio has announced a slew of new additions to its catalog of live-action Disney remakes.
“Peter Pan & Wendy” starring Alexander Molony as Peter, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023. Jude Law stars as Captain Hook.
“Haunted Mansion” is set to arrive in theaters on March 10, 2023. Directed by former Disneyland cast member Justin Simien, the film is filled with Easter eggs from the famous Disney parks ride. During the panel, Simien announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will star as Madame Leota in the film.
Barry Jenkin’s formerly untitled Lion King project is called “Mufasa: The Lion King” and tells the origin story of Mufasa from cub to king. Clips shared with the public at Expo D23 show the same stunning visuals as 2019’s “The Lion King” and will hit theaters in 2024.
The company also shared a brief preview of “Snow White” which is slated to hit theaters in 2024. The film stars Rachel Zegler as the title character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Fans burst into applause when Gadot took the stage. The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress said it was fun playing the villain after being cast in more heroic roles so often.
Both Zegler and Anderson noted that the studio is working to give classic characters like Snow White and Wendy more agency and give a modern take on these classic tales.
Rob Marshall, director of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” remake, has shared the entire “Part of Your World” sequence from the film. Halle Bailey’s performance received raucous applause and a standing ovation when she took the stage. The film arrives in theaters on May 26, 2023.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday.
Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June.
Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys.
After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
Last month, Dorow refused a defense motion to have the case against Brooks dismissed because of a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks’ recent decision to change his plea.
His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege.
In denying the motion, Dorow said the paperwork seized, photocopied and return to the jail cell was not privileged material.
Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that he continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.
Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-rigging charges – NBC Chicago
The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants rested on Friday during the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial rigging, child pornography and incitement to sex with minors, the pleadings and the start of jury deliberations being scheduled for early next week.
Minutes before resting, Kelly’s co-defendant and ex-business executive Derrell McDavid completed three days on the stand. He testified for nearly two days that he believed Kelly when he denied abusing minors – then said he began to have doubts about Kelly’s credibility during the trial which began last month .
Kelly and McDavid are accused of rigging Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial – in which Kelly was acquitted – by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges. A third co-defendant, Kelly’s associate Milton Brown, is accused of receiving child pornography.
Prosecutors normally have the ability to call witnesses to refute defense arguments. But when they told Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday they needed time to prepare, he said there would be no rebuttal and the case would go straight to oral argument on Monday morning.
McDavid was the only one of the three defendants to testify on his own behalf.
Kelly, 55, was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison in June after a separate federal trial in New York.
Known for his hit ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ and sex-infused songs such as ‘Bump n’ Grind’, Kelly sold millions of albums even after allegations of sexual misconduct began circulating in the media. 1990s. Widespread outrage emerged after the #MeToo reckoning and the 2019 docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”
During her cross-examination of McDavid, prosecutor Jeannice Appenteng sought to impugn his testimony that throughout the 2000s he was unaware that the sexual abuse allegations might have any credibility.
During Kelly’s month-long trial in 2008, which McDavid attended, state prosecutors played a 30-minute sexually explicit video dozens of times on large screens throughout the courtroom. Prosecutors said it showed Kelly abusing a 14-year-old girl, “Jane.”
McDavid initially said he looked away each time the video played, but later admitted he “looked at it” but not long enough to fully assess the content.
Appenteng also questioned McDavid about his claim that he was not at a meeting in a hotel room in 2001 with Jane and her parents, where government witnesses said Kelly admitted to having sex with Jane. , who considered Kelly his godfather.
McDavid testified that he drove to the hotel, but stayed outside in his car. “It was tricky,” he added.
“It was tricky,” the prosecutor retorted, “because Kelly admits (in the meeting) … that he has sex with his goddaughter.”
On Thursday, McDavid also denied intimidating anyone before the 2008 trial. His lawyer asked him if he had ever threatened to kill Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, for stealing a sex video from Kelly. and for not being upfront about it, as she testified earlier.
“I’m an accountant. No,” he said.
At times, McDavid looked more like a government witness.
In a sudden change at the end of his second day of testimony on Thursday, he expressed doubts about Kelly’s insistence in the 2000s that he had never sexually abused minors.
Asked by his own attorney, Beau Brindley, if he was in “a different position” to assess the allegations against Kelly after witnessing government testimony from four of Kelly’s accusers, including Jane, McDavid replied, “Yes, I do. am”.
“The last (few) weeks…I’ve learned a lot…that I had no idea back in 2008,” added McDavid, who previously testified that he had seen Kelly as a son before.
McDavid’s testimony could lend credence to the charges only Kelly faces – five counts of inciting underage girls for sex, one count each for five accusers.
Judge Leinenweber has repeatedly denied requests by Kelly’s defense team that he be tried alone because his interests and those of McDavid would conflict in a joint trial.
The ongoing trial in Kelly’s hometown is, in a way, a rerun of the 2008 trial. The unique video was central to that trial and is also in evidence in the current trial.
Jane, then an adult, did not testify in that 2008 trial, which jurors cited as the reason they could not convict Kelly. She testified at the current trial that she was the person in this video. She also said Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times starting when she was 14.
___
Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at and find full AP coverage of the R. Kelly trial at
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears season opener — plus our Week 1 picks
The Chicago Bears open their first season under coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Justin Fields and Trey Lance
Fields quashed the storyline that he will be motivated by playing the 49ers, who drafted Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021 before the Bears drafted Fields at No. 11.
“We’re not worried about last year’s draft,” he said. “‘Oh, this team passed on me.’ I’m not thinking about that. It’s not going through my head.”
But most of the outside world will be talking about the meeting of two of the five first-round quarterbacks from 2021.
The intrigue around Fields starts with how he will function under a new coaching staff as he tries to improve upon a rookie season in which he had seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
Meanwhile, there’s a lot to learn about Lance, who didn’t play last year in the 49ers’ 33-22, Jimmy Garoppolo-led win over the Bears and will make only his third career start. He has experienced targets at his disposal, including last year’s 1,405-yard receiver Deebo Samuel, but not a lot of experience himself.
“I definitely think there are some unknowns,” Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said. “There’s not a lot of tape on him besides the preseason and two games he started last year. … At the end of the day, they’re going to try to do what he does best and (49ers coach Kyle) Shanahan is going to call what he likes as well.”
Eberflus said a defense can challenge a young quarterback like Lance in a lot of ways.
“You want to pressure those (young) guys, and I think that’s what every defensive coordinator would say,” Eberflus said. “Then disguise. You want to be able to disguise and move your coverages. How much do you need to do that with a young guy? Sometimes I think you out-think yourself a little bit. But I would say those two things.”
2. Pressing question
Can the Bears slow Nick Bosa and the 49ers defensive front?
Fields kept it real when asked how the Bears can keep rookie left tackle Braxton Jones confident going against Bosa, who had 15½ sacks last season.
“I hope none of you all expect him to win every rep versus Nick Bosa in a game,” Fields said. “He knows he’s not going to win every rep. You’ve just got to move on and focus on the next play.
“We’re going to try to help him out as much as possible. It’s just being real knowing that he’s not going to win every play. That’s everyone in the league. Everyone gets got on one play, but you’ve just got to come back the next play and execute.”
When Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was in Green Bay, the Packers played the 49ers five times in three years and Bosa played in four of those games. So Getsy is very familiar with the challenge Jones faces.
“You’ve got to make sure you’ve got a plan because (Bosa) is someone that can change the game,” Getsy said. “And you’ve got to do your best to make sure that you minimize that as much as you can.”
As for the rest of the Bears offensive line, Getsy still wasn’t ready Thursday to reveal the plan for starters at center and right guard since Lucas Patrick returned. Sam Mustipher could stay at center if Patrick’s snapping abilities are limited with a cast, so the question would become whether the Bears feel more comfortable with Teven Jenkins or Patrick at right guard.
“We’ve got a couple days to figure out exactly where we want to go with that,” Getsy said. “We feel good. We feel pretty lucky to have the depth that we have with the guys that we have now, (from) where we were in April to where we’re at now.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Eberflus spent the preseason games tuning his game management skills as he prepares to make his regular-season debut as an NFL head coach.
He said educating himself and his staff on potential scenarios is the key to success on game day, and he expects that to continue throughout the season. He said preparation also will help to make such decisions under pressure.
“You’ve just really got to stay ahead of it,” Eberflus said. “You stay ahead of the play. … You don’t wait for the situation to show up. You stay ahead of the situation. Then it’s more manageable that way to make a good decision — what you see as a good decision in the moment.”
It also will be Getsy’s debut as an NFL offensive coordinator, though he did hold the position at the college level.
“I genuinely am excited to put our play style on film, and we talk a lot about that in our room about how we want that film to look,” Getsy said. “Not putting an expectation of a thousand yards in a game or 60 points in a game or something crazy or anything like that. We want the play style to be right, we want the mindset to be right, we want to take care of the football, be great situationally. We’re staying pretty focused on our main goals, our main philosophy.”
4. Odds and ends
Sunday’s forecast calls for significant rain, so attention will be on the way the weather affects the game plan.
Will the Bears count on running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert even more to move the ball? Will the 49ers’ Lance, who played high school ball in Minnesota and college ball in North Dakota, stay composed in bad weather?
“Minnesota was a lot more snow than rain,” Lance told reporters in San Francisco this week. “So I haven’t played in a ton of rain games. And obviously North Dakota State, we’re playing in the dome, but definitely a lot of practices in poor, cold weather. But I don’t think it’ll be too cold, so we should be all right.”
Attention also will be on the way the field stands up to the potential inclement weather.
The Bears had Soldier Field resodded early this week with a new Bermuda grass playing surface.
A rep from Carolina Green Corporation, the company the Bears used, said in an email Thursday that the Bermuda sod they grow, which they call GameOnGrass, is grown on plastic to create an “intense root mass and unparalleled durability.” According to the company, the thickness, weight and root system of the grass allows it to be laid and played on immediately, so it doesn’t need to root in before play.
The Bears are counting on that to prove true.
5. Injury report
The Bears had only two players on their injury report Wednesday and Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. didn’t practice either day because of a hamstring injury, and rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson has been limited with a knee injury. The Bears on Friday listed Jones as doubtful.
For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle didn’t practice because of a groin injury and on Friday was listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill was out with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw was limited with an elbow injury.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (14-3 in 2021)
A pair of 2021 first-round draft picks will be under the microscope. On one side, Trey Lance takes over a team that reached the NFC championship game a year ago. Justin Fields, meanwhile, is leading an offense coming from a very different spot as Bears GM Ryan Poles is completely overhauling the roster.
49ers 24, Bears 13
Colleen Kane (14-3)
Maybe Justin Fields will show the 49ers in flashes what they missed out on by not drafting him, even though he said it’s not a motivating factor. But there’s too much unknown around Fields — including a young offensive line, unproven receivers and a new play caller — to say he can do enough Sunday for a win. It’s not ideal for Fields and crew’s first test to come against a 49ers defense that could be top notch this season. In a season that’s all about Fields’ development, he will leave Soldier Field with a lot to work on.
49ers 24, Bears 17
Dan Wiederer (16-1)
The potential for heavy rain Sunday could dramatically alter the game’s dynamic and put Soldier Field’s new Bermuda grass to the test. Under normal conditions, though, the 49ers are simply the better team. In a battle of promising second-year quarterbacks — Justin Fields versus Trey Lance — everything surrounding the 49ers QB is more established. Lance has the more proven play caller in Kyle Shanahan, a more reliable running game, a better big-play weapon in Deebo Samuel and, if healthy, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end in George Kittle.
49ers 26, Bears 17
