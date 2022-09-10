Expanded Playoffs Can't Hide Baseball's Biggest Flaw...too Many Bad Teams - The Denver Post

News
Expanded playoffs can't hide baseball's biggest flaw…too many bad teams
One can only assume that adding another wildcard to both leagues has had the desired effect for MLB poohbahs, as fans in at least seven cities with otherwise flawed and mediocre teams are still entertaining fanciful dreams of the World Series.
But the hard truth is that the Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners or Orioles are not in the same class as Dusty Baker’s Astros in the American League, while in the National League the Padres, Phillies and Brewers are all second-class citizens compared to the Dodgers and Braves (and even the Mets). Whether the powers that be like to admit it or not, there remains a big two-tiered divide in baseball. The first is between 10-11 really bad teams and everything in between, and the second is between wild card hopefuls and the true elite.
On Sept. 1, there were 10 teams — one-third of baseball — that were 25 or more games away from first place and 15 teams — half of baseball — with less than .500 records. It’s a pretty big chunk of the industry that has turned to football with a month to go in the season. We’re talking about disparity here and the fact that there are really only 3-4 elite World Series caliber teams in all of baseball – the Dodgers, Braves and Mets in NL and only the Astros in AL, now that the Yankees, decimated by injuries, fell apart.
We count the Mets in this elite category, but only if Max Scherzer is healthy and takes his regular turn in the rotation and Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme are fully recovered and contributing at the end of the season (when they play this series of three games in Atlanta), and in October. Because one of the reasons the Braves have been playing .700 ball since May 31 is that they haven’t had any major injuries to any of their primary regulars or starting pitchers.
In the meantime, a few observations on a few of the wild card “suitors”:
In the American League, Mariners starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby make them a scary proposition in the playoffs, but there’s no one really scary on their day-to-day roster and they have little depth . … The Rays managed to hang on in the AL East despite nine pitchers on the IL, including their top three starters Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz, and they’ve struggled to score runs all year . But they’ve gotten Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe from the IL now and if they get McClanahan and one of the other starters and pitch to form by October, they could be dangerous too. … The Blue Jays’ third-place finish, with the most productive daily lineup in the AL this Astros side, has been a mystery all year, but they control their own destiny with eight games left with the Rays.
The leaders of the National League wildcards are even more questionable. Since all of their spectacular trades at the deadline, the Padres have barely played .500 and are clearly missing something. … After starting 22-29 under Joe Girardi, the Phillies made a stunning turnaround under Rob Thomson to enter the wild card race. But they’ve recently been plagued again by the same shoddy defense and faulty bullpen that doomed Girardi. … Corbin Burnes notwithstanding, the Brewers have been a pattern of inconsistency all season and look like a quick exit in the playoffs if they somehow manage to get a wildcard.
IT’S A MADD WORLD, MADD
Looks like the big rule changes approved by MLB on Friday have Buck Showalter’s full approval. “We’re going to have a more paced game,” Showalter said of implementing a 15-second pitch timer with empty bases and 20 seconds with runners, as well as two-out limits. . “You’ll hear a lot of grumbling at first, but once everyone gets used to it, it’s going to be good for the game. My only concern is that they have to implement all these new rules from day one of spring training and at the World Baseball Classic. If they don’t, I’m not sending my players to the WBC. I want them to learn the new rules at spring training. (In minor leaguers this year, the clock has cut an average of 26 minutes from game time.)
As for eliminating defensive changes, now requiring all four infielders to be positioned on the dirt, two on either side of second base, Showalter said, “I totally agree. You’re going to have real infielders at every position now and it’ll eliminate the groans from the crowd when a hitter does his job of hitting a ball through the holeshot to right field and it ends up being fair on someone. We all grew up knowing that hitting the ball through the middle was a real hit. According to MLB, the possible elimination of the “ghost runner” rule from extra innings (which purists especially hate) and the three-batter limit per relief pitcher appearance (which everyone apparently hates) are still under discussion. with the rules committee.
With news that more than half of minor league players have handed in union clearance cards, it is now likely that minor league players will in fact unionize with the Major League Players Association as their bargaining representative. This is certainly not good news for landlords who will now have to deal with two separate collective bargaining situations every 4-5 years, but it is the product of “you reap what you sow” after putting in implemented their two-year “120 Plan” that eliminated 42 minor league teams and hundreds of minor league jobs. According to a top minor league official, the main beneficiaries of unionized minor league numbers are player agents. “The two biggest issues in the upcoming minor league negotiations with the [MLB] owners are going to be slot stocks on draft picks and the ability of college players to become free agents if they don’t sign after a certain period of time instead of being thrown out in the next year’s draft,” the manager said. “In either case, these players, especially the top draft picks who get slot values, are represented by the same top agents. The owners will fight like hell to keep the slot system, but it all happened when they blew up the minor leagues and put them all under one MLB umbrella.
()
What makes a good bullpen? Relievers from the Yankees, Mets weigh in
Over the long haul of a 162-game season, some basic back-of-the-napkin math estimates that Major League Baseball’s relief pitchers spend roughly 324 hours a year chilling in bullpens.
That comes out to 13 and a half days. Sometimes they’re sitting in folding chairs, sometimes they have a nice bench and certain places leave them in the blazing sun with no protection, just their thoughts.
Relief pitchers are, lovingly, the resident weirdos of any team. The mental makeup needed to enter in the late innings when the whole game depends on you, plus the physical isolation they have from the rest of their teammates, creates a very specific type of guy.
Ask around the Yankees’ and Mets’ clubhouse for the criteria that makes a good bullpen — not the pitchers that inhabit it, but the physical space — and you’ll really get those weirdos going.
“A climate-controlled area,” said Mets’ setup man Adam Ottavino. “Sometimes it’s cold [outside], sometimes it’s hot. When you’re sitting there, you don’t want to deal with that. So, that’s the biggest thing. A view of the game is nice. A lot of places, you can’t see anything, which kind of sucks. Those are the first two, and then, you know, a decent bathroom.”
“To me, I think you want to have some type of fan interaction, but you also want to have your space,” said the Yankees’ Clay Holmes. “The Braves are my favorite. Boston, you can’t escape anything, and there’s not a lot of room to move around.”
Not being able to see the field, or having an obstructed view of it, was a common answer for what makes a bad bullpen experience. Having the Ottavino-approved room with either air conditioning or heat, depending on the time of year, seemed to be perhaps the most important aspect of a good one.
Gabbing about favorite and least favorite bullpens was like throwing chum into shark-infested waters. Once the subject was broached, other bullpen dwellers couldn’t resist.
“I don’t like Minnesota,” said a Met. “Detroit is f—-ing far.”
“Tampa and Oakland, those aren’t bullpens,” said a member of the Yankees, taking a potshot at the only two bullpens in the league that remain on the field rather than beyond the outfield wall.
Of course, when it comes to time spent in a given bullpen, players are beholden to their team’s schedule and division. One person’s favorite might not have registered for someone in the opposite league who’s maybe only spent three games there. The new arrangement in San Francisco’s Oracle Park and the center field setup in Cleveland’s Progressive Field received one-off mentions as some of the worst in the league. Everyone likes the one at Yankee Stadium. Petco Park’s bullpen in San Diego is considered a gem. Seattle was one of the consensus favorites because of its heated seats and the ability to interact with fans.
“I like Seattle,” said Mets’ middle relief man Mychal Givens. “The fans are right there, but I’ve never had a problem with them. They’re not bad.”
Tommy Hunter, the Mets’ 36-year-old righty with over 12 years of MLB service time, immediately named Seattle his number one because of the fans’ ability to stand mere inches away.
“I like talking s—t and I like when people talk s—t to me,” Hunter explained. “We’re really good at it, to be honest, we do it every day for eight months a year. Sometimes the fans come and talk trash, but they only do it once in a while. We do it every day.”
Milwaukee’s ‘pen was praised by one veteran for having a great view, while they also admonished the one in Detroit for sometimes having standing water in it. Those who really went in on their least favorite bullpen had clearly spent hours upon hours hating on it from the inside.
“Houston, you’re in a cage,” said Ottavino as a nearby teammate also declared that one the worst. “It’s a mosquito-infested cage with dust on the walls and you have to watch out when you go pee. Something might bite you.”
“There’s some bad ones,” said the Yankees’ Lucas Luetge, who claimed he’d never thought about this sort of thing before. “Nobody wants to warm up on the field. You throw a passed ball and it stops the whole game. You don’t get to warm up as freely as you’d like.”
Now in his second year with the Mets, Trevor Williams has developed a natural disdain for Philadelphia.
“Philly, you have a good view but you’re also like three miles away from everything,” he said. “The best way to describe Philly’s bullpen is like an open-air exhibit at the zoo. We’re on display. You know when you see the meerkats at the zoo? You can look at them and you’re kind of eye-level with them. That’s what we are.”
Williams listed the ability to hide as one of his favorite qualities. If the indoor room is too secluded, though, as he said Wrigley Field’s is, the feeling of running from silence into crowd noise can be too jarring. The bullpen orientation at Citi Field puts the sitting relievers right up against the right-center field fence, eliminating many important viewing angles. Whoever’s warming up on the mound, meanwhile, is way back behind them.
“We can’t see the count or anything,” Williams said, before explaining how the Mets’ relievers consume a game. “We look through the windows to whatever section [is near us] in the outfield. We look at their TV’s to see what happened.”
One thing that united both the Yankees and Mets’ relievers was their architectural beef with Camden Yards in Baltimore. They described, in horror, the feeling of trying to navigate the cobblestones that stand between a relief pitcher and their entrance to the field.
“Baltimore, with the rocks going down, is awful,” said Hunter, a former Oriole who’s made 104 relief appearances at Oriole Park. “I think that’s my number one least favorite bullpen. When you walk down that thing, you’ve gotta be careful.
“It’s a weird footing,” Holmes agreed. “It kind of just bugs me, bit of a pet peeve.”
It didn’t seem to be very high on the list of priorities last winter, so hopefully relief pitcher’s pet peeves can be addressed in the next collective bargaining agreement.
()
The order of succession to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth IIBritain’s longest-reigning king, the monarchy must look to the future.
King Charles ascended the throne with the succession of the new king to come, in accordance with British rule, moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother had died on September 8 at the age of 96. Prior to the promotion, King Charles was the oldest and oldest heir apparent in British history, along with his eldest son, Prince Williamnow assuming this role.
While many knew the new titles of Charles and William were coming, this is the first time the Royal Family has seen a change in the line of succession in 76 years and there are many relatives of the Queen, including Prince Harry and her two children with Meghan Markleas good as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—who are also included in the list of heirs to the monarchy.
Oregon adopts California wildfire tactic, cuts power in high winds
PORTLAND, OR — Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the region in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry conditions and hot.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People are going, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres (405,000 hectares), destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and services public were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and wrapping power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We realize the evolution of the landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The fire grew nearly 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and by Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles (554 kilometers squares). It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 135 square miles. Authorities on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Mount Stukel about 21 kilometers southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly half contained at about 33 square miles (82 square kilometers).
Associated Press reporter Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.
George McCaskey doesn't 'anticipate any change in the structure' as the Chicago Bears look for a new team president. But will it be a 'football person' this time?
As George McCaskey embarks on the search for the first new Chicago Bears President in more than two decades — and the first one he will have hired personally — he’s keeping possibilities open.
The Bears Chairman said members of the search team, who were assembled to find a replacement for retiring President and CEO Ted Phillips, are “not locked into a business or football person.”
They’re open to both in-house and external candidates.
They’re not going to hire or eliminate someone based on their availability to join the team by Phillips’ retirement date of Feb. 28.
And they would consider a candidate who doesn’t have experience with a stadium project like the one the Bears are exploring in Arlington Heights, if that person could hire the right people to lead it.
So what exactly are the Bears looking for?
“Leadership, vision, humility, consensus building,” McCaskey said.
McCaskey and Phillips sat down with the Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times in a Halas Hall conference room Friday to discuss Phillips’ announcement last week that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season after 40 years with the team and 23 as president.
The Bears’ search team has been established: McCaskey, Phillips, Bears senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade and search firm Nolan Partners. McCaskey said the group has delved deep into discussions, but he doesn’t expect the team to announce interviews along the way, as it did with coaching and general manager candidates in the winter.
McCaskey wants to keep an open mind about the qualifications of Phillips’ successor, but Phillips added a few more details about what he thinks the Bears should look for, beyond “Ted 2.0,” as McCaskey joked.
“Someone that can make tough decisions,” Phillips said. “Someone who can handle a lot of different balls in the air on a daily basis because every day is different. Someone who understands what it means to be a Bear. Culture here is important.
“Someone that’s able to deal with different personalities from politicians to business leaders to the media. It’s not easy, so we need someone who can understand all those different dynamics. Someone who can groom younger people. I think about that because I got a lot of great opportunities when I was younger and through my whole career, obviously. So I love that, and I think that’s important for someone to be able to come in and listen more than they talk and learn from others, including those who aren’t at the same level as them.”
McCaskey did reveal one other most notable detail of the Bears’ plans: “We don’t anticipate any change in the structure.”
That means McCaskey does not expect the Bears to create separate presidents of business and football operations. Whether the new president has both business and football experience, however, is possible.
It’s a factor that will be closely watched because it was one of the main criticisms of Phillips’ career, which has been marked by the Bears’ financial growth but also a 177-192 regular-season record.
‘I don’t have regrets’
Phillips has heard and read the line over the years. The man who started his career in finance politely seemed to admit it rankles him a little bit.
“Everyone says I’m not a football guy. It makes me chuckle a little bit,” Phillips said. “I’m not a coach. I’m not an evaluator. I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and I think I’ve learned a little bit. I’ve never made the decisions of who should coach and who should play. So I guess that’s what I’m saying, the people that write that, I don’t quite understand it. But it’s OK.”
His critics would have been focused on that less if the Bears had won more under Phillips.
Since Phillips was hired in 1999 to replace Michael McCaskey, the Bears have made six playoff appearances, had 12 losing seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season. They had one Super Bowl appearance in the 2006 season.
Phillips has guided plenty of business growth, including the 2002-03 Soldier Field renovations, the expansion of Halas Hall and the exploration of the old Arlington International Racecourse property as a site for a new stadium.
And McCaskey said he appreciated Phillips’ ability to make tough decisions and handle various personalities.
But Phillips’ tenure always will be clouded by the Bears not winning enough, and questions remain about whether Phillips could have done anything differently to help the general managers that reported to him and better set up the team for success on the field.
“I don’t have regrets. I don’t operate that way,” Phillips said. “Am I disappointed? Absolutely. We haven’t been able to find a consistently winning team. We’ve had moments of success that have been really fun to be around, but whether or not the structure would have made a difference, I’m not convinced that it would. I think you need a football decision-maker, which we’ve always had. And at some point that person always reports up to ownership.”
The criticisms peaked after a January 2021 news conference in which McCaskey and Phillips discussed retaining former GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for the next season.
Phillips was asked then about where to draw the line when leaders make missteps. In a lengthy quote in which he talked about believing in the football culture Pace and Nagy created, Phillips uttered a few sentences that became fodder for Bears ire across Chicago.
“Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there,” Phillips said.
On Friday, Phillips maintained the rest of the quote was needed for proper context, noting he was talking about how Pace and Nagy “brought a lot of good things to the organization.” But he also recognized one of the biggest problems of the Pace era.
“Some of the mistakes that were made were high-profile mistakes,” Phillips said. “Those are tough to come back from. The Achilles’ heel, the one thing I’d change: Get the quarterback right, please. That’s what I’d change. It hurts when you see. … I think since the (1985) Super Bowl year there’s been 45 different starting quarterbacks. OK? It’s disappointing. Hopefully, we’ve got that right now.”
Phillips also hopes the Bears have it right with new general manager Ryan Poles, whom the Bears asked to report directly to McCaskey as Phillips focuses on the stadium project.
Phillips credited Poles with putting together a good staff, which includes the Bears’ first assistant general manager in Ian Cunningham.
And that’s where Phillips offered reflection on what could have been done with the other GMs before Poles — and what a team president could do in the future.
“Would I do something differently? No. Maybe encourage past GMs to make sure they’ve got the right people in place who can have a lot of influence and listen to them,” Phillips said. “Again, we’ve taken the approach that the GM is the final decision-maker. I don’t see that being an issue if they make the right choices going forward.”
‘Hard to say no’
Phillips said he wanted to give himself the gift of time, so when he retires, his first plan is to “take a breath.”
“It’s a high-pressure job and I wanted to retire when I still felt good, physically and mentally. And I do,” he said. “So that was important to me, to start a new chapter.”
The fact that the entire Arlington stadium and entertainment district project could take 10 or more years to complete was another reason Phillips considered leaving when he did.
McCaskey and Phillips frequently referenced how much work there is to be done before the Bears can close on the property and develop it, though McCaskey let on his enthusiasm when asked about the Bears’ opportunity to build their own home after playing for decades at Wrigley Field and Soldier Field — venues not originally built for their team.
“This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us,” McCaskey said.
As the Bears work on closing on the property potentially at the beginning of 2023, Phillips and McCaskey said they have not yet designed the stadium and have not completed their financial analysis of potential funding for the multibillion dollar project. And they are far from determining finer details such as what will happen to personal seat license holders, though Phillips said, “We will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial to the long-term PSL holders we currently have.”
But Phillips believes the handoff of the project to a new president won’t be difficult and said there are many other Bears employees working on various aspects that can help the transition.
“I believe, I hope, that by the time I retire this project will be in a place where we know if we’re going to close, maybe we have closed, hopefully we have closed,” Phillips said. “And that there’s a path to where we want to go, either developing or not developing. If I can get to that point, then the rest of it, we’ve got good people that know what’s happened, and I’ll make sure the transition is smooth. I’ve promised George that.”
Still, Phillips said he and McCaskey have touched on the idea of Phillips consulting with the Bears on the stadium project beyond his retirement date.
“If it makes sense for the Bears and for me, I’d consider it,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years.”
Added McCaskey: “It makes sense for the Bears.”
So even after the work of finding his replacement is done, Phillips might be sticking around a bit longer.
Ginni Thomas is closely linked to more than half of the groups that lobbied her husband to overturn Roe v. Wade: report
Ginni Thomas is closely linked to various groups and individuals who lobbied for the overthrow of Roe v. Wade.
An analysis published by The Guardian found she had several overlapping ties to the groups and individuals who filed amicus briefs to push for the overthrow.
Her closeness to these groups raises ethical questions about her husband Clarence Thomas voting to unseat Roe.
Ginni Thomas has close ties to groups that lobbied her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis published by The Guardian.
Just over half of the parties who filed amicus briefs demanding an end to the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the United States have political ties to her, The Guardian reported on Friday.
Thirty-eight of 74 – or 51% – of amicus briefs produced in support of a decision to quash Roe v. Wade were produced by right-wing, religious and conservative groups and individuals with ties to Justice Thomas, according to the analysis.
“The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the Supreme Court and those who appear before it,” NYU law professor Melissa Murray told The Guardian.
The analysis, which was conducted by a nonpartisan public interest group, shows a pattern of various overlapping ties between those who advocated for Roe v. Wade and Judge Thomas.
Thomas, for example, is director of the board of directors of the lobbying arm of the Council for National Policy, a conservative networking organization that supports “traditional Western values,” according to one of its webpages.
Several people who filed an amicus brief in support of the reversal are affiliated with the CNP, according to the analysis, including Tony Perkins, who is president of the Family Research Council – a group that lobbies in part against abortion – and former President Donald Trump. impeachment attorney Jay Sekulow.
The scan results come months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe w. Wade.
Fears that the Supreme Court might do so have arisen since May after Politico released a leaked draft opinion that foreshadowed the reversal. In the draft opinion, Associate Justice Samuel Alito called abortion “demonstrably wrong from the start.” At the time Politico published the article, Judge Thomas stood alongside Judge Alito, along with Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, forming a majority preliminary vote.
And in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with Justice Thomas voting alongside the Conservative bloc to do so.
By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court left the legality of abortion in the hands of individual states.
Read the original article on Business Insider
