Did Heat make a comparison case to win from the inside? – Denver Post
Just over two weeks into training camp, the reality is that there probably won’t be anything shiny and new for the Miami Heat. Instead, 13 players return from the roster that ended in an NBA Finals game.
Name tags will not be required.
Yet, judging by some of the outside perception, it’s as if what Pat Riley designed has become obsolete.
For the Heat, this will likely create a camp narrative that newer isn’t necessarily better.
While many of the decidedly deeper Eastern Conference contenders have been reshuffled, the Heat have instead looked within with their limited salary resources. Thus, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon were retained via Bird Rights, with Caleb Martin re-signed with the lower-tier mid-tier exception that kept the Heat from being capped.
And yet, would the reaction to the offseason be so good if it were instead chosen like this: A former All-Star has been signed, one who has recovered from injury to the point that this could be his first full season in a All-NBA Season; a reliable veteran backup center was signed to add volume behind Bam Adebayo; and one of the most improved players in the NBA has been signed to compete for the starting power forward role?
As in Oladipo, Dedmon and Martin.
Sure, there’s something to be said for fresh blood, but in each of the previous two odd-numbered calendar years, the Heat added Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, two of the biggest free agency additions this offseason.
For their part, the Heat privately expressed their confidence in a remix limited to the additions of first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days. And, surely, more confidence would have been expressed had there been a deal to be struck for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell.
Still, it’s important to view the East reshuffle from a position of all players signed this offseason, including those retained from within.
Cleveland Cavaliers: When you add a player to Mitchell’s pedigree, it’s hard to deny the reality of a significant upswing. But it remains how far a step can be taken from 44-38 and a loss in the playoff round. It’s not like additional additions of Ricky Rubio, Robin Lopez and Raul Neto would put them above.
Atlanta Hawks: In many ways, Dejounte Murray’s addition is similar to Cleveland’s addition of Mitchell, a move that takes a 43-39 team to the next level. But how high? Yes, Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday could help, but otherwise the signings are level with Moe Harkless and Frank Kaminsky (also bearing in mind that Kevin Huerter, Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari have been lost).
Philadelphia 76ers: This is arguably the quintessential case of focusing on supporting plays, with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House and Montrezl Harrell. But that still hinges on Joel Embiid’s health and James Harden’s playoff reliability. Like the Heat, the 76ers opted for supporting plays, simply taking an outside approach with the process (including slipping Tucker).
Boston Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon is the kingpin of the makeover, especially with Gallinari now sidelined for the season. But is it more than a subtle payoff, given everything structured around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and, now, even Robert Williams?
Toronto Raptors: The move here was the addition of Otto Porter in free agency, which was actually their only move beyond the minimum scale. Like the Heat, the Raptors opted for a run-it-back mode (or at least settled for that, when they too couldn’t land Durant or Mitchell).
Brooklyn Nets: Another team with a summer of subtlety when it comes to signings or additions, with Royce O’Neale the single most important element, and with TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Edmond Sumner and Yuta Watanbe rounding out the remake. It will always go to Durant and Kyrie Irving, just like it will go to Butler, Lowry and Bam Adebayo for the Heat.
Milwaukee Bucks: Joe Ingles, if healthy, could definitely help, but it’s a Royce O’Neale level move, for another comfortable team to get him back with the outgoing core.
Chicago Bulls: Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond added, moves that would have meant more five years ago.
New York Knicks: Enjoy Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein. . . and try again next summer.
The Others: For the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, it was never about a transformative summer or even living in the moment.
IN THE WAY
TO CHASE: Ahead of Saturday’s induction speech at the Basketball Hall of Fame, the former Heat guard Tim Hardaway was asked to not only bring his proficiency in cross-dribbling to the NBA, but also to do so at a time when umpires were more prone to calling palming and carrying violations. “Great question,” Hardaway said with a laugh during his media session. “When I was playing on the streets of Chicago, the old guys, if you put your hand under the ball, they were like, ‘Nah, nah. We’re going the other way with this. And I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ They said, “No, it’s a postponement, it’s a postponement.” So I learned at the time to dribble the ball correctly. He added: “Sometimes I think they should call certain things and tell them and acknowledge that they are carrying the ball. But it’s like that.”
NO WARRANTY: Whereas Markieff Morris moved from last season’s brief Heat tenure to a free agent deal with the Brooklyn Nets, he is basically a bargain. No portion of the one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract salary is guaranteed at this time. The first $500,000 of that amount will become guaranteed if he is not waived on opening night, with an increase to a guaranteed $1 million if he is on the roster on Dec. 1. All contracts become fully guaranteed for the season on January 10. It’s the third straight season Morris will play on a minimum contract, following similar contracts in 2021-22 with the Heat and 2020-21 with the Lakers. Working in favor of Morris is a relationship with the Nets coach Steve Nash it dates back to Morris’ rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, which was also Nash’s final season as a player. New Nets assistant coach Igor Kokoskov was on the Suns staff that season.
PLAN B: There will likely be an impact opener for the Heat, when Goran Dragic arrives as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Among the reasons why Dragic opted for the Bulls, instead of a meeting with his Slovenian national teammate Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, it was game-time insurance. Now the rationale behind those assurances has become clearer, with the Bulls acknowledging that Lonzo Ball won’t be available for camp due to knee surgery in January and will likely be out for the start of the regular season. The Heat and Bulls open their seasons Oct. 19 at FTX Arena. Beyond Dragic, the Bulls’ other options at point guard in Ball’s absence are Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmuwho replaced Ball last season.
HERE’S WHY: While the Heat have remained inactive amid their uncertainty over the power forward, the Philadelphia 76ers have certainly been proactive amid their energy shortage, not just signing P.J. Tucker away from the heat, but without also adding Montrezl Harrell. In many ways, the urgency was created from their second-round loss to the Heat. In that series, the 76ers were outscored by 31 points in the 31 minutes played by the since-discarded backup big man. DeAndre Jordan in the first two games as a substitute starter for Joel Embid. Harrell, as much as anything, seems like a regular season minute eater, as a way to create rest for Tucker and Embiid. Whether a player with Harrell’s limited offseason and switching limitations can work in today’s playoff basketball remains to be seen.
NUMBER
9th. Ranking the Heat’s Jimmy Butler in the just-released NBA 2K23 video game player rankings, at 93, tied for that spot with Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant. The only players with higher ratings are Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Joel Embiid (96), LeBron James, (96), Kevin Durant (96), Nikola Jokic (96), Stephen Curry (96), Luka Donĉić (95 ) and Kawhi Leonard (94).
()
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Josef Bican’s mammoth record with Manchester United icon above Lionel Messi and other legends with most FIFA-recognized goals
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the other side of 30 and still scoring for fun, but has the GOAT debate finally been settled?
Manchester United icon Ronaldo has continued his remarkable scoring streak since returning to Old Trafford and now has 815 goals.
He has already become the best international player, but where does he stand for the overall goals of his career?
The incredible Ronaldo has climbed the all-time goalscoring charts in recent years and he has now passed Austrian-Czech icon Josef Bican.
No one has scored more FIFA-recognized goals than the Portuguese superstar, who cemented his name at the top of the scoring charts in history.
Messi has now passed legendary trio Romario, Ferenc Puskas and Pele to move into third place in the all-time rankings, but Ronaldo is now on top.
So who else is on the list of the top ten goalscorers of all time?
10. Tulio Maravilha
575 goals (total matches unknown) – 1988-2019
A Brazilian companion who certainly had a sense of purpose.
Recently retired, Tulio has played for almost 40 clubs during his career.
9, Uwe Seeler
575+ goals (total matches unknown) – 1953-1978
The German great was prolific for Hamburger but struggled to turn his goals into silverware.
He scored twice in his one and only appearance for Ireland’s Cork Celtic in 1978.
8. Ferenc Deak
576+ goals (total matches unknown) – 1940-1957
One of Hungary’s best in its heyday and a legend in its home country if not as much elsewhere in the world.
Incredibly, Deak has averaged more than three goals per game during his career at Szentlorinci AC.
7. Gerd Muller
734 goals in 793 games – 1962-1981
The striker’s most important goal was the winner of the 1974 World Cup final as Germany beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Munich.
Muller is also Bayern Munich’s top scorer and well over double the second-best.
6. Ferenc Puskas
746+ goals in 754+ games – 1943-1966
Another Hungarian icon, Puskas now lends his name to the prize for the best goal of each year.
He made a name for himself in Budapest before cementing his legend at Real Madrid.
5. Pele
757 goals in 831 games – 1957-1977
One of the greatest of all time and a three-time World Cup winner.
Pele has scored nearly one goal per game in his 656 competitive appearances for Santos, although he claims to have scored more than 1,000 times in his career.
However, it is widely believed that hundreds of those goals came during tours or friendlies. Pelé will tell you otherwise.
4.Romario
772 goals 994 games – 1985-2007
Romario led Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994, scoring five goals in the tournament.
He had a brilliant career at several top clubs around the world.
3.Lionel Messi
778 goals in 984 games – 2003-present
A true legend, Messi has won countless accolades to go along with his goals at Barcelona, including seven Ballon d’Ors.
Now with PSG, the Argentine has a few more years to add to his remarkable record.
He’ll be eager to prove his few skeptics wrong and produce the goods in a different league.
2. Josef Bican
805+ goals in 530+ games – 1931-1956
With 395 goals in 217 games for Slavia Prague, Bican had claimed the honor of being football’s all-time top scorer for over 60 years.
But he was finally beaten.
Although it is said that he scored nearly 1,500 goals in total during his playing days, only 805 of them were recognized by FIFA.
1.Cristiano Ronaldo
815 goals in 1128 games – 2001-present
A modern great for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now the Red Devils again.
Ronaldo won everything in the match and is still going strong today, and has now added the biggest record of his historic career by overtaking Bican.
Ronaldo’s goalscoring record now stands at an insane 815 goals, and he is yet to finish.
What student loan forgiveness means for borrowers who never graduated
Like many borrowers, Halid Hamade, 28, is set to benefit – at least somewhat – from student loan forgiveness.
After President Joe Biden announced he would forgive $10,000 in federal education debt and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet the income threshold, Hamade said he was happy.
Still, “it’s not enough,” he said.
Hamade currently owes the university about $100,000 in federal and private loans. He is also one of the nearly 40 million students without a degree to show for this debt.
The economics major was about to graduate in 2016, but ran out of funds in his final year of school, he said. Hamade said he was denied an additional loan, which made it nearly impossible to stay enrolled at Penn State University. “It was out of my hands at the time.”
Instead, Hamade quit school and completed Merit America’s Computer Support Professional Certificate program, which took less than four months. He now works as an integration engineer based in Washington, DC
Halid Hamade
Source: Merit America
Dropouts face heavier financial burdens
For students who start college and don’t finish, managing student loans without the benefit of a degree — and the higher earning potential that comes with it — is especially difficult.
The default rate among borrowers who leave with student debt but without a degree is three times higher than that of borrowers who have a degree.
Learn more about personal finance:
Inflation makes college even more expensive
Are You Earning Too Much For Student Loan Forgiveness?
Applications for student loan forgiveness could open within weeks
About 39 million Americans have attended college at some point but have not graduated, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Although college completion rates are on the rise, only about 63% of students enrolled in four-year institutions graduate within six years, the National Center for Education Statistics also found.
Among students leaving college, most said it was due to a loss of motivation or a life change, according to a separate report from education lender Sallie Mae. Others cite financial problems, followed by mental health issues.
“Often the dropouts are first-generation students from underserved communities,” said Rick Castellano, spokesman for Sallie Mae.
Those who complete college are more likely to grow up in higher-income households and have at least one parent who has a college degree, the report found.
Completers are also better prepared when it comes to paying for college: 42% said they had a plan to pay for each year of college before enrolling, while only 26% of dropouts could say as much. (Other studies show that students are more likely to enroll in college when they are aware of the financial resources available to help pay.)
“Having a plan to pay for college or having those conversations earlier goes a long way,” Castellano said.
Forgiving is not ‘taking on the biggest problem’
On the heels of Biden’s historic student loan cancellation announcement, colleges still face a bigger affordability crisis, experts say.
“That’s what worries me,” said Hafeez Lakhani, founder and president of education-focused Lakhani Coaching in New York City. “When I heard about the loan forgiveness, I thought it was misdirected.”
“You’re not addressing the biggest issue in front of us, which is declining enrollment,” he said. “The decline in enrollment is absolutely related to affordability.”
Tuition and average fees increased slightly again in the 2021-2022 academic year, reaching $10,740 for in-state students in four-year public schools, according to the College Board, which follows trends in college pricing and student aid. The average tuition and fees at four-year private institutions reached $38,070.
This year, some colleges are raising tuition by up to 5%, citing inflation and other rising costs.
Most students need to borrow to cover at least part of the tab. More than 40 million Americans now owe a collective student debt of $1.7 trillion, a balance that has tripled since the Great Recession.
Amid rising tuition fees, growing student loan burdens, and increased demand for workers, students like Hamade are increasingly choosing alternative career paths over four-year colleges. according to studies.
Yet studies show that college graduates will earn nearly a million dollars more over their careers, and many continue to believe that earning a degree is worth it in the end.
If he could do it all over again, Hamade said he would try to get his degree but would do it cheaper.
“If I was 18 right now, I would go to community college and get an undergraduate degree the cheapest way possible,” Hamade said.
“I always see it as a way for people to move on,” he added.
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.
Ex-QB Jesse Palmer with ‘The Bachelor’ franchise host
Former NFL pro Jesse Palmer says hosting “The Bachelor” franchise is like playing quarterback.
“You just try to avoid drama at all times,” the ex-Giant told the Post. “It’s like trying not to get fired.”
On Sunday, instead of watching his former team’s season opener, Palmer, 43, will travel to Los Angeles to shoot the live Season 19 finale of “Bachelorette,” which airs Sept. 13-20 on ABC.
The Canadian native was hired as the franchise’s host in 2021 after Chris Harrison, who had been at the helm since ‘The Bachelor’ premiered in 2002, quit amid controversy after defending a ‘Bachelor’ contestant pictured during a an Antebellum-themed college party.
In 2004, when Palmer became the first professional athlete to star as “The Bachelor,” which was still a new television concept, he gave his teammates play-by-play.
“As you can imagine, we had a lot of fun with this,” said Palmer, who also works as a college football analyst for ESPN.
The popular franchise continues to bring football players back to the limelight as top men and competitors and he understands why.
“I think football players have a lot of personality. I think they feel good about themselves,” he said.
And like Bachelor Mansion, an NFL locker room can be a powder keg of emotion.
“You can’t even imagine how much drama there is,” he said.
Although he didn’t find lasting love on national television, he found it more than a decade later in Manhattan – marrying Brazilian model Emely Fardo in 2020. He first saw her once in a boxing class at Rumble on West 23rd Street in Chelsea.
“I was trying to talk to her the day I met her, but I missed my chance, then she liked a photo of me on social media…and then I technically took the first step and I sent a direct message,” he said. “But she didn’t answer me for 10 days; she played me slowly.
The couple, who just moved to Miami Beach with their Aussie Doodle Miss Loulou Palmer, “would love to have kids” and have spoken of “potentially having another dog.”
When asked if he would like his kids to be in the dating franchise or play football, Palmer replied, “I would have to ask the boss. I’m super open to anything. I’d go for both, but I don’t know what the boss would say.
Major US indices open higher for third day in a row
Major US stock indices are trading higher to start the day. If the closing price is higher, it would be the 3rd day in a row. The NASDAQ index hasn’t had 3 more days in a row since July. The major indices are also on track for a higher close this week, which would be the first after 3 weeks of declines.
A market snapshot currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 197 points or 0.62% to 31,973
- S&P index up 31 points or 0.77% to 4036.94
- NASDAQ index up 128 points or 1.08% to 11990
- Russell 2000 up 16.8 points or 0.91% at 1,863.70
On the US debt market, yields are lower:
- 2 years 3.507%, unchanged
- 5 years 3.4056%, -1.8 basis points
- 10 years 3.300% -1 basis point
- 30 years 3.474% -0.4 basis points
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.36% at 1,714.80
- spot silver is trading up $0.08 or 0.45% at $18.60
- Crude oil price trades from $1.98 to $85.50
- Bitcoin is back above the $21,000-$21,040 level
In the forex market, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors, while the USD remains the weakest:
This article was written by Greg Michalowski at forexlive.com.
UFC 279 Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Start time, how to watch, all-new fight card
Well, that was extremely weird. Where to start ?
Let’s start with Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev. It was the fight that was supposed to headline UFC 279. But Chimaev missed weight massively, reaching 7.5 pounds over the 171 limit. To save the card, the UFC had to revamp the entire main card.
Read more: How to get ESPN Plus for UFC 279
After negotiations between the fighters, there is a new main event. And one that, oddly, makes a lot more sense.
Instead of being outmatched by Chimaev, Nate Diaz now faces fellow UFC legend Tony Ferguson.
Chimaev now fights Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 179 pounds in the co-main event. Considering these two have been circling each other, sending teasers to each other for months, this fight can also make a lot of sense.
Li Jingliang, who was originally scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, now faces old Dutch opponent Daniel Rodriguez.
In short, we went from…
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
- Tony Ferguson vs Li Jingliang
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
TO…
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
The biggest loser here is probably Li Jingliang, who went from a high-profile co-main event with a legend in Tony Ferguson, to a really tough fight with a bigger man in Daniel Rodriguez.
But the map is alive.
Press conference cancelled?
These few days have been chaotic. Ahead of the weigh-in circus, UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 press conference at the very last minute after a huge backstage brawl featuring Chimaev and Kevin Holland, another undercard fighter.
The couple had argued before things got physical. There are reports that members of Diaz’s entourage also got involved, with bottle-throwing.
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has the whole story.
Quite par for the course with a Diaz fight.
UFC 279 start time
The UFC 279 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on September 10. Here are all the details of several time zones.
WE
- The main card begins September 10 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).
- Preliminaries begin September 10 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
- The early prelims begin September 10 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
UK
- The main card starts on September 11 at 3:00 a.m. BST.
- The prelims start on September 11 at 1:00 a.m. BST.
- The first preliminaries begin on September 10 at 11:00 p.m. BST.
Australia
- The main card begins on September 11, 12 p.m. AEDT.
- The prelims begin September 11 at 10 a.m. AEDT.
- The first preliminaries begin on September 11 at 8:00 AM AEDT.
How to watch UFC 279
The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. This is great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you are one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the USA.
In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 279, you’ll only find fight night on pay-per-view via ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options for watching UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN’s site:
- Existing ESPN Plus annual subscribers can order the next UFC card for $75.
- New ESPN Plus subscribers can purchase a bundle of a UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. It’s a good thing. The ESPN Plus Annual ESPN Subscription will automatically renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus Annual Subscription at the time of auto-renewal.
You can do all of the above at the link below.
MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 278 exclusively through BT Sport.
There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 278 via Main Event on Foxtel. You can also stream through Kayo for AU$55. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.
Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access the US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.
Full fight card
As always, these maps are subject to change.
Main PPV map
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminaries
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
- Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
First preliminaries
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
- Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
