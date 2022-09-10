High school football: Carson Hansen breaks school record, leads Lakeville South past Lakeville North

Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle, placed on the 15-day injured list last Sunday with shoulder inflammation, has yet to reach the throwing part of his rehab schedule, raising doubt about whether the team’s biggest trade deadline acquisition will pitch again this season.

“I would say this,” manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday, “there’s no reason to close the door for us on him pitching this year.”

But, Baldelli added, “Are we kind of narrow in our scenarios where that’s going to play out, and he’s going to get out there in the regular season? I think (for) those chances, there’s not a lot of window there.”

Before Friday’s rain-delayed start against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, the Twins said Mahle had shown improvement with exercises aimed at strengthening his right shoulder but had yet to throw a baseball. As of Friday morning, the Twins had 26 regular-season games remaining.

Since being acquired from Cincinnati on Aug. 2, Mahle had made four starts for Minnesota, going 1-1 with a 4.41 earned-run average. But he was pulled early from his past two starts, in the third inning in an Aug. 17 victory over Kansas City and after two innings last Saturday at Chicago, where he was tagged for four runs on five hits.

The official diagnosis is shoulder inflammation; the major indicator has been a loss of velocity on his pitches, and Mahle has insisted he has felt no more pain than the general soreness accompanying a typical start.

The day before his start in Chicago, Mahle was asked if that has happened to him before. “It’s never really happened, no,” he said. “I’ve had days when my velo has been down. I felt OK, it was just the velo wasn’t there.”

After his last injured list stint, Mahle returned immediately to the major league club without a rehab start in the minors. As for how Mahle might be able to return this season, Baldelli said, “I can’t even lay out different scenarios where it might play out at this point. Is it impossible at this point? I don’t know if it’s impossible.”

In what is the biggest series of the season, the Twins were set to throw Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer against Cleveland on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They have not announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale.

“We’re going to get through today before we, we actually have some ideas, yes,” Baldelli said. “We have some things lined up, but we don’t have any announcement yet.”

BUXTON TO MISS SERIES

Byron Buxton hasn’t played since leaving a 2-1 loss to Texas with what the Twins called a low-grade hip strain on Aug. 22, and Baldelli said Friday he won’t play against the Guardians this weekend.

Buxton, who still leads the Twins with 28 home runs, stayed in Minnesota during a recent seven-game road trip through Chicago and New York.

“We’ve got to get him back to doing some baseball activity and ramping up, especially the running, before we talk about (his return),” Baldelli said. “I don’t want to throw timelines out there right now because I truly don’t know. I don’t think anyone knows the answer to that.

“I also don’t think it’s a good idea to bring him back at 50 percent, which isn’t fair to him and it’s not fair to us. It’s not fair to anyone.”

POLANCO NEARS RETURN

Second baseman Jorge Polanco, who ranks second to Jose Miranda in team RBIs (56) despite not playing since Aug. 27, missed his 12th straight game on Friday because of a knee injury.

Eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, he played catch without problems before Friday’s game.

“I’m hopeful to get Polo back sooner than later,” Baldelli said. “It doesn’t mean he’s not coming back in the next day or two.”