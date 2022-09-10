Connect with us

Blockchain

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates By 75 Basis Points
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Bitcoin News
  • In July, it saw a half-point uptick—the first increase in 11 years.
  • Lagarde predicts a significant slowdown in economic activity.

Following a trend of interest rate increases from major central banks across the world, the European Central Bank decides to do the same. Since the beginning of this month, the euro has lost value relative to the dollar. On Monday, though, it was selling for less than $0.99 for the first time in over 20 years.

For this country, the most recent increase in interest rates from the European Central Bank is unprecedented. The decision to increase interest rates was announced on Thursday and it was raised by 75 basis points. It seems that the basis for the rate rises is the skyrocketing inflation and the need to keep it under control.

Sluggish Economic Activities

Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, has said that the bank would raise interest rates during the next few sessions.  The central bank believes inflation “is likely to stay above our target for a prolonged period.” In July, it saw a half-point uptick—the first increase in 11 years.

Moreover, Lagarde predicts a significant slowdown in economic activity for the remainder of the year and expects energy costs to remain high. The bank’s hefty interest rate hike is meant to increase borrowing costs for consumers, companies, and governments. To counter rising prices, the Federal Reserve announced in July that it will raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

Inflation skyrocketed after policymakers decided to raise interest rates in an effort to ease pressure on the economy and the public’s wallets. The action demonstrates the Fed’s commitment to reducing inflation, which recently hit 9.1 percent, the highest level in recorded history.

Recommended For You:

ECB Top Officials Back Europe’s CBDC Initiative Over Cryptocurrencies

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Now Forms A “Buy” Signal

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Bitcoin Bull
google news

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin stablecoin supply ratio is now showing a green signal that has proved to be profitable for the crypto several times in the last two years.

Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Shock Momentum Forms “Buy” Signal

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, out of the 11 previous such buy signals, 10 ended up profitable for the crypto.

The “stablecoin supply ratio” (or the SSR in brief) is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap of Bitcoin and that of all stablecoins.

Generally, whenever investors want to avoid volatility associated with cryptos like BTC, they shift their coins into stablecoins. Once they feel that prices are right to re-enter the markets again, they buy back into them. As such, the total stablecoin supply can be looked at as potential buying pressure for other cryptos.

When the value of the SSR is high, it means the BTC supply is higher compared to the stablecoin cap, and thus there is low buying pressure in the market currently.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator suggest there is high potential dry powder in the market right now. Because of this, such a trend can be bullish for the price of Bitcoin.

Now, there is a metric called the Bitcoin SSR “shock momentum,” which tracks the rate of change in its value. Here is a chart that shows the trend for it over the past couple of years:

Looks like the value of the metric has been low in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the quant from the post has marked the relevant points of trend for the Bitcoin SSR shock momentum.

It seems like whenever this metric has made a low below the green dotted level, the price of the crypto has observed a buy signal.

During the last two years, there have been eleven instances of this pattern taking place, out of which only one has turned out to be a false signal.

Most recently, the indicator has once again showed this formation. If the past trend is anything to go by, then this may turn out to be bullish for Bitcoin.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.9k, up 4% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the BTC price over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have spiked up over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Quaritsch Photography on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Animoca Brands Raises $110 Million From Investors

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Animoca Brands Raises $110 Million From Investors
google news
  • The business has funded more than 300 startups, including Web3 and NFT firms.
  • A $359 million deal in January gave it a valuation of more than $5 billion.

Institutional investors Temasek, Boyu Capital, and GGV Capital spearheaded the $110 million investment round for Animoca Brands, a major investor in NFT and metaverse-centric firms, which was disclosed recently.

Although it is subject to conditions relating to a potential future initial public offering (IPO), liquidation event (such as merger or sale), or equity financing round, the Australian company claims that the fundraising was carried out as a sale of convertible notes issued at a conversion price of AUD $4.50 (just over US$3.00).

Focusing on Web3 and NFT Sector

Besides new investors, existing investors Mirae Asset Management and True Global Ventures also contributed to this round. The convertible notes offering values Animoca “similarly to its previous funding round,” the $75 million Series D round disclosed in July, at which time the company was valued at $5.9 billion.

Crunchbase reports that the business has received a total of $775 million over the course of many investment rounds, including a $359 million deal in January that gave it a value of more than $5 billion.

The co-founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu stated:

“Animoca Brands has grown significantly as a company in the last year, and our new investors will contribute strategic advice and perspective as we build the world’s leading company furthering digital property rights in the Web3 industry.”

According to a recent Bloomberg article, the business has funded more than 300 startups, including some successful Web3 and NFT companies such as NBA Top Shot and Flow blockchain inventor Dapper Labs, top NFT marketplace OpenSea, and Axie Infinity games developer Sky Mavis.

Recommended For You:

Animoca Brands Japanese Arm Raises $45M For NFT Initiatives

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bottoms: As Easy As Pi?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 At 2.03.17 Pm
google news

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we compare past Bitcoin bottoms and tops using the Pi Cycle Bottom and Pi Cycle Top indicator.  We also dive into recent comments from John Bollinger, creator of the Bollinger Bands. 

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 9, 2022

This video provides a detailed look at Bitcoin market cycles using the Pi Cycle Bottom indicator and other tools. A recent exchange between Tony “The Bull” and the creator of the Bollinger Bands is also a topic of discussion and corresponding analysis.

Are Bitcoin Bottoms As Easy As Pi?

The Pi Cycle Bottom indicator fired back in July, but price action retested lows for a second time. Looking back across history, it is visually clear that the tool has been fairly precise in its top and bottom signals.

For further reassurance, we used technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index and LMACD.  As a reminder, the LMACD is the logarithmic version of the MACD, which provides signals across high timeframes that allow for better comparison from cycle to cycle.

Bearish momentum ran out of steam at the exact same point in the past two market cycles on weekly timeframes, which just so happened to coincide closely with the pi cycle bottom indicator firing. RSI also reached oversold levels both previous instances. Layer in some cyclical tools, and we have what appears to be a pattern.

 

A historical look at past Pi cycle Bottom and Top signals. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

 

Examining The Bollinger Bounce

The Bollinger Bands were recently behaving as past setups, with the most recent being the bottom at $29K the first time, before it ultimately breaking down after it was revisited this year. 

The last major bottom also had a similar, yet less pronounced bullish divergence on the RSI. The current setup also looks similar to the October 2019 “China Pump” where Bitcoin climbed more than 40% in under 72 hours.

A similar move of such magnitude would take the leading cryptocurrency by market cap to more than $26,000 per coin by Monday afternoon. However, the tool’s creator, John Bollinger, warns that the current setup lacks the necessary “squeeze” for a “head fake” – terminology that is specific to the wave the Bollinger Bands behave.

Btcusd_2022-09-09_14-18-47

Is this a similar setup? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

FTX Ventures Acquires 30% Stake in SkyBridge Capital

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Ftx Ventures Acquires 30% Stake In Skybridge Capital
google news
Exchange News
  • Approximately $40 million of the new capital will be used towards the purchase.
  • Skybridge assured that there was no chance of any assets being liquidated.

Sam Bankman- Fried’s FTX Ventures, a cryptocurrency venture capital company, has recently made a splash in the market by acquiring a 30% stake in fellow cryptocurrency investment business SkyBridge Capital. Approximately $40 million of the new capital will be used to purchase and hold cryptocurrency investments by SkyBridge Capital.

Anthony Scaramucci, Troy Gaveski, Brett S. Messing, and Raymond Nolte run the New York City-based investment business SkyBridge Capital. Amy Wu, a former General Partner at LightSpeed Venture Partners, leads the venture capital firm started in January 2022 termed FTX Ventures.

Right Time to Invest

This new action follows a freeze on investor withdrawals from a SkyBridge fund that had exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum in July. The firm, called Legion Strategies, handled around $230 million in assets, with approximately a quarter of those assets invested in crypto as of February.

Because of private investments made late in the fund’s life cycle, the fund is temporarily unable to accept new money, leading to suspension. There is no leverage in SkyBridge investment funds. Skybridge assured that there was no chance of any assets being liquidated.

Scaramucci’s organization joined a growing number of crypto companies and projects. That have halted operations in the wake of the market’s general decline. And although some businesses have faltered in such a climate. Sam Bankman-Fried has emerged as something of a rescuer, dispensing out millions to ailing businesses.

Sam Bankman-Fried, started investing in numerous crypto startups. These include BlockFi and Voyager Digital, ultimately investing over $750 million in these businesses. However, it’s still unclear whether the latest investment in SkyBridge Capital was motivated by the same factors.

Recommended For You:

GameStop As The Retailer Partner of Crypto Exchange FTX.US 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

DBS Bank Collaborates With The Sandbox For Virtual Offerings

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Dbs Bank Collaborates With The Sandbox For Virtual Offerings
google news
  • Together, DBS Bank and The Sandbox will acquire carbon offsets.
  • The DBS has become the first Singaporean company to partner with The Sandbox.

The DBS Bank, a Singaporean financial institution, has stated that it would be working with the metaverse platform The Sandbox. The collaboration will help DBS expand its virtual offerings to more customers. DBS BetterWorld is the bank’s planned private metaverse property, and the institution is planning to buy a three-by-three parcel of land to house it. The necessity of creating a better and more sustainable world will be highlighted by DBS BetterWorld.

Together, DBS Bank and The Sandbox will acquire carbon offsets, making all land and production on DBS BetterWorld carbon neutral.

Banking on the More Profound Technology

The DBS has become the first Singaporean company to partner with The Sandbox. This is also the first bank in Singapore to enter the virtual world. This also marks a watershed moment in DBS’s ongoing quest to discover how it may best serve its customers and the world at large by capitalizing on possibilities presented by the third iteration of the World Wide Web.

Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS, stated:

“Over the last decade, the biggest changes in the world of finance have been catalysed by digital advancements. In the coming decade, driven by new technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, these shifts have the potential to be even more profound.”

The possibilities of metaverse technology were further emphasized by Gupta. He said that the ever-developing field of metaverse technology has the potential to alter the traditional ways in which financial institutions communicate with their customers.

Co-founder of The Sandbox, Sebastien Borge, extended a warm welcome to DBS as a new participant in the metaverse and the SingaporeVerse development project. The SingaporeVerse is an initiative to introduce Singaporean culture to the virtual world. It will be a community that welcomes everyone and celebrates diversity without compromising the Singaporean way of life.

Recommended For You:

DBS Bank Reports Surge in Crypto Purchase on DDEx Exchange

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Solana Nears 100 Billion Transaction Milestone As Price Aims For $40

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Solana
google news

Solana has made a name for itself in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) space over the last few years. Its growth has seen it become one of the largest contenders for the leading smart contract network Ethereum, as it presents faster and cheaper transaction options. Its transaction count had quickly multiplied in light of this, and now, the cryptocurrency has neared another important milestone.

Almost 100 Billion Transactions

With only two years of operations under its belt, Solana has quickly grown in prominence among crypto investors. With an average of 3,000 transactions per second (TPS), the total transaction count on the Solana blockchain is like a runner on steroids.

Presently, the total transaction count on the network has surpassed 97.1 billion. This was the count as of Friday when this report was written. Given that the number was around 96 billion on Thursday, Solana’s transaction count is growing at around 1 billion per day. This rate would see the network hit the 100 billion mark before the weekend is over. 

To put this in perspective, the current daily transaction count on the Ethereum network is a little over 1 million at 13 TPS. The upgrade to ETH proof of stake will reportedly allow Ethereum to process 100,000 TPS, but for now, it continues to lag behind competitors such as Solana in terms of speed and capacity. 

Solana Looks To Grow Further

Over the last day, digital assets across the cryptocurrency market have seen some impressive gains. Solana grew more than 7% in this 24-hour period to bring its price above $35, but even this point does not look to be the highest for the cryptocurrency.

Since SOL is now sitting above its 20-day moving average, the selling pressure in the short term has begun to ease up, giving the digital asset room to establish support at $35 and target the $40 level from this point. 

SOL breaks above $35 | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com

Solana’s growth in other aspects besides its transaction count is also working to prop up its price. Most notably, the growth of NFT trading on the blockchain. Magic Eden, the leading NFT marketplace on Solana, is fast catching up to OpenSea. 

In the last 7 days, OpenSea saw a total of 149,488 unique traders, where Magic Eden saw 101,349 unique traders. The popularity of collections, such as Okay Bears, DeGods, and now Yoots, has also helped to increase the popularity of the blockchain and bring new demand to the market. 

This demand for the digital asset for trading activities has been the biggest driver of its recovery. If the momentum holds up, then SOL is likely to test $40 before the weekend is over.

Featured image from CNBCTV18, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Trending