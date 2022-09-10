News
How CHSAANow’s top 10 teams fared in Week 3 – The Denver Post
Class 5A
1. Cherry Creek (1-1) vs. Chatfield, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Arvada West, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
2. Grandview (2-0) vs. No. 8 Ralston Valley, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at 4A No. 6 Fruita Monument
3. Regis Jesuit (1-1) vs. No. 9 Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. No. 8 Ralston Valley, 6:30 p.m. September 15
4. Valor Christian (1-1) at Fairview, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Liberty (Peoria, Arizona), 7 p.m. Sept. 16
5. Columbine (3-0) won over Cherokee Trail, 35-7. The Rebels’ defense limited Cherokee Trail to 183 total yards and didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter of their third straight win by 20+ points. Next week: vs. No. 9 Arapahoe, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
6. Legend (2-0) vs. Castle View, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at 4A #1 Ponderosa, 7 p.m. September 16
7. ThunderRidge (3-0) won over Lakewood, 48-12. The Grizzlies took a 48-0 lead and then coasted to start the season 3-0 for the second straight year. Lakewood didn’t enter the board until the fourth, ending a seven-game scoreless streak submitted by the ThunderRidge defense. Next week: vs. Chatfield, 7:15 p.m. September
8. Ralston Valley (1-1) at No. 2 Grandview, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at n°3 Régis Jésuite, 6:30 p.m. on September 15
9. Arapahoe (2-0) at No. 3 Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 5 Columbine, 7 p.m. on September 16
10. Pine Creek (1-1) at 4A No. 8 Vista Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Denver East, 4:00 p.m. September 16
Class 4A
1. Ponderosa (2-0) against Golden, Saturday noon. Next week: vs. Legend, 7 p.m. September 16
2. Palmer Ridge (2-0) at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Smoky Hill, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
3. Pueblo West (3-0) at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Goodbye
4. Erie (1-1) vs. Montrose, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 5 Broomfield, 7 p.m. September 16
5. Broomfield (3-0) won at Vista Peak Prep, 55-6. Eagles quarterback Cole LaCrue needed just 19 pass attempts (and 14 completions) to throw for 301 yards in a blowout victory. The senior also rushed eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Brent Harris had three passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns and Ryland Boehmer added 95 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Next week: vs. No. 4 Erie, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
6. Fruita Monument (2-0) at Skyline, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. 5A No. 2 Grandview, 6:15 p.m. Sept.
7. Loveland (1-1) at Pomona, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Thompson Valley, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
8. Vista Ridge (1-1) at 5A No. 10 Pine Creek, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Falcon, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
9. Denver South (2-0) vs. Longmont, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at the Golden, 4 p.m. on September 16
10. Dakota Ridge (0-2) at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m. Friday. Next week: at the Rempart, 7:16 p.m. Sept.
5 cases where Queen Elizabeth II proved her intelligence
London:
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, aged 96.
During her tenure as Royal Head of the Commonwealth and Monarch of the United Kingdom, the Queen had many remarkable moments that proved she had a sense of wit and humour.
In remembrance of the Queen, let’s take a look back at five of her wittiest moments.
1. When she almost terrified the King of Saudi Arabia in a car at a time when the Saudi monarch didn’t allow women to drive in the country
In 2003, when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Abdullah visited the Queen in Scotland, the Queen offered to take her on a tour. As she drove him around in her Land Rover, it was reported that the Crown Prince, who was not used to being driven by women, was both amused and terrified.
2. When she photographed two Australian hockey players
People around the world have immense respect for the Queen and the Royal Family. Understandably, people think the royals are uptight and don’t really interact much with commoners.
The Queen at the 2014 Commonwealth Games surprised everyone with a smile for a photo in the background of a selfie taken by two Australian hockey players.
3. When she outwitted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The Queen met the Canadian Prime Minister in Malta in 2015 for dinner. During his interaction with the Queen, Trudeau said he was the 12th prime minister of Canada to serve during her reign as monarch.
The Queen, while toasting the dinner, scoffed at the moment and said, “Thank you, Mr Prime Minister of Canada, for making me feel so old!”, which divided everyone . Quite a hilarious moment!
4. Hilarious banter with former US President George W Bush
Former US President George W Bush once misspoke when he said that the Queen had already celebrated America’s bicentennial in 1776. He was supposed to say 1976 but ended up saying 1776.
The Queen then teased him about the comedic slip-up and said: “I was wondering if I should start this toast by saying, ‘When I was here in 1776…’
5. When she spoke to an intruder at Buckingham Palace
As seen in Season 4 of Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown,” an intruder named Michael Fagan once entered the Queen’s bedroom in 1982, resulting in the biggest breach of palace security, the Queen spoke to him for about 10 minutes before he was taken into custody.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Chicago Cubs offer mixed reactions to MLB rule changes: ‘Some of the little things … would’ve helped players get behind it a little bit more’
If anyone expected a great outcry from players after Major League Baseball on Friday announced big rule changes for 2023 — a pitch clock, enlarged bases and severe restrictions on defensive shifts — well, just take the temperature of P.J. Higgins’ reaction as an example.
The Chicago Cubs infielder-catcher greeted the news with a literal shrug while passing through the dugout before Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.
“We used it in Triple-A, you kind of get used to it,” said Higgins, who played 22 games in Iowa earlier this year when the new rules were being tested in the minors. “You’ve got to do what’s best for the game. … You’ve just got to go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”
Well, it happened.
Baseball’s joint competition committee approved three rule changes by a majority vote, and the changes will go into effect in spring training. The committee was formed as a part of the new collective bargaining agreement finalized in March.
MLB’s goals are to speed up pace of play and open up offense.
Under the new rules:
- Pitchers will be on a timer: They’ll have 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty or 20 seconds if at least one runner is on base. A pitcher may disengage the rubber only twice during a plate appearance unless the runner advances. A third attempt results in a balk unless the runner is put out.
- Bases will be bigger: MLB cited player health as its main reason for widening the bag from 15-square inches to 18 — base-related injuries decreased by 13.5% in the minors, according to MLB data — but shortening distance between bases by 4½ inches surely will entice runners to be more daring.
- Defensive shifts will be limited: Infielders have to flank each side of second base, and all four infielders must have both feet in the dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber. Infielders can’t switch sides unless there’s a substitution. According to an MLB study, a fourth fielder was six times more likely to creep into the outfield since the start of the 2018 season.
The decisions didn’t come without pushback.
The four players on the committee voted against the pitch clock and shift ban but unanimously approved increasing base size.
“Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern,” the MLB Players Association said in a statement.
Cubs union representative Ian Happ said players felt their voices weren’t being heard with their input on the nuances of the proposed rule changes and on other issues that weren’t addressed.
“It was our job to be able to voice those opinions of players,” he said. “We didn’t feel like the world got to a place where we could represent all the players.”
Happ said some objections and concerns seemed to be ignored, including which rules might go too far, what players can and can’t “stomach” about disengagements and the batter’s ability to call time.
For example, under the new rule “the batter has one chance to call time,” Happ said. “We play in Wrigley Field in April. It’s brutal, it’s cold, it’s windy. … If I can’t see and I call time once, am I not able to call time later in the at-bat when the wind’s blowing 20 miles an hour in my face? Am I not able to call time when I hit a foul ball and my hands feel like they’re going to fall off?
“There’s real things in there. The umpire has the discretion to give you time if something like that happens. But leaving it up to umpire discretion is a tough thing when you’re … getting called out on strikes because you’re not looking at the pitcher at a certain time.”
Happ emphasized that those issues were “real concerns for players.”
Said Happ: “The disengagements, the ability to hold runners and just the sheer time on the clock, guys having to change their routines or adapt the way they go about their business — and they’ve been playing this game for a long time at this level.
“It was just the some of the little things that would’ve helped players get behind it a little bit more.”
Infielder David Bote admitted he wasn’t well-versed on some of his peers’ objections, but he felt the changes were “fine.”
“What I’m most hoping for is everybody (keeping) an open mind to (the changes) working or not working and being able to adjust,” he said. “We want people to enjoy the game. … If the rule changes help that, great. If they don’t help it, and we need to adjust, let’s adjust it.”
Bote referenced the NBA’s ill-fated 2006 experiment with replacing the traditional leather ball with a synthetic one, Spalding’s “Cross Traxxion” microfiber composite. The infamous new ball was nixed after three months.
“They brought in a new basketball and it stunk … and they got rid of it and brought the old one back,” Bote said. “And we don’t even talk about it again. Nobody remembers, right? Nothing’s ever set in stone.”
Nico Hoerner, who hit a two-run homer Friday to secure a 4-2 win against the Giants, said the changes targeted areas of the game he already wanted to see fixes.
“I think (having) the ball in play more often is good for the game,” he said. “The pace of play will help. There’s some things that might help stolen bases. I love seeing great athletes in this game.”
The shortstop added that “the shift obviously will change my role a little bit, just staying on one side of the field. But it’s kind of back to baseball as we knew it growing up in a lot of ways.”
Hoerner doesn’t foresee it presenting any defensive problems.
“I enjoyed playing in the outfield shift, it’s a fun and unique place, but I think it’ll be just fine,” he said. “I think there’ll be more opportunities for double plays, and that’s one of the most fun plays in the game.
“Sometimes with shifts you don’t really get a chance to do it because you’re out of position, so maybe that’s a benefit of it. I’m on board.”
Cubs manager David Ross thinks the moves will not only help pick up the pace — even purists of the game worry younger generations won’t have the patience for a three-plus-hour game — but also showcase players’ athleticism.
“I think we all can say the pace sometimes is a little bit slower than we would like,” Ross said before the game. “I like a fast game, I like the action, I like defenses in play, I like these guys showing off their athleticism.
“I would like the balls put in play. I was part of the media a little bit, did some games where a ball wasn’t in play the first 30 minutes of a game. You run out of stuff to talk about.”
Echoing Higgins, Ross said players and coaches will adjust and new strategies may emerge.
“I mean, the shift was weird when we first saw it, wasn’t it?” said Ross, a former catcher. “Now you’re used to it. There’s an adjustment period for all of it, but players do a really nice job of adjusting to the new stuff and there may be some (complaining) and moaning for a minute. It’s what we do.
“I was the same as a player. I complained about it and then I went out and tried to compete underneath the rules. We’ll have to find strategies within that.”
Meanwhile, the Cubs broke a two-game skid with Friday’s victory in the series opener.
Yan Gomes hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and Hoerner added a two-run shot in the sixth.
Drew Smyly allowed one hit and struck out eight in seven innings in his duel with former White Sox starter Carlos Rodón.
“That was a really big performance,” Ross said of Smyly. “He was pretty consistent pounding the zone. Breaking ball looked really good, kept hitters off balance.”
Ross said Hoerner’s single in the second, followed by a stolen base, set the infielder up for “distracting (Rodón) a little bit at second base and being able to get Yan a really good at-bat there with the slider coming in to him.
“But the homer (in the sixth) was nice to get that leeway, and Drew took it from there.”
Evan Longoria hit a two-run ground-rule double in the eighth for the Giants. Joc Pederson played his 1,000th career game.
Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal left the game in the fifth with groin tightness.
“We’ll get some images tomorrow to rule anything out,” Ross said.
Florida woman arrested for allegedly ‘twerking’ teen at prom
A Florida woman has been arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenage girl alleged she rubbed up on him at his prom when she was a teacher.
Julie Kinsey Hoover has been jailed on an arrest warrant which alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said. .
Jail records show Hoover was booked and released on Tuesday. His case did not include any bond, according to those records.
News reports, including one from Tampa-based NBC affiliate WFLA, say Hoover is 39. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and direct message.
Hoover was arrested on Tuesday after an investigator spoke to an 18-year-old who said the suspect encouraged him to drink alcohol and lasciviously rubbed his body against him when he was 17 at the prom from Point of Grace Christian School on April 8. , the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“The former student informed the investigator that at the prom, Ms. Hoover pressured him to drink alcoholic beverages and repeatedly put the straw of an alcoholic beverage in his mouth,” the office said.
The unidentified student said she approached him several times on the dance floor “and started twerking him (rubbing his buttocks),” the office said.
It made the boy uncomfortable, he said, and he left the floor every time.
Sheriff’s investigator Brian Cruse was investigating misconduct allegations against Hoover when the teen was questioned, the statement said.
Cruse interviewed two witnesses who corroborated the teen’s story, the sheriff’s office said.
Hoover spent a night in jail in June after she was arrested by the sheriff’s department on a separate allegation of being an authority figure engaging in lewd conduct with a college student.
The sheriff’s office said the same investigator discovered she had solicited sex from a student via text.
The school, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told local media that Hoover was no longer employed at the small K-12 institution.
United States records one millionth organ transplant
The United States recorded its millionth organ transplant on Friday afternoon, a historic milestone for the medical procedure that has saved thousands of lives.
The record achievement was confirmed at 12:50 p.m. ET by the United Network for Organ Sharing, a nonprofit that operates the nation’s only organ procurement and transplant network.
It is unclear which organ was the millionth record and patient details are unknown at this time.
The very first successful organ transplant took place in 1954 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston when doctors transplanted a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick to his identical twin brother, Richard, who suffered from chronic kidney failure.
The lead surgeon, Dr. Joseph Murray, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his role in the procedure.
Until the early 1980s, the number of annual transplants remained low. However, the success of transplants of organs other than the kidneys – such as the heart, liver and pancreas – and the advent of anti-rejection drugs have led to an increase in transplants, according to UNOS.
Since then, transplants have become a much more common procedure.
Over 500,000 transplants have been performed since 2007, and in 2021 over 41,000 transplants have taken place, the highest number on record and twice as many as 25 years ago.
Despite more patients undergoing transplants than ever before, that doesn’t mean the agency is flawless.
About 5,000 people die each year while waiting on transplant lists. And a study published today in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology in October 2020 found that many donor kidneys in the United States are discarded unnecessarily.
But organ donors and recipients hope that by sharing their stories, they will inspire people to sign up to donate and help reduce those long waiting lists.
When Nicholas Peters was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020, his mother, Maria Clark, honored his wish to be an organ donor.
Her heart went out to Jean Paul Marceaux, a sixth-grade student in Arkansas who had suffered from heart problems for years.
The families have since met and become close ever since. Clark, of Madisonville, Louisiana, was even able to listen to his son’s heartbeat in Marceaux with a stethoscope.
“That’s why we’re telling our story — so people sign up to become donors,” Candace Armstrong, Marceaux’s mother, said in a statement.
Clark added: “We’re all going to get out of here. You need to talk to your family and let them know that you want your organs to continue, to prolong other people’s lives. I want people to know that Nick was there. love, he was the element of love, always helping, and it’s just like him to keep giving and spreading love.”
US oil rig Baker Hughes is 591 down from 596 last week
- Oil rigs 591 vs 596 last week
- Gas rigs 166 vs 162 last week
- total rigs 759 vs 760 last week
- the previous week
Crude oil
Crude oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, providing exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risks and the economy. The instrument is strategically used and located in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given the volatility and effectiveness of swing trading and longer term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investment instrument, given the litany of oil price swings, risks and policy impact stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC functions as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping to define and dictate the global oil market. through other instruments exhibited there. This includes energy stocks, USD/CAD and other investment options. Crude oil itself is traded on a duality of markets, including West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent. Brent has been the most widely used index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded on futures contracts at the time of writing. Apart from geopolitical events or OPEC decisions, crude oil can move in different ways. The most basic is simple supply and demand, which is affected by global production. Rising industrial production, economic prosperity and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, excess supply or subdued demand due to the aforementioned factors would cause crude prices to decline. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. If demand increases or production plateaus, traders will bid higher and higher on the rough, pushing prices up.
is trading at $87 ahead of the report.
This week, supply data showed a bigger than expected rise for Crude Oil to 8844K against estimates of a -250K drawdown. Gasoline inventories showed an accumulation of 333K against an estimate of -1667K.
Crude price hit a low of $81.18 yesterday, but is up sharply today and back above its 100 hourly moving average currently at $85.43. The 200 hourly moving average stands at $87.67. The last time the price traded above its 200 hourly moving average was on August 30. The 38.2% retracement of the decline from the August 30 high stands at $87.47.
Twitter reportedly agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in settlement
Twitter reportedly agreed to pay its former security chief $7 million, Peiter Zatkoin a settlement reached days before the executive filed a whistleblower complaint in July.
The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Thursday that the June settlement was tied to Zatko’s loss of compensation. Twitter fired Zatko in January. The company declined to comment on the announced settlement.
Zatko, known as Mudge in the hacker community, alleges in the whistleblower’s complaint that Twitter prioritized growth over user safety. The complaint also includes accusations that Twitter lied to billionaire Elon Musk about the number of bots on its platform. Musk is using those claims against the company as he tries to walk away from buying Twitter for $44 billion.
Twitter has disputed Zatko’s claims and says his complaint is inaccurate, inconsistent and lacks context.
The revelation of a settlement adds another twist to Twitter’s chaotic year. The company sued Musk in July in the Delaware Court of Chancery to complete its multi-billion dollar purchase of the social media platform. Twitter and Musk are due to stand trial on October 17.
On Friday, Musk again tried to use the settlement to end his deal with Twitter. His attorney sent a letter to Twitter alleging the company breached the merger agreement because it failed to disclose the settlement with Zatko or seek Musk’s consent. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.
As part of his settlement with Twitter, Zatko agreed to a nondisclosure agreement that bars him from speaking publicly about his time at Twitter or disparaging the company, but that doesn’t prevent him from testifying before Congress or to file whistleblower complaints.
Zatko is scheduled to testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Twitter’s security issues on Tuesday.
