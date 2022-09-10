Connect with us

News

Florida woman arrested for allegedly ‘twerking’ teen at prom

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly 'Twerking' Teen At Prom
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

A Florida woman has been arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenage girl alleged she rubbed up on him at his prom when she was a teacher.

Julie Kinsey Hoover has been jailed on an arrest warrant which alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said. .

Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Florida.Google Maps

Jail records show Hoover was booked and released on Tuesday. His case did not include any bond, according to those records.

News reports, including one from Tampa-based NBC affiliate WFLA, say Hoover is 39. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and direct message.

Hoover was arrested on Tuesday after an investigator spoke to an 18-year-old who said the suspect encouraged him to drink alcohol and lasciviously rubbed his body against him when he was 17 at the prom from Point of Grace Christian School on April 8. , the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The former student informed the investigator that at the prom, Ms. Hoover pressured him to drink alcoholic beverages and repeatedly put the straw of an alcoholic beverage in his mouth,” the office said.

The unidentified student said she approached him several times on the dance floor “and started twerking him (rubbing his buttocks),” the office said.

It made the boy uncomfortable, he said, and he left the floor every time.

Sheriff’s investigator Brian Cruse was investigating misconduct allegations against Hoover when the teen was questioned, the statement said.

Cruse interviewed two witnesses who corroborated the teen’s story, the sheriff’s office said.

Hoover spent a night in jail in June after she was arrested by the sheriff’s department on a separate allegation of being an authority figure engaging in lewd conduct with a college student.

The sheriff’s office said the same investigator discovered she had solicited sex from a student via text.

The school, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told local media that Hoover was no longer employed at the small K-12 institution.

Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly 'Twerking' Teen At Prom

Denis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

nbcnews

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

United States records one millionth organ transplant

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

United States Records One Millionth Organ Transplant
google news

The United States recorded its millionth organ transplant on Friday afternoon, a historic milestone for the medical procedure that has saved thousands of lives.

The record achievement was confirmed at 12:50 p.m. ET by the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit that operates the nation’s only organ procurement and transplant network.

It is unclear which organ was the millionth record and patient details are unknown at this time.

The very first successful organ transplant took place in 1954 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston when doctors transplanted a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick to his identical twin brother, Richard, who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

The lead surgeon, Dr. Joseph Murray, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his role in the procedure.

Organ procurement coordinator Lindsey Cook performs a bronchoscopy to remove mucus from the lungs of an organ donor at Mid-America Transplant Services in St. Louis, Feb. 21, 2014.

Whitney Curtis/AP, file

Until the early 1980s, the number of annual transplants remained low. However, the success of transplants of organs other than the kidneys – such as the heart, liver and pancreas – and the advent of anti-rejection drugs have led to an increase in transplants, according to UNOS.

Since then, transplants have become a much more common procedure.

Over 500,000 transplants have been performed since 2007, and in 2021 over 41,000 transplants have taken place, the highest number on record and twice as many as 25 years ago.

Despite more patients undergoing transplants than ever before, that doesn’t mean the agency is flawless.

About 5,000 people die each year while waiting on transplant lists. And a study published today in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology in October 2020 found that many donor kidneys in the United States are discarded unnecessarily.

But organ donors and recipients hope that by sharing their stories, they will inspire people to sign up to donate and help reduce those long waiting lists.

Photo: Heart Transplant Recipient Jean Paul Marceaux Meets Maria Clark, Whose Son, Nicholas Peterson, Was The Donor After His Accidental Death.

Heart transplant recipient Jean Paul Marceaux meets Maria Clark, whose son, Nicholas Peterson, was the donor after his accidental death.

1 million transplants via UNOS

When Nicholas Peters was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020, his mother, Maria Clark, honored his wish to be an organ donor.

Her heart went out to Jean Paul Marceaux, a sixth-grade student in Arkansas who had suffered from heart problems for years.

The families have since met and become close ever since. Clark, of Madisonville, Louisiana, was even able to listen to his son’s heartbeat in Marceaux with a stethoscope.

“That’s why we’re telling our story — so people sign up to become donors,” Candace Armstrong, Marceaux’s mother, said in a statement.

Clark added: “We’re all going to get out of here. You need to talk to your family and let them know that you want your organs to continue, to prolong other people’s lives. I want people to know that Nick was there. love, he was the element of love, always helping, and it’s just like him to keep giving and spreading love.”

ABC News

google news
Continue Reading

News

US oil rig Baker Hughes is 591 down from 596 last week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Us Oil Rig Baker Hughes Is 591 Down From 596 Last Week
google news

  • Oil rigs 591 vs 596 last week
  • Gas rigs 166 vs 162 last week
  • total rigs 759 vs 760 last week
  • the previous week

Crude oil

Crude oil

Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, providing exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risks and the economy. The instrument is strategically used and located in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given the volatility and effectiveness of swing trading and longer term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investment instrument, given the litany of oil price swings, risks and policy impact stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC functions as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping to define and dictate the global oil market. through other instruments exhibited there. This includes energy stocks, USD/CAD and other investment options. Crude oil itself is traded on a duality of markets, including West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent. Brent has been the most widely used index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded on futures contracts at the time of writing. Apart from geopolitical events or OPEC decisions, crude oil can move in different ways. The most basic is simple supply and demand, which is affected by global production. Rising industrial production, economic prosperity and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, excess supply or subdued demand due to the aforementioned factors would cause crude prices to decline. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. If demand increases or production plateaus, traders will bid higher and higher on the rough, pushing prices up.

Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, providing exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risks and the economy. The instrument is strategically used and located in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given the volatility and effectiveness of swing trading and longer term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investment instrument, given the litany of oil price swings, risks and policy impact stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC functions as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping to define and dictate the global oil market. through other instruments exhibited there. This includes energy stocks, USD/CAD and other investment options. Crude oil itself is traded on a duality of markets, including West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent. Brent has been the most widely used index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded on futures contracts at the time of writing. Apart from geopolitical events or OPEC decisions, crude oil can move in different ways. The most basic is simple supply and demand, which is affected by global production. Rising industrial production, economic prosperity and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, excess supply or subdued demand due to the aforementioned factors would cause crude prices to decline. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. If demand increases or production plateaus, traders will bid higher and higher on the rough, pushing prices up.
Read this term is trading at $87 ahead of the report.

This week, supply data showed a bigger than expected rise for Crude Oil to 8844K against estimates of a -250K drawdown. Gasoline inventories showed an accumulation of 333K against an estimate of -1667K.

Crude price hit a low of $81.18 yesterday, but is up sharply today and back above its 100 hourly moving average currently at $85.43. The 200 hourly moving average stands at $87.67. The last time the price traded above its 200 hourly moving average was on August 30. The 38.2% retracement of the decline from the August 30 high stands at $87.47.

cnbctv18-forexlive

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twitter reportedly agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in settlement

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Twitter Reportedly Agreed To Pay Whistleblower $7 Million In Settlement
google news

Twitter reportedly agreed to pay its former security chief $7 million, Peiter Zatkoin a settlement reached days before the executive filed a whistleblower complaint in July.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Thursday that the June settlement was tied to Zatko’s loss of compensation. Twitter fired Zatko in January. The company declined to comment on the announced settlement.

Zatko, known as Mudge in the hacker community, alleges in the whistleblower’s complaint that Twitter prioritized growth over user safety. The complaint also includes accusations that Twitter lied to billionaire Elon Musk about the number of bots on its platform. Musk is using those claims against the company as he tries to walk away from buying Twitter for $44 billion.

Twitter has disputed Zatko’s claims and says his complaint is inaccurate, inconsistent and lacks context.

The revelation of a settlement adds another twist to Twitter’s chaotic year. The company sued Musk in July in the Delaware Court of Chancery to complete its multi-billion dollar purchase of the social media platform. Twitter and Musk are due to stand trial on October 17.

On Friday, Musk again tried to use the settlement to end his deal with Twitter. His attorney sent a letter to Twitter alleging the company breached the merger agreement because it failed to disclose the settlement with Zatko or seek Musk’s consent. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

As part of his settlement with Twitter, Zatko agreed to a nondisclosure agreement that bars him from speaking publicly about his time at Twitter or disparaging the company, but that doesn’t prevent him from testifying before Congress or to file whistleblower complaints.

Zatko is scheduled to testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Twitter’s security issues on Tuesday.

CNET

google news
Continue Reading

News

Russian bank Unistream in talks on instant money transfers to India and Turkey

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Russian Bank Unistream In Talks On Instant Money Transfers To India And Turkey
google news

Russian bank Unistream in talks on instant money transfers to India and Turkey

MOSCOW:

Russian money transfer bank Unistream has seen an increase in remittances since Moscow began operations in Ukraine and plans to launch instant transfers to India, Turkey and countries in Africa , its chairman of the board told Reuters.

Unistream increased money transfers from Russia fivefold in July, compared to a year earlier, after Western Union Co, the world’s largest money transfer company, left Russia, Kairzhan said Kudyarov in an interview with Reuters.

The problem of access to money has become acute for many Russians after Western Union Co left Russia or their cards issued by US payment card companies Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc ceased to operate outside of Russia shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24. .

“Migration also had an impact, as some Russian citizens left the country, a significant part of them to neighboring countries,” Kudyarov said.

Dozens of Russian citizens left the country after Feb. 24 for a variety of reasons, including fear of being recruited into the military or because their businesses moved amid unprecedented financial and economic sanctions imposed by the West. to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine.

Unistream has seen an increase in money transfers to Armenia and Georgia in recent months, Kudyarov said, adding that there has been an increase in transfers to almost all CIS countries since late February.

“Our customer flows started to change and the profile of the sender changed. Previously, the main customers were foreign migrant workers, but now Russian citizens are also actively sending funds,” Kudyarov said.

NEW COUNTRIES

Unistream, which made a profit of 800 million rubles ($13.27 million) in the first half of this year, launched money transfers to the Czech Republic and Germany in August and plans to expand its geographic footprint.

Unistream customers can now make instant money transfers to 10 countries outside the CIS, including the UK, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Israel, and transfer up to $10,000 per month without having to open an account.

Kudyarov said the bank was in talks with counterparts in Turkey to launch money transfers as early as September and was looking for new partners in Kazakhstan to transfer money to cards there.

Unistream was also in talks with African countries and India to make money transfers there.

“With the departure of Western Union, the far abroad was left entirely without a remittance system, a vacant niche,” Kudyarov said.

($1 = 60.3000 rubles)

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

ndtv

google news
Continue Reading

News

Russian officials who called for Putin to be ‘indicted’ face fines

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Russian Officials Who Called For Putin To Be 'Indicted' Face Fines
google news

In a rare show of dissent in the country, local deputies from the Smolninskoye municipality in the St. Petersburg region appealed to the Russian Duma to impeach the president, for what they called crimes of high treason.

The author of the appeal, Dmitry Palyuga, posted it on Twitter, alleging that Putin was responsible for “(1) the decimation of young, able-bodied Russian men who would serve the workforce better than the military; ( 2) economic downturn and Russia’s mastermind (3) NATO’s eastward expansion, including the addition of Finland and Sweden to “double” its border with Russia; (4) ) the reverse effect of the “special military operation” in Ukraine”.

Palyuga and fellow deputy Nikita Yuferev later posted on Twitter a summons issued to them by St. Petersburg police for their “discrediting of the ruling establishment”.

Palyuga later reported that two of the four deputies summoned had been freed by the police and they would all face fines.

The Kremlin has worked to stifle any criticism of its invasion of Ukraine.

After launching a full-scale invasion in late February, the Russian government moved quickly to shut down the remnants of Russia’s free press and introduced a new law that imposes stiff criminal penalties for spreading “false” information.

According to OVD-Info, an independent group that tracks detentions in Russia, 16,437 people have been arrested or detained for anti-war activism in Russia since the invasion began.

Cnn

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twins digest MLB rules changes: ‘We’ll just get used to it’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Twins Digest Mlb Rules Changes: ‘We’ll Just Get Used To It’
google news

As the Twins’ representative to the players association, Sonny Gray had a good idea that big changes were coming for next season, so he asked teammate Caleb Hamilton to tutor him on the finer points of the pitch clock.

Hamilton, a catcher and infielder, played 62 games with Class AAA St. Paul, playing with a pitch clock MLB put in place for all minor league levels this season. “I was like, ‘Tell me the rules. Tell me the rules.’ ”

During a recent Joe Ryan start, Gray said, he and Hamilton sat together on the bench with a stopwatch.

“I would click the stopwatch and he would be like, ‘Ball.’ I’d say, ‘Dang, OK.’ ” Gray said before Friday night’s game against Cleveland at Target Field. “Then he says, ‘That would be a strike.’ And it was 25, 30 seconds in between pitches.”

That’s well over the time limit set for next season after baseball’s 11-man competition committee approved some substantial rules changes for 2023. Bases will be larger, severe defensive shifts will be banned and pitchers will have start their motion within 15 seconds when the bases are empty, 20 when there is a man on. If he fails to do so, the batter will be awarded a ball.

But it’s not just on the pitcher. The hitter will be required to be in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds left; if not, he’ll be charged with a strike. Catchers can cost the pitcher a ball, too, by not being in his box with nine seconds left on the clock.

It sounds like a lot to keep track of but Triple-A teams have been playing under almost identical rules this season, and games have been shortened by an average of almost 21 minutes — a major priority of MLB.

So is offense, which is down to levels last seen in 1967 and 1968, when pitchers were so dominant that baseball lowered the pitchers mound before the 1969 season. While pitching is a factor – they’re throwing harder than ever – so are defensive shifts that, for left-handed batters, often feature three infielders to the right of second base, one in shallow right field.

None of that will be allowed next season, when two infielders will be required to be on either side of second and all four infielders must have their feet touching the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Teams also may not use four outfielders, something the Twins experimented with starting in 2017 under then-manager Paul Molitor.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa noted that he plays from the grass in all defensive sets.

“I truly believe in the shift when it comes to playing defense,” he said, “but when it comes to hitting, where I hit 80 percent of my ground balls somebody’s going to be there. So, definitely the rule change is going to help a lot of hitters.”

Further helping hitters, bases will be enlarged from 15 inches in diameter to 18. Twins starter Sonny Gray, a former players association rep in Cincinnati, wondered whether it will all add up to shorter games.

“(With the) pitch clock, you want it to be faster. Shifts, you want more hits,” he said. “Which in turn might slow it down. If you think about it, speed the game up, then more hits – and then bigger bases (for) more hits, more safe calls.”

Among a slew of rules related to the pitch clock, the most notable is a limit to two disengagements — a pickoff attempt or simply stepping off the rubber — per batter. That, manager Rocco Baldelli noted, “could cause some interesting scenarios.”

Baseball has weathered many changes over the years, from changing out balls at the first sign of wear starting in 1920 to adding the designated hitter to the American League in 1973 – then to both leagues in 2020.

“I think we’ve proven this before in this game: When rules change, we’ll adapt to it,” Baldelli said.

One can make a good argument that the new shift rules were approved because hitters — and at the macro level, teams — didn’t adapt.

“It all sounds like a lot now,” Gray said, “but it’s like anything else in life, I’m sure we’ll just get used to it.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending